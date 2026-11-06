Late on Tuesday night, November 3, with his House majority gone and his Senate majority collapsing state by state, from Texas to Kansas to South Carolina, Donald Trump picked up the phone and told Politico that he was not worried. “They’ve already called, and they want to work with me,” the president said of the Democrats who had just routed his party, adding that while he could veto everything, “I don’t want to be just sitting there for two years.” A few hours later, on the morning of November 4, Hakeem Jeffries went on Morning Joe and confirmed that the president had read his opponents correctly. “We ran on affordability. We won on affordability,” Jeffries said, and then he gave the Trump White House the sentence it most wanted to hear: “The American people don’t want us to get even.” That same morning the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, whose Republican investments had just been wiped out from Maine to Kansas, posted its congratulations to “the hundreds of pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans who won,” and then named the 2 Democrats it values above all others: “We congratulate Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on the resounding victories for their caucuses.” It promised that its community “will increase its support” for members of either party who stand with Israel.

By 3 o’clock on Friday afternoon, November 6, the voters who had produced the Democratic majority had delivered their own response. A Change.org petition demanding that House Democrats reject Jeffries for Speaker stood at 914,024 verified signatures, more than 400,000 of them added in the single day after the polls closed, and 2 petitions demanding that Senate Democrats remove Schumer as their leader, both launched on Wednesday, had reached 123,335 and 70,868. More than 1.1 million Americans, within 72 hours of the largest Democratic midterm victory in a generation, had put their names on the record against the 2 men about to collect its gavels. Laura Ciocia, who started one of the Schumer petitions, wrote that he “folds when it matters.” The singer Eric Benét called Jeffries “bought and paid for.” Mark Ruffalo sent the Speaker petition to his followers with a single line: “Sign this petition if you want a new speaker of the house.”

The voters understand something the Democratic establishment refuses to say aloud. Tuesday was never only about the war in Iran. It was a verdict on the most corrupt administration in American history, which has turned the government into a family enterprise, enriched the president’s circle while taxpayers paid the bill, dragged the country into a war most Americans opposed, burned through the defensive weapons the nation needs for its own security, and squandered the standing the United States spent 80 years building around the world, and it was just as much a verdict on the people in Washington who watched all of it happen and did nothing. The electorate that turned out from the tip of the Aleutians to the tip of Maine voted against Donald Trump, and it voted against Chuck Schumer, against Hakeem Jeffries, against John Fetterman, and against every member of the political class who treated the last 2 years as “business as usual”. The 2 men now positioned to carry out the voters’ mandate are the 2 men the Trump administration is relying on to blunt it. Every Republican I have spoken with in this city since Tuesday, and everyone in Trump’s orbit whose words have reached print, is hoping that Schumer and Jeffries hold the gavels in January, because a Congress run by Israel First Democrats is the last lifeline the MAGA movement has left.

What follows is the record behind that judgment, assembled from Federal Election Commission filings, roll-call votes, exit polls, and the public words of the 2 men themselves.

November 3 was a mandate against corruption, political cowardice and institutional complicity

The vote was not a partisan event, and the exit data makes that impossible to argue. In the Fox News Voter Poll, independents backed Democratic House candidates by 22 points, a 16-point swing from 2024, when they had favored Kamala Harris by 6. Young men, whom Trump carried by 15 points two years ago, voted Democratic by 33, a 48-point swing in 2 years. Rural voters, who gave Trump a 28-point margin in 2024, gave Republican House candidates 18, Hispanic men moved from a 2-point Democratic lean to 15, and 15% of non-MAGA Republicans refused to vote for their own party’s House candidates. About 6 in 10 voters said the United States was wrong to go to war with Iran, and more than a third said the war was crucial to how they voted.

The map followed the numbers. In Alaska, a state Trump won by 13 points in 2024, Mary Peltola led Senator Dan Sullivan by 637 first-choice votes in Wednesday’s count, with the ranked-choice tabulation set for November 18. In Maine, Troy Jackson, a former logger and state Senate president, ended Susan Collins’s nearly 30-year Senate career. Between them, James Talarico became the first Democrat elected statewide in Texas in 32 years, taking 77% of the vote in Starr County on the Rio Grande, which Trump had carried with 58%; Adam Hamilton became Kansas’s first Democratic senator since 1932; Darline Graham lost South Carolina to Annie Andrews; and Ohio, North Carolina, and Iowa sent Democrats to the Senate as well.

