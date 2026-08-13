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Ron Kelly's avatar
Ron Kelly
1d

Whoa! That was a tough one to fully digest in total; but your words reflect the reality of China having a long term focus and the current Admin eager to exploit any short term "supposed" win. Thorough work, thanks.

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TeriG's avatar
TeriG
1d

Very interesting! Thanks for explaining this to us. Too bad our unserious elected officials are willing to destroy our economy for temporary gain or unable to grasp the long term consequences of their actions.

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