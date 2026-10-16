On October 10, with Hurricane Isaias still shutting in oil platforms across the Gulf of Mexico, Energy Secretary Chris Wright signed off on an emergency loan of up to 4 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the chain of salt caverns beneath Texas and Louisiana that holds the country’s last line of defense against a fuel shortage, and split the oil between 2 borrowers, ExxonMobil and BP America. Both companies were, supposedly, the targets of a price-gouging investigation that President Trump had ordered the Justice Department to open in June, a detail that did not stop Wright from going on X to announce that his lending program was “saving taxpayers more than $3 billion.”

By Friday morning, ExxonMobil had shown what a shortage is worth to a company on the right side of it. In a preliminary statement to its shareholders, it reported that higher refining margins had added an estimated $4.5 billion to its third-quarter earnings, money made by selling gasoline and diesel into a world that has run desperately short of both, and within hours the Department of Energy was asking oil companies to bid on another 17 million barrels from the same reserve, which the Energy Information Administration had measured a day earlier at 283.0 million barrels, down from 407.7 million a year ago and lower than at any point since October 1982. Brent crude was trading around $106 a barrel when the notice went out. Diesel was selling for more than $6 a gallon, and the country’s stocks of diesel and heating oil had fallen to 102.6 million barrels, 12.3 percent below a year earlier, with winter a few weeks off and the International Energy Agency warning that the shortage could last well into 2027.

None of this, to hear the President tell it, has anything to do with him. “Diesel is really hurt much more, not by the Middle East, but by what’s going on in Russia,” Trump said on September 30, blaming Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian refineries for a crisis that began when the war his own administration launched against Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, and that has since been made worse, in ways almost nobody has noticed, by decisions his own appointees made while the country was looking the other way.

Most of what has been written about this crisis begins and ends with the war, and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz accounts for a great deal of it, from the ships sinking near the strait this week to the price of diesel at every truck stop in the country. What the war cannot account for are the decisions Washington made while the crisis unfolded, many of which make sense only once you know who was making them and who stood to collect, and why the same few names keep turning up at every point where public money changes hands. As a service to my readers and subscribers, I set out to answer those questions, working through the award notices and contract records, the ethics certificates and campaign finance reports, the executive orders, a federal audit of the reserve, a court filing in which the government contradicted its own Secretary, and the earnings calls in which contractors tell Wall Street what they expect Washington to buy next, and following each of the people involved back to where they came from and forward to what they have gained since. The trail led well beyond the oil caverns of Texas and Louisiana, into the federal land being cleared for artificial intelligence campuses, the gas plants and reactors being lined up to power them, and the electric bills of households that have never given a thought to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, so that the story of the reserve turns out, improbably, to be a story about the country’s entire energy future, data centers included. Read together, the records describe a policy that cannot be explained as a series of mistakes, since every one of its supposed mistakes has paid off for the same small group of people. Over 18 months, the Trump administration has drained the country’s emergency oil through loans that enriched the largest commodity traders and oil companies in the world, declined to tell the public how much of what remains can actually be pumped, blocked or bought out nearly every source of electricity that could be built in time to matter, and invited the most power-hungry industry in American history onto federal land on the condition that it burn gas until someone (we will get into who that “someone” is) can sell it a reactor. Each of those decisions has deepened the country’s dependence on oil and gas at the moment both are scarcest, and each has run through the hands of donors, appointees, and contractors who profit from that dependence. My charge is that this amounts to self-dealing on the scale of national policy, carried out by men who were warned, in their own testimony, their own audits, and their own court filings, where it would lead.

The dinner at Mar-a-Lago (pay-to-play begins)

Long before anyone at the Department of Energy had heard of the company that now runs the reserve, Donald Trump sat down to dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a roomful of oil and gas executives. That was in April 2024, and according to Josh Dawsey and Maxine Joselow of the Washington Post, who reported the meeting on May 9 of that year, Trump told his guests that they were rich enough to raise $1 billion for his campaign, called the arrangement a “deal,” and explained what they would get for their money, which was the repeal of dozens of environmental rules within days of his return to office and relief from the taxes and regulations a Democrat would impose. A few weeks earlier, the same reporters had written about another Mar-a-Lago gathering with the industry at which Trump railed against wind power and promised to end it, so nobody in the room could have been confused about the terms.

