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Josiah Waters
4d

What’s sad is that so many people will end up paying the price for the risks being taken with AI, including those who never agreed to have their money tied up in it in the first place.

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Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
4d

Josiah, you are hitting the nail on the head. But it gets so much worse. The power industry has been in a rush to build out generation in anticipation all this AI driven data center load will materialize. When that bubble bursts, so will turbine OEMs and those who paid a premium for spots in the queue that take up to 5 years for turbine delivery. This whole thing cascades in a way that most do not see. Then it will be generation owning utilities that take a hit as well. I have worked in the power and gas industry for 30 years. The closest thing I have seen to this is Enron…and yes…the SEC filings showed what it was but nobody wanted to see it. This is even bigger and worse.

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