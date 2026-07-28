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Brian's avatar
Brian
Jul 28

Excellent analysis! Thank you! This is what every single person in the US and Israel needs to see, hear, know and understand. Thank you again!

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Mary Jo's avatar
Mary Jo
Jul 28

Would you say Netanyahu talked Trump into going to war? And is he talking to him today to continue that war? That's what it sounds like! I wish I knew how to stop them.

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