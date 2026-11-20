Shortly before noon on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Dario and Daniela Amodei wrapped their arms around each other inside the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square while their board members crowded in for the cameras, and at 11:48 the first public share of Anthropic changed hands at $111.50, a 34% premium to the $83 price the underwriters had set the night before. Retail investors had begged for close to $100 billion of stock, the order book had been oversubscribed roughly 6 times, and for a few giddy minutes the largest initial public offering in history carried a market value close to $2 trillion. Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research, hailed the debut as “a critical step in reassuring the market about the potential for AI.” By the closing bell half of that premium had evaporated, the stock had sunk to $97.17, and the S&P 500, which had jumped 1.3% on the morning’s euphoria, had collapsed into the close down 2.02% with more than 9 of every 10 of its members in the red.

O’Donnell’s reassurance did not survive Friday’s lunch hour, as Anthropic opened at $89.86, plunged to an intraday low of $83.10, a dime above the price its public buyers paid the day before, and closed at $88.91, down 8.5% on the session and about 20% below Thursday’s opening print, while around it every market on earth bled. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% on Friday to 6,910.39, its seventh straight loss, and finished the week 8.6% below last Friday’s close of 7,561.67, a full-blown correction almost 12% under its October 6 record close of 7,818.93. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.3% to 22,617.73, lost 10% on the week, and closed 2.7% below where it began the year, while the Nasdaq 100 plunged 5.6% and slid into bear market territory during the session, 20% below its high. The Dow fell 949.73 points, or 1.9%, to 48,147.33, and lost 8% across the 5 sessions. Our math, applied to an American equity market worth something above $70 trillion a week ago, puts the week’s destruction in domestic stocks alone at more than $6 trillion. Taiwan lost 17.5%, its worst week since 1991, while Seoul and Tokyo each lost close to 8%, gold fell to a 14-month low and shed about $2.5 trillion of paper value, silver lost 16%, copper extended its longest losing streak in 2 years, oil headed for a third straight weekly loss, and bitcoin broke below $60,000 for the first time since July. By Friday afternoon the only thing anyone wanted to own was a United States Treasury bond.

Prices had already fallen in October and again after the midterms, and each time the people selling the boom had an excuse ready. This week they ran out of excuses, and the AI bubble died somewhere between Thursday’s open and Friday’s close.

They knew the risks. They sold the public the dream anyway.

The men who built this market spent the year telling the public that none of it was possible. “I don’t believe we’re in an AI bubble,” Jensen Huang told Bloomberg in January, when Nvidia was worth $4.9 trillion and he was still running it. On August 5 he went further and called the coding agents his company buys “incredibly profitable.” Sam Altman insisted that OpenAI would “use all of the compute very profitably” that it planned to build, and Mark Zuckerberg invoked the railroads and the fiber-optic boom to argue that even history’s great bubbles had been chasing something worth more than their promoters imagined. On November 4, Steve Eisman told the listeners of his podcast that the hyperscalers would “win either way.” Microsoft and Amazon fell with everything else the next morning.

Huang is gone now, resigned in scandal on November 11 with a statement admitting, “I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia.” The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a civil investigation into whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, according to The Wall Street Journal, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly asked whether Nvidia was “pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings” through Southeast Asia into China. The retail investors who took these men at their word are holding the paper, and the men who made the promises are holding their fortunes.

None of this came without warning. On September 2, I told my readers that stocks “remained stretched by AI-driven overvaluation,” and on October 9, in “It’s Already Happening,” I wrote that when the bills for the buildout came due, retirees and savers “will be the ones left holding this bag.” That bag landed this week in brokerage accounts and 401(k) statements across the country.

Anthropic got its billions. Investors got the bill.

Go back and read the terms of the offering now that the price has turned, and they look like what they always were, an exit dressed up as a celebration. Anthropic priced on Wednesday night at $83, above the $70 to $78 range it had marketed for a week, and raised the share count from 825 million to 980 million, an $81.3 billion raise before the underwriters’ option lifted the total toward $93.5 billion. Staring at a wall of retail demand, the people who knew best what a share of Anthropic was worth chose to sell 155 million more of them at a higher price. More than 600 million shares changed hands on Thursday, more than SpaceX traded on its first day, and nearly all of that volume cleared above $90, which means the public bought most of its stake at prices it may not see again for a very long time. This year’s IPO class had already shown how the story ends, with the Financial Times counting 7 of the 10 largest American listings of 2026 below their offer prices as of November 13, and with SpaceX, whose June debut was supposed to open the era of trillion-dollar AI listings, falling 23% from its early peak and slipping below its opening price within weeks.