Corruption was the thread that ran through all of it. Roughly 9 in 10 voters in the NBC News exit poll called government corruption a major factor in their vote, as many as named the cost of living, and about half of the Fox News Voter Poll’s respondents called it crucial. In October, before a single ballot was cast, a Fox News poll had found 60% of registered voters extremely concerned about government corruption against 58% for inflation, and CNBC’s survey, released October 23, had found 36% naming corruption as their single top concern against 34% for grocery prices. The leadership’s word, affordability, was the runner-up. When voters were asked which party they trusted to clean up Washington, 37% said the Democrats, 31% said the Republicans, and a third said neither. A third of the electorate that had just handed Democrats both chambers told the pollsters, on the way out of the booth, that it did not trust the party it had voted for, which is the sentence I have heard in every corner of this city since Tuesday night: we want nothing that MAGA is offering, and we want nothing from the people who stood beside it.

The same electorate has turned on the Israel lobby’s agenda across party lines. The Chicago Council on Global Affairs, in a July survey conducted by Ipsos and published October 5, found Americans rating Israel at 44 on its 100-point scale, the lowest reading since the Council began asking in 1978, with 56% wanting military aid to Israel cut or stopped, against 38% in 2012, and 59% of independents favoring restrictions on how the aid is used. When the New York Times and Siena released a poll on May 21 showing nearly three-quarters of Democratic voters opposed to military aid, the legal scholar Adil Haque pointed out on X that independents in the same survey opposed it by 68% to 28%. Pew found in April that 57% of Republicans under 50 view Israel unfavorably. The voters who broke Trump’s Congress are, in enormous numbers, the same voters who no longer want to sign the checks that Schumer and Jeffries have built their careers protecting.

Decades in power, and nothing to show for it

Chuck Schumer has held federal office since January 1981, when he entered the House at 30, and he has sat in the Senate since 1999 and led its Democrats since January 2017. Hakeem Jeffries has served in the House since 2013 and has led its Democrats since January 2023, after 6 years in the New York State Assembly. Between them they have spent more than 55 years in federal office, and for the last 2 of those years, with Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans in control of both chambers, they were the 2 most powerful members of the opposition in the United States. The record of those 2 years is what the voters judged on Tuesday.

During that time the administration they were supposed to check went to war in Iran, and Trump himself admitted on Fox & Friends on November 3, in a clip the reporter Aaron Rupar posted to X that morning, that the country had run “low on certain things” in its arsenal, insisting only that “the word ‘low’ is too strong.” The president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, served as a White House envoy while his firm, Affinity Partners, drew 99% of its roughly $6.16 billion from foreign sources, the Saudi crown prince chief among them, according to Representative Jamie Raskin’s letter of April 16. The president’s family built crypto ventures that traded on the presidency itself, and the government that was supposed to police them looked away. Through all of it, the 2 Democratic leaders produced no shutdown fight they did not abandon, no war they were willing to defund, and no investigation that cost the administration anything. When House Democrats voted almost unanimously against a Republican spending bill on March 14, 2025, Schumer supplied the votes to push it through the Senate and walked away with nothing in return, and Jeffries spent days refusing to say whether he still had confidence in him before falling back in line. When majorities of their own caucuses voted to stop arming the war, both men voted with the Republicans, as the roll calls below show.

John Fetterman showed the country where that kind of leadership ends. On May 13, the Senate rejected a resolution to limit Trump’s war in Iran by 49 to 50, and Fetterman, the only Democrat to vote with the Republicans, cast the deciding vote, his 7th break with his party on the war since it began, while Republicans Rand Paul, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski voted to rein the president in. In the Inquirer, New York Times, and Siena poll of Pennsylvania released on August 25, 67% of the state’s likely Democratic voters said Fetterman supports Trump too much, and 69% of them viewed him unfavorably, while 79% of Pennsylvania Republicans viewed him favorably. Fetterman was not on Tuesday’s ballot, but everything he represents was, and the voters rejected it. Schumer never moved to discipline him, and Jeffries never spent his capital to stop the war Fetterman helped prolong. The difference between Fetterman and the 2 leaders is one of volume, and on Tuesday the voters made clear they are finished with all 3.

MAGA’s last lifeline (and why voters unanimously reject them)

In public, Republicans are performing alarm, but little of it is real. John Thune posted on X early on November 4 that Senate Republicans “will not stand idly by” as “the far-left, socialist wing” of the Democratic Party tries to undo their work, and then revealed what he is actually counting on: “Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism.” The White House, through its spokeswoman Lauren Bis, warned the same day against “sham investigations.” The fear in both statements is specific. Republicans are not afraid of a Democratic Congress that passes housing bills; they are afraid of a Democratic Congress that subpoenas, impeaches, defunds the war, and follows the money, and they know exactly which Democrats will never do those things.

