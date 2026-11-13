As of publishing this Friday afternoon, November 13, 2026, the artificial intelligence trade has experienced the worst week it has ever endured, closing out the worst 30 days in the short history of its boom. Since the markets closed on Wednesday, October 14, 37 of the companies that design, build, finance, house, and power the AI economy have lost roughly $3.9 trillion in market value, and Nvidia, trading through its first full session in 33 years without Jensen Huang at its head, accounts for more than $1.4 trillion of that (by itself) after falling more than 26%, from $221.30 to the low $160s. Over the same stretch the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen more than 13%, the Nasdaq 100 nearly 7%, the Nasdaq Composite about 6%, and the S&P 500 only about 2%, a spread that measures how thoroughly money is being pulled out of the AI trade specifically rather than out of the market as a whole.

Throughout the spring and summer I have done my best to warn my readers that the AI buildout was being financed on borrowed time, that the bond market would stop rescuing it once inflation returned, and that the correction would arrive faster than the people selling the boom were prepared to admit. The great correction has now begun, and the most important parts of the story are the ones that have barely been reported.

Let’s examine the wreckage

The chipmakers and the hardware chain behind them took the deepest cuts, with Intel down 39.3%, Sandisk 37.3%, Marvell 36.2%, Dell 32.5%, Super Micro Computer 25.3%, Lam Research 21.4%, Arm 20.1%, Applied Materials 17.3%, Micron 15.5%, KLA 15.1%, ASML 9.7%, Taiwan Semiconductor 7.2%, and AMD 6.5%, a figure that flatters AMD only until one notices it lost more than 8% on Friday alone. In dollars, Intel surrendered $205 billion, Micron $161 billion, Taiwan Semiconductor $160 billion, Dell $105 billion, Marvell $80 billion, Lam $77 billion, and Sandisk $75 billion. Among the platforms, Alphabet fell 15.0% and gave back $642 billion, Meta fell 13.1% and lost $248 billion, Palantir fell 16.1%, Cisco 15.7%, and Microsoft 1.7%, which on a $3.9 trillion base still erased $66 billion, while Oracle now trades at roughly half its 52-week high of $250.25. SpaceX, which spent the autumn selling itself to public investors as the deepest-pocketed builder of AI compute, fell 7.9% from $152.16 to about $140 and shed $163 billion.

The smaller companies that turned bitcoin mines and leased power into GPU hosting were cut hardest in percentage terms, with IREN down 41.3%, Nebius 37.2%, Cipher Digital 31.4%, Bitdeer 31.2%, Hut 8 22.8%, Cerebras 22.7%, Applied Digital 22.3%, Galaxy Digital 19.5%, and CoreWeave 19.0%, while the power names priced on data center demand followed them down, with NuScale off 20.7%, Oklo 18.2%, Vistra 13.3%, and Vertiv 9.2%. The handful of winners in the wider technology complex, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, and Texas Instruments, each up between 4% and 9%, complete the picture, since money did not leave technology so much as flee anything whose value depends on the data center buildout continuing at its current pace. Even after netting those gains, the 47 AI-linked stocks we tracked lost $3.46 trillion.

We said the bond rally would not last (it did not)

On October 27 we wrote that the Federal Reserve would hold at its October 28 meeting and move toward a hike in December, and that the rotation out of AI stocks was a short-term lifesaver for bond yields that could not be sustained without a full collapse on Wall Street. On October 30 we followed with the argument that the money fleeing AI into Treasuries was propping up the bond market only temporarily, and that the support would end once fear in equities collided with inflation in the real economy. The Fed held on October 28, a December hike is now priced as a certainty, and the bond market has done what we said it would.

The rotation peaked on November 5, when the Nasdaq fell 5.52% in a single session, the total US equity market closed $5.7 trillion below its October 6 peak, and frightened money drove the 10-year Treasury yield down to 4.83%, its lowest since September. Wall Street’s most respected rates desk read that rally as the start of something calmer, with Goldman Sachs strategists led by William Marshall writing on November 6 that “the pieces are in place for yields to settle into a range and rate volatility to decline,” and projecting 4.75% to 5.0% for the 10-year. Within a week the 10-year had broken through the top of that range to stand near 5.16% as of this writing, within roughly 20 basis points of its 52-week high, after the Treasury sold $25 billion of 30-year bonds on November 12 at 5.441% with a bid-to-cover ratio of just 2.36, while the 2-year climbed more than 35 basis points in 5 sessions to near 4.88% and the 30-year to near 5.48%.

When yields climb while equities fall, bonds have stopped behaving as a refuge and returned to pricing inflation, a pattern that belongs to 1974, when stocks and bonds sank together under an energy shock and a Federal Reserve that kept losing ground, far more than to 2008, when Treasuries rallied as everything else collapsed. Since January 1 the 2-year yield has risen 139.9 basis points against 98.3 for the 10-year, and the gap between them has narrowed from 35 basis points on November 6 to roughly 28, the curve flattening as it does when traders expect a central bank to keep tightening into a weakening economy until something gives.