On November 13, in “Anthropic IPO: The Last Gasp of a Dying AI ‘Gold Rush’,” I called the offering “the final act of an AI gold rush” and warned that its structure left the losses to be “conveniently transferred to ordinary shareholders before the reckoning arrives.” I expected the shares to spike at the open and start pricing down almost at once, and the market needed less than 2 sessions to get there. Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management, who has spent most of his career as a technology optimist, dismissed the hope that Anthropic would lift the rest of the sector as “classic groupthink.” Jay Goldberg of Seaport Global, who began coverage on Friday with a neutral rating, wrote that the company is “asking for an incredible leap of faith by investors,” and he put his finger on the number the opening premium ignored, revenue growth that collapsed from 144% quarter over quarter in the second quarter to 43% in the third. Kathleen Brooks of XTB warned clients on Friday that further selling could push the shares through their $83 offering price. In Hong Kong, Carlos Casanova of Union Bancaire Privée called the week a “collapse in confidence in the AI investment thesis.” Dan Ives of Wedbush, who has spent 3 years as the most reliable cheerleader the AI trade has had on financial television, wrote on Friday morning that “this is a painful tech sell-off,” and coming from him that reads like a confession.

Owen Lamont, a portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management and a former University of Chicago finance professor, has spent years tracking what he calls the 4 horsemen of a bubble, and on Wednesday he told Fortune he now saw a 70% chance the American market was already in one. Overvaluation, bubble beliefs, and a flood of new money had all been present for months, and the fourth horseman, a wave of new stock sold to the public, was the one he was waiting for. He named the event that would settle it: “First, the Anthropic IPO occurs and is a success.” It occurred, it succeeded for one morning, and by Lamont’s own estimate a listing of this size pushes net stock issuance above its 2021 peak, the stage of every mania at which insiders stop buying their own shares and start selling them to everyone else.

Anthropic’s prospectus also disclosed a $26 billion private sale of stock, at the IPO price, to AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia, and TSMC, the same suppliers that sell it chips, memory, fabrication capacity, and cloud computing. Those companies now hold paper bought at $83 in a stock that touched $83.10 on Friday, and on Friday AMD fell 13.25%, Broadcom 12.19%, and Micron 13.89% on their own account. Once Anthropic breaks its offering price, the circular financing this industry has used to inflate its revenue stops being an argument made by skeptics and becomes a line item, a stack of losses on the balance sheets of the companies that were supposed to hold the whole enterprise up. On November 13, 6 days before the listing, Dario Amodei told an audience at JPMorgan’s headquarters that forecasting how much computing power to buy years in advance was the company’s “deepest business dilemma.” At 11:48 on Thursday morning his new public shareholders inherited that dilemma along with their shares.

Nvidia's record earnings fell on deaf ears

On Tuesday evening, November 17, Nvidia reported its first quarter without Huang, and by any ordinary standard it was a triumph. Revenue and earnings beat estimates, guidance came in above consensus, the board added $150 billion to its buyback authorization, and the interim chief executive, Colette Kress, raised the company’s growth outlook for fiscal 2028 to about 75% from 70%. The shares rose more than 4% after hours, gave it all back by Wednesday’s close, and have not seen a winning session since.

On Friday Nvidia fell 14.01% to close at $125.53, its lowest price since May 2025, its seventh consecutive losing session, and its seventh straight weekly decline, the longest such run since 2008. On the 24.1 billion shares in its latest filing, our math puts the company’s value near $3 trillion, down about $2.8 trillion from the $5.84 trillion it touched on October 6, and on Friday it slipped behind Alphabet to become the fourth-most valuable company in the country. Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson now lists it among the “highest risk” chip stocks on Wall Street. Muddy Waters published a short report titled “Nvidia: More China” on Tuesday night, and Michael Burry, short the stock for most of the year, wrote on November 13 that “the real story is that the AI Bubble started to come apart for real this year.” A company that posts record revenue, raises its forecast, and authorizes $150 billion of buybacks, then loses 14% in a single session 3 days later, has run out of buyers, and Benzinga reported on Friday that semiconductor stocks are now headed for their worst 2-month stretch since 2001.

