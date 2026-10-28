At 2 o’clock this afternoon, Wednesday, October 28, Kevin Warsh’s Federal Reserve held interest rates at 3.75% to 4%, even though 2 of its members, Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, voted to raise them. The Fed’s statement admitted that “Inflation remains elevated” without saying why, although the reason was obvious to anyone watching the markets today, with Brent crude trading near $115 a barrel, American crude back above $100, and the 10-year Treasury yield still holding above 5%. Earlier that morning, the government’s own petroleum report showed that the country’s diesel and heating oil stocks had dropped again.

With the midterms only 6 days away, nobody in this administration wants Americans heading to the polls thinking about an energy shortage. Since the war with Iran started on February 28, the White House has made its decisions about the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and about how the oil numbers are presented to the public, with November 3 in mind. It has been political from the very beginning, and once the votes are counted on Tuesday night, the incentive to keep the oil picture looking better than it really is will be gone.

Our firm has spent a significant amount of time going through the government’s crude oil records one weekly report at a time, and what we uncovered isn’t being talked about anywhere. It goes beyond the crack spread conversations and into a deeper, more dangerous coverup, one that will show its ugly head once the sour crude in the salt caverns runs out. When that happens, Americans are going to feel it in every corner of the economy. Let’s dive into it.

The crude numbers (in isolation) don’t add up

Every week, the Energy Information Administration publishes a report covering the country’s crude oil alongside a long list of gasoline, diesel, propane, and other refined products, which is often what makes the numbers so hard for people to follow. Our firm went through all 33 of those reports, covering the 231 days from February 28 to October 16, and deliberately set everything else aside to focus on crude oil alone. On one side is the crude the country produced and imported. On the other is the crude that went into American refineries and the crude that was shipped overseas, and nothing else.

During that time, the United States produced about 3.177 billion barrels of crude oil and imported another 1.406 billion barrels. That means the total amount of crude the country either pumped out of its own ground or brought in from other countries during the war was about 4.583 billion barrels.

Over the same 231 days, American refineries ran about 3.876 billion barrels of crude to make gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil, and exporters shipped another 984 million barrels of crude overseas. That means the EIA is claiming that the country refined, used, or sent away about 4.860 billion barrels of crude.

If you subtract what came in (crude) from what went out, the country ‘used’ about 277 million barrels more crude than it produced or imported. Some of that came out of storage, since the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and commercial tanks dropped by a combined 159.5 million barrels during the war. Even after counting those withdrawals, about 117.5 million barrels are still missing. That works out to roughly 509,000 barrels a day, every single day since the war began, of crude oil that was refined or exported but that, according to the government’s own numbers, was never pumped, never imported, and never pulled from storage. Let’s get into the math and explain how they are ‘accounting’ for this, and why this number is so important going forward, especially as it pertains to the SPR.

How Washington made half a million barrels of oil appear out of thin oil (pun intended)

The government does have an explanation, and it comes down to one line in the weekly report called “Transfers to crude oil supply.” According to the EIA, this line represents natural gasoline and other light liquids and hydrocarbons that get blended into heavy crude oil (effectively thinning and expanding the volume) and then counted as crude feedstock for refineries. When our firm added up that line over the same 231 days, it came to 115.69 million barrels, or 500,818 barrels a day, which covers about 98.5% of the “missing” oil and leaves only 1.81 million barrels unexplained.

When I first saw how closely those 2 numbers matched, it looked like the problem was solved. The explanation seemed simple enough. The government says it is blending enough of these lighter liquids into the crude to stretch the volume, and that is how it came up with the oil to cover the difference, rather than quietly pulling more out of the reserve than it was willing to report (and there is some evidence that it has been doing that as well).

For the purposes of this article, though, let’s take the government at its word and assume it hasn’t pulled a single barrel more from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or commercial storage than it has reported. That settles the accounting, but it raises a far more serious question about the oil itself.

The problem with the government's explanation going forward (the chemistry doesn't work)

Natural gasoline is about as light as refinery feedstock gets, which means it has to be mixed into oil that is heavy enough to absorb it and still come out as something a refinery will buy.

Mixing these liquids into American crude isn’t a real option in any meaningful quantity. Oil from the Permian Basin is already so light that, by our firm’s blending calculations, it can absorb only about 6% natural gasoline before it breaks the specifications of the pipelines that carry it to the Gulf Coast. Hiding the transfers in American crude would mean more than half of everything the country produced during the war running right at the edge of those limits for 8 straight months, and nobody has published a single report showing that has happened.