In private, the Republicans here in DC are breathing a sigh of relief that borders on celebration. Every Republican member, staffer, and operative is hoping, some of them desperately, that Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are the 2 people running the Senate and the House in January. They describe Schumer as a safe counterpart and Jeffries as a man they can do business with, and they are already planning for a 2027 spent on pharmacy prices and housing bills while the subpoenas sit in a drawer. Their worst fear is a leadership election that hands the gavels to the senators and representatives who won on Tuesday by promising to fight, and their best hope is that Democrats keep the 2 men who have spent the last 2 years proving they will not. The conservative writer Ed Morrissey said it in print on November 5, praising Jeffries for holding to his affordability message and concluding with approval that he “has his eyes on a substantive record rather than performative venting.” Trump himself said it on election night: the Democrats had “already called,” and they wanted to work with him.

Their confidence is earned. On November 4, Jeffries told reporters that Democrats are “ready, willing and able to find bipartisan common ground” with Republicans, and the same week he told MS NOW that impeachment would not be a top priority. The administration that ran the government as a family business for 2 years has lost both chambers of Congress, and the 2 Democrats who will decide whether it faces any consequence have announced, before the votes were even certified, that it will not face very much. A Democratic Congress built around affordability and bipartisanship poses no threat to the contracts, the pardons, the crypto ventures, the Gulf money, or the war receipts, and that is what MAGA Lite (referred to below) means: the same arrangement, the same donors, the same lobby, kept alive by Democrats who will be photographed signing housing bills while everything the voters rose up against goes unexamined.

AIPAC is counting on Schumer and Jeffries

The Federal Election Commission keeps the receipts. AIPAC’s political action committee, registered as committee C00797670, began filing in December 2021, and its own disbursement records show $1,525,001.13 delivered to Hakeem Jeffries’s campaign and fundraising committees since then: $72,895 to Jeffries for Congress in the 2022 cycle; $939,360.14 to the campaign and $91,350 to the Jeffries Majority Fund in 2023 and 2024; and, in filings through September 30 of this year, $22,095.99 to the campaign, $250,000 to the Jeffries Victory Fund, and $149,300 to the Jeffries Battleground Protection Fund. In the 2023 to 2024 cycle, Jeffries’s campaign alone absorbed 1.64% of every dollar the PAC sent to anyone in the United States. The same records show $101,070 to Friends of Schumer in 2022, the year Schumer last stood for reelection, and OpenSecrets data cited in Ciocia’s petition put Schumer’s career haul from pro-Israel sources at $1,727,974. The man who expects to be Speaker and the man who expects to be Majority Leader have taken more than $3.2 million from the pro-Israel donor network between them, more than $1.6 million of it through AIPAC’s own PAC.

AIPAC’s PAC is a conduit. Individual donors earmark contributions for the candidates it endorses, and the PAC bundles and delivers them, so that the lobby collects the credit, and the loyalty, attached to every dollar. The same filings that record what it paid Jeffries record what it lost on Tuesday. In the current cycle, the PAC sent $3,358,020.18 to Collins for Senator, more than it gave any other candidate in the country, and Collins lost. It sent $829,771.19 to Mike Lawler, who conceded to Cait Conley; $798,618.75 to Jon Husted, who lost to Sherrod Brown; $446,239.53 to Mike Rogers, who lost to Abdul El-Sayed; $440,191.54 to Brian Fitzpatrick, who lost to Bob Harvie; and $272,907.21 to Roger Marshall, who lost to Hamilton. That is $6,145,748.40 poured into 6 general-election losers. In the primaries, the PAC sent $341,359.43 to Haley Stevens, $205,409.44 to Angie Craig, $188,212.03 to Dan Goldman, and $145,227.70 to Adriano Espaillat, and all 4 lost. More than $7 million of the $56,248,372.98 the PAC spent between January 2025 and mid-October 2026 went to candidates the voters threw out this year. A Responsible Statecraft analysis of the lobby’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project, and its allies found $84.1 million spent this cycle and $55.3 million of it lost.

With its Republican investments buried from Maine to Kansas, the lobby’s most valuable remaining assets in Washington are the 2 Democrats it congratulated by name. El-Sayed, the target of the largest single-race spending effort the lobby mounted this cycle, read the lobby its result from his victory stage in Detroit: “To AIPAC, who spent $42 million against us: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to beat you twice.”