Several of the wealthiest men in the business accepted them. Kelcy Warren, the billionaire co-founder of the Dallas pipeline company Energy Transfer, gave more than $5.5 million toward Trump’s 2024 campaign, according to the American Prospect, including $814,600, the legal maximum, to the Trump 47 Committee that helped pay the candidate’s legal bills, and he co-hosted a fundraiser that year aimed at oil and gas executives. A Denver fracking executive named Chris Wright, whom few outside the industry had heard of, gave $228,390 to Trump’s joint fundraising committee. On the campaign trail Trump made the reserve a promise of his own. “We have to fill up the strategic reserves immediately,” he said, and in his inaugural address in January 2025 he pledged to refill it to the top. Warren’s company would later turn up on the list of firms that borrowed oil out of that reserve, and Wright would be the man who lent it to them.

The industry insiders Trump put in charge

It would be hard to design a cabinet officer more thoroughly shaped by one industry than Chris Wright. He founded Pinnacle Technologies in 1992 to sell drillers the diagnostic tools that made fracturing shale rock profitable, ran it until 2006, and in 2011 founded Liberty Oilfield Services, later Liberty Energy, which he built into one of the largest fracking contractors in North America, worth about $2.8 billion by early 2023, a year in which it paid him $5.6 million. In 2019, to prove that the fluid his crews pumped underground was harmless, he drank a glass of it on camera. He also sat on the board of Oklo, a nuclear startup once chaired by Sam Altman whose business plan depends on selling reactor power to data centers, until the Senate confirmed him as Secretary of Energy in February 2025, and to take the job he received approval to sell nearly 3 million Liberty shares worth more than $53 million, along with his stakes in 8 other oil and gas companies, among them 63,459 units of Kelcy Warren’s Energy Transfer.

Wright has always been candid about his contempt for the alternatives to his old trade, and I would not hold that against him if his official conduct matched his official explanations. Opening CERAWeek in Houston on March 10, 2025, he told the oil industry’s largest annual gathering that “everywhere wind and solar have increased, prices have gone up.” In a New York Post op-ed that June, which his Department reposted on its own website, he urged Washington to “stop subsidizing such insanity in perpetuity,” and he has described net-zero climate targets as a “colossal train wreck.” When his Department canceled 321 clean energy awards worth about $7.56 billion in October 2025, nearly all of them in states that had voted blue, Wright assured the public that the cancellations were business decisions, a claim that survived until July of this year, when the government’s own lawyers told a federal court that the awards had been terminated “based solely on the political identity of the grant recipient’s state.” Few cabinet secretaries have been so plainly contradicted by the attorneys paid to defend them.

Around Wright the President placed two men from the same world. Kyle Haustveit, chosen to run the Department’s fossil energy office, had spent his career at Devon Energy developing diagnostic techniques for hydraulic fracturing, which was Wright’s business too, before running Devon’s venture investments, and it was Haustveit who would sign the emergency oil loans in 2026 before his promotion on May 22 to Under Secretary of Energy, the third-ranking job in the Department. Doug Burgum, who had governed North Dakota through the Bakken oil boom, became Secretary of the Interior and chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council, which placed him in charge of the federal waters where offshore wind farms are built. Between them, these 3 men came to control the nation’s emergency oil, its federal energy land, and the future of its offshore wind, and not one of them arrived from anywhere other than the business of drilling or the politics of a state that lives on it.

Who actually controls the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

For readers who have never had reason to think about it, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a chain of enormous caverns dissolved out of salt domes beneath 4 sites in Texas and Louisiana, filled with crude after the Arab oil embargo of 1973 so that the country would never again be at the mercy of a foreign cutoff. Since 1985 the Department has hired private contractors to run it, and on April 3, 2025, 10 weeks after the inauguration, it announced a new one. Strategic Storage Partners, LLC, a venture formed for the purpose, won a management and operating contract worth $1.4 billion over 5 years, with an option for 5 more, and the Department chose to present what is ordinarily a dull procurement notice as evidence of “President Trump’s commitment” to American energy dominance. Federal records now show $430.1 million obligated to the venture against a ceiling of $1.5 billion.

