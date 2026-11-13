On May 17, 2025, Jensen Huang stood before reporters in Taipei and explained (answering a question he had clearly heard before) why his company’s chips could not be smuggled into China. “There’s no evidence of any AI chip diversion,” he told Bloomberg. “These are massive systems. The Grace Blackwell system is nearly two tonnes, and so you’re not going to be putting that in your pocket or your backpack anytime soon.”

Five days later, Huang hosted a dinner at a restaurant in the same city. Footage from the Taiwanese broadcaster CTI, which surfaced only this week, shows a woman at his table whom Reuters identified as Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le, and no relation), an executive of Megaspeed International, a Singapore company that bought more than $4.8 billion of Nvidia chips over 2 years and, according to The New York Times, parked nearly $2 billion of them in data centers in Malaysia and Indonesia serving Chinese customers. American intelligence officials came to believe she had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security.

By Sunday evening, November 8, 2026, Huang had a rather different explanation to offer, this time in an email to Nvidia’s 36,000 employees that began, “I owe my family and all of you an apology,” and continued, “I was unfaithful to my wife” he said, while never naming her. The following afternoon, Nvidia had lost roughly $190 billion in market value, a shareholder named Mark Kistenmacher had sued, and the company’s spokesperson, John Rizzo, had issued a sentence that would not survive the week: “Today’s news will not slow Nvidia.” For good measure, he added, “Jensen is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption.”

Four days later, Nvidia’s board announced that Huang had resigned as chief executive and left the board after 33 years, with the chief financial officer, Colette Kress, taking over on an interim basis. The New York Times had by then reported a second relationship, with an Nvidia vice president who reported to him. Shares fell about 10% in early trading on Thursday before closing down 4.34%, taking Nvidia’s market value below $4 trillion for the first time since 2025. President Trump, who had called Huang “a very honorable man” on Monday, wrote on Truth Social that he “has done a fantastic job.”

The timing is especially unfortunate for Nvidia, whose problems have arrived just as Wall Street is beginning to examine the financial arrangements behind an AI expansion that the company has done more than almost anyone to finance and profit from. Nvidia reports earnings on Tuesday, November 17, under an interim chief executive, and the following day, 3 House committee chairs have asked Huang to brief them behind closed doors. Immediately following this, Anthropic is expected to price an IPO that could raise as much as $64.35 billion (according to people familiar with the deal who spoke to CNBC) with shares in the maker of Claude scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday, November 19.

Only weeks ago, Wall Street was discussing a $100 billion offering at a valuation of $2 trillion. Both figures have since been reduced considerably, but Anthropic is proceeding anyway, which becomes rather easier to understand once you read the financial statements. The company has committed approximately $900.9 billion to computing power and infrastructure, much of it under agreements it cannot cancel, while its customers can reduce their usage or leave with little notice. It generated just $6.57 billion in operating cash during the first 9 months of 2026, compared with $110.74 billion from financing, and the profitable quarter its executives were celebrating earlier this year has already been followed by an operating loss.

After raising $95 billion privately since February, Anthropic is returning to investors for tens of billions more, this time with a $26 billion private placement involving its own suppliers and a public offering that would rank among the largest in history. Its executives have been remarkably successful at convincing investors to finance the company’s ambitions, although the underlying business has yet to demonstrate that it can generate enough money to support them. The contrast between those 2 achievements is difficult to ignore, particularly when the same suppliers entitled to collect hundreds of billions under Anthropic’s computing contracts are now helping finance the company responsible for paying them.

Nvidia is among those suppliers, and its interest in seeing Anthropic succeed extends well beyond the value of the shares it intends to purchase. The chipmaker has been making extraordinary sums supplying hardware to the AI industry while increasingly helping finance the companies purchasing it, an arrangement that deserves considerably more scrutiny now that investors are beginning to question whether the spending can continue at anything resembling its present pace.

Anthropic is not selling the public a share of a gold mine. It is selling the public the bill for digging it.