The AI collapse is now a global financial contagion

The countries that build the hardware took the worst of it. Taiwan’s Taiex lost 17.5% for the week, its steepest decline since 1991, even after the island’s National Stabilization Fund waded into the market on November 15 for the 10th time in its history. South Korea’s Kospi closed down 5.2% on Friday at 4,869.96, lost 7.9% on the week, and now sits nearly 50% below its June peak, with SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics leading the selling. Rajat Agarwal, an Asia equity strategist at Société Générale, described a vacuum of demand in which foreign money had simply stopped buying, and he openly wondered how long Korean households could hold up their market on their own. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 3,008 points, or 5.1%, to close at 56,436.65 and lost 7.7% on the week, while SoftBank, whose share price has become a leveraged wager on the entire AI buildout, fell 14.48% in a single session.

Europe recorded its fourth consecutive decline on Thursday, ASML fell more than 7% in Amsterdam on Friday, and Germany’s DAX lost about 2% in heavy trading, while Brazil’s currency has dropped more than 8% this month and Israel’s shekel almost 5%. Reuters put the cumulative damage at nearly $9 trillion wiped from world stocks since their August peak. The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 40% on Friday to nearly 40, and BNP Paribas described investors who had moved past caution into outright panic selling. Analysts at Vontobel had asked on Friday morning whether the pressure on AI stocks would fade or “trigger a broader AI bear market.” By the close the Nasdaq 100 had already crossed into a bear market during the session, 20% below its high.

Even the ‘safe havens’ are failing

Every asset sold to ordinary savers as protection failed them in the same week. Gold, the metal a frightened market is supposed to run toward, fell 4.3% on Friday to $3,526.60 an ounce in New York futures trading, a 14-month low, down more than 9% from the London benchmark of about $3,890 a week earlier and its worst week since March. Using the World Gold Council’s estimate of a little over 216,000 tonnes of gold above ground, that $363 drop works out, by our math, to about $2.5 trillion of paper value erased from the world’s gold in 5 days. Silver futures fell 7.9% on Friday alone to $40.85, down from a $48.65 settlement on November 13, a loss of 16% in a week, while platinum slid below $1,300 and palladium below $900. Copper, which the industry spent 2 years selling as the metal of data centers and grid expansion, fell 3.6% to $12,763 a tonne in London on Wednesday, the very morning after Nvidia’s beat, while inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses swelled 11.5% between November 2 and November 17 to 327,600 tonnes (demand, it turns out, is harder to fake in a warehouse than in an investor presentation). Oil was headed for its third straight weekly loss, with Brent down about 6% and West Texas Intermediate about 8%, the kind of decline that tells you the world economy is buying less of everything.

Bruno Schneller of Erlen Capital Management told Reuters that “even gold has come under pressure, which is interesting given its traditional safe-haven role,” although frightening is the better word. On October 30, in “The AI Collapse Is Here,” I wrote that “gold is being dumped by investors who need cash to cover losses elsewhere,” and this week that sentence described nearly every market on earth. Investors who sell their best assets to cover losses on their worst ones are deleveraging, and deleveraging almost never finishes in a week.