Its chairman, Mark Fallon, is chief executive of APTIM, a Baton Rouge engineering firm, and a man whose career has rarely strayed far from the Department of Energy. He began as an advisor to a Secretary of Energy, later ran the global nuclear business of the engineering firm CH2M, and still sits on the Department’s Environmental Management Advisory Board, the panel that counsels the agency on the very kind of work his company bids on, an arrangement that nobody at the Department appears to have found worth questioning when the contract was awarded and Fallon spoke of the reserve’s mission of “protecting our energy and economic security.” APTIM belongs to Veritas Capital, the New York private equity firm run since 2012 by Ramzi Musallam, a Forbes 400 billionaire who turned Veritas from a firm with about $2 billion in assets into one managing roughly $40 billion, almost entirely by buying companies that live on federal contracts, among them Peraton, Cubic, and Guidehouse. “We really haven’t patterned ourselves after anyone,” Musallam told GovConWire in 2022, which is true in the sense that few private fortunes have been built so completely on the federal budget.

The venture’s other owner is BWXT Technical Services Group, a subsidiary of BWX Technologies of Lynchburg, Virginia, the only company that builds the reactors that drive the Navy’s submarines and aircraft carriers. BWXT is run by Rex Geveden, who rose to chief engineer and associate administrator during 17 years at NASA, and its services group by Heatherly Dukes, a nuclear engineer who has worked at the Department’s weapons and cleanup sites since 1995 and who, on the day of the award, called the reserve “a vital element in protecting our nation’s economic and security interests.” Her group also leads Savannah River Mission Completion, which holds a $21 billion contract to treat liquid nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, in partnership with Fluor, the company Strategic Storage Partners displaced at the reserve, and Amentum, which reappears later in this story. Given who owns it and who runs it, the company entrusted with the country’s emergency oil is less a neutral custodian than a junction where private equity, the naval reactor business, and the Department’s own advisory apparatus meet, and everything that follows passed through that junction.

How the rules were written (in the summer of 2025)

Most Americans would not think to connect an oil cavern in Louisiana with a data center in Virginia, and the administration has given them little reason to, although the link was forged in a few weeks of the summer of 2025 by the same men who run the reserve. On May 23 of that year, Trump signed 4 executive orders to accelerate nuclear power, demanding faster reactor approvals, federal land for new reactors, and priority for the AI data centers and defense installations that would buy their power. Oklo’s shares, already up about 150 percent for the year, jumped more than 10 percent on the next trading day. On July 23 he signed Executive Order 14318, “Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure,” which offers fast permits and federal financial help to data centers that need more than 100 megawatts and to the plants built to power them, and which lists natural gas turbines, coal equipment, nuclear equipment, and geothermal equipment as qualifying. Wind and solar are nowhere in its text, an omission that lawyers at Latham and Watkins, Nixon Peabody, and other firms told their clients within days to read as exclusion, and the order also revoked a Biden directive that had encouraged clean power for data centers.

Wright supplied the rhetoric the next day, when his Department offered 4 of its own sites, Idaho National Laboratory, the Oak Ridge Reservation, the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, and the Savannah River Site, to private developers who would build AI campuses with their own power plants. “We are taking a bold step to accelerate the next Manhattan Project,” he said. So the department that keeps the nation’s emergency oil had become, in a matter of weeks, the department that would decide which fuels the AI industry was permitted to burn on federal land, and the answer, written into the President’s order, was gas and coal now and reactors later, supplied by the industries that had financed the campaign and staffed the Department.

The choice tied the new data centers to the oil patch more tightly than most readers would guess. Much of the natural gas that would power them comes out of the same wells as the oil; in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the center of American shale, 47 percent of the gas produced in 2024 was what the EIA calls associated gas, which flows up alongside crude from wells drilled for oil and rises or falls, the agency notes, with oil drilling itself. A data center grid built on Texas gas is therefore in large part a grid built on the fortunes of Texas oil, and on the companies whose executives sat at the Mar-a-Lago table. When Senator Ed Markey wrote to Trump on September 23, 2025, as the Department moved to let Oklo reprocess nuclear waste and use surplus weapons plutonium as reactor fuel, he put the matter of Wright’s loyalties plainly: “Secretary Wright is acting in his former company’s interest,” and Oklo’s projects “present an appearance of impropriety.” The Department replied that Wright had never owned Oklo stock, which answered a question about his brokerage account and left the question about his decisions untouched.