The $2 trillion valuation that has already come crashing down

In February, Anthropic raised $30 billion at a valuation of $380 billion. By April, its shares were changing hands privately on Forge Global at an implied value near $1 trillion, and anyone holding the stock was being hounded with offers several times a day. Glen Anderson, who runs Rainmaker Securities, told Business Insider at the time that the frenzy had little to do with fundamentals. “It’s almost less about the return than being about to say they’re an Anthropic investor,” he said. “That drives up the price.” Another $65 billion arrived in May at a valuation of $965 billion, bringing the amount raised in those 2 rounds alone to $95 billion, and by September bankers were discussing a public valuation of $2 trillion and an IPO that Reuters reported could raise $100 billion.

At the proposed valuation, the investors who participated in February would have acquired their interests at less than a fifth of the value being discussed only 7 months later, while those who invested in May were looking at more than twice their entry valuation. An IPO would give them something that private investors generally spend years waiting for: a publicly traded market in which their holdings could eventually be sold, subject to the applicable restrictions. Meanwhile, Anthropic would receive another enormous infusion of capital, allowing it to continue paying for an infrastructure program whose financial obligations were already approaching $1 trillion.

The $100 billion offering was not structured to repay the original $95 billion directly to those investors, although the arrangement could prove considerably more valuable to them than a simple repayment. They would retain their holdings in a company valued substantially above the prices at which they entered, with the prospect of eventually selling shares into the public market, while Anthropic used the proceeds of newly issued stock to finance obligations it had already undertaken. That was an attractive proposition for everyone already involved, provided Wall Street could persuade the public to pay the proposed price.

By October, the investors being asked to anchor the deal were apparently less impressed. Reuters reported that some attendees at Anthropic’s October 15 investor day were discussing a valuation closer to $1.5 trillion, while The Wall Street Journal found funds seeking between $1.5 trillion and $1.6 trillion, citing concerns about when the largest cloud companies would earn a return on their AI spending. Matt Kennedy, a senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, told Reuters that “Anthropic is entering an IPO market that is far more challenging than the summer,” noting that investors had not been questioning valuations so closely only months earlier.

The November 5 selloff made matters even worse. Reuters spoke with 4 people familiar with investor discussions who said Anthropic might need to offer a bigger discount because buyers recognized the company’s “need to raise capital given a record of quarterly losses and the large commitments it has made to partners.” CNBC found one investor who considered $1.5 trillion “a stretch” and thought $1 trillion to $1.25 trillion was more realistic. Gil Luria, an analyst at Davidson, offered what would become rather important advice for a company still determined to go public: “The best way to set Anthropic up for success,” he said, “is to price the deal well.”

By November 10, Anthropic had set its price range at $70 to $78 per share, with Renaissance Capital calculating that the midpoint represented a fully diluted market value of approximately $1.2 trillion and CNBC putting the upper end at $1.405 trillion. The offering itself had shrunk to between $57.75 billion and $64.35 billion, a considerable retreat from the $100 billion being contemplated only weeks earlier, although still large enough to make it one of the biggest IPOs in history, behind SpaceX’s $75 billion offering in June.

Perhaps the most revealing comparison in the prospectus concerns the prices paid by the company’s existing shareholders and those now being offered to the public. Existing holders acquired their shares at a weighted-average price of $11.50, against the $74 midpoint being offered to new investors, and Anthropic calculates that someone purchasing at that price would incur $65.79 per share in immediate dilution of net tangible book value. The $11.50 average encompasses multiple financing rounds and should not be mistaken for the specific price paid by either the February or May investors, but it does offer a rather useful measure of the difference between the financial position of those already inside the company and the people being invited to join them.

Of course, investors purchasing a rapidly growing technology business are generally (at least in theory) paying for future earnings rather than its existing tangible assets, but Anthropic’s valuation requires particularly optimistic assumptions about that future. Revenue increased from approximately $4.73 billion in the first quarter of 2026 to $11.6 billion in the second, a gain of 145%, before reaching $16.96 billion in the third, an increase of 46%. Those are still extraordinary growth rates, although the deceleration is rather less reassuring when the company has signed contracts requiring hundreds of billions of dollars in future payments.

For all the attention paid to the reduction in its proposed valuation, the more consequential development is that Anthropic’s obligations have continued increasing while the amount it expects to raise from the public has fallen. The company can reduce the price of its shares to attract buyers, but it cannot similarly renegotiate the payments already promised to its computing suppliers, many of which are contractually protected against precisely the kind of disappointment that investors are now beginning to contemplate.