Bitcoin, sold to the public for a decade as the hedge against this exact kind of failure, fell harder than the Nasdaq it was supposed to protect against. It broke below $60,000 on Friday for the first time since July and traded at $58,164.96 after the stock market closed, down 6% on the day and about 16% from roughly $69,135 a week earlier, a loss our math puts at more than $200 billion of market value, and the warnings came in sequence, months apart. On January 20, in “The Confidence Merchant,” I wrote that if bitcoin fell toward $75,000, the “equity cushion effectively disappears” for Michael Saylor’s Strategy, a company “brittle by construction” that “fails catastrophically once market conditions normalize.” On February 19, in “BITCOIN: Why Things Are Much Worse Than the Spot Price Suggests,” with the price near $66,800, I identified $60,000 as “the first support to be tested” and $55,000 as the level that would come into view after it. On July 10, in “BITCOIN: A Centralized, Circular Financing Scheme Marketed as DeFi,” I described Strategy as “a leveraged bet wearing a company’s clothes, and the bet is losing.” Investors who trusted Saylor’s numbers had been warned long before any of us wrote a word. In December 2000 the Securities and Exchange Commission charged him with fraud over MicroStrategy’s inflated financial results, and he paid a $350,000 civil penalty and roughly $8.3 million in disgorgement to settle without admitting or denying the charges. In 2022 the District of Columbia’s attorney general sued him for evading more than $25 million in income taxes by claiming to live in Florida and Virginia while living in a 7,000-square-foot penthouse in Washington, and in 2024 he and his company paid $40 million to settle, the largest income tax fraud recovery in the District’s history, again without admitting wrongdoing. Strategy’s reserve, bought at an average of roughly $75,456 per coin, is now worth more than 20% less than it cost, its shares fell 9.67% on Friday to $77.80, and MSCI has confirmed it will drop the company from its global equity indexes. Anthony Pompliano, one of the loudest promoters crypto has ever produced, wrote its epitaph on X on Friday: “I said back in May that most of the crypto industry was dead and it was never coming back.”

$6 trillion vanished. The bond market became the last refuge.

The one market that rallied this week was the market for American government debt. The 10-year Treasury yield closed Friday at about 4.94%, down 11 basis points on the day and 21 on the week from 5.15% the previous Friday, its biggest weekly drop since April 2025, and the decline carried it back below 5% after a year in which it had closed above that level 29 times, the most since 2007. The 2-year yield, the one most sensitive to the Federal Reserve, fell to about 4.65%, the 30-year to about 5.33%, and a gauge of Treasury returns rose for a fifth straight session. Daniela Hathorn of Capital.com told Reuters that “markets are entering a more defensive phase,” and the same flight pushed the dollar index to a 19-month high.

That rally is a measure of fear, not health, and on October 30 I argued that capital fleeing AI stocks was crowding into Treasuries as a shelter and not as a vote of confidence in the economy, and I warned that “Treasury yields will rise as they leave,” which means the shelter holds only as long as the panic does. The relief barely reaches anyone outside the bond market, since the Federal Reserve is preparing to raise its own rate and the cost of a mortgage or a business loan will follow the Fed, not the panic. The rally also exposes the borrowers at the center of this collapse, who are paying more over Treasuries with every passing month: investors now demand 119 basis points over government debt on hyperscaler bonds against 86 for the broader corporate market, a gap that has widened by about 30 points since December, which is how lenders tell you they trust the government and no longer trust the borrowers.

The Fed is raising rates into the wreckage

Wednesday’s minutes from the Federal Reserve’s October 27 and 28 meeting showed that nearly all officials expect to raise the federal funds rate by a quarter point in December, and a couple said a larger increase could be warranted if inflation data came in hot. Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC the same day that the Fed should consider a half-point hike. On Friday, with the Nasdaq on its way to a 5.3% loss, Governor Lisa Cook told an audience in Chile that she had wanted to raise rates in October and warned that “waiting longer to implement rate increases risks getting behind the curve.” Wholesale prices were up 6.5% over the past year in the producer price index released on November 13, the largest annual increase since November 2022, and the 25 basis point hike on December 9 that I forecast that same day in “30 Days. $3.9 Trillion Gone.” is now priced by futures markets as close to certain.

Analysts at Citi wrote this week that markets would stop pricing in hikes only if the stock decline turned into the outright bursting of the AI bubble, which means the relief investors are praying for arrives only after the catastrophe they fear. Gary Gensler, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, told CNN on November 16 that AI is “already a bubble” and that a downturn is coming one way or another: “The only question is if it’s a soft recession or something more dramatic.” For 3 years the AI trade rested on the assumption that the Fed would catch any serious fall, as it did in 2020 and 2022. This Fed is tightening into a market that fell more than 3% in a single day, with inflation fed by an energy shock and by the same data center spending the market is now repricing, and its officials have no room to rescue the companies whose capital spending is fueling the inflation they are trying to kill.

