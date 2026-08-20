On July 29, 2026, Latham & Watkins received a favorable answer from the Securities and Exchange Commission to a question that had been hanging over the data-center securitization market since 2018. The firm wanted the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance to determine whether certain whole-business securitizations used to finance data centers should be treated as “asset-backed securities” under Section 3(a)(79) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The language is technical, but the issue is straightforward enough once you remove the legal terminology: would the financing structures now being used to fund some of the largest data centers in America remain subject to safeguards Congress strengthened after the last financial crisis, or could they be structured outside them?

Latham argued that qualifying data-center securitizations should fall outside that definition because a data center is an operating business rather than a pool of mortgages, automobile loans or other financial assets gradually paying themselves down. The Trump SEC agreed, removing an uncertainty that had caused some issuers to comply voluntarily with requirements they might not technically owe, including portions of the post-2008 risk-retention framework. For the financial industry, the benefit was obvious. Transactions could become cheaper to execute, easier to distribute and less constrained by rules designed to keep the institutions originating certain forms of credit financially exposed to what happened after they sold it.

That decision deserves far more attention than it has received because it arrived just as the companies driving the AI expansion were running into a problem that the stock market has been remarkably reluctant to acknowledge. Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and the rest of the hyperscalers are trying to build an infrastructure system whose capital requirements are beginning to exceed what even their extraordinary cash flows can comfortably absorb without changing the financial profiles on which their valuations depend. The AI industry is increasingly discovering that there is a difference between being able to spend tens of billions of dollars and being able to spend hundreds of billions, year after year, without eventually forcing shareholders to confront what that level of investment is doing to free cash flow, leverage and return on capital.

Artificial intelligence may appear to consumers as software, but economically it is becoming a very expensive industrial business. The models require GPUs, data centers, transformers, cooling equipment, transmission capacity, backup generation, fiber and enormous quantities of electricity, all of which have to be financed before anyone can know whether the AI operating inside those facilities will eventually generate enough revenue to justify what has been spent. The companies involved can afford extraordinary investment, but they cannot indefinitely finance the scale now being promised directly through retained earnings and conventional corporate debt without eventually compromising the same balance-sheet strength investors use to justify their stock prices.

That is the contradiction sitting underneath the current AI rally. Investors want these companies to spend as though capital were unlimited because enormous investment suggests future dominance, while simultaneously valuing them as highly profitable technology companies with strong balance sheets and exceptional cash generation. If every new data center, GPU cluster and power commitment appeared directly as another block of parent-company debt, shareholders would have a much clearer picture of how much leverage was actually required to produce the growth they were being asked to pay for.

The companies therefore have an obvious incentive to keep as much of the financing as possible away from the most visible part of their balance sheets. Heavy conventional borrowing can weaken credit metrics, consume cash flow, raise financing costs and ultimately force the market to reprice the equity, particularly when the company begins to look less like a capital-light technology platform and more like a leveraged infrastructure operator. The AI buildout does not become cheaper because the debt is moved somewhere else, but it can become much easier to sell to shareholders if the entire financing burden does not arrive in one place at the same time.

Wall Street has built the mechanisms required to make that possible. Joint ventures, special-purpose vehicles, project companies, long-term leases, private-credit structures and securitizations allow the infrastructure to be financed separately from the parent company, while the technology company remains economically committed through leases, guarantees, usage agreements or other contractual obligations. The company still gets the data center and the computing capacity, but much of the capital can be raised somewhere else and carried on someone else’s balance sheet.

Meta’s Hyperion project in Richland Parish, Louisiana, is one of the clearest examples of how this works. On October 21, 2025, Meta and Blue Owl Capital announced a structure in which Blue Owl-managed funds took an 80 percent interest in the enormous AI data-center campus while Meta retained 20 percent, with roughly $27 billion of development costs tied to the buildings and the power, cooling and connectivity infrastructure required to operate them. Meta remains economically attached to the project through long-term leases and contractual guarantees, but most of the ownership and much of the financing sit outside Meta itself.

Had Meta simply borrowed the full amount, the transaction would be much easier for an ordinary shareholder to evaluate. Another $27 billion of financing associated with Hyperion would sit directly beside Meta’s existing obligations, free cash flow would be easier to compare against the new burden, and investors could decide whether a company spending at that scale still deserved the same valuation multiple. Hyperion allows the economic commitment to be divided among the joint venture, outside investors, leases and guarantees instead of appearing as a single, conspicuous block of Meta corporate debt.