What the government’s own auditors found

Although Wright liked to talk about refilling the reserve, he knew better than anyone how badly it had decayed. Testifying to the House Energy and Commerce Committee in June 2025, he said the reserve “was drawn down so quickly” under Joe Biden that its infrastructure had been damaged, and that more than $100 million in repairs had to be completed before any serious refill could begin, and in April of that year he had promised on CNBC, “We are refilling the reserve now, and we will continue to refill the reserve the whole time I am in office.” Congress gave him $218 million for repairs, against the Department’s own estimate of about $650 million to restore the system and about $20 billion to refill it, while Sandia National Laboratories, the reserve’s geotechnical adviser, had already warned in late 2024 that the wells were deforming faster than the Department could afford to fix them.

By the time the Government Accountability Office went into the caverns, Strategic Storage Partners had been running them for half a year, and what the auditors found, as of December 2025, was a reserve that could draw down oil at only 61 percent of its design rate and refill at only 56 percent, with more than a quarter of its inventory unavailable for drawdown and the Big Hill site near Beaumont unable to move a barrel in either direction. Department officials told the auditors, CNBC later reported, that the system was being held together with “Band-Aids.” Under the new operator, a pipe at Bryan Mound outside Freeport, the largest of the 4 sites, split open in January 2026 and spilled about 170 barrels, having never been replaced by the repair program meant to replace it, and Jamie Webster of the Boston Consulting Group and Morgan Bazilian of the Colorado School of Mines, reviewing the record for the Atlantic Council this month, reported that 3 of the 6 caverns at Bayou Choctaw, west of Baton Rouge, have a single drawdown left before their structural integrity is at risk. The audit was completed in May 2026 and released in June, but nothing in it would have surprised the Secretary who had described the same damage to Congress a year before.

While the caverns decayed, the administration was busy dismantling the alternatives. A federal judge struck down Trump’s first-day freeze on wind permits in December 2025 as arbitrary and capricious, and on December 22, rather than comply in spirit, the Interior Department suspended 5 offshore wind projects that were already under construction, citing classified reports from what the administration now calls the Department of War, while Burgum dismissed them as “expensive, unreliable, heavily subsidized” wind farms. The administration went on to lose 5 court fights in a row trying to keep those projects shut, and on January 9 of this year Trump told a room of oil executives at the White House exactly what he wanted: “My goal is to not let any windmill be built. They’re losers.”

Trump's war of choice (and the traders who are collecting the spoils)

When Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz at the end of February and crude prices exploded, Trump authorized the release of 172 million barrels on March 11, to be delivered over about 120 days as the American share of a 400-million-barrel emergency action coordinated through the International Energy Agency, and Wright assured the country that the administration would “replace these strategic reserves with approximately 200 million barrels within the next year.” Nobody who had heard his testimony could have missed what he was doing. A Secretary who had told Congress that a fast 180-million-barrel drawdown damaged the caverns was now ordering one nearly as large and nearly as fast, through a system his own auditors had found running at 61 percent of capacity, and he did it knowing what it would cost.

What the Department chose to do with the oil reveals more than the decision to release it. Rather than sell the barrels, it lent them, through exchanges in which a company takes crude now and repays it later with interest in the form of extra barrels, and when the first loans were awarded on March 20, the borrowers were BP Products North America, Gunvor USA, Marathon Petroleum, Shell Trading, Energy Transfer Crude Marketing, Mercuria Energy America, Trafigura Trading, and Vitol. That roster included 4 of the largest independent commodity trading houses on earth, the marketing arm of Kelcy Warren’s pipeline company, and the trading subsidiaries of 2 oil majors the President would accuse of price gouging 3 months later. Haustveit promised that the deal would “generate hundreds of millions of dollars in value” for the public, and the Department has never disclosed how many barrels each company received or when each must return them.

