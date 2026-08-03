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The Yen Intervention: Bessent’s Desperate Bid to Delay the Bond Reckoning Until After the Midterms
Late last week, the United States Treasury intervened in currency markets to strengthen the Japanese yen, and it did so by breaking with established…
Aug 3
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Josiah Waters
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July 2026
Facts over Fiction: What the Trump-Netanyahu Meeting is Really About
When Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington last evening, having taken off quietly from an Israeli air force base rather than Ben Gurion for reasons…
Jul 28
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Josiah Waters
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BITCOIN: A Centralized, Circular Financing Scheme Marketed as DeFi
How Bitcoin has become an incredibly centralized store of 'value', and why its handful of insiders are racing to embed it so deeply into the U.S…
Jul 10
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Josiah Waters
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May 2026
The Bond Market Is Warning of a Major Collapse
There is a recurring moment before financial collapses when the public becomes least capable of recognizing danger because the visible surface of the…
May 27
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A Perfect Storm
How Trump’s Policies Are Pushing the U.S. Economy Toward the Edge of Collapse
May 20
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Josiah Waters
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CUBA: A Weak Target for a Desperate President
“Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere.”
May 19
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Josiah Waters
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A President Cornered
Trump is running out of time and options.
May 18
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Josiah Waters
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Trump Is Manipulating Oil Markets While Lying to the American Public
How political desperation, market distortion, and strategic dishonesty are pushing America toward an avoidable crisis.
May 14
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Josiah Waters
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BREAKING UPDATE: Trump Smuggles Nvidia's Jensen Huang Aboard in Anchorage
In a Single Impulsive Gesture, Trump Surrenders the Last Coercive Lever Washington Held Over Beijing
May 13
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Josiah Waters
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TRUMP / XI SUMMIT: What American Voters Can Expect
BREAKING UPDATE: Trump Smuggles Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Aboard in Anchorage
May 12
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Josiah Waters
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Trump Has Already Lost the War
Sadly, the consequences are just beginning.
May 11
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Josiah Waters
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PROJECT FREEDOM: Behind the Scenes
What The Trump White House Doesn't Want You To Know
May 9
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Josiah Waters
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© 2026 Josiah Waters
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