Nothing about that structure makes the cost disappear, and that is the point readers should keep in mind throughout this article. Someone still has to supply the capital, the facility still has to generate enough economic value to compensate whoever financed it, and Meta still needs the infrastructure for its AI strategy. What changes is where the obligation sits, how it is classified and how directly shareholders are forced to confront the total financing requirement.

The same basic logic is now spreading across the sector because the capital requirements have become too large to remain neatly contained on the balance sheets of the companies creating the demand. Specialized obligations associated with data centers, computing infrastructure and related AI investment have moved into the trillion-dollar range, while long-term lease commitments and associated hardware, power and infrastructure agreements push the broader exposure substantially higher. Looking only at Meta’s, Alphabet’s or Microsoft’s direct corporate debt therefore gives an increasingly incomplete picture of how much future cash flow has already been committed to the AI race.

A lease is not legally the same thing as a bond, but the lease still has to be paid. A power agreement may not appear as conventional debt, but it still claims future cash, and a project company may technically owe the money while remaining dependent on payments from the hyperscaler using the facility. Once enough of these obligations are distributed across different entities, the parent company can continue presenting itself as financially strong while much of the infrastructure required to sustain its growth is financed elsewhere.

The next question is where all of that financing goes after it leaves the parent-company balance sheet, and this is where the story becomes much more consequential. Private-credit firms can originate the loans, project vehicles can issue the debt, and institutional investors can buy the resulting assets, but somebody has to own long-duration claims extending twenty or thirty years into the future. One of the largest pools of money capable of waiting that long sits inside an industry most people would never associate with the AI investment cycle: life insurance and annuities.

Apollo understood the value of that capital long before the present boom. Athene sells annuities and retirement products, which means customers give the company money today in exchange for payments that may continue for decades, leaving Athene with a large pool of capital that must be invested over similarly long periods. Apollo, meanwhile, has built one of the largest private-credit origination businesses in the world and specializes in creating exactly the kind of long-duration assets an insurer can hold against those liabilities.

Other private-capital firms have built comparable structures because the economics appear extraordinarily attractive. KKR owns Global Atlantic, Brookfield owns American National, and Blackstone has assembled a vast credit-and-insurance operation, giving firms historically associated with private equity access to pools of capital far more persistent than a conventional ten-year investment fund. Wall Street calls this “permanent capital”, but from the perspective of the person supplying it, much of it begins as something far less exotic: a life-insurance premium, retirement savings or an annuity purchased by someone who wants predictable income for the remainder of his or her life.

The arrival of the AI infrastructure boom has made those pools of money especially valuable because the financing needs of the technology companies now resemble the liabilities of the insurance industry. The companies need capital that can remain outstanding for decades, private-credit managers can manufacture the long-duration assets, and insurers need investments capable of generating income over the same time horizon as their obligations to policyholders. What begins as an attempt by a technology company to keep the full financing burden away from its own balance sheet can therefore travel through project finance and private credit until it becomes an asset sitting much farther down the financial chain.

Nvidia’s effort to turn computing infrastructure itself into an investable asset class makes the direction particularly clear. Nvidia wants more AI hardware deployed than many customers can comfortably finance from their own balance sheets, because allowing customer borrowing capacity to become the limit on infrastructure deployment would eventually become a limit on Nvidia’s own growth. The financial solution is to separate ownership of the computing infrastructure from the companies using it, bring in third-party capital and convert future usage payments into assets that pension funds, insurers and other long-duration investors can own.

SpaceX belongs in the same broader discussion because its enormous expansion into Nvidia-based computing demonstrates what happens when AI infrastructure begins consuming capital on a scale capable of changing the economics of the company funding it. The specific financing arrangements differ from Meta’s Hyperion structure, but the underlying constraint is the same: once AI capital expenditure becomes large enough to threaten the financial profile shareholders thought they were buying, the incentive to move more of the next round of financing elsewhere becomes very strong.

That is where the annuity holder enters the story, and it is the part of the structure I think receives far too little attention. Imagine a 68 year-old woman who looks at the valuation of technology stocks and decides she no longer wants to participate in the speculation. She sells part of her portfolio and buys an annuity because she wants predictable retirement income, believing she has deliberately exchanged market risk for the security of a contractual promise from an insurance company.

The insurer receiving her money still has to invest it, and insurers have increasingly moved beyond traditional publicly traded bonds into private credit and other private-market assets. Her annuity does not need to contain a security labeled “Meta” or “Nvidia” for a large portion of the capital supporting it to enter the same financing ecosystem. The insurer can own private assets originated or managed by a financial group deeply involved in data centers and infrastructure, and those assets can depend on leases, guarantees or usage payments from the same technology companies whose direct equity exposure the retiree believed she had left behind.