Canada’s heavy crude doesn’t solve the problem either. Much of the 3.8 million barrels a day coming down from Alberta is bitumen that producers have already thinned with the same kinds of liquids before it ever crosses the border. They have every reason to blend and stretch it as much as they can on their side, since thinner oil moves through their pipelines more easily and every barrel of diluent they add is another barrel they can sell to American buyers. By the time their crude reaches the United States, there is very little room left to blend anything more into it.

Heavy sour crude is the one oil that can absorb this much natural gasoline. A medium sour crude, the kind stored in the nation’s emergency reserve, can take on more than a fifth of its volume in natural gasoline and still sell as crude, so roughly 1.7 million barrels a day of it would have been enough to carry the entire half million barrels of transfers, and heavy Venezuelan crude can take even more.

The SPR became the temporary answer

As of August 14, the reserve held 192.5 million barrels of sour crude and 100.9 million barrels of sweet crude, according to Department of Energy data. Nearly two-thirds of the oil the American people own in that reserve was the heavy, sulfur-rich kind a blending operation needs. In May and June, the reserve had the 2 largest monthly withdrawals in its history, losing 39.1 million barrels and then 33.2 million barrels, and the transfers line in our weekly data climbed fastest during the same period as well.

Other heavy oil was showing up at the same time. After American forces captured Nicolás Maduro in January, Venezuelan crude started moving north under a $2 billion supply deal, and in May alone Venezuela shipped 17.1 million barrels to American buyers, according to cargo tracking reported by S&P Global. That’s about 550,000 barrels a day of the thick crude Gulf Coast refineries were built to run. Meanwhile, the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, stayed below 20 million barrels for 4 weeks straight in June and July (low enough that the EIA put out a note explaining what happens when tanks get close to empty).

Our firm’s reading of the government’s own numbers, is that the public’s sour crude became the base that natural gasoline was mixed into until it could be stretched no further. That is how the Trump administration was able to produce the oil supply its public statements kept promising. Every sour barrel used this way is gone, and the Persian Gulf, which is where most of the world’s medium sour crude comes from, remains largely cut off behind the Strait of Hormuz since February 28.

What Trump and Wright told Americans (and what their own records show)

One week into the war, on March 8, Energy Secretary Chris Wright went on CBS’s Face the Nation and told Margaret Brennan, “There’s no energy shortage at all in the Western Hemisphere.” He said that in the worst case, the pain would last weeks, not months. That same weekend, Trump went on Truth Social to call the price spike a small price to pay for peace, ending his post with “ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!”

On June 9, Wright spoke to energy executives at the Atlantic Council in Washington and said of the reserve, “It’s not for managing prices or helping election results.” When he said that, the reserve was right in the middle of the 2 biggest monthly drawdowns in its history.

The withdrawals didn’t stop there. Another 17.4 million barrels left the reserve in July, and 11.4 million more left in the first half of August. On August 30, Trump posted on Truth Social that Venezuelan oil would refill the reserve, calling the deal a “Gift from Venezuela to the People of the United States.” On October 3, he told a crowd at a rally in Mobile, Alabama, “We’re going to be filling up very shortly our strategic reserves, for nothing.” Two days after that rally, Wright’s department asked oil companies to bid on up to 40 million more barrels from the reserve, for delivery in November and December, and Wright bragged that the program was “saving taxpayers more than $3 billion.” On October 16, the department asked for bids on another 17 million barrels.

If there was no crude shortage, and if the reserve was about to be refilled for free, why did this administration keep pulling sour crude out of it all summer and right up to the final weeks of the campaign? The government’s own numbers answer that question. The country is still about 500,000 barrels a day short, and the only way to keep stretching the supply by that much is to keep blending natural gasoline into sour crude that, at this point, only the SPR can provide in any sufficient quantity.

Wright knows exactly how this works. Before he became energy secretary, he founded and ran Liberty Energy, and there are very few people in Washington who understand what goes into a crude blend better than he does. The barrels his department lent out went to the refiners and traders of the same industry he came from, including ExxonMobil and Trafigura, which were part of a group of 9 companies awarded 53.3 million barrels by May 11. Every one of those barrels is owed back later, with a premium.