Premiums in that first round ran from 18 to 22 percent, between 2 and 7 times what the Department had demanded in its last exchange in 2021, and later rounds reached 28 percent, terms that tell you everything about why the borrowers wanted the oil. A trading house agrees to return a fifth more crude than it borrows only when it expects to sell the government’s barrels into a panicked market at war prices and buy back cheaper ones years later, after the war premium has drained away, pocketing the spread, and Trafigura’s books suggest the wager has paid. In the 6 months through March, the trader reported net profit of $4.1 billion, more than it had earned in its entire previous fiscal year, and its operating earnings doubled to $7.9 billion. “In a volatile market our customers need us more than ever,” its chief financial officer, Stephan Jansma, said in June, with what I can only assume was a straight face.

Built into the same arrangement was an escape from the law that the Department never advertised. Under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, ordinary drawdowns must stop at a statutory floor, but exchanges run under a separate authority, so that by moving every one of the 172 million barrels as a loan the Department placed the reserve’s lower limit beyond the reach of the statute Congress wrote to protect it, leaving the only floor whatever Wright decides the caverns can bear.

On March 23, 12 days after the release was authorized and with crude still spiking, the administration made a second deal that belongs beside the first. It agreed to pay TotalEnergies about $1 billion to surrender 2 offshore wind leases, one off New York and New Jersey and one off North Carolina, and the French company’s chief executive, Patrick Pouyanné, announced that offshore wind was “not in the country’s interest” and that the refunded money would go into a liquefied natural gas plant in Texas and new oil and gas development. Burgum presented the payment as a way to deliver “dependable, affordable power to lower Americans’ monthly bills,” and New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the President was “using a pay-not-to-play scheme,” calling it “an outrageous abuse of taxpayer dollars.” In the same fortnight, then, the administration began lending the public’s emergency oil to commodity traders and paid a foreign oil company a billion dollars of public money to stop building power plants that burn no fuel at all and to put the money into Texas gas instead. On April 27, Bluepoint Wind and Golden State Wind agreed to give up their leases and stay out of American offshore wind for good, and by Bloomberg’s count the buyouts have since reached about $4 billion.

What happened in June (when the traders stopped borrowing)

If anyone doubted whom the lending program served, June settled it. In March and April, with crude spiking and gasoline racing toward $4 a gallon, a trader who borrowed a barrel from the reserve could sell it the same week into a market paying war prices, and even after promising to return a fifth more oil than it took, it stood to clear a fortune on the spread. When the Department offered another 40 million barrels on June 10, that math had turned against them. Talks with Iran had raised hopes that the strait would reopen, crude futures had slid to about $80 by the bidding deadline, and a barrel borrowed in June would fetch far less than one borrowed in March, while the obligation to repay it, with premiums of up to 24 percent in extra crude, still fell due months or years later.

The traders did not believe the optimism coming out of the White House. They had watched the strait choked to a trickle, Russian refineries knocked offline by Ukrainian drones, and governments across the industrialized world drain their emergency stocks in the largest coordinated release the International Energy Agency had ever authorized, and they understood that a war which had wrecked that much infrastructure would keep oil expensive long after any ceasefire was announced. Taking the government’s oil in June meant selling cheap barrels now for a thin profit and buying back more of them later at what they expected to be high prices, so the Department ended up only awarding 500,000 barrels, to Vitol, or 1.25 percent of what it had offered. By October, with Brent back above $100, the traders had been proved right, and the pattern was impossible to miss: the commodity houses lined up for the public’s oil when the spread made them rich and walked away the moment it did not. A reserve built to protect the country in an emergency was being run as a free option for the trading desks of Geneva, London, and Houston, exercised when it paid and ignored when it did not.

The summer brought the other half of the design into view. On July 20, the National Nuclear Security Administration selected Amentum, Heatherly Dukes’s partner in the Savannah River waste venture, to negotiate the development of a 1-gigawatt AI data center on the Savannah River Site, powered by about 2 gigawatts of on-site generation that the agency itself described as “natural gas bridging to nuclear energy,” and Brandon Williams, the agency’s administrator, said the project would “make productive use of federal land.” On July 29 the Department announced that the investment firm Brookfield would build a 1.8-gigawatt campus at Paducah in Kentucky, powered by 2 gigawatts of new gas plants from NextEra Energy, and Brookfield’s chief executive, Bruce Flatt, called the site “the seed of our plan to invest $100 billion in AI infrastructure.” Gas first and reactors after, on federal land, with the oil reserve drained in the meantime: the government had written the sequence into its own press releases.