They did not win this majority

Schumer and Jeffries are already claiming this majority as their own, but the actual record denies them that claim. The victories that defined November 3 were won by candidates the leadership recruited against, endorsed against, or left to fend for themselves, and in race after race the winner first had to defeat the leadership’s preferred candidate, and the lobby’s money behind that candidate, before facing a Republican at all.

In Maine, Schumer spent more than a year recruiting Governor Janet Mills to run against Collins and built his Senate plan around her. Mills quit on April 30, months before the primary, saying she lacked “the financial resources” to continue, while Graham Platner, running without Schumer’s blessing, had raised more than $12 million from the grassroots. Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run for Something, said Schumer’s idea of what voters want was “stuck in 1996,” and a Maine Democrat told the Maine Monitor that Schumer “abandoned her after begging her to run.” After Platner left the race, the state party chose Troy Jackson at a July convention by a vote of 566 to 5, and Jackson beat Collins campaigning under a banner that read “Fight Oligarchy.” After the election he told CBS News, “I’ve told Senator Schumer I’m going to support somebody else.”

In Michigan, Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee treated Stevens as their strongest candidate, while AIPAC and its allies spent close to $30 million propping her up and attacking El-Sayed. El-Sayed beat Stevens in the primary, beat Rogers on Tuesday to become the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate, and has named Chris Van Hollen as his choice for leader. In Minnesota, Craig, carrying $205,409 from AIPAC’s PAC, lost the August 11 primary to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, who won the seat on Tuesday and said the next morning, “It is time for new leadership.”

Jeffries’s own city delivered the same verdict months earlier. On June 23, Dan Goldman, whom Jeffries endorsed, lost his New York primary to Brad Lander; Adriano Espaillat, whom Jeffries endorsed, lost to Darializa Avila Chevalier; and Antonio Reynoso, backed by the coalition around Jeffries, lost to Claire Valdez. Goldman and Espaillat both carried AIPAC PAC money into defeat. Avila Chevalier has refused to commit her vote to Jeffries, and in an interview with Vanity Fair published October 30 she defined the new majority’s duty as “reminding ourselves that Congress has the power of the purse,” a power Jeffries has shown no interest in using against the Iran war or the weapons that sustain it. In Illinois, the United Democracy Project spent $5.1 million on Melissa Conyears-Ervin in the 7th District and $4.9 million on Laura Fine in the 9th, and both lost, Fine to Daniel Biss, who won on Tuesday with 75% of the vote. Talarico refused to commit to Schumer and called for “new blood” in Washington, and Hamilton has said he will keep his campaign promise not to support him. The candidates who ran furthest ahead of the party were, nearly without exception, the candidates who ran furthest from its leadership.

The voters had rendered their judgment on both men before the polls opened. In the final Economist/YouGov poll before Election Day, taken October 23 through 26, Jeffries’s approval stood at 26% against 47% disapproval, a net rating 8 points worse than that of Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker whose majority was about to be destroyed, and Schumer was underwater with his own party, approved by 38% of Democrats and disapproved by 42%. Democrats won this election while dragging 2 of the least popular figures in American politics behind them.

Israel First (by admission)

Schumer has never disguised where his first loyalty lies. On April 22, 2010, on the Nachum Segal Show, he explained that his surname “comes from the word shomer, which means guardian,” and said he believed God “gave me the name as one of my roles.” In 2015 he broke with the president of his own party to oppose Barack Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran, and a decade later Americans are paying at the pump for the war that filled the space where that agreement once stood.

The exhibit that defines him took 24 hours this past April. On April 14, Schumer stood on the Senate floor and demanded that Republicans join a war powers resolution against Trump’s war in Iran, saying of the president, “he has delivered total and complete chaos. That’s not victory. That’s failure.” On the night of April 15, the Senate voted on Bernie Sanders’s resolutions to block the sale to Israel, Trump’s partner in that war, of $295 million in Caterpillar bulldozers and $151.8 million in 1,000-pound bombs. Forty of the 47 Democratic senators voted to block the bulldozers and 36 voted to block the bombs. Chuck Schumer, the leader of all 47, voted against both, alongside every Republican in the chamber. Ro Khanna posted a video that night: “Mr. Schumer, you are out of touch with the base of this party, and with your own caucus.” In July 2025, when a majority of his caucus backed Sanders’s resolution to halt the sale of tens of thousands of assault rifles to Israel, Schumer had voted with the Republicans then too. He condemned the war on a Tuesday and voted to arm one of its combatants on a Wednesday, and when the choice was between his caucus, his voters, and the lobby, he chose the lobby every time.