Anthropic’s conveniently timed “profitability”

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Anthropic was about to post its first profitable quarter. Ed Zitron, the technology critic who hosts the podcast Better Offline, thought the timing was rather convenient and went looking for an explanation. SpaceX’s registration statement disclosed that Anthropic would pay $1.25 billion a month for capacity in its Colossus data centers, with reduced fees during the May and June ramp-up, which (conveniently) happened to fall within 2 of the 3 months in Anthropic’s first profitable quarter.

Zitron titled his newsletter “Anthropic’s ‘Profitability’ Swindle” and correctly argued that the reduced computing fees had materially improved the company’s reported results. “If Anthropic paid full-rate for its compute in those two months,” he wrote, “its economics would shift back to what they’ve always been.” When the S-1 finally arrived in October, he called it “opportunistically-timed,” noting that Anthropic’s largest non-cancelable contracts with Amazon and Google had only begun in April and May.

The second quarter did indeed show a profit, with $974 million in operating income, and in September Anthropic reportedly assured its backers that it would be profitable for a second consecutive quarter. Unfortunately for those assurances, the amended prospectus filed on November 2 showed an operating loss of $567 million in the third quarter. Anthropic attributed the result partly to $5.0 billion in computing capacity purchased at short notice when customer demand and research requirements exceeded its contracted capacity, along with $2.0 billion in non-cash charges related to a donation matching program, and preferred to emphasize adjusted operating income of $2.46 billion.

There is nothing inherently improper about reporting adjusted earnings or benefiting from reduced fees during the early months of a computing contract, but investors are entitled to ask whether the quarter Anthropic chose to celebrate was representative of the economics they are now being asked to finance. By the following quarter, the company had returned to an operating loss despite substantial revenue growth, and its own filing warned that short-term computing capacity costs “significantly more than comparable multi-year compute,” an expense Anthropic expects to rely on more heavily in the near term. Computing costs consumed 58% of third-quarter revenue, compared with 48% in the second, leaving progressively less of each dollar available to support the rest of the business.

Paul Kedrosky, the economist and investor, recognized the problem after reading the October filing. Speaking on the Prof G Markets podcast, he described Anthropic as a business that “is as good as it looks from the standpoint of the business as currently structured,” before adding that “now you go through this inflection that makes it much more capex intensive.”

The third-quarter net loss was $23.29 billion, bringing the total for the first 9 months of 2026 to $104.04 billion on $33.25 billion in revenue. When the first-half figure became public, the cognitive scientist Gary Marcus asked: “Serious question: has any company in history lost more in two quarters?”

Most of those losses came from non-cash charges on convertible notes and related instruments, including $72.39 billion in the first half, which Anthropic’s defenders have been quick to point out. They are correct that these charges do not represent an equivalent amount of money leaving the company’s bank account, although that hardly disposes of what the charges reveal about the terms granted to its earliest financiers.

Amazon’s convertible notes, for example, carried $6.2 billion in principal and a fair value of $108.6 billion at June 30, reflecting the extraordinary increase in the value of the financial interests it acquired as Anthropic’s valuation climbed. Under the terms described in the prospectus, those notes could convert into as many as 1.84 billion shares, subject to applicable ownership limitations. Amazon is also one of Anthropic’s largest computing suppliers, with contractual hosting payments extending through 2036, leaving it with substantial interests on both sides of the arrangement.

For all the discussion of whether the accounting treatment exaggerates Anthropic’s losses, the more interesting question concerns what these arrangements mean for the investors now being asked to buy the company. Amazon acquired financial claims that increased enormously in value as Anthropic’s valuation rose, while Anthropic remains obligated to pay Amazon billions for computing capacity. A successful IPO would not automatically turn those paper gains into cash, but it would establish a public market for shares that could eventually be sold, at prices reflecting expectations of profitability that the company has yet to demonstrate.

