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Patricia Martin's avatar
Patricia Martin
1d

Here’s another example. 401Ks. Boomers invested, because we had no choice basically due to NO pensions. These vehicles invest in the market. The markets are being manipulated. It could be the largest transfer of wealth ever seen. Of course the oligarchs want that money. They would rather evaporate it than see your kids get it.

I took every dime out in 2025 and placed in CDs. So of course they want to eliminate the FDIC.

Is there anywhere safe?

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Denis Murphy's avatar
Denis Murphy
19hEdited

How does Bessent get in front of the cameras just today saying that they’re ramping up their ‘routine’ treasury buybacks when we’re $40T in debt? There’s no money to ‘buy back’ with. And then, with an almost trembling voice, he claims “We don’t think bond yields reflect the underlying fundamentals.”

Excuse me, but reflecting underlying fundamentals is exactly what bond yields do! Am I correct?

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