Jeffries has compiled the same record in the House. On July 14, he told his colleagues in a letter that he would vote against Thomas Massie’s amendment to strip $3.3 billion in military financing for Israel from the 2027 State Department bill. The next day 103 House Democrats voted for it, Nancy Pelosi and the party’s whip, Katherine Clark, among them, and Jeffries voted with 215 Republicans to keep the money flowing. On the morning of November 3, Donald Trump told Fox & Friends that he and Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to end the roughly $4 billion annual payment by the close of 2026, complaining that “the left uses the $4 billion payment” as a symbol of unfairness. When the polls opened that morning, the Democratic leader of the House stood to the right of Donald Trump on aid to Israel, holding out for 2028 while the president promised the end of this year, and 24 hours later AIPAC thanked him by name. New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, told NBC News this week that Democrats must confront the fact that “we continue to fund violations of international law.” Jeffries voted in July to make sure they do.

The Kushner problem

On April 16, Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, opened an investigation into Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and White House envoy to the Middle East. Raskin’s letter documented that 99% of the money in Kushner’s firm, Affinity Partners, which manages about $6.16 billion, comes from foreign nationals, including the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, and that the Saudi crown prince is its largest investor. Raskin accused Kushner of “a glaring and incurable conflict of interest” and wrote that “you cannot both be a diplomat and a financial pawn of the Saudi monarchy at the same time.”

Four months later, at Kushner’s request, Jeffries met him privately in Manhattan, in a space lent by a mutual friend, to discuss what the New York Times described as potential areas of common ground on housing, immigration, and the cost of living. A source told Axios that Kushner suggested Jeffries next sit down with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. While his own party’s ranking member was investigating Kushner’s Gulf money, the Democratic leader of the House was taking Kushner’s meeting, and when Wolf Blitzer asked him on August 25 what had come of it, Jeffries called it “a high-level, topical conversation.” A senior House Democrat explained the arrangement to Axios in 4 words: “They have a relationship.”

In late October, Vanity Fair published an excerpt from Matthew Cole’s book Princes and Thieves alleging that Saudi and Emirati leaders placed at least $2 billion into accounts Kushner could reach during Trump’s first term. Kushner denies the allegations, and Cole stands behind more than 50 sources. Less than 2 weeks after that excerpt appeared, Jeffries told TIME on November 4, of the legislation he negotiated with Kushner during Trump’s first term, “There was a real partnership that produced real results.” In August, Jeffries had promised that “no one is going to get a pass” from what he calls the “Trump cartel.” In the week of his victory, he praised his partnership with the cartel’s most richly financed member, and the channel that runs from Kushner to Miller to the Speaker’s office is exactly the lifeline the Trump administration is counting on.

The American people have spoken

The revolt has already begun, and it is coming from the senators and representatives the voters actually sent. Flanagan, Hamilton, Jackson, El-Sayed, and Juliana Stratton of Illinois have said they will not support Schumer, Andrews has called for “generational change on both sides of the aisle,” and Talarico and New Hampshire’s Chris Pappas have refused to commit. Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said in June that she is a “big believer in new leadership,” and Senator Chris Van Hollen has told reporters that no senator should pledge a vote to anyone for leader without a commitment to a bold agenda. In the House, Avila Chevalier, Valdez, Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania, Melat Kiros of Colorado, and William Lawrence of Michigan have all withheld their support from Jeffries. When CNN’s Manu Raju asked Schumer how he would handle the senators-elect who say they will vote against him, he answered imperiously, “The issue is not me. I’ll be reelected as majority leader.”

Schumer is betting that the incumbents will protect him, and so is every Republican in Washington. The American people who voted this last Tuesday will be watching every one of them, the senators who owe their new committee gavels to Hamilton’s Kansas, Talarico’s Texas, and Jackson’s Maine, when they cast their ballots in the closed-door Senate leadership election next month, and every House member who casts a vote for Speaker in January. Those are the first ballots of the next reckoning, they arrive years before Schumer or Jeffries must face an electorate of their own, and each senator and representative who votes to keep these 2 men in power will answer for it to the same voters who signed those petitions.

On election night, Trump told the country whom he is counting on, and the next morning AIPAC named the same 2 men. More than 1.1 million Americans (and counting) answered both within 3 days, and every Democrat who casts a ballot for leader this winter should understand what the answer means: a vote for Schumer and Jeffries is a vote to hand the MAGA movement the lifeline it lost on Tuesday, and the anger that broke one corrupt governing coalition will not wait for another election to reach the MAGA Lite, Israel First leadership that kept it breathing.