On Sunday evening, October 25, Elon Musk told his readers on X that the money had run out for everyone but him. “As of the past few weeks, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers,” he wrote in reply to his friend Chamath Palihapitiya. “SpaceX closed $40B of debt for GPUs, but we’re investment grade and have Starlink & launch revenue. That means the 200+ neoclouds are going to see guppy-level death and consolidation. Some will make it through, but not many.” Before American markets opened on Monday, CoreWeave was down 4.5%, Nebius 3.4%, and IREN 3.3%, adding to a month in which all 3 had already lost more than 30% of their value and CoreWeave alone had shrunk from a peak market value near $90 billion to roughly $30 billion.

Readers familiar with my work know I have been among the most vocal critics of the very companies Musk was now predicting would collapse. I have warned that the debt piling up behind America’s data centers had become a problem for the bond market itself, that Oracle’s force majeure notice on Project Jupiter was an early crack, that CoreWeave’s bonds were being priced like those of a borrower headed for restructuring, and, on Friday, that Meta, the richest of the hyperscalers, had told regulators it could no longer pay for its own ambitions. Every one of those companies has spent years building capacity ahead of any customer base able to pay for it at scale, and I expect a good many of them to fail. My warnings do not end with them, though, and Sunday’s post is the clearest evidence yet of why they should not. SpaceX is in the same business, financed the same way, and as I laid out last week after its October 20 earnings call and the Tesla merger talks Musk floated on it, its spending has run so far ahead of its earnings that it now depends on a steady supply of new money simply to keep building.

What Musk announced on Sunday was not an escape from that condition but a strategy for surviving it longer than his competitors do, by becoming the largest fish in a pond of overspenders, drawing the savings of ordinary people into SpaceX’s debt while the smaller borrowers starve, and collecting their customers as they die. A longer runway is still a runway, and SpaceX’s ends in the same place theirs does.

Musk says he secured $40 billion (the filings tell a different story)

Within hours of the post, people involved in the negotiations told Bloomberg’s reporters that the talks over pricing had not finished, and SpaceX’s own filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday morning agrees with them rather than with its chief executive. It describes a binding commitment letter, signed Saturday, October 24, to set up a master finance lease with an entity managed by Apollo Global Management, which will buy GPU pods and related equipment and lease them to SpaceX. The fixed rate “will be determined during pricing prior to the execution of the master finance lease,” the deal is expected to close before year-end, and no lease begins until the chips arrive in the first half of 2027. Less than 40 minutes after his first post, Musk described the package as “primarily callable debt for GPU purchases that will arrive in Q1 and Q2,” and the rate was still unset.

Musk paid $20 million in 2018 to settle securities fraud charges over 2 words, “Funding secured,” so he understands what traders, lenders, and short sellers hear when he calls a financing done. I made that point last week and will not repeat the history, beyond noting that he has now twice described a financing as finished before its terms were fixed, and that both times the stock prices that moved were ones he had reason to want moved.

What did leak about the terms reads worse than his post, since reporters at Semafor learned before the weekend that the lowest-rated slice was expected to pay about 8.3% and the chip-backed slice about 7.75%, more than a percentage point above the yield on SpaceX’s existing bonds, which CNBC had reported in early October were already trading near junk levels, for a company that holds a BBB rating only 2 notches above junk. The financing it went looking for in early October was an ordinary borrowing of roughly $10 billion in bank loans and $30 billion of investment-grade bonds in its own name, while what it signed on Saturday is a lease in which Apollo’s vehicle owns the chips and issues the bonds. Companies confident of selling $30 billion of their own paper on good terms seldom hand the job to someone else’s entity at the last minute.

How Americans' retirement savings are being used to finance Musk's AI gamble

The question that matters most for the public is who will end up holding this debt, and the answer runs through Apollo. Much of the capital Apollo deploys in private credit comes from Athene, the retirement services company it absorbed in 2022, which sells fixed annuities to Americans saving for retirement and invests the premiums in the kind of investment-grade private bonds a GPU lease vehicle is designed to issue. Pimco, which manages money for pension funds and insurers around the world, was among the lenders in the talks. Insurance regulators reward companies for holding investment-grade paper with lower capital charges, so the BBB label Musk boasted about on Sunday is the very thing that makes SpaceX’s chip debt eligible for the balance sheets of annuity writers and life insurers, and keeps CoreWeave, whose bonds sit far below that line, largely out of reach of the same money.