$900 billion in obligations, and no guarantee customers will pay

Deep in Anthropic’s amended prospectus is the number that ought to concern investors far more than the proposed share price. As of and after September 30, its computing and infrastructure commitments total approximately $900.9 billion in the November 10 filing, up from $895.4 billion in the version filed only 8 days earlier. The earlier amendment listed roughly $320 billion in formal contractual obligations, more than $100 billion in agreements signed after the quarter closed, and much of the remainder in leases that had already been signed but had not yet begun.

Payments in the contractual obligations table alone climb from $29.2 billion in 2027 to $44.4 billion in 2028, $47.8 billion in 2029, and $45.1 billion in 2030. Across the company’s broader commitments, approximately $70.7 billion comes due in the 12 months after September 30, with $451.6 billion expected before the end of 2030. Those figures do not include another estimated $150 billion to $175 billion Anthropic expects to spend on Google chips, AMD processors, and other computing capacity under arrangements that do not specify fixed dollar amounts.

The scale is difficult to comprehend, even by the standards of an industry that has become accustomed to announcing projects costing hundreds of billions of dollars. Anthropic’s $900.9 billion in commitments is more than 27 times the $33.25 billion in revenue it generated during the first 9 months of 2026, and more than 6 times its reported liquidity, which includes credit the company has not drawn. Those payments are spread over many years, of course, and Anthropic expects its revenue to grow substantially during that time, but the obligations are considerably more certain than the earnings expected to support them.

Google is owed at least $121.3 billion for hosting through July 2033, Amazon at least $110 billion through April 2036, and Microsoft at least $44.9 billion under similar arrangements, with the filing describing payments that are generally owed regardless of usage and cannot be canceled absent specified circumstances such as an uncured material breach. Broadcom equipment leases carry approximately $161.2 billion in rent, with cancellation rights reserved to the lessor under the contractual terms.

The Register calculated that the non-cancelable arrangements with Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Broadcom alone totaled approximately $437 billion in the November 2 filing, while roughly 44% of Anthropic’s revenue during the first 9 months of the year arrived through cloud marketplaces operated by those same companies.

That last figure deserves particular attention. Several of Anthropic’s largest suppliers are also important distribution partners, investors, and financing sources, creating a set of financial relationships in which the same companies can earn revenue from providing computing capacity, benefit from distributing Anthropic’s services, and hold financial interests in the company purchasing that capacity. None of those arrangements necessarily involves improper conduct, but they make it considerably harder to determine how much of the apparent growth is being supported by customers whose spending is independent of the companies financing and supplying the infrastructure.

Anthropic’s own risk disclosures describe agreements “that obligate us to pay for resources regardless of actual utilization” and warn about “periods of excess or underutilized compute and committed cash outflows that do not produce immediate revenue.” Yet elsewhere in the same filing, the company explains that “our revenue is primarily consumption-based, and much of it is not subject to long-term contractual commitments.”

The difference is consequential. Anthropic’s customers can reduce their usage or leave with limited notice, while its computing suppliers retain contractual rights to payments extending years into the future, whether or not enough customers materialize to use the capacity.

Brian Hopkins, an analyst at Forrester, summarized the problem rather neatly: “Anthropic went ahead and bought the compute,” he said, “and now it needs your workloads.” Anthropic itself acknowledged the dependency in considerably less colorful language: “We must grow our customer base and expand revenue rapidly in order to generate the cash flows necessary to satisfy these commitments.”

That sentence was written before the quarter in which revenue growth slowed from 145% to 46% and the company’s operating profit turned into a loss. The contracts are already signed, and however impressive Anthropic’s technology may be, no advancement in its models will relieve the company of its obligations if customers eventually decide the services are too expensive, find cheaper alternatives, or simply stop using them at the rates its executives have projected.

Why Anthropic desperately needs the public’s money

At September 30, Anthropic reported $146.6 billion in liquidity, consisting of $95.6 billion in cash, $36.3 billion in short-term investments, and $14.8 billion in credit it had not yet drawn. It is certainly an extraordinary amount of money for a company founded only a few years ago, although the figure becomes considerably less reassuring once you examine how it was accumulated and what Anthropic has promised to spend.