The companies that manage the reserve were positioned at both ends of that sequence. APTIM spent the summer launching a data center practice that sells developers site screening for power and water, permits for air, water, waste, and land use, and help with the agencies, the service that an executive order written to compress permitting makes valuable overnight. At the far end stood BWXT, which the NNSA had awarded a $1.5 billion contract on September 16, 2025, to build a uranium enrichment plant in Erwin, Tennessee, and whose order backlog, $7.3 billion at the end of 2025 and up 50 percent in a year, reached $8.4 billion by June. “Demand for both remains exceptionally strong,” Geveden had told investors in February, speaking of the company’s government and commercial nuclear businesses, and at the company’s investor day this year he listed AI-driven power demand among the forces behind a goal of $5.5 billion to $6 billion in revenue by 2030. He had been blunter on Fox Business in April, calling small modular reactors a “nice solution” for data centers.

An electricity crisis of Trump's own making

What the administration did not say, as it steered the AI industry toward gas, was that gas plants had become nearly impossible to get. Global Energy Monitor counted 378 gigawatts of gas-fired capacity in development across the United States by the middle of this year, up 50 percent in 6 months, with about 189 gigawatts planned to power data centers directly, nearly double the year-end total and a buildout that would cost more than $647 billion if all of it were built. Texas alone accounts for 122 gigawatts, 77 of them for data centers. “This frenzy of gas proposals is running headlong into the hurdles of an already tight gas market,” said Jenny Martos, who runs the group’s tracker, warning that the projects that do get built are paying steep prices for turbines and passing them along in higher electricity rates.

Those turbines are sold out into the next decade. GE Vernova is taking reservations for delivery in 2031, Siemens Energy quotes lead times of 3 years or more, and the average wait for a combined-cycle plant has stretched from about 3.5 years in 2023 to roughly 5 today, while BloombergNEF puts last year’s average cost at $2,157 a kilowatt, up from under $1,500 in 2023, and Wood Mackenzie expects turbine prices alone to reach about $600 a kilowatt by the end of 2027, nearly triple their 2019 level. Developers unwilling to wait have taken to bolting aircraft engines and truck-sized generators onto their campuses; Meta’s data center in El Paso, Grist reported in February, draws power from more than 800 modular gas generators. Behind all of them stands a second fleet that runs on the fuel the war has made scarcest, since a data center cannot tolerate an outage of even a second, and in Virginia alone, the Washington Post reported in May, more than 10,500 diesel generators have been permitted at data centers, with roughly 27 gigawatts of backup capacity.

Meanwhile the power that could be built quickly was the power the administration had ruled out. In its October outlook, the EIA expects the country to add about 30 gigawatts of solar and 11 gigawatts of wind this year, far more than any other source, despite 18 months of federal hostility, and a solar farm paired with batteries can be permitted and built in a year or 2, while a gas plant ordered today may not receive its turbine before 2031. By writing wind and solar out of its data center order, the administration took the fastest available electricity away from the industry it describes as a matter of national survival, and sent that industry to compete for scarce turbines and for gas that already supplies about 40 percent of the country’s power, even as exports of liquefied gas climb from 15.1 billion cubic feet a day last year to a forecast 17.6 billion this year. Cara Fogler of the Sierra Club summed up the effect to Grist: the rush of gas projects is “potentially boxing out clean energy.”

The grid’s own regulators had seen the danger coming. In January, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation projected that summer peak demand would rise by 224 gigawatts over the next decade, mostly from data centers, and that 13 of its 23 assessment areas faced elevated or high risk of supply shortfalls within 5 years. “We see real load growth,” said John Moura, the organization’s director of reliability assessment. Having spent down the country’s emergency oil, the administration was now spending down the grid’s margin of safety too, inviting enormous new demand onto federal land while removing the fastest new supply, and it was doing so in a way that left gas producers and nuclear contractors as the only possible rescuers.