Seen that way, Sunday’s post was less a forecast than a sales pitch to a particular audience. The pool of money willing to lend against Nvidia processors has shrunk sharply since summer, and the insurers and asset managers who remain in it are choosing among borrowers. Musk told them, while his own rate was being negotiated, that SpaceX was one of the only borrowers in the sector worth their capital and that the rest were going to die. If they believe him, the annuity premiums and policy reserves that might have refinanced a neocloud flow to SpaceX instead, at a price set partly by the fear he spread.

Meta wants billions too (and they're all chasing the same money)

On Friday I wrote that Meta was racing for the same pool after telling the SEC it may need to raise “hundreds of billions over a period of several years beginning as early as fall 2026.” Mark Mahaney of Evercore had expected Meta to seek $50 billion to $100 billion within 3 to 6 months, yet the request came in 3 days. Before Monday’s open, Meta launched a $35 billion offering, $22.5 billion of Class A stock sold through forward agreements and $12.5 billion of mandatory convertible preferred, and announced an at-the-market program of up to $60 billion in non-voting Class C shares once those begin trading in early 2027. Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom, which sell Meta its chips, signaled interest in buying up to $5 billion of the stock. Meta closed September with $82.45 billion of cash and marketable securities against $80.92 billion of long-term debt and about $825 billion of future commitments.

Over a single weekend, Meta and SpaceX did what I said each of them would try to do, which was to reach the investors still willing to fund AI before the window shut. Meta is also one of CoreWeave’s largest customers, and the money it raises is meant to build computing capacity of its own. The institutions buying Meta’s preferred stock and Apollo’s lease bonds this quarter are the same ones that would otherwise be asked to refinance CoreWeave’s 2031 notes, which reached a record yield of 15.76% last week as its 5-year credit default swaps climbed to 1,115 basis points. With the midterm elections 8 days away, the 2 largest borrowers in the business have taken what money there was, and the one that competes directly with the neoclouds has told everyone else not to bother.

Musk is right about the coming collapse (but SpaceX has the same problem)

Musk’s defenders will say he is simply right, and on the narrow question of the neoclouds’ health he largely is. CoreWeave, Nebius, Applied Digital, and TeraWulf have all reported quarterly losses in the past year, IREN has gone 3 quarters without a profit, and Gartner estimated this month that 80% of neocloud providers could stop operating independently by the early 2030s. Alberto Gallo, whose hedge fund Andromeda Capital is betting against CoreWeave’s bonds, said on Monday that “there is too much debt,” and Nebius’s own chief executive has conceded that “some of the capital sources are temporarily closed,” all of which I have been saying myself for months.

The trouble with that defense lies with the man making the forecast, whose company rents Nvidia processors to AI labs out of its Colossus data centers in Memphis, the whole of what the neoclouds do, and competes with them for customers, for its place in Nvidia’s delivery schedule, and now for lenders. Musk knew his own deal was unpriced when he wrote, and he knew from 2018, and from the “Yikes” on October 13 that preceded CoreWeave’s 15% drop the next session, what his posts do to share prices. When a user asked whether he was driving down neocloud stocks to buy one cheaply, he answered, “SpaceX is not buying any neoclouds,” and later called the idea “pointless,” which leaves the more likely purpose untouched. SpaceX has no need to own CoreWeave when it can take CoreWeave’s customers, its chip allocations, and its lenders as CoreWeave weakens. An ordinary commentator who gets a forecast wrong has made an error, while a sophisticated competitor who publishes a true but self-serving forecast at the most profitable possible hour has made a choice, and Musk’s own history holds him to the second standard.

Palihapitiya, whose thread drew Musk’s reply, introduced his own view by noting that he speaks “as someone with a portfolio of energized land assets.” On Monday the analyst Patrick Feeley described what such holdings are worth in a restructuring, writing that “the survivors will be investment-grade balance sheets that own power, and they will buy the rest at a discount.” Short sellers have already booked at least $6 billion in paper gains on the neoclouds this month, and the 2 men explaining on Sunday why the collapse was inevitable were among those best placed to profit from it.