During the first 9 months of 2026, the company’s operations generated $6.57 billion in cash, while financing activities provided another $110.74 billion, much of it from the enormous private funding rounds completed in February and May. Nearly 95% of the combined net cash flows from operating and financing activities came from financing rather than operations, a revealing measure of how much Anthropic’s liquidity depends on investors continuing to provide capital.

The commitments expected before the end of 2030 provide a useful comparison. Anthropic’s operations generated cash at an annualized pace of approximately $8.8 billion during the first 9 months of 2026. Maintaining that pace from October 2026 through December 2030 would produce roughly $37 billion. Add the $146.6 billion reported in liquidity, and the company would have approximately $184 billion against $451.6 billion in commitments over that period, leaving a shortfall of roughly $268 billion before allowing for its other operating and investment expenditures.

That calculation is not a prediction of Anthropic’s future cash flow, which could improve substantially if the company’s growth continues. It does, however, demonstrate how much the business must improve before it can support the commitments already made, and how dependent its executives remain on obtaining more financing in the meantime. The company’s own assurances about its liquidity reach no further than the next 12 months.

Anthropic expanded its revolving credit facility from $3.25 billion to $15 billion in September, while Amazon’s quarterly report disclosed a separate financing arrangement of up to $20 billion, $15 billion of which remained available. That arrangement “will expire 30 months after a liquidity event,” a definition that includes Anthropic’s IPO, meaning the listing itself starts the clock. The amended filing also identifies up to $77 billion available under additional note purchase agreements, and Anthropic has filed with Japanese regulators to sell roughly $3.5 billion in shares to investors there.

IFR, the capital markets trade publication, has written that debt is likely to play a major role in keeping Anthropic afloat, which is hardly surprising given the difference between the money its operations produce and the amounts it is obligated to spend. Even the estimated $84.6 billion in net proceeds from the IPO and concurrent supplier placement would cover less than a fifth of what the company expects to owe before 2031.

What makes the rush to go public especially difficult to ignore is the extent to which Anthropic has already exhausted the ordinary scale of private-company fundraising. After receiving $95 billion in 2 rounds earlier this year, it has expanded its credit facilities, arranged additional note financing, and secured equity commitments from some of its largest suppliers, yet is still preparing to sell tens of billions of dollars in stock into a market that has become increasingly skeptical of the assumptions behind the AI industry’s valuations.

There are perfectly legitimate reasons for a rapidly growing business to raise capital before it needs it, particularly when building infrastructure that requires years of planning and substantial upfront expenditure. But Anthropic’s prospectus describes a company whose future payments have become so large that even its extraordinary liquidity provides comparatively little protection against an extended slowdown in customer growth. The IPO would simply buy management more time, while allowing the people who financed its earlier expansion to begin moving toward a public-market offloading of their holdings.

Existing shareholders are selling approximately 23.6 million shares in the offering itself, with further sales potentially possible once the applicable lockups expire. Anthropic’s founders retain 50.1% of the general voting power through their Class F share, while a Long-Term Benefit Trust selects a majority of the board, leaving public investors with relatively little influence over how the company spends the capital they provide.

The arrangement is especially favorable to those who entered privately at much lower valuations. They can retain substantial interests while Anthropic receives fresh financing, potentially selling portions of their holdings later if the public market supports the price. New shareholders, by contrast, will be paying at valuations exceeding $1 trillion for a company whose prospects depend on extraordinary (and unlikely) growth continuing long enough to justify obligations that have already been incurred.

If (and I argue when) Anthropic’s projections prove wrong, the loss in market value will be borne by whoever owns the shares at the time. The IPO does not establish that Anthropic has found a sustainable business model. It merely gives the company another opportunity to prove that it has one, this time using public capital.

Nvidia’s circular financing problem

Anthropic’s $26 billion private placement deserves more attention than it has received, particularly given the identities of the buyers. AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia, and TSMC are purchasing shares at the IPO price, with Nvidia’s portion worth approximately $10 billion at the midpoint. These companies are also supplying much of the hardware, memory, computing capacity, and infrastructure behind the enormous spending commitments disclosed in Anthropic’s prospectus.

AMD has additionally agreed to purchase up to $5 billion in Anthropic shares at the company’s request, subject to specified GPU delivery and deployment milestones, with part of that commitment overlapping its participation in the placement. The arrangement effectively makes one of Anthropic’s suppliers an additional source of equity financing, while Anthropic continues purchasing the computing equipment on which that supplier’s business depends.