The warnings that nobody in the media seemed to be heeding

The credit market began pricing an AI default cycle weeks before the equity selloff turned violent, and almost none of it reached the evening news. On October 15, Oracle’s 5-year credit default swaps, the cost of insuring its debt against default, widened to a record 288 basis points while CoreWeave’s topped 1,000 and SoftBank’s reached 424, and by November 2 Oracle’s spread stood at 292, up 265% in a year, a level Gavan Nolan, executive director of fixed income pricing at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said was “more in line with a high-end junk bond rating.” Oracle is rated BBB-, the lowest rung of investment grade, its 4.95% bond due 2031 was yielding 7.276% that week, and when it sold new 20-year notes as part of a $20 billion stock and bond raise this month it had to pay 335 basis points over Treasuries, the price of a company the market already treats as a fallen angel in waiting, while CoreWeave’s bonds were yielding 14.26%, a level normally reserved for distressed borrowers.

The deeper problem sits in debt that does not appear on the balance sheets investors read. Oracle, Meta, xAI, and CoreWeave have moved roughly $120 billion of AI infrastructure debt into special purpose vehicles funded by Wall Street, by one industry estimate, including Meta’s roughly $27 billion Hyperion financing arranged through a Blue Owl-anchored vehicle, while CoreWeave’s $8.5 billion facility sits in a bankruptcy-remote entity whose investment-grade rating rests on a single contract with Meta. Nvidia, for its part, disclosed $99 billion of equity investments across the AI ecosystem in September, up from $2.2 billion 2 years earlier, and committed up to $2 billion of equity to a vehicle in xAI’s Colossus 2 financing whose purpose is to buy Nvidia’s own chips, which is why Wall Street took to calling it the central bank of the AI trade, a central bank that has now lost its governor.

The buyers of last resort have been quietly stepping away, as Treasury data released in October showed that foreign central banks and other official institutions held $3.76 trillion of US Treasuries in August, down from $4.01 trillion in February, with their Treasury bill holdings falling from $457 billion in April to $312 billion, which means the largest price-insensitive buyers of American debt had already pulled back before this autumn’s selloff began, and the next release lands on November 18. Every other shelter has failed alongside bonds, with gold sliding below $3,900 from above $4,100 a week ago, bitcoin falling below $70,000 amid forced liquidations of leveraged long positions, and only the dollar gaining, after breaking out above its 2-year trading range on Friday to its strongest level in nearly 20 months. Capital is rotating into cash, which implies confidence nowhere, while investors still owe $1.48 trillion against their brokerage accounts at FINRA’s most recent count, and the October margin figures, due later this month, will be the first to show what forced selling looks like in an AI drawdown.

The inflation pipeline is the last underreported signal, and it is the one that will decide the Fed’s hand. The producer price report released Friday morning showed wholesale prices up 6.5% from a year earlier, the highest since November 2022, with goods up 10.2%, intermediate processed goods up 14.6%, freight trucking costs up nearly 25%, and core producer prices running at 5% a year, a pace last seen in January 2023, while the October consumer report published on November 10 carried no annual inflation rate at all, since last year’s government shutdown left the Bureau of Labor Statistics without the data needed to calculate one. The country is conducting monetary policy through a war-driven inflation without an official 12-month consumer figure for the month that matters most.

The Treasury Secretary’s plea

Minutes before Friday’s producer report crossed the wires, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went on CNBC to tell the Federal Reserve how to read it. “I think the Fed should understand that this is an energy supply shock,” Bessent said, arguing that “to hike too much into an energy supply shock when it’s coming down, these are very noisy numbers,” and that “the Fed’s supposed to look into the future, not look in the rearview mirror.” Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who had called the October consumer report “borderline disturbing” on PBS NewsHour, answered on the same network that inflation “has proved far more persistent than we predicted at the beginning from the supply shocks, and now we’re adding this old-fashioned demand overheating coming from the AI data center buildout, that looks like it’s starting to spread out of its lane.”

Bessent’s strongest defense lay inside the same release, since crude petroleum prices at the producer level fell 10.3% in October and diesel 7.9%, yet with energy falling sharply the index rose anyway on food, industrial chemicals up 3.1%, and steel mill products up 2.7%, the signature of inflation migrating out of the energy complex and into the cost structure of the whole economy. A former chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management does not misread a 5% core producer print by accident, and his appeal amounts to a request that the central bank absorb the cost of an inflation the administration’s war produced, so that the administration does not have to absorb the cost of the rate hikes that inflation now requires.