Nvidia wins on every side (while everyone else is left holding the risk)

Nvidia explains why this shakeout can proceed without touching the company at its center. It owns a stake in SpaceX worth about $21 billion as of its latest filing, put $2 billion apiece into CoreWeave and Nebius, agreed to buy CoreWeave’s unsold capacity through April 2032, and now proposes to buy into a Meta offering raised largely to pay for Nvidia chips. In August it joined Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR in financing platforms intended to mobilize more than $500 billion for AI infrastructure, and Apollo had already financed 2 deals of about $3.5 billion each for xAI’s Nvidia clusters earlier this year. The processors Apollo’s vehicle will buy for SpaceX are Nvidia’s Vera Rubin chips. When one supplier holds equity in its customers, guarantees their idle capacity, buys their new shares, and partners with the lenders who finance their purchases, the risk has to come to rest somewhere outside that circle, and on Sunday Musk pointed to where it will land: on the smaller operators, on their bondholders, and on the retirement savers whose money sits underneath the lenders.

The White House is protecting the AI boom (and the SEC is looking the other way)

The Trump administration has treated this buildout as a national project rather than a market that needs policing. On September 29 the president signed an executive order directing federal agencies to replace “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence,” and the same day hosted Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang, and other chief executives to sign a “White House Accord on Super Intelligence” made up of voluntary guardrails the companies wrote for themselves. On October 4 Musk said SpaceX’s AI unit would take the new name: “Yes, we will make that change.”

Under Chairman Paul Atkins, the SEC agreed to settle its lawsuit over Musk’s 11-day delay in disclosing his Twitter stake for $1.5 million, with no admission of wrongdoing, leaving him the roughly $150 million the agency had alleged the delay saved him. Amanda Fischer, chief of staff to Atkins’s predecessor, said the deal “should cause the public to question whether the SEC is protecting White House insiders at the expense of ordinary investors.” The 2018 consent decree that subjects some of Musk’s posts to legal review covers Tesla, not SpaceX, and a San Francisco jury’s finding in March that he defrauded Twitter’s shareholders has done nothing to change how he uses the platform he bought from them. A public company’s chief executive casting doubt on a listed competitor’s solvency while his own financing is being priced is the conduct a working securities regulator exists to examine, and this administration has shown no sign of wanting to look.

The $11 billion bill comes due in 2027 (and SpaceX is already spending more than it earns)

SpaceX’s shareholders who took Sunday’s post as good news should read the filing. Rent comes due quarterly in advance and will generally equal one-twentieth of the financed cost, about $2 billion a quarter on $40 billion, or $8 billion a year in principal before any interest. At the 7.75% to 8.3% lenders were reportedly seeking, interest in the first full year would add roughly $3 billion, so that once the chips are delivered SpaceX would owe Apollo’s vehicle on the order of $11 billion that year, declining only slowly over the following 4, on hardware losing value every month it runs. SpaceX’s operations produced about $13.1 billion of cash in the first 9 months of 2026, while chief financial officer Bret Johnsen guided on October 20 to $35 billion to $40 billion of capital spending in the fourth quarter alone. Musk’s own summary of the new obligation, “Not a major factor this quarter,” holds only until the bills begin.

Investors should expect the neocloud failures Musk predicted to arrive roughly as he described, and they should expect SpaceX to gain market share from each one, though they would be foolish to mistake that for strength. A company that must borrow at junk-adjacent rates against satellite subscriptions to buy chips, while spending several times what its operations bring in, has not escaped the overbuilding that is killing its rivals; it has secured the right to carry more of it, for longer, with more of the public’s savings attached. The merger with Tesla that Musk floated on October 20 would lengthen that runway again by handing the bill to the owners of Tesla stock.

What Musk accidentally admitted about SpaceX (and why it matters)

Read closely, Sunday’s post was a confession, in which Musk told the market that lenders now refuse money to any company that lives on AI data centers, and that SpaceX could borrow only because “we’re investment grade and have Starlink & launch revenue.” By that test, the AI business he told investors on October 20 could one day bring in “somewhere between 100 billion and a trillion” cannot borrow on its own merits. It borrows against people paying for satellite internet and companies paying for launches, and from the first half of 2027 their payments will start flowing to Apollo. Take those away and SpaceX’s data centers are the 201st neocloud, bigger than the rest, closer to the White House, and first to the lenders, but built on the same debt, the same depreciating chips, and the same unproven demand. The guppies will die first, and the largest fish will have more of the pond to itself for a while, until the same water runs out beneath it. Before the year is out, Apollo’s bonds will be priced, and I will report what the lenders charged and whose savings were used to finance them. Musk has told us which companies he expects to fail. What he has also revealed, perhaps more consequentially, is how much of everyone else’s money he intends to borrow before the same reckoning reaches his own.