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SandraLea's avatar
SandraLea
5h

It’s always a numbers game with the Trump regime and I’m guessing what is happening is not actually illegal. In this country it’s totally okay for politicians to lie and hide truth from the public. Thanks for this article.

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1 reply by Josiah Waters
DenverLR's avatar
DenverLR
5h

Another well researched piece from Josiah and team. "The best is yet to come" is never applicable to Trump et al. It always gets worse. Glad I don't use heating oil here in the PNW. Even charging my EV at home doesn't put my electric bill over $70. Feel for those in the NE.

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