On the same night those 40 million barrels went out for bid, October 5, Trump signed an executive order called “Emergency Tax Relief on Diesel Fuel.” It lets truckers use tax-free red-dyed farm diesel on highways and puts off the federal diesel tax until December 31, and the White House claimed it would save drivers “as much as $100 per fill.” The catch is that the tax was postponed, not cancelled. Shawn Henry, who looked at the order closely for The Auto Wire, pointed out that truckers and farmers “are getting a postponed bill,” and that bill comes due after the election. Three days later, on October 8, Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States would not attack Iran “prior to the midterm elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.” Every one of these moves was timed around the same date.

Gasoline prices were temporarily protected (unfortunately, diesel and heating oil were sacrificed and it’s about to get worse)

When natural gasoline is blended into crude and run through a refinery, it comes out mostly as gasoline (very little of it ever becomes diesel). A refinery system that is padded with half a million barrels a day of natural gasoline is going to make more gasoline and less diesel than the reported crude numbers suggest, and that’s the trade this administration has made. Gasoline is the price voters see on a sign at every corner, so it was kept from following diesel up, while the fuel that actually moves this country’s economy was left to run short.

Diesel cost $3.81 a gallon the week the war started, according to figures compiled by Harvest Public Media. On Monday, the EIA put the national average at $6.352, which is $2.634 higher than a year ago, while regular gasoline was $4.269 and slipping. On September 14, the gap between diesel and gasoline reached $1.966 a gallon, the widest the government has ever recorded. This morning’s report showed the same thing happening again, with gasoline stocks going up while diesel and heating oil stocks fell by another 1.462 million barrels.

Diesel is what moves the toys, electronics, and clothes that will be on store shelves and under Christmas trees over the next 8 weeks. It moves the turkeys and produce for Thanksgiving, the fertilizer farmers need for next spring, and pretty much everything else Americans buy, since nearly every product in this country reaches the store on a truck. The people who depend on it have been sounding the alarm since spring. Chris Spear, who runs the American Trucking Associations, warned in March that the war was “having a very direct impact on our industry.” Megan Horsager, a farmer in Montevideo, Minnesota, told Harvest Public Media in April that June is normally a fine time to buy fuel, “but you don’t plan on the global events.” Scott Irlbeck, a wheat and sorghum farmer in Tulia, Texas, told Reuters in May that between fuel, fertilizer, and drought, he felt like he’d already taken 3 strikes. The Kentucky Farm Bureau told a Senate committee that farm diesel costs had gone up 72% since Hormuz closed, and even Trump’s own agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins, admitted, “We are seeing significant price increases at a time when our farm economy is struggling.”

In September, an owner-operator stood next to his parked truck in a video posted on September 10 by the X account The Tennessee Holler and told the president, “This truck behind me is $275,000,” as he begged him to end the war. Jeffrey Currie, the former head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs who now advises the Carlyle Group, had already summed up what was going on back in May, when he said, “you’re borrowing oil from the future right now,” and the future he was talking about is this winter.

The Fed held rates today, but Wall Street knows what's coming

What happened at the Fed this afternoon is part of the same story. As our firm wrote yesterday, Warsh was never going to raise rates 6 days before a national election, and he didn’t. The 2 votes for a hike tell investors where the Fed is heading once the election is over. The next meeting is December 9, and Wall Street is already getting ready for it. Before today’s decision, Gary Pzegeo of CIBC Private Wealth said that “Interest rate markets currently expect one or two rate increases,” and Brandon Zureick of Johnson Investment Counsel said that “another rate increase is likely” in December if inflation doesn’t come down.

Energy is what’s driving that, as the government’s September inflation report showed energy prices jumping 5.2% in a single month, and because nearly everything Americans buy travels by truck, higher diesel prices end up in the price of almost everything else. As of this writing, the 10-year Treasury yield is at 5.04%, almost a full percentage point higher than a year ago, and our firm expects it to start climbing again as investors price in a December rate hike, a winter of diesel and heating oil shortages, and a government that will need roughly $20 billion to refill a reserve the president keeps saying he will refill “for nothing.” When long-term yields go up, so do mortgage rates, car payments, and the interest on every business loan in the country, all on top of fuel bills that are already at record highs.