Households have already begun paying for that choice, whatever Trump promised on July 23, when, standing at the Environmental Protection Agency, he declared that “AI is probably the biggest thing anybody’s ever seen, and whoever wins that race is probably going to win, period,” and promised in the same remarks that “electricity bills for American families will actually come down.” The EIA now expects the average residential electricity price to reach 18.2 cents a kilowatt-hour this year, up from 17.3 cents in 2025, and in the PJM grid, which serves the mid-Atlantic and much of the Midwest, the capacity auction for the delivery year that began in June cleared at its maximum price of $329.17 per megawatt-day, a total cost of $16.1 billion, as forecast peak demand rose by about 5,500 megawatts, largely from data centers. “It’s a mad rush right now, and I don’t think it’s over,” said Tyson Slocum of Public Citizen. The White House response was to expand its Ratepayer Protection Pledge, which Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, xAI, OpenAI, and Amazon have signed, a voluntary and unenforceable promise from the companies creating the demand that the public will not be asked to pay for it.

The price-gouging ‘investigation’ (and the companies still getting SPR oil)

While electricity bills rose, the oil companies were having a historic year. On July 31, ExxonMobil reported second-quarter profit of $14.53 billion, up 105 percent from a year earlier, and Chevron reported $12.07 billion, up 385 percent, as gasoline climbed past $4 a gallon, prompting Patrick Galey of the watchdog group Global Witness to observe to Fortune that “there are constituencies around the world who are having a very good crisis.” Sensing the politics, Trump performed outrage on cue. “Based on a shortage, they’re making too much money,” he said in the Oval Office on August 3. “I don’t like it, and I should be the last one to say it because I’m a big free enterprise guy. Nobody bigger.” He told the companies to “give some of that back to the public,” and he had already, in June, accused Exxon, Chevron, Shell, and BP of price gouging and ordered the Justice Department to investigate.

His Energy Department seems not to have received the memo. Shell Trading and BP Products North America had taken reserve oil in March, months before the President accused their parent companies of gouging, and on October 10, with the investigation still open and Hurricane Isaias disrupting Gulf production, Wright lent the public’s oil to ExxonMobil and BP America once again. On Friday Exxon told its shareholders about the $4.5 billion. Whatever the Justice Department eventually concludes about these companies, the Energy Department has already decided that they are the right custodians for the nation’s emergency crude, on terms the public is not allowed to read.

How much emergency oil can America actually access?

Every week the EIA publishes the reserve’s inventory, and every week the figure is reported as though it measured how much oil the country could use in a crisis, which it does not. Working from GAO’s finding that more than a quarter of the inventory could not be drawn down, analysts at Rapidan Energy estimated in July that at least 103 million barrels in the reserve are undeliverable, so that of the 283 million barrels on the books, something closer to 180 million could actually be pumped, and a Department spokesperson told CNBC in July that about 70 million barrels are needed simply to keep the system running. Oil executives are uneasy too; in the Dallas Federal Reserve’s third-quarter survey, 19 percent of them placed the reserve’s practical floor between 250 million and 300 million barrels, a range it has already entered.

The Department has never published a usable-inventory figure, and when Rigzone asked it this month for the minimum level at which the reserve can still operate, the question went unanswered, even as the cavern-by-cavern data that would settle it sits with the Department’s project office in New Orleans and with Strategic Storage Partners. In place of a number, the public has received wordplay. In August, after Siddharth Misra, a professor of petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, told Fortune that the industry should be “highly concerned about the integrity of the caverns” whenever inventories drop below 300 million barrels, the Department’s chief spokesman, Ben Dietderich, replied that “the caverns are always full,” on the grounds that brine takes the place of the oil removed, which is true of a drained bathtub as well, if one counts the air. Amos Hochstein, who advised Biden on energy during the 2022 release that Wright spent a year condemning, was blunter with CNBC: “I don’t know anyone who believes we can go below 300.”

Silence of this kind protects people, and it is not difficult to see whom. The traders need the reserve to look healthy enough to keep lending, the oil majors would rather the country not ask how exposed it has become, and the operator would rather not be judged against what the caverns can actually deliver, while the public, which owns every barrel, is the only party kept in the dark. By September 16 the Department had awarded 133.5 million of its 172 million barrels, and Aaron Kildow of Sparta Commodities told the energy news service OPIS that “there is no SPR cavalry on the horizon.” On September 29, announcing the last 40-million-barrel offer, Wright found time to scold America’s allies, complaining that “several European member countries have released only a fraction of the crude oil and petroleum products they pledged,” and a week later Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, described the world’s remaining stockpiles as “scarily thin.”