This is where Trump’s SEC appears not merely insufficiently concerned, but conspicuously unwilling to confront the risks building underneath the market. The largest technology companies are trying to scale infrastructure investment beyond what they can comfortably carry directly without risking the balance sheets and stock valuations supporting the boom, while the private-credit industry has built ways to move more of that financing outward and the insurance industry provides one of the deepest reservoirs of long-duration money capable of absorbing it. At precisely this moment, the SEC has removed an important regulatory uncertainty for qualifying data-center securitizations instead of insisting on greater risk retention and greater visibility into where the credit ultimately ends up.

The private-market structure makes that regulatory posture particularly troubling because these assets do not receive the same continuous market test as public debt. If investors become worried about a publicly traded corporate bond, the price changes immediately and anyone looking at the market can see that the credit has deteriorated. A private loan can remain inside a portfolio for years, with its valuation depending much more heavily on models, appraisals and assumptions about cash flows that may not arrive for decades.

The incentive structure also becomes harder to ignore when the organizations creating and managing private assets operate alongside large insurance businesses looking for exactly those investments. Apollo can originate and manage private credit while Athene needs long-duration assets, and KKR operates enormous credit businesses alongside Global Atlantic. As long as the market is expanding, the technology company gets the infrastructure, the asset manager earns origination and management fees, the insurer receives yield and the current economy records the investment before anyone has to know whether the project will still produce an adequate return fifteen or twenty years later.

The trail becomes more opaque once reinsurance enters the system. Major U.S. life insurers increased reserves ceded to reinsurers from roughly $500 billion in 2017 to approximately $2.1 trillion by the end of 2023, with offshore financial centers taking a growing share and Bermuda becoming particularly important. Reinsurance is part of the normal insurance business, but when it is layered onto an industry already moving more deeply into private assets, the distance between the person who bought the annuity and the assets supporting the promise made to her becomes increasingly difficult to reconstruct.

At one end of the chain, the technology company has obtained the infrastructure while avoiding the full financing requirement appearing as conventional parent-company debt. At the other end, the annuity customer sees a contractual promise from an insurance company without necessarily knowing much about the private-market assets sitting several financial layers underneath it. Between them are project companies, private-credit funds, asset managers, insurers and reinsurers, each turning the original obligation into something that looks different from the form in which it began.

The state insurance-guaranty system is what makes this more than an argument about sophisticated investors knowingly taking private-market risk. If a life insurer becomes insolvent, state guaranty associations can protect eligible policyholders within statutory limits by assessing other insurers operating in the state, and in many jurisdictions those companies can later offset some or all of those assessments against premium taxes they otherwise would have paid. That means sufficiently severe private losses can eventually produce lower state tax collections without Congress ever voting on anything resembling a bailout.

The technological mismatch underneath the financing makes that exposure more concerning. A data-center building may stand for thirty years, while the GPUs inside it will be replaced repeatedly, computing architectures will change, models may become more efficient, electricity prices will move and facilities will require continuous reinvestment simply to remain competitive. The twenty-year financial obligation, however, continues through every one of those changes and remains a claim on future cash even after the technology that justified the original investment has been replaced.

This is why I think describing the current situation simply as an “AI stock-market bubble” misses the larger financial story. The stock market is where the speculation is easiest to see, but the infrastructure boom underneath it is creating long-lived claims against future corporate income and distributing those claims through project vehicles, private credit, insurance portfolios and reinsurance structures. The companies receiving the immediate benefit can keep more of the financing away from the balance sheets their shareholders scrutinize most closely, while institutions built around long-duration savings increasingly become the natural destination for the assets Wall Street creates.

Trump is a buy-now, pay-later president presiding over a system that increasingly does the same thing at industrial scale. He gets to point to the investment announcement, the groundbreaking, the construction spending and the stock-market reaction during his presidency, while the companies driving the boom preserve more of the financial profiles supporting their valuations and Wall Street moves the resulting obligations farther into the future.

That is the real indictment of Trump’s SEC. The agency is watching a historic infrastructure boom move more financing away from the balance sheets where shareholders would see the burden most clearly and deeper into private markets connected to life insurance, annuities and retirement capital, yet its response has been to reduce friction for an important securitization channel rather than force more of the risk to remain visible and closer to the institutions creating it.

The companies driving the AI expansion cannot indefinitely finance the scale they are promising on their own balance sheets without eventually revealing what that scale actually costs. Wall Street has therefore created other places for the financing to live, and the insurance and annuity system offers one of the largest pools of money capable of holding those obligations for decades.

Trump gets to parade today’s borrowed prosperity as his own achievement, while pushing the cost of sustaining it onto Americans who will still be paying for his promises long after he is gone.