Gary Tan, a portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, expressed the concern when discussing Nvidia’s investments and partnerships. “While Nvidia’s investments and partnerships reinforce confidence in long-term AI buildouts,” he said, “investors remain concerned about circular financing.”

The financial relationships are less complicated than the terminology sometimes makes them sound. Nvidia invests in companies purchasing AI computing capacity, those companies use capital from investors and lenders to pay for data centers and computing services, and the businesses supplying those services purchase enormous quantities of Nvidia hardware. The individual dollars do not necessarily follow a neat circle, but the transactions create a situation in which Nvidia can help finance the spending from which it earns its own revenue.

SpaceX provides a particularly useful example. Its Colossus infrastructure includes enormous quantities of Nvidia GPUs, while Anthropic’s contract with SpaceX calls for payments of $1.25 billion per month once the initial ramp-up is complete. Anthropic is raising money from investors and suppliers, including Nvidia, while SpaceX is spending billions constructing the infrastructure required to serve it. Nvidia benefits from the hardware purchases, SpaceX expects to collect the computing payments, and Anthropic must eventually find enough customers to support the cost of the entire arrangement.

The telecom industry ran a similar experiment at the turn of the century, when Lucent and Nortel extended enormous amounts of financing to the young carriers purchasing their equipment. The manufacturers booked sales and the carriers expanded, but the economics became considerably less attractive once those customers could no longer obtain enough financing to keep purchasing infrastructure. By 2001, the consequences were becoming painfully clear.

Billy Leung of Global X Management, discussing Nvidia’s talks this summer about guaranteeing as much as $250 billion of OpenAI’s data center leases, described the proposed guarantee as “as much a reminder of funding strain in the AI build-out as it is a demand signal.”

That observation gets to the heart of the matter. A company purchasing $10 billion in computing equipment with money earned from paying customers is financially different from one making the same purchase with money supplied by investors, lenders, or the equipment manufacturer itself. Both transactions produce revenue for the supplier, but the second tells us considerably less about whether the customer’s business can ultimately sustain that expenditure.

Nvidia’s own reckoning

The questions surrounding Nvidia’s financing arrangements would be serious enough without the developments that overtook its former chief executive this week. The investigation into Megaspeed, however, raises a different set of concerns about a company that has benefited enormously from global demand for its chips while insisting that its most advanced systems were too large and conspicuous to be diverted.

In March, federal prosecutors charged Wally Liaw, a co-founder of Supermicro, and 2 others with routing approximately $2.5 billion in servers containing Nvidia chips to China through a front company. The indictment describes thousands of dummy servers staged to deceive auditors and contractors using hair dryers to remove serial-number labels from the actual equipment. It also quotes Liaw describing forecasts from the front company as “the only way” to secure Nvidia’s allocation of its newest chips.

Prosecutors did not accuse Nvidia of wrongdoing, but the alleged scheme makes Huang’s assurances in Taipei rather more difficult to reconcile with the practical realities of international equipment sales. The size and weight of the systems were apparently little obstacle to the people accused of routing them through intermediaries and falsifying the paperwork. Nobody needed to put a Grace Blackwell system “in a backpack”. The alleged diversion depended on purchase orders, allocation forecasts, intermediaries, and documentation concealing where the equipment was ultimately going.

Then there is the email that Ana Swanson and Devlin Barrett of The New York Times reported on November 9. In August 2025, while Commerce Department agents were months into an investigation of Megaspeed, Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, wrote to them saying that Jeff Kessler, the under secretary responsible for export controls, had given Nvidia permission to contact them about the case. The agents refused to meet. The Justice Department subsequently asked Commerce to stop, and Commerce stopped (more on this in the Ledger 47 Series).

Nvidia says Teter did not know about Huang’s relationship, while Kessler denies directing agents to engage with the company. Neither explanation fully resolves why Nvidia believed it was appropriate to approach investigators during an inquiry in which the company had not been ruled out as a possible subject, particularly while invoking the name of the political appointee overseeing the agency’s export-control responsibilities.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren had raised a related concern long before the email surfaced. When the H200 was cleared for China, she remarked that “Mr. Huang understands that in this administration, being able to cozy up to Donald Trump might be the most important corporate CEO skill of all.”