What comes next

The stock losses are the part of this collapse the public can see, and they are not the part that will do the lasting damage. Behind the share prices sits a mountain of borrowed money and signed promises, and by our count the companies at the center of the AI buildout now carry roughly $710 billion of debt on and around their balance sheets, plus close to $2 trillion in long-term commitments to buy computing power, occupy data centers not yet built, and pay for chips that in many cases have not yet been delivered. The 2 numbers feed on each other, given that the labs’ promises are the revenue the borrowers pledged to their lenders, and the borrowers’ data centers are the only place the labs can spend the money they have promised, so a failure on either side of that ledger becomes a failure on the other.

Amazon’s index-eligible bonds have climbed to roughly $144 billion by the London Stock Exchange Group’s count, while Alphabet’s long-term debt reached $125.1 billion on September 30, up from $46.5 billion at the end of 2025, before it sold another €6 billion in Europe this month. Meta’s long-term debt stood at $80.92 billion on September 30 before it added $25 billion and €9 billion of new bonds in November, and Microsoft, which had about $36.5 billion of bonds outstanding at the end of August, sold another $25 billion this month. Oracle carried $125.34 billion of debt on August 31 and filed on November 2 to sell $10 billion more in bonds and $10 billion in stock, on top of roughly $39 billion in capital and lease obligations, while Alphabet has signed data center leases that have not yet begun with $130.5 billion of future payments that appear nowhere on its balance sheet. Fitch counts about $277 billion of hyperscaler debt issued in 2026 through November 11, against less than $50 billion a year between 2020 and 2024, and in the third quarter the group’s free cash flow turned negative for the first time, with Microsoft the only one of the 5 still generating cash after its spending. Amazon’s trailing free cash flow has swung to an outflow of $42.4 billion, and Alphabet lost $497 billion of market value in a single session on October 29, the second-largest one-day loss by any of America’s biggest technology companies in at least a decade.

Oracle is where the hyperscaler story turns from writedowns to default risk, and the credit market has already said so. Its shares fell 8.44% on Friday to $101.19, and the ratings agencies had already moved, with S&P cutting it to BBB- in July, a single notch above junk, while its 5-year credit default swaps have traded near 300 basis points, almost 4 times their level a year ago, and the $18 billion loan behind its Project Jupiter data center in New Mexico was reported this month to be trading near 90 cents on the dollar. On September 25 I estimated that “one more downgrade would push roughly $117 billion of bonds into the junk market at once,” and nothing since has made that number smaller. When that downgrade comes, the pension funds and insurers whose rules confine them to investment-grade debt will be forced to dump Oracle’s bonds into a market with no buyers.

Nvidia carries little debt of its own, and its exposure runs through the balance sheets of everyone who buys its chips. Its own management said this autumn that frontier labs “are growing faster than what their balance sheets and credit profiles can support,” which is a remarkable thing for a company to say about its biggest customers. SpaceX spent Friday morning pricing about $44 billion of senior and subordinated notes through Apollo and Goldman Sachs, which the banks called the largest GPU financing ever done. The money sits off SpaceX’s balance sheet in a vehicle called Saturn Funding Trust, which buys roughly $47.3 billion of Nvidia equipment and leases it to SpaceX for about 5 years, and SpaceX has committed to the lease payments even if the equipment fails. The largest tranche yields 8.259%, against roughly 5.95% for the average American high-grade bond, and SpaceX shares, which peaked at $225.64 after the June listing, fell 7.69% on Friday to close at $127.79, a decline of 43% from the top. A rocket company is now paying junk-grade interest to finance the chips it needs to compete.

OpenAI and Anthropic sit at the top of the chain, and they owe the most. OpenAI reported that it has entered purchase commitments and lease agreements with an aggregate committed spend of about $895.4 billion, “substantially all of which is related to compute and infrastructure,” against an annualized revenue pace of roughly $70 billion, and it raised its latest round at $1.25 trillion after first seeking $1.4 trillion. Anthropic’s prospectus discloses commitments approaching $900 billion, most of them beyond cancellation, against the $81.3 billion it raised on Wednesday night, and on our math its market value has fallen from nearly $2 trillion at Thursday’s open to about $1.6 trillion at Friday’s close. Neither borrows much directly, and both stand at the end of a chain in which every other link borrowed on the strength of their promises.

