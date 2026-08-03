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July 2026

May 2026

The Bond Market Is Warning of a Major Collapse
There is a recurring moment before financial collapses when the public becomes least capable of recognizing danger because the visible surface of the…
  Josiah Waters
A Perfect Storm
How Trump’s Policies Are Pushing the U.S. Economy Toward the Edge of Collapse
  Josiah Waters
CUBA: A Weak Target for a Desperate President
“Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere.”
  Josiah Waters
A President Cornered
Trump is running out of time and options.
  Josiah Waters
Trump Is Manipulating Oil Markets While Lying to the American Public
How political desperation, market distortion, and strategic dishonesty are pushing America toward an avoidable crisis.
  Josiah Waters
BREAKING UPDATE: Trump Smuggles Nvidia's Jensen Huang Aboard in Anchorage
In a Single Impulsive Gesture, Trump Surrenders the Last Coercive Lever Washington Held Over Beijing
  Josiah Waters
TRUMP / XI SUMMIT: What American Voters Can Expect
BREAKING UPDATE: Trump Smuggles Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Aboard in Anchorage
  Josiah Waters
Trump Has Already Lost the War
Sadly, the consequences are just beginning.
  Josiah Waters
PROJECT FREEDOM: Behind the Scenes
What The Trump White House Doesn't Want You To Know
  Josiah Waters
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