Trump did little to discourage that interpretation when reporters asked about Huang on November 9. “I did speak to him today just to see if he’s feeling all right,” the president said. “He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy.” Trump added, in a remark that raised rather more questions than it answered, “I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape,” before assuring reporters that “I just think he’s a very honorable man.”

Only a month earlier, on the day he presented Huang with the nation’s highest science honor, Trump disclosed that he had purchased up to $1.6 million and sold up to $1 million in Nvidia stock during the summer. By Thursday, following Huang’s resignation, the president’s public response was more subdued. “What a horrible thing that is,” he said, “that’s so sad to see that happen.”

Nvidia’s market value had peaked above $5.7 trillion in October before falling approximately 21% by the weekend of Huang’s email, and on November 5 its shares closed at $181.60 following a single-day decline of 9.26%. The company now enters its next earnings report without the executive who led it for 33 years, while investigations and congressional questions continue surrounding the diversion of its products and its contacts with federal officials.

For Anthropic’s prospective shareholders, Nvidia’s difficulties add another complication to an already extraordinary collection of financial dependencies. The chipmaker is participating in Anthropic’s private placement while the wider infrastructure ecosystem depends on its hardware, investments, and continued willingness to finance customers. Anthropic’s commitments, meanwhile, will not disappear because one of its most important suppliers is experiencing problems of its own.

The American public is already footing the bill

The people paying for the AI industry’s expansion are not limited to those considering buying shares in Anthropic next Thursday. I write from Washington, where Pepco customers began paying approximately $21 more per month in June 2025, roughly half of it attributable to capacity prices that the regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection, has linked to growing data center demand.

Joseph Bowring, the market monitor who has watched PJM for more than 2 decades, warned an industry meeting last year that “there is simply no new capacity to meet new loads.” This July’s auction cleared at the $325 price cap across the region and still fell 6,831 megawatts short of what the grid requires for reliability. Bowring told Bloomberg that the outcome was “not an acceptable way to go forward,” having already written in his March annual report that “The price impacts have been very large and are not reversible.”

Those increases are particularly difficult to justify to ordinary electricity customers because the companies constructing the facilities are making decisions based on expected future revenue, while the utilities must arrange enough generation capacity to serve facilities that are already being built. The resulting costs are passed through to households and businesses that never agreed to finance the industry’s expansion and have little choice about paying them.

The November 3 midterms delivered Democratic gains and the prospect of tougher restrictions on data center construction, and indeed, by November 5 financial markets were reconsidering the industry’s valuations. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.52%, AMD lost 17.26%, and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF dropped 11.21%. Michael Burry, who had spent October building bearish positions against chipmakers, sold a quarter of them into the decline and told subscribers that what remained was still “very large.”

Will Sommer of Gartner had already put the math into perspective 3 weeks earlier. Data center owners would need approximately $8.5 trillion in revenue through 2030 to justify the amounts they planned to spend, against projected AI revenue of no more than $3.6 trillion. Gartner has warned that more than $3.5 trillion in infrastructure investment could be exposed to write-down risk if the present spending trajectory continues without the necessary revenue materializing.

The people paying higher electricity bills have already begun absorbing part of the cost of the industry’s ambitions, regardless of whether its forecasts prove accurate. With Anthropic’s IPO, Wall Street is preparing to offer the public another opportunity to participate, this time as shareholders in a company whose enormous commitments depend on those unlikely revenue forecasts actually being realized.

Musk wants a share of the check

Elon Musk has been considering another way to finance the same infrastructure expansion, although his proposal would involve moving capital between companies he already controls rather than selling shares in Anthropic directly.

On June 12, the day SpaceX went public, its president, Gwynne Shotwell, told CNBC that merging the company with Tesla “might make Elon’s life a little easier, actually.” By October 20, Musk had confirmed that both companies had established special committees to examine the possibility. “I think it would be a good idea, but it’s really up to the special committees of both companies,” he said. “Because I’m a conflicted party, I can’t actually be in the discussions.”

