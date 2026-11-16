In August 2025, a handful of federal agents in a Commerce Department office that most Americans have never heard of were several months into a case that should have made their careers. The office was the Bureau of Industry and Security, which decides what American technology may leave the country, and the case concerned a Singapore data center company called Megaspeed International, which the agents believed was smuggling Nvidia’s most advanced chips into China. That month an email arrived from Tim Teter, the general counsel of Nvidia, asking to discuss the investigation. He wrote that he had permission. It had come, he said, from Jeffrey Kessler, the undersecretary who ran the agents’ bureau and who answered directly to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The agents refused to meet him and forwarded the email to Kessler, at which point Teter wrote back that he was unsure what the problem was, since Kessler had authorized the contact. The account comes from Ana Swanson and Devlin Barrett, who published it on November 9. Not long after that exchange, the case left the Commerce Department for the Justice Department, where it has since become a criminal inquiry. In the 15 months that followed, the department Lutnick runs never placed Megaspeed on the Entity List, its blacklist of foreign companies barred from American technology, although by February 2026 Megaspeed and a Malaysian affiliate called Speedmatrix had acquired at least $4.8 billion of advanced AI systems built on Nvidia chips.

That email is missing from nearly every account of the past week. On Thursday, November 12, 2026, Nvidia’s board announced that Jensen Huang had resigned as president, chief executive, and director, closing a run that started in 1993 in a booth at a Denny’s in San Jose. Four days earlier Huang had written to his employees about an affair with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, who until recently had been Megaspeed’s managing director and whom American intelligence officials suspect of working for China’s Ministry of State Security. Guo Jiakun, the spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, called the espionage allegation “nothing but smears against China.” Nvidia lost roughly $1.76 trillion in market value in a week. When the market closed this afternoon its shares stood at $156.14, down 4.12% on the day, and at 4:33 they were changing hands at $156.50 after hours, with the company due to report its quarter tomorrow without the only chief executive it has ever had.

Of the 4 men whose conduct produced this scandal, Huang is the only one who has lost anything. The other 3 still hold every position they held when it began. Howard Lutnick received a classified warning about Huang and let Nvidia’s sales to China go forward anyway, presided over the department that let the Megaspeed case go, kept Megaspeed off the blacklist against the wishes of nearly every other national security agency in the government, and did all of it while his sons ran the firm he built and positioned it to profit from Nvidia, from Intel, from the stablecoin issuer Tether, from the bitcoin miners now cramming their warehouses with Nvidia GPUs, and from the collapse of the very tariffs he had spent a year defending. Donald Trump, who holds the final word on Nvidia’s China sales, ignored the same intelligence for 7 months, carried Huang to Beijing after his secretary of state warned him in flight, and watched his own Nvidia holdings grow as much as 47-fold while he made the decisions that moved the price. Elon Musk rode on that same plane and then talked up Nvidia’s chips to rescue his own falling stock, never mentioning that Nvidia owned $21 billion of his company.

The country has seen a cabinet secretary use his office for private gain before. In 1922, Albert Fall, Warren Harding’s secretary of the interior, quietly handed the Navy’s oil reserves at Teapot Dome to 2 oilmen who had slipped him roughly $400,000, and he became the first cabinet officer in American history to go to prison. Fall at least had to take the money in a satchel. Lutnick’s family takes it through a trading desk, a custody contract, and a $10 billion stake in a stablecoin, and the president who appointed him has made it plain that he will not object, since he is trading the same stocks.

What Howard Lutnick promised Congress, and what he did instead

Lutnick set the standard for his own conduct, and he set it under oath. On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 9 days after the Chinese lab DeepSeek released a model whose debut erased nearly $600 billion from Nvidia’s market value in one session, he explained to the Senate Commerce Committee how China had pulled it off. “Nvidia’s chips, which they bought tons of, and they found their ways around it, drive their DeepSeek model,” he said. “It’s got to end, and I’m going to be rigorous in our pursuit of restrictions and enforcing those restrictions to keep us in the lead, because we must stay in the lead.” The Chinese, he told the senators, “stole things. They broke in. They’ve taken our IP.” Export controls that nobody enforced, he warned, amounted to “a whack-a-mole model.”

