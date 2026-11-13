Josiah's Substack

Josiah’s Substack

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John McIntire's avatar
John McIntire
19h

One of the many virtues of Josiah’s work is that it is straight up clearly written.

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3 replies by Josiah Waters and others
Bruce Bahmani's avatar
Bruce Bahmani
17h

Proof this is all coming to a blessed end is Bessent and his family have now joined Stephen Miller by living on a Military base.

Imagine that!

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