SpaceX spent $19.6 billion on capital projects during the third quarter, more than twice its adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 billion, with over $16.4 billion going into AI infrastructure. Melissa Otto of S&P Global’s Visible Alpha projects that SpaceX’s capital spending will climb from $69.9 billion this year to $194.3 billion in 2028, an extraordinary increase for a company whose traditional businesses were not built around expenditures on anything approaching that scale.

A substantial portion of SpaceX’s AI revenue now comes from renting computing capacity to other developers, including Anthropic, whose $1.25 billion monthly contract would amount to $3.75 billion per quarter at its full rate. That alone would represent roughly half the revenue SpaceX’s AI unit booked during the third quarter. Anthropic’s filing says either side can cancel the arrangement on 90 days’ notice once its initial terms expire in early 2027, leaving SpaceX with a rather different degree of certainty about that revenue than Anthropic has about many of its longer-term computing obligations.

Tesla, meanwhile, ended the quarter with $45.45 billion in cash and short-term investments, an attractive source of capital for a company contemplating almost $200 billion in annual expenditures within 2 years. Gary Black, the managing partner of The Future Fund and a longtime Tesla watcher, described the potential merger as a way for Tesla to “fund SpaceX’s negative cash flows,” adding that “the industrial logic of a TSLA/SpaceX merger escapes me.”

Musk has followed a similar financial pattern before. Tesla purchased SolarCity, a money-losing solar company he chaired, for $2.6 billion in 2016, and in January 2026 invested $2 billion in xAI shortly before SpaceX absorbed it. The circumstances of those transactions differ, but the recurring question concerns the allocation of capital among companies in which Musk holds different economic interests, and whether shareholders in one company should be financing the obligations of another.

A Tesla-SpaceX merger could provide access to a much larger pool of capital for an AI infrastructure program whose biggest customers are themselves dependent on repeated fundraising. Anthropic’s IPO and the contemplated merger are different transactions, but both would place public shareholders closer to the enormous financial obligations created during the industry’s much-hyped private expansion.

It’s “do or die”, for AI

In August, responding to critics who said his warnings about AI had contributed to the public backlash, Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s chief executive, said, “I think it is fundamentally a crisis of trust.” During a September appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, he described the pace of AI progress as a “warning sign,” adding, “we need to slow down.”

Six weeks later, his company filed a prospectus revealing nearly $900 billion in computing and infrastructure commitments, much of it beyond cancellation, along with a financial position that depends heavily on continued access to investors and lenders. The company had celebrated its first operating profit earlier in the year, only to report a loss the following quarter, and had seen the growth rate underlying its extraordinary valuation fall sharply just as it was preparing to ask the public for tens of billions of dollars.

Amodei has spoken frequently about the risks associated with developing increasingly powerful AI, but the risk that Anthropic’s executives are now asking investors to accept is considerably more conventional. They have committed their company to purchasing enormous quantities of infrastructure before establishing that its customers will generate enough revenue to pay for it, and are now seeking a public listing that would allow the company to raise more money while giving its private investors a potential route toward liquidity.

Wall Street has substantial incentives to see the deal completed, Nvidia and the other suppliers have billions in existing commercial relationships to protect, and Anthropic’s early financiers stand to benefit from establishing a public market for holdings acquired at far lower valuations. Their interests are understandable. The question is whether the people purchasing shares next Thursday should be willing to assume the risk of a financial structure that those already inside the company have had the advantage of constructing on their own terms.

Jensen Huang was right about one thing in Taipei. Nobody was ever going to carry a Grace Blackwell system out in a backpack. The chips moved through paperwork instead, through allocation forecasts, relabeled servers, front companies, and financing agreements, and much the same paperwork is now carrying the financial obligations of the AI industry toward the public markets.

Anthropic’s IPO may well be the final act of an AI gold rush that has enriched private investors and Wall Street while accumulating staggering financial obligations that its underlying business cannot sustain. The American public should understand exactly what it is being asked to buy: not the next great technological revolution, but the financial consequences of one of the greatest speculative excesses in modern history, conveniently transferred to ordinary shareholders before the reckoning arrives.