Josiah's Substack

Josiah’s Substack

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Terry Dunmire's avatar
Terry Dunmire
Oct 17

Extraordinary reporting and analysis. Thank you very much

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1 reply by Josiah Waters
C Bowlby's avatar
C Bowlby
Oct 17

OMG!!! S N A F U !!!

And corruption gains $ by the billion,

and the People get none!

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