October (and the consequences coming due)

Over the past 2 weeks the whole story has been compressed into a handful of days, beginning on September 30, when Trump blamed Ukraine for diesel, and continuing on October 10, when Wright lent the reserve’s oil to 2 companies under federal investigation and boasted about the savings, and on October 13, when the Justice Department asked a court to reopen the federal approval of yet another wind farm, this one off Rhode Island, the home state of Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a lead author of the permitting bill the White House says it supports, who has warned that continued attacks on wind and solar could kill it. Reuters reported this week that 2 commercial ships, the container vessel GFS Pride and the bulk carrier Cape Dao, sank near the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by projectiles, with a sailor killed, and that Iranian officials have adopted new tactics against shipping with the stated aim of keeping oil prices high. On Thursday the IEA agreed to speed up its emergency releases, including more than 20 million barrels of diesel, and warned of shortages into 2027, and on Friday the Department asked for 17 million more barrels while Exxon announced its $4.5 billion.

Elsewhere in the country, the business group E2 has counted 216 large clean energy and manufacturing projects, worth $68.2 billion, canceled, closed, or scaled back since January 2025, along with 468,000 jobs, and Vineyard Wind 1, which came online this year with 806 megawatts, is expected to save Massachusetts ratepayers about $1.4 billion over 20 years, a project of the kind Washington is now paying companies not to build. “The numbers tell the story,” Bob Keefe, the group’s executive director, said in July, and he was right, although the story they tell is larger than the one he meant.

What Friday’s numbers tell us

Every trucker who paid more than $6 a gallon for diesel this week, every farmer pricing next spring’s planting against a fuel the International Energy Agency says will stay scarce into 2027, and every household in the PJM grid now paying for a capacity auction that cleared at its legal ceiling has been paying for decisions made by a remarkably small number of people. Over 18 months they left the country short of emergency oil, short of electricity that could be built in time, and long on a demand they had deliberately invited onto federal land, and then they decreed that the only acceptable way to close those gaps was gas now and reactors later, bought from the circle that financed the campaign, staffs the Department, and operates the caverns. Kelcy Warren gave Trump more than $5.5 million and his company borrowed the public’s oil. Wright’s old industry pumps the gas that will power the data centers out of the same wells that pump the crude. Haustveit signed the loans and was promoted, Burgum paid a French oil company $1 billion to walk away from wind and watched the money go to Texas gas, Musallam’s APTIM sells permits to the data centers from the same office that keeps the caverns, and Geveden’s BWXT waits at the end of the line with the enriched uranium and the reactors, its backlog swelling with every executive order the President signs. Each of them, or the institution each one leads, has grown richer from a policy that left the country weaker, and more dependent on each of them, than it was the day they were handed the keys.

None of them can plead ignorance, since every warning came from inside the government they were running: from the Secretary’s own testimony about what fast drawdowns do to the caverns, from the federal auditors who measured the damage, from the grid regulators who forecast the shortfalls, and from the government’s own lawyers, who admitted in court that the grants had been canceled for political reasons. A President who promised to fill the reserve “immediately” has emptied it to a 44-year low. A Secretary who promised to refill it “the whole time I am in office” has lent what was left to the companies his President calls profiteers, and the man who stood at the Environmental Protection Agency in July and swore that electricity bills “will actually come down” presides over a grid where they are going up. Recklessness on this scale might be forgiven if the people responsible had not been told, in writing and under oath, what would follow, but they were told, and each time the choice fell to them they chose the outcome that paid their friends.

Friday’s documents, read side by side, are the confession. On one page sits Exxon’s $4.5 billion, and on the other a request for 17 million more barrels from a reserve whose usable volume the government will not disclose, issued 18 days before a national election by an administration whose energy policy has never strayed far from the bargain struck over dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Trump called that bargain a “deal,” and for everyone who was at the table, it has been one; the rest of the country is still waiting to learn what it will cost.