The last (and largest) domino falls

The month’s defining event came on Thursday, November 12, when Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive, 4 days after admitting to being unfaithful to his wife and following reports that one of the women involved, Alice Huang, a former executive of the Singapore-based Megaspeed International, is suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing, which denies it. Nvidia named chief financial officer Colette Kress interim chief executive and board member Harvey Jones its first-ever chairman, so a company controlling an estimated 90% of the AI chip market will report third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 17, with its finance chief speaking for the entire enterprise. Days earlier, Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives had written that “Nvidia and its AI success and ambitions are heavily tied to him staying on as CEO,” and on November 11 Morgan Stanley removed Nvidia from its top-pick list, citing Huang’s “crucial” leadership, while Bank of America’s Vivek Arya sketched a downside case of “adverse findings, leadership disruption or tighter restrictions requiring earnings reassessment” that arrived within 48 hours. “It’s not good for Nvidia. It’s not good for Jensen Huang. It’s certainly not good for the AI trade,” Zacks chief equity strategist John Blank told CNBC, before asking: “What else has Jensen done?”

The defense deserves its hearing. Ed Yardeni wrote on Friday that “our base case is that NVIDIA’s financing strategy remains intact” and that he views “any resulting selloff as another buying opportunity for the AI trade.” That argument assumes the problem is one man’s conduct, when the record shows a business model that depended on one man’s relationships in Washington and Beijing to keep chips flowing, financing circulating, and customers buying. Documents submitted to Chinese authorities and reported on Friday show that Shanghai Longteng Intelligent Computing, a firm Alice Huang founded, ended up with servers containing Nvidia H800 chips banned from export to China since 2023, and Senator Jim Banks of Indiana, a Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said on November 12 that “Secretary Lutnick, it appears, used loopholes to allow some of these chip sales to occur even though President Trump has directed his administration and the Department of Commerce not to allow that to happen.” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify on December 10, House Speaker Mike Johnson describes a growing consensus in Congress on limiting chip exports to China, and President Trump’s response was a Truth Social post declaring that “there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple,” as though the succession at a company of this size were a White House personnel matter.

Our call for December 9

Since the war with Iran began, the Fed has held rates 5 times and raised them once, in September, and futures now price a second hike in December as a certainty, with a 10% to 15% chance of a half-point move that did not exist a week ago and close to 60 basis points of cumulative tightening priced through the March 17, 2027 meeting. Governor Christopher Waller has said a half-point increase “should be considered” if inflation ran hot, which it did, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan has backed at least 2 more quarter-point hikes, Goldman Sachs has added a March 2027 hike to its forecast, Deutsche Bank has said the Fed could hike at each of its next 3 meetings, and with payrolls up 165,000 in October and unemployment at 4.1%, the labor market gives the committee every license it needs.

Our firm’s call is that on Wednesday, December 9, the Federal Open Market Committee under Kevin Warsh raises the federal funds rate by 25 basis points rather than 50, that the decision draws dissents from both directions, with at least one official preferring the larger move and at least one preferring to look through the energy shock as Bessent demands, and that the statement leaves January and March explicitly open. A quarter point is the minimum a chairman whose credibility was questioned in July can deliver against 6.5% wholesale inflation, and the maximum he can deliver into a multi-trillion-dollar equity drawdown without being blamed for the next leg of it. We further expect the 10-year yield to break its 52-week high of 5.37% before the meeting and the 30-year to retest the 5.618% it cleared at the October 8 auction, since nothing in the data gives the long end a reason to rally while the Fed is still raising rates. Goolsbee’s remark explains why that hike will land so hard, since if the data center buildout is itself overheating the economy, then the Fed is raising rates in part to cool the AI boom, and every hike raises the cost of the debt on which Oracle, CoreWeave, and the rest of the neocloud tier financed their expansion, at the very moment their shares can no longer be used as currency to raise more.

The rearview mirror

Bessent asked the Federal Reserve to look forward rather than into the rearview mirror, and the bond market did just that, looked forward from the $3.9 trillion in vanished AI value, 6.5% wholesale inflation, junk-level default insurance on an investment-grade hyperscaler, foreign central banks trimming their Treasuries, a founderless Nvidia, and an administration whose own Commerce Department stands accused of waving banned chips through to China, and it sold. The Treasury Secretary’s plea, refuted by producer data published minutes after he made it, amounted to an admission that the administration cannot afford the interest rates its own war and its own boom have made necessary, and that it would rather the central bank surrender its credibility than force the reckoning onto the government’s books before the reckoning arrives on its own. Nvidia reports on Tuesday, the foreign holdings data lands on Wednesday, the Fed meets on December 8 and 9, and Lutnick testifies on December 10, and in an upcoming article we will follow the roughly $120 billion of AI debt that sits outside the balance sheets investors read, and name the pension funds, insurers, and private credit vehicles left holding it.