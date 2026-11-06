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Martin Luz's avatar
Martin Luz
14h

Ro Khanna was on MSNOW last night laughing off the possibility that Jeffries would be ousted. He said definitively that “Hakeem Jeffries will be Speaker.”

So, yeah, they both need to go, especially given that the candidates that flipped red districts were 8-13 points more popular than the Democratic Party itself… this was NOT a “Party” victory, it was a victory in spite of them and a rejection of them.

But it’s going to be an ugly uphill battle. I contacted my Rep (Pat Ryan) and my Sen (Gillibrand), and even emailed Schumer’s office directly with a message of “do the honorable thing and step aside.”

The only way they are going to get ousted is if the ENTIRE caucus feels the heat from voters. Starting NOW.

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Donna Kuhl's avatar
Donna Kuhl
14h

We CANNOT allow these two to lead Congress!

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