The bankruptcies will begin among the neoclouds, the companies that borrowed to buy chips and sell the computing power by the hour, and the warning signs were visible weeks ago. On October 26, I wrote that “CoreWeave’s bonds were being priced like those of a borrower headed for restructuring” and that across the sector “the guppies will die first.” CoreWeave owed $47.5 billion of principal on September 30, up from $35.6 billion just 3 months earlier, and its third-quarter interest bill of $846 million was about 4 times its operating income. Its 9.625% notes due 2032 traded at 78.50 cents on the dollar on November 4, some of its bonds now yield more than 15%, its debt exceeds its roughly $25 billion market value, its shares have fallen more than 50% in 3 months, and on Friday the stock fell 12.02% to close at $39.51, below its $40 IPO price. Michael Intrator, its chief executive, told investors on November 10 that the company “will not use the unsecured debt market to fund our business at current yields,” a polite way of admitting that market has closed to him. Nebius carries about $8.5 billion of debt against $8 billion of cash, fell 16.11% on Friday alone to $81.31, and has lost more than half its value over 3 months, and its chief executive acknowledged last month that some of its sources of capital were temporarily closed. IREN’s net debt jumped from $216 million to $4.43 billion in a single quarter, it still needs to find about $6 billion for the rest of its fiscal 2027 spending, and its shares fell 17.97% on Friday to $11.82, about 85% below their high. Hut 8 reported $7.64 billion of loans, notes, and other financial liabilities at June 30, has since layered a $1.07 billion revolving credit line on top of $7.5 billion of project financing, and fell 23% in a single session on November 4. Applied Digital carries roughly $6.4 billion of debt, including $2.35 billion at 9.25%, pays interest of $77 million that already exceeds its $66 million of base rent, depends on CoreWeave as its principal customer, and its chief executive, Wes Cummins, admitted this month that 800 megawatts of its 1.4-gigawatt expansion still has no financing. DigitalOcean has been paying for its AI pivot with convertible notes and fresh stock, including an $800 million share sale in March and a stock-funded buyback of up to $500 million of its 2030 notes in July.

Gartner has forecast that more than 80% of neocloud providers may stop operating independently by 2030, and Elon Musk predicted “death and consolidation” for the sector on November 2, a forecast that reads differently now that his own company is paying junk-level rates for its chips. When interest costs run 4 times operating income, bonds trade at distressed yields, debt exceeds the company’s entire stock market value, and the main customer is another borrower caught in the same squeeze, the refinancing plan is a Chapter 11 filing. The failures will follow the money: first the bitcoin miners turned data center developers that depend on a single neocloud customer, then the neoclouds whose maturities arrive before their contracts pay out, then the lenders and private credit funds that financed them on the assumption that the chips would hold their value as collateral, and finally the hyperscalers left holding data centers, leases, and bonds sized for demand that never came. Every failure will push down the price of used GPUs, and every markdown of that collateral will raise the cost of the next company’s loan, which is how a credit cycle feeds on itself.

The insiders got their money. Sadly, the public inherited the risk.

On May 27, in “The Bond Market Is Warning of a Major Collapse,” when the S&P 500 traded near a record and its cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio sat near 42, a level crossed only once before, on the eve of the dot-com crash, I wrote that “a market that stops receiving new money does not plateau gently.” It stopped receiving new money on Thursday afternoon, in the hours after the largest offering in history soaked up the last of the public’s enthusiasm and the people who had financed the boom began, for the first time and in size, to sell it to everyone else. Anthropic’s listing was built to prove that ordinary investors would take the risk of the AI buildout off the hands of the insiders and suppliers who created it, and ordinary investors carried that risk for exactly 1 morning before joining every other class of investor on earth in the scramble for the door. The next tests arrive fast, with the $83 line on Monday morning, the Fed’s decision on December 9, and the first lockup expirations, which will reveal which early backers choose to sell into a price they no longer control. In an upcoming article, I will trace the refinancing calendar of these companies, maturity by maturity, to show where the losses go once the selling on Wall Street is over and the debts behind this extraordinary gamble begin coming due. The reckoning will not end with collapsing share prices. It will move through the lenders who financed the buildout, the insurers and pension funds that bought their debt, and ultimately into the retirement accounts of millions of Americans who never chose to finance any of it, but may nevertheless be left paying for the consequences.