The election is Tuesday (the real crisis arrives this winter)

On October 19, heating oil in Greater Portland, Maine, cost $6.81 a gallon, and the statewide average hit a record $6.04, up 83% from a year ago. Maine’s Department of Energy Resources figures that filling a standard 275-gallon tank will cost a family about $750 more this winter than last, and the department’s acting commissioner, Celina Cunningham, warned that prices were “putting even more pressure on families as winter approaches.” Jason Parent, who runs Avec Community Action in Aroostook County, put it plainly: “any relief is welcome and absolutely necessary at this point.” Washington’s response was to release up to 315,000 barrels from the 1 million barrel Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve, the largest release that reserve has ever made.

The EIA’s own forecast already expects heating oil prices to run 34% higher than last winter, with supplies of diesel and heating oil about 11% below normal through the end of the year. That forecast assumes refiners can keep stretching their crude with the public’s sour oil, and they can’t keep doing that much longer. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was down to 283.0 million barrels on October 9, its lowest level in more than 40 years, and the barrels Wright lent out are due back by the first quarter of 2027, which lands in the coldest part of winter and safely after the election.

Help isn’t coming from anywhere else, either, since Venezuelan crude is constrained by both how much the country can produce and how much Gulf Coast refineries can actually process, with Phillips 66 chief executive Mark Lashier saying his company can handle about 250,000 barrels a day and Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth saying his can take about 150,000. Canada has no reason to do this administration any favors after Trump put a 10% tariff on its oil, and Prime Minister Mark Carney made that clear in November 2025 when he said that relying on the United States for 95% of Canada’s energy exports “is now a weakness.” The Persian Gulf’s sour crude is still stuck behind Hormuz, and what actually does get out is primarily going to Asia.

Once the sour crude runs out, the natural gasoline has nowhere left to go to stretch the U.S. supply. The transfers line will have to come down, and the half million barrel a day hole will finally show up as a real drop in inventories that are already at multi-year lows. When that happens, the shortage of crude that American refineries can turn into diesel and heating oil will be even bigger than the one the government has spent 8 months covering up, and it will hit in January, when Americans need heating oil the most.

We warned about the oil shortage, the manipulation, and what would come next

Our firm has been ahead of this story from the start. On April 27 and again on May 13, we reported that the administration was draining the reserve to hold prices down and that the gap would be hidden with creative accounting and unsustainable manipulation. In May, we predicted that Trump would go after the federal fuel tax to buy some relief at the pump, and on October 5 he did, with a diesel tax break that just happens to expire after the election. Over the summer, when American crude had dropped to $87, we said it would climb back this fall, and it’s above $100 today. Diesel is up 75.6 cents a gallon since mid-May, and the price manipulation we warned about turned out to be even more consequential than most analysts had predicted.

The verdict: Trump spent America's emergency oil reserves to get through this election, but it’s worse than just a depleted SPR

Every person responsible for this has had the facts in front of them. Wright’s own department publishes the footnotes showing that the transfers number is calculated, not measured. His exchange office has watched sour crude leave the salt caverns week after week, and the oil companies that received it, which is the industry he came from, know what it was mixed with to expand its volume. Trump told a crowd in Alabama the reserve would be refilled for nothing, while his own Energy Department puts the cost of refilling it near $20 billion. Not one of them has told the public which terminals reported the liquids in the transfers line, what the blended crude tested at, or how much of the nation’s sour crude was used up to make the numbers work.

Everything our firm has laid out leads to one conclusion. Donald Trump and Chris Wright turned the nation’s emergency supply of heavy crude into a campaign tool, spending an asset that belongs to every American to stretch a calculated number into an extra half million barrels a day of oil that never existed. They did it so the oil picture would look less alarming, and so the gasoline price that voters see on every corner would hold through November 3, knowing full well that diesel and heating oil would be left to climb to record highs.

The cost of that choice is now sitting in plain sight. Between what has been drained from storage and what that heavy crude made possible, the country has been running on nearly 1.2 million barrels a day it does not have, and when the last of the sour crude leaves the salt caverns, that cover disappears all at once. It will happen just as the trucks carrying America’s Christmas are on the road, as farmers are pricing next year’s harvest, and as families across the Northeast are deciding how much heating oil they can afford to put in the tank.

In June, Chris Wright told the country the reserve wasn’t for helping election results. For 231 days, the government’s own numbers show it being used for little else. The bill was never meant to come due before Tuesday’s election, and it won’t. It will come due in January and every month after, in the cost of every truckload, every delivery, and every gallon that keeps an American home warm, long after the votes this was all designed to protect have been counted.