By the spring of 2026 the same man had been sent a highly classified memo about Nvidia’s chief executive. Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw its drafting, and it drew on surveillance of Alice Huang and on the smuggling case against her company. It circulated before Trump’s state visit to Beijing from May 13 to 15. On May 14, with the delegation on the ground in Beijing and Huang among them, Lutnick’s department cleared about 10 Chinese companies to buy Nvidia’s H200, a chip far beyond anything DeepSeek had trained on. Commerce has refused to say whether Lutnick read the memo. Nothing reported since suggests he revoked a single license after it reached him.

In 15 months, the man who had denounced Chinese buyers for finding “their ways around” the rules had become the official writing their permission slips.

Seven months of warnings (and a president who knew, but looked the other way)

Trump was told long before the memo reached Lutnick. According to The New York Times, the president was first briefed on the suspected intelligence operation around Huang as early as October 2025, and he did nothing with what he was told. In May 2026, 7 months later, Rubio raised it again, this time aboard Air Force One on the way to China, before the plane set down in Anchorage to refuel. Huang was not on the plane. His name had been left off the published delegation list, apparently to spare the White House a fight with Republican China hawks still angry about the H200, and the press had noticed.

Trump made the decision himself. He called Huang, who flew to Alaska and climbed aboard during the refueling stop to join the president, his staff, and Musk for the last leg into China. Then Trump went on Truth Social to scold the reporters who had spotted the omission. “CNBC incorrectly reported that the Great Jensen Huang, of Nvidia, was not invited to the incredible gathering of the World’s Greatest Businessmen/women proudly going to China,” he wrote. “In actuality, Jensen is currently on Air Force One.” We reported on that flight at the time. A president told twice that a chief executive was entangled with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset responded the second time by summoning the man onto his plane, and the commerce secretary who held the same warning in writing raised no objection that anyone has reported. On October 8 Huang stood in the White House to receive the National Medal of Science from Trump.

When the affair became public, Trump went out of his way to defend him. “I haven’t heard he’s done anything wrong,” the president said. “He dealt with somebody, but you know, so does everybody else.” He called Huang an “honorable guy,” and the next day he added, “I think that he’ll be in good shape.”

The $4.8 billion smuggling case (and Lutnick's refusal to act)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent supplied the image that hangs over this whole affair. On Friday, November 13, on CNBC’s Squawk Box, he said that “Treasury, War, USTR and State” had wanted Megaspeed blacklisted “for months. But Commerce has the pen. Commerce BIS has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes.” Cabinet secretaries rarely point at one another on live television. Bessent wanted it on the record.

The pressure on Lutnick had been coming from every direction for more than a year. Senator Tom Cotton, the Arkansas Republican who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote to him directly urging an investigation of Megaspeed. Officials across the national security agencies kept naming it as the obvious candidate for listing. Nvidia had already put Megaspeed on its own internal block list in June 2025, which tells you something about a regulator when the company it regulates turns out to be the more cautious party. The department has not added a single company to the Entity List since October 2025, and the rule that would extend the list to companies owned by firms already on it, closing the side door through which a Megaspeed and a Speedmatrix can simply trade places, sits frozen until January 10, 2027.

Asked about Teter’s email, a Commerce spokesman said the department had handled the matter “strictly by the book.” Lutnick has never explained why an undersecretary who reports to him was taking Nvidia’s calls about a live smuggling case against Nvidia’s largest suspect customer, or why, as recently as September 2, he stood beside Huang at the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, looking every bit the business partner.

Republicans in Congress had warned him from the start. On July 18, 2025, John Moolenaar of Michigan, the Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on China, wrote to Lutnick that “we must not allow US companies to sell these vital artificial intelligence (AI) assets to Chinese entities,” calling the original H20 ban “the right call.” Lutnick waved the concern away, saying Beijing was only getting Nvidia’s “fourth best” chip. On January 28, 2026, Moolenaar wrote to him again, this time laying out how Nvidia products used by DeepSeek had then been procured by the People’s Liberation Army. The department kept issuing licenses.

Lutnick has never been shy about the partnership. On the All-In podcast in January 2026, Lutnick called Huang a “national treasure” and described how they first met: “I promised him in the beginning when I first met him that I would help him have really easy access to the president.” On July 15, 2025, he told CNBC that the point of selling China the H20 was to get “their developers addicted to the American technology stack.” Beijing took that as an insult and told Alibaba and ByteDance to cut their orders, so Lutnick’s salesmanship cost Nvidia the very market he claimed to be protecting.

The president's portfolio (profiting from his own decisions)

Commerce holds the pen, but the final decision on Nvidia belongs to Trump, a point Lutnick made himself on November 24, 2025, when he told reporters that the question of selling the H200 to China rested with the president. Trump settled it on Truth Social on December 8, adding that “$25% will be paid” to the United States, and Nvidia, which had closed that day at $185.55, traded near $190 by evening. By then he had already granted Nvidia an arrangement with no precedent in American export policy, a 15% cut of its China chip revenue for the federal government, which Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, the senior Democrat on the House China committee, wrote was “flagrantly violating this clear legal prohibition” and amounted to “creative taxation schemes disguised as national security policy,” and he had done so 4 months after Huang attended a $1 million-a-head dinner at Mar-a-Lago, following which, according to Emily Feng and Bobby Allyn of NPR, the White House shelved H20 restrictions that had been ready to take effect that week.

The man making those decisions was buying the stock. Trump’s Office of Government Ethics filings show his accounts purchasing between $500,000 and $1 million of Nvidia on January 6, 2026, a week before Commerce formally approved China-bound H200 sales, between $1 million and $5 million more on February 10, and up to $1.6 million more in August, after the memo and after the flight. This morning The Washington Post put his Nvidia holdings at between $13 million and $62 million at the end of August, against $615,000 to $1.3 million at the end of 2024.

Intel shows the same habit with even less disguise. Lutnick negotiated the government’s stake in the company personally, and on Friday, August 22, 2025, the administration announced that it would take 9.9% of Intel at $20.47 a share, an $8.9 billion position. Trump’s trust had bought Intel 4 days earlier, on Monday, August 18. On August 25, with those shares in hand, the president posted: “I PAID ZERO FOR INTEL, IT IS WORTH APPROXIMATELY 11 BILLION DOLLARS. All goes to the USA. Why are ‘stupid’ people unhappy with that?” He followed it with a promise no president should ever make about a company in his own portfolio: “I will also help those companies that make such lucrative deals with the United States. I love seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER.” His trust bought Intel again on September 8 and 6 more times in March 2026. Nvidia, meanwhile, built a position of 214.7 million Intel shares, its single largest equity holding, which left the chipmaker whose chief executive enjoyed “really easy access to the president” among the biggest owners of the rival the president had rescued with taxpayer money.

The president is exempt from the conflict-of-interest statute that binds everyone who works for him, and the White House says outside managers run his accounts. Outside managers do not choose which chips go to Beijing. They do not seat the chief executive of a favored holding on Air Force One, and they do not post that they “love seeing” a stock go up the week after buying it. As for Lutnick, the White House has made it known that Trump retains “complete confidence” in him, which may be the most believable thing anyone in this administration has said all month.

The family firm (where public policy became corrupt private profit)

Cantor Fitzgerald, which Lutnick ran from 1996 until February 2025 and which his son Brandon now chairs with his son Kyle as executive vice chairman, was positioned for nearly everything the father said and did. Its filings show more than 3.5 million Nvidia shares, worth $652 million, at the end of September 2025, the month the firm invited Huang to headline its New York investor conference, and on October 3 its analysts reaffirmed an overweight rating and a $350 price target. Over the following 6 months the firm cut its own reported position by 49%, to 1.78 million shares worth $310 million at the end of March 2026, selling into the rally its research desk was urging clients to buy.

The tariffs show how the family works. Lutnick was the administration’s most tireless salesman for the duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which he promised would bring in “hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars.” In July 2025, while he was making that promise on television, his sons’ firm was offering importers 20 to 30 cents on the dollar for the right to collect their tariffs back if the courts struck them down. A Cantor representative set out the terms in documents that WIRED published on July 21, 2025. “So for a company that paid $10 million, they could expect to receive $2-$3 million in a trade,” the representative wrote. “We have the capacity to trade up to several hundred million of these presently and can likely upsize that in the future to meet potential demand.” The same representative reported that Cantor had “already put a trade through representing about ~$10 million of IEEPA Rights” and expected “that number will balloon in the coming weeks.”

On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 that the statute had never authorized the tariffs. The government opened a portal to repay roughly $166 billion, and a claim bought for a quarter became a claim worth a dollar. Only then did Cantor announce that it “has never executed any transactions or taken risk on the legality of tariffs,” a sentence its own representative had contradicted in writing 7 months earlier. Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren demanded Cantor’s records in August 2025, and Representative Jamie Raskin demanded them again after the ruling. Cantor has never released them. “The American people deserve to know whether Administration insiders and their closest family members deliberately positioned themselves to profit from these blatantly illegal tariffs while everyone else paid the price,” Raskin wrote on February 27. A son’s firm that bets heavily against the legality of his father’s signature policy, while the father sits in the cabinet defending it, is trading on what the family can see from inside the government.

The Intel trades follow the same script. Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. reported 89,483 Intel shares, worth about $2 million, on June 30, 2025. By September 30, at the end of the quarter its founder had spent negotiating the government’s stake, it reported 1,826,197 shares, roughly 20 times as many, along with puts on 1.2 million shares, a structure the independent researcher Louis Galdieri described as “an options-heavy, hedged entry,” the posture of someone who expects a large move and intends to be paid either way. Lutnick still owned Cantor throughout that quarter, since his sale to trusts for his children did not close until Monday, October 6, 2025. A year later the firm turned the same structure around. On June 30, 2026, Intel closed at $139.63 and Cantor’s analysts raised their price target to $150 from $90, on the very day Cantor’s own filing shows 2,309,818 Intel shares worth $322.5 million sitting behind puts on 3.3 million shares carrying $460.8 million in notional value, more insurance against a fall than the stock being insured. Intel closed this afternoon at $55.44, down 7.07% on the day and 61% below its 52-week high of $142.34.

A firm run by the sons of the official whose decisions set Intel’s price was braced for that collapse on the same day its analysts promised a rally. Insider-trading cases are built from records like this one, and the Senate should subpoena Cantor’s trade blotter and the family’s communications before anyone in Washington decides the matter is closed.

The $10 billion Tether fortune (and the loan behind the divestiture)

The strand that ties the Lutnick family to the rest of this story runs through Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin. There is little argument that Lutnick did more than anyone on Wall Street to legitimize it. In January 2024, on Bloomberg Television from Davos, he answered years of doubt about whether Tether actually held the dollars backing its coins. “They have the money they say they have,” he said. “I’ve seen a whole lot and the firm has seen a whole lot and they have the money.” Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive, thanked him publicly: “While naysayers have had their go at Tether over the years, it’s heartening to hear Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick affirming the robustness of our reserves.” Three months later, in April 2024, with Lutnick at the table, Cantor bought a $600 million convertible bond that entitles it to 5% of Tether. Cantor also holds most of Tether’s Treasury reserves, which Tether put at $192 billion last year, and earns tens of millions of dollars a year as custodian. On October 8, 2026, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the ranking member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, wrote to Brandon Lutnick that the stake had grown from about $600 million to an estimated $10 billion since Trump returned to office, a stretch in which Howard Lutnick personally collected more than $250 million, including a $192 million distribution from Cantor.

Blumenthal asked for records of “any Tether loans or provisions that enabled the transfer” of Lutnick’s stake to his children, and the reason for the question had been public since March. Around the time of the October 2025 sale, a trust for all 4 Lutnick children, Dynasty Trust A, borrowed from Tether under a New York credit filing dated October 7, the day after the sale closed. A Cantor executive said the loan is secured by the very convertible bond that gives Cantor its Tether stake. Asked how the purchase was paid for, Cantor’s spokesman, Stan Neve, said only that it “was funded through multiple sources, multiple companies and multiple trusts at market rates and market prices.” The firm has never said how much Tether lent. On October 6, the day the sale closed, SEC filings show Howard Lutnick selling 500,000 units of Cantor Equity Partners I and Brandon Lutnick buying the same 500,000, the son taking the father’s seat in one of the family’s blank-check companies on the very day the father’s divestiture was completed.

Brandon Lutnick has since told a crypto conference that he personally verified Tether’s reserves. In April 2026 Cantor gave $10 million to a pro-crypto super PAC that Tether leads, and Bloomberg described Tether as Cantor’s biggest client. On September 28, Blumenthal’s subcommittee published a report titled “Tethered to Terrorism,” which found that USDT had become a crucial instrument of Iran’s shadow banking network and that Tether had failed to freeze wallets moving millions of dollars, and in some cases hundreds of millions, tied to terrorist financiers. The divestiture Lutnick held up to the Senate as proof of his independence came with a loan from that company, secured against his family’s stake in it.

The China loophole (and the billions flowing through it)

Tether’s reach extends from the stablecoin into bitcoin, and from bitcoin back to Nvidia. Brandon Lutnick used Cantor Equity Partners to launch Twenty One Capital in April 2025, seeded with more than 42,000 bitcoin contributed mostly by Tether and SoftBank and listed on the New York Stock Exchange as XXI. Tether bought out SoftBank’s roughly 26% stake in May 2026, and on November 13 the company reported third-quarter net income of $1.087 billion, almost entirely paper gains on 43,514 bitcoin valued at about $83,700 apiece on September 30. At 4:35 this afternoon bitcoin traded at $65,158.70, which puts that hoard at roughly $2.83 billion, and XXI, which came to market through a SPAC priced at $10, closed at $4.56, down 7.97% on the day.

As the coin weakens and mining margins thin, the big bitcoin miners have been converting their power contracts and buildings into AI data centers stocked with Nvidia GPUs. Tether got there early. In September 2023 it spent about $420 million on 10,000 Nvidia H100s for Northern Data, the German miner it controls, and in May 2024 it put $100 million into Bitdeer, the Singapore miner founded by Jihan Wu. On November 15, Swanson and her colleagues reported that Bitdeer’s A201 data center in Johor, Malaysia, scheduled to open in 2027 with hundreds of millions of dollars of Nvidia’s best servers, is likely to sell its computing power to Tencent. Cantor served as a designated sales agent for Bitdeer’s equity offering of up to $1 billion this year, helped arrange a $250 million offering in 2024, and holds an indirect stake in the company through Tether.

Renting American computing power to Chinese companies from a third country remains legal, and closing that gap is the job of a data center rule Lutnick is now writing. He has pushed, by the Times’ account, for the narrowest version on offer, one covering only 7 countries, applying only to future chip shipments, requiring nothing more than a notice when Chinese customers train models on American hardware, and exempting every data center already full of it. Chris McGuire of the Council on Foreign Relations summed up the effect: “China will just rent from the data centers outside those countries.” Every server racked in Johor before the rule takes effect stays beyond its reach, which is the only provision of the rule that Cantor’s clients need.

Musk's $21 billion conflict of interest

SpaceX went public on June 12, 2026, at $135 a share, ultimately raising roughly $85.7 billion in the largest offering on record, after absorbing Musk’s xAI in an all-stock merger in February that turned Nvidia’s investment in xAI’s $20 billion Series E into 122.8 million SpaceX shares, worth about $21 billion at the end of June. Nvidia’s corporate account greeted the listing with “Huge congratulations to the @SpaceX team on a historic IPO debut.” By late July, SpaceX shares had lost about half their post-IPO value.

On August 4, on SpaceX’s first earnings call as a public company, Musk told investors, “We think the Vera Rubin architecture is the best architecture. So we’re exclusive to Nvidia.” He followed it on X: “SpaceX has committed to using Nvidia GPUs exclusively because they are the best.” Neither statement mentioned that Nvidia owned $21 billion of the company he was promoting, or that Musk had flown to Beijing in May on the same plane as Huang, on the same trip during which the president was warned about him. Nvidia rose more than 4% the next day, SpaceX was back above its offering price by August 7, and by October, CNBC reported, Apollo and a group of banks were negotiating to finance a $40 billion SpaceX purchase of Nvidia GPUs, computing power that SpaceX leases out under contracts such as Anthropic’s agreement to pay it $1.25 billion a month through May 2029. SpaceX closed this afternoon at $137.36.

Follow a dollar once around the circle. Nvidia invests in xAI, xAI becomes SpaceX, and SpaceX borrows to buy Nvidia chips. Musk praises those chips from the largest megaphone on earth, which he owns, and Nvidia’s stock rises, lifting the value of Nvidia’s SpaceX shares and propping up the SpaceX valuation that secures the borrowing. The same circuitry runs through the industry. Nvidia put $30 billion into OpenAI’s February funding round and has backed up to $105 billion in guarantees for an OpenAI campus in Ohio where it is the exclusive chip supplier, and it agreed to buy $6.3 billion of unused capacity from CoreWeave, in which it holds a stake, while CoreWeave spends its own money on Nvidia systems. Huang told the Goldman Sachs technology conference in September that such investments were immaterial beside the business they generate. When a supplier finances its own customers and then buys back their surplus, its revenue partly measures its own balance sheet. Musk has been the loudest salesman for that arrangement, and he was selling it while Nvidia held $21 billion of his company.

One resignation, three men untouched, and a trail of billions

Lutnick’s ethics agreement gives him no cover. The federal rule under which he serves forbids using public office for the private gain of relatives as firmly as for one’s own, and his waiver of July 8, 2025, barred him from matters directly affecting the companies he was selling. A blacklist decision that shielded Nvidia’s largest suspect customer falls inside that line, as does a data center rule that spares a Cantor client’s Malaysian servers, a tariff regime his sons’ firm was betting against, and a government stake in a company whose shares that firm was accumulating in the same quarter. The price lock he accepted in May 2025 did not eliminate his upside. It moved it to his children. A man who spent 29 years running Cantor, and who knows better than anyone in Washington what a delayed listing or a grandfathered server farm is worth on a trading desk, does not make the same choice in the same direction this many times by accident, and the consistency of those choices is the evidence of intent.

His own party has started saying so out loud. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina called the reporting “a disqualifying moment for Lutnick.” Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said that “Secretary Lutnick needs to answer that in front of God and country,” adding, “If I were the secretary, I’d call a press conference and explain what happened.” Senator Jim Banks of Indiana said Lutnick “appears to have used loopholes to allow some of these chip sales to occur,” and told Fox News Sunday, “I want to hear from Jensen Huang, but I want to hear from Secretary Lutnick even more.” Senator Elizabeth Warren, who takes the gavel of the Banking Committee in January, has demanded that Lutnick and Kessler “explain why they have not closed export control loopholes and act today to ensure our advanced technology is not fueling China’s military.” Lutnick has agreed to testify before that committee, and traders on Kalshi now give 58% odds that he is gone before the year ends.

Albert Fall was eventually convicted because the money left a trail that a Senate committee was willing to follow, through bank records and the testimony of the men who paid him. The trail here is longer and better documented, running through 13F filings, ethics disclosures, a New York credit filing, and Truth Social posts, and it leads past Lutnick to a president who owns what he regulates and a billionaire who profits from what both of them protect. Nvidia’s board needed 4 days to remove a founder who had compromised himself in private, and in doing so it conceded that someone had to answer for Megaspeed.

Jensen Huang’s resignation remains the only admission of wrongdoing this scandal has produced. The men who enabled it still hold their offices, their fortunes, and their power, while the one man forced to answer for it may be the least culpable of them all.