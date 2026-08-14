Josiah's Substack

Josiah's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen's avatar
Karen
19h

Thanks for the article.

Only thing I have to say is I can't believe anyone would believe anything that comes out of this Whitehouse .

Reply
Share
Jessica Jones's avatar
Jessica Jones
15h

“Threats become less useful when carrying them out is increasingly costly, leaving accommodation with Tehran less a strategic preference than the narrowing path available to an administration running short of attractive alternatives.” I believe it was Kissinger who said, “Nothing clears the mind so much as the absence of alternatives.”

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Josiah Waters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture