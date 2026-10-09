Seven months after the first American bombs fell on Iran on February 28, the country is paying for that decision in ways the administration still refuses to name. The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed and Saudi refineries have burned from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea. Diesel has climbed from $3.71 a gallon to the highest prices on record. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve, led by a chairman Trump chose himself, has raised interest rates for the first time in 3 years, and the 30-year Treasury yield is approaching 5.6%, a rate the government has not paid since before the 2008 financial crisis. Mortgages cost more than 7%, electricity bills are outrunning inflation, and private credit funds holding the savings of ordinary Americans have spent the year refusing to give that money back.

The White House’s answer to all of it is a single promise: artificial intelligence will carry the economy through. The president calls it “the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History.” His former AI czar boasts that it supplied 75% of the nation’s growth. His Treasury Secretary wonders aloud whether it might double American productivity.

Read closely, the filings, earnings calls, and investor presentations behind that promise reveal a grift, a vision of prosperity built on revenue no auditor has signed, on electricity the country does not have, and on debt increasingly placed with retirees who never agreed to the bet. The people selling it have seen those numbers, and they keep selling anyway. To understand why, and what it will cost when the selling stops, we first have to grasp just how much money has already been thrown onto the table.

How much money are we actually talking about?

It is difficult to convey how much money is involved without some sense of scale, so it helps to begin with a comparison. The entire Apollo program cost about $25.8 billion between 1960 and 1973, roughly $309 billion in today’s dollars by the Planetary Society’s estimate. This year alone, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle are expected to spend more than $690 billion on capital projects, most of it on AI data centers and the chips inside them, an increase of more than 80% in a single year. In 12 months, 5 companies will spend more than twice what the United States spent on Apollo over 13 years, and they will spend it in an economy of roughly $31 trillion in which that one category of corporate spending now accounts for most of the growth.

The government’s own figures show how far that dependence has gone. In the first quarter of 2026, AI-related spending on computers, software, and research added 1.52 percentage points to an economy that grew by 2% in total, leaving everything else Americans built, bought, and sold to account for less than half a point. David Sacks, who served as the White House’s AI and crypto czar until March, celebrated that arithmetic on X on May 3. “In Q1, AI was already 75% of GDP growth,” he wrote. “That trend is likely to continue.” He had already gone further, arguing that “stopping progress in AI would be equivalent to halting the US economy.” Goldman Sachs estimates that AI investment accounts for almost half of this year’s growth in S&P 500 earnings, and by May AI-related companies made up a record 45% of the index’s total value. An index of the S&P 500 with those companies removed actually fell 1.84% between its February launch and early May, while the full index rose. “Outside of AI, there is a genuine absence of catalysts,” Fabien Yip of IG International said that month.

A loan officer looking at a business with that profile, where three quarters of its growth and nearly half its profits depend on one customer’s spending, would see concentration risk of the most basic kind. The administration looked at the same profile and saw a victory lap.

The private companies at the center of the boom carry commitments that dwarf their revenue in ways that are hard to absorb. OpenAI’s computing contracts total about $600 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, against annualized revenue that the company told investors this month stood at about $50 billion, so its promises to suppliers already equal about 12 years of its current sales. Anthropic’s leaked draft prospectus shows $518 billion in future cloud and computing commitments, about 80% of them non-cancelable according to Reuters, against $4.6 billion of revenue in 2025, a ratio that would take more than a century of last year’s sales to cover. OpenAI’s own planning projects spending about $856 billion on computing between now and 2030, close to 3 Apollo programs, and expects to collect about $840 billion in total revenue over the same years. The company has written down in its own presentation that it will spend more on computing alone than it expects to earn from every customer it has for the rest of the decade.

Trump’s economic Hail Mary

Trump has always treated numbers that flatter him as proof of his genius and numbers that embarrass him as evidence that someone has rigged the count. What he has found in the AI industry is a business whose most celebrated figures are as unaudited as his own boasts, and he has embraced it with the enthusiasm of a man who recognizes his own method in someone else’s balance sheet. On September 14 he wrote on Truth Social that AI and data centers would be “Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet,” and that their development “will not be stopped.” Later the same day he called in to a panel Jensen Huang was hosting at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles and, with his voice carried across the room on speaker, told the Nvidia chief that “the data centers are great, and they make people wealthy, and they make states wealthy.” AI, he went on, was “the oil of the next 20 to 25 years,” a curious thing to say while his own war was sending the price of real oil products to record highs.

On September 30, after roughly 40 technology executives had passed through the White House, the president promised that data center companies would share their good fortune with the towns that host them. “You could call it a dividend,” he explained, “because the dividend sounds right.” I have read a great many presidential statements on economic policy, and I am not sure any has described its own method so accurately. The policy is selected for how it sounds, and the substance is left for someone else to supply later.

Scott Bessent has supplied the economics, which is more troubling given that he spent his career as a hedge fund manager and understands better than almost anyone in government how markets price risk. Speaking to the Economic Club of New York on June 23, the Treasury Secretary recalled that Alan Greenspan had been “correct that the tech boom doubled productivity” in the 1990s, and he asked of AI, “Could we do at least that or more?” At the same event he promised that “gas prices will come back down, inflation will come back to target,” a forecast diesel has since contradicted by more than $2 a gallon. On August 20 he told CNBC that AI’s productivity gains would “naturally disinflate rates,” and then made the most revealing admission any official has offered about the boom. “It is causing a short-term competition for capital,” he said. The official whose job is to sell the government’s debt told a national audience that the AI industry was bidding against him for the same investors’ money, and he presented it as a reason for optimism.

The industry’s own leaders have been far more candid than its promoters in Washington, which makes the administration’s enthusiasm harder to excuse. Sam Altman acknowledged in August 2025 that investors were “overexcited about AI,” and in February of this year, according to The Information, he described OpenAI’s strategy in a sentence every official should have read twice: “If I’m wrong, we waste some money. If I’m right, we win the next decade.” Elon Musk, who ran the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency in 2025, told the World Economic Forum in January that “the limiting factor for AI deployment is fundamentally electrical power.” Each of them described the central weakness of the enterprise in public, and none of them stopped asking for money while the administration went on promising Americans that the money would be well spent.

The revenue numbers (and how they keep changing)

Every speculative boom invents a way of measuring itself that flatters the people inside it. The railroads of the 1870s sold bonds against miles of track laid, whether or not anyone wanted to ride on them, and in the late 1990s WorldCom persuaded an entire industry that internet traffic was doubling every 100 days. The AI industry’s version is the “annualized run rate,” a number that has no definition under generally accepted accounting principles and that each company assembles in its own way. Anthropic, as the Reuters Breakingviews columnist Karen Kwok explained on March 10, takes its last 28 days of usage-based sales, multiplies them by 13, and adds its monthly subscription revenue multiplied by 12. OpenAI, according to The Information on March 4, multiplies its last 4 weeks of revenue by 12, and one person told the publication that annualizing only the strongest recent week would have turned the $25 billion it reported into something close to $30 billion.

The two companies have spent much of the year accusing each other of gaming the figure. On April 12, OpenAI’s chief revenue officer, Denise Dresser, told her staff in a memo that quickly reached The Verge that Anthropic had inflated its own $30 billion run rate by roughly $8 billion by booking the full value of sales made through Amazon and Google rather than its own share of them. On October 8, the Financial Times reported that OpenAI had told its investors its own annualized revenue stood at about $50 billion at the end of September, a week after figures drawn from investor materials had put it near $70 billion. Nvidia, Oracle, and CoreWeave all traded lower that afternoon. When the 2 leading companies in an industry accuse each other of padding the same unaudited number, and a $20 billion gap can open and close in a single week, the honest conclusion is that nobody outside these companies knows what the industry earns, and that the White House has built its economic program on a figure that cannot be checked.

It is worth recalling how Altman answered his doubters a year ago. On October 31, 2025, the investor Brad Gerstner pressed him on the BG2 podcast about how OpenAI could commit to so much spending on so little revenue, and Altman bristled. “I would love to tell them they could just short the stock,” he said of the skeptics, “and I would love to see them get burned on that.” There is still no stock to short. OpenAI has postponed its public offering to 2027 and, according to Bloomberg, is asking private investors for at least $30 billion more at a valuation of about $1.4 trillion to carry it until then.

The internal documents that have surfaced since then are harsher than the public pitch. On April 28, the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI had missed an internal goal of 1 billion weekly users, fallen short of its annual ChatGPT revenue target and several monthly ones, and that its chief financial officer, Sarah Friar, had questioned privately whether the company could pay for its computing contracts. OpenAI called the report “prime clickbait” and said it was “firing on all cylinders.” Five months later, the Financial Times described a company presentation projecting $278 billion of cash burned between 2026 and 2030 and the exhaustion, by 2028, of the $122 billion OpenAI had raised in March. Anthropic’s draft prospectus, reviewed by Reuters on September 28, shows an operating loss of about $8 billion in 2025, nearly triple the year before, and a net loss of $42 billion once a $34 billion charge for revaluing securities sold to earlier investors is counted, with $20.3 billion of cash on hand and 2 unnamed customers supplying about a quarter of its revenue. Kyle Guske II of New Constructs called it, on October 6, “a money losing business hoping to raise billions from public investors.” The prospectus itself warns that the company’s technology “may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity,” and the company is reportedly aiming for a valuation near $2 trillion once the midterm elections are over.

What happens when you actually look at the books

Most of what makes this industry look healthy would not survive the scrutiny ordinary companies face, and the people who understand accounting best have said so. Michael Burry, the investor who saw the mortgage crisis coming, warned in November 2025 that “understating depreciation by extending useful life of assets artificially boosts earnings,” calling it “one of the more common frauds of the modern era.” The industry, he noted, was “massively ramping capex through purchase of Nvidia chips/servers on a 2-3 yr product cycle” while telling shareholders the equipment would last much longer. “Yet this is exactly what all the hyperscalers have done,” he wrote, and he estimated the effect at roughly $176 billion of depreciation that would go unrecorded across the industry between 2026 and 2028.

Much of the demand itself is financed by the supplier. During the telecom bubble, equipment makers lent their customers money to buy their equipment, and the sales looked magnificent until the customers began to fail. Nvidia has followed the same path on a far larger scale. In the first 4 months of 2026 it committed more than $40 billion to stakes in AI companies, including $30 billion in OpenAI, $10 billion in xAI, and $2 billion in CoreWeave, a customer that has separately agreed to buy $6.3 billion of capacity back from Nvidia, and in July the Wall Street Journal reported talks over as much as $600 billion in further OpenAI-related financing. Its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, explained the purpose without apology. Nvidia invests, she said, where it sees “a need to ensure that compute capacity is being built around its hardware.” Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine has likened long-dated debt secured by chips of uncertain lifespan to bonds backed by warehouses full of goods no one can reliably value.

The buildings have moved off the books in a manner Enron’s accountants would have recognized. Meta’s $27 billion Hyperion data center in Louisiana was financed through a joint venture with Blue Owl Capital, with the bonds issued under the name Beignet Investor LLC, so that the debt appears on no balance sheet a Meta shareholder reads. The special-purpose company behind Oracle’s Project Jupiter in New Mexico, a campus that could cost up to $165 billion, carries debt that the Financial Times reported trading at 89 to 91 cents on the dollar after Oracle sent a force majeure notice on September 24 seeking to delay its payments if the site’s power was not ready for its planned 2028 opening. Where audited accounts do exist, they have started to show the strain. On July 28 Alphabet reported its first quarter of negative free cash flow since it went public in 2004, after spending $44.9 billion on capital projects in 3 months, and its long-term debt more than doubled in half a year to $98.2 billion. Oracle, after burning $23.7 billion of free cash flow in a year against roughly $130 billion of debt, now sits a single notch above junk at S&P, and in July the cost of insuring its debt reached its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

Elon Musk (and the art of borrowing billions)

No one in this story has done more to widen the gap between what is said and what is done than Elon Musk. In February SpaceX absorbed xAI in a deal valued at about $1.25 trillion, paid for with a $20 billion bridge loan from 5 banks, and on June 12 SpaceX went public at $135 a share, raising $85.7 billion once the underwriters sold their extra allotment. Musk talks of $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2031, and he keeps about 85% of the voting power through a separate class of shares, so the public bought the risk without buying any say in how it is managed. Aswath Damodaran of New York University, who has valued more companies than most analysts have read about, described the $28.5 trillion market opportunity claimed in the prospectus as a “hallucination.”

A company that had just collected $85.7 billion from stock buyers might have been expected to sit on the money for a while, yet SpaceX went to the bond market 11 days later. On June 23 it sold $25 billion of bonds, at interest rates as high as 6.65%, to retire the bridge loan from the xAI merger, a loan that had itself absorbed the debt left over from Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter. The stock fell about 16% on June 22, the day the offering was confirmed. “To invest in this,” Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth said, “you’ve essentially got to be a believer.” The believers learned on August 4 what they had bought, when SpaceX reported a second-quarter net loss of $541 million on $7.81 billion of revenue while spending $18.37 billion on capital projects, $15.83 billion of it on AI computing. Musk used the call to promise 10 gigawatts of computing by the end of 2027, to declare “We’re exclusive to Nvidia,” and to describe a plan called Starmind to run AI on a constellation of up to 1 million satellites, none of which has been launched. Among the contracts SpaceX cites as proof of demand is about $1.25 billion a month from Anthropic, a company whose own prospectus shows $4.6 billion of revenue for all of 2025.

Now he wants another $40 billion, according to the Financial Times, secured by Nvidia chips that lose value every year they sit in a rack, with Apollo Global Management expected to lead and PIMCO among the lenders in talks. SpaceX carried about $39 billion of long-term debt in the middle of this year, the new borrowing would carry it past $79 billion, and analysts at Oppenheimer led by Timothy Horan project more than $400 billion of net debt by 2031. Grant Nachman of Shorecliff Asset Management described the arrangement with unusual clarity. “The equity market owns the upside,” he said, “bondholders don’t.” On September 14, the same day the president called data centers the new oil, Musk promoted the claim that AI data centers were “resulting in lower electricity prices for consumers,” while part of his own Colossus 2 cluster outside Memphis was running on gas turbines set just across the state line in Mississippi.

Billions in AI chips with nowhere to plug them in

When the telecom bubble collapsed in 2001, the industry discovered that most of the fiber it had laid across the country was dark, financed and buried and never used. The AI industry has arrived at the same place in a fraction of the time, and with less excuse. Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, admitted in a podcast interview in November 2025 that the company could end up with “chips sitting in inventory that I can’t plug in.” In late September, according to the Financial Times, Morgan Stanley estimated that more than half of the AI servers sold between 2026 and 2028 may have no powered data center to go into. In Santa Clara, Nvidia’s own hometown, a 48-megawatt data center built by Blue Owl’s subsidiary Stack Infrastructure sat waiting for electricity late last year while the city’s utility began a $450 million upgrade it does not expect to complete until 2028. “The demand has reached an all-time high, and we are facing a power-supply issue,” said Bill Dougherty of CBRE.

A chip waiting for power earns nothing and is worth less every month it waits, and those are the chips now being pledged as collateral for long-dated bonds. Bain & Company calculated on September 29 that the data centers under construction will need about $6 trillion a year in AI revenue by 2031 to pay for themselves, while the AI products that exist today might bring in $1.2 trillion to $1.8 trillion. “The economics of AI infrastructure demand trillions in new revenue beyond productivity gains,” said David Crawford, who chairs Bain’s technology practice. By his firm’s own figures, the industry is short more than $4 trillion a year, which is more than the entire federal government collects in individual income taxes.

America needs more electricity (ironically, Trump made sure we’d have less)

Washington speaks of AI as though it were software, when in physical terms it behaves more like heavy industry, and the United States does not have the electricity to run it. Goldman Sachs projected in May that data center demand would more than double, from 31 gigawatts in 2025 to 66 gigawatts in 2027. Morgan Stanley’s analysts estimated in August that data centers need about 68 gigawatts of new power between 2026 and 2028, that only about 30 gigawatts is accounted for by projects under construction or under contract, and that the remaining 38 gigawatts has “no clear answer yet.” Their own summary was that “the AI buildout has a physics problem.” The industry’s fallback is to burn natural gas on site, and the turbines have sold out. On July 22, GE Vernova, the largest American maker of gas turbines, reported 116 gigawatts of orders and reserved production slots, and its chief executive, Scott Strazik, told analysts the company was “taking reservations for 2031 delivery.” Wood Mackenzie expects turbine prices to reach $600 a kilowatt by the end of 2027, close to triple their 2019 level, and a developer ordering a turbine today may not see it until the next president is halfway through a term.

The power that could have been built in time is the power this administration chose to kill. On July 4, 2025, Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which ended federal tax credits for wind and solar years ahead of schedule, and in the months that followed his administration cancelled the approval of the 1,000-megawatt Lava Ridge wind project in Idaho, shut down a $7 billion program bringing solar power to low-income households, and on August 22, 2025, ordered work halted on an offshore wind farm off Rhode Island that was 80% complete. By the end of 2025 the research firm Cleanview had counted 1,891 cancelled power projects totaling 266 gigawatts, 93% of them clean energy, and this spring the American Clean Power Association found another 59 gigawatts stalled. “Current policy instability is beginning to impact investor confidence,” the association’s chief policy officer, JC Sandberg, warned. Wind, solar, and batteries had supplied more than 90% of all the new generating capacity the country added in 2025. In the same year the administration declared that the economy’s future would run on electricity, it dismantled the fastest-growing source of electricity in the country, and it left the AI industry, along with every household and business, more dependent on oil and gas at the very moment its own war made both scarce.

The war has made that dependence painful. Saudi refineries from Ras Tanura on the Persian Gulf to Jizan on the Red Sea have been struck again and again since March (with some severely damaged), most recently near Riyadh on October 3, and American distillate inventories have fallen to their lowest level for the season in more than 4 decades of record keeping. Two days after the Riyadh strike, at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, Trump signed an order allowing anyone to buy tax-free red-dyed diesel and told the crowd, “I don’t know what the hell it is, but whatever it is, it’s supposed to be very good.” His own fact sheet shows the tax is merely deferred until December 31, 8 weeks after the election, and nothing in the order adds a gallon of fuel to the supply. “I think there’s a real chance this could backfire and make the situation worse for farmers,” David Ortega of Michigan State University told the Associated Press, and Matt Perdue of the North Dakota Farmers Union said the relief “just doesn’t come close to closing that wound.”

China made the opposite choice, and made it on purpose. It already generates more than twice as much electricity as the United States, it added more than 430 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity in 2025 alone, over half of everything installed worldwide that year, and BloombergNEF expects it to add more than 6 times as much generating capacity as the United States over the next 5 years. It is running dedicated transmission lines from wind and solar farms in its western provinces to new clusters of data centers. Howard Yu of IMD Business School put the contrast simply, calling AI “an electricity problem as much as a chip problem” and observing that the United States has the chips without the power. Beijing built its energy first and is laying the computing on top of it, while Washington bought the computing first and is hoping the energy will somehow follow.

American households are already paying for that gap. PJM, the grid operator serving 13 states and Washington, D.C., held its capacity auction on July 14, and prices cleared at the maximum allowed for the third year running, while the auction came up 6,831 megawatts short of what the grid needs to stay reliable and attracted only 525 megawatts of new generation. In August the government’s price index for electricity stood about 4.1% above a year earlier, faster than overall inflation of 3.4%. Musk’s promise of cheaper power has so far arrived in the form of a larger bill.

Who is lending all this money (and why)?

To understand how all of this reaches people who have never owned a share of an AI company, it is necessary to follow the money past the banks. A growing share of it now comes from private credit firms, asset managers that lend directly to companies and then sell those loans, in fund form, to wealthy individuals, pension plans, and their own insurance companies. The business has grown to about $1.8 trillion, and the retail funds that promise investors a limited right to withdraw each quarter held about $500 billion by late 2025, according to Morningstar. Those funds work only as long as investors do not all want their money back at once, and this year a great many of them did.

Blue Owl Capital, run by co-chief executives Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz with co-founder Craig Packer overseeing its credit business, manages more than $300 billion, about 40% of it from individuals, and it has become one of the AI buildout’s central financiers through its Hyperion venture with Meta and through Stack Infrastructure, the developer behind both Project Jupiter and the Santa Clara building that sat waiting for power. On February 18 Blue Owl ended regular withdrawals from a retail fund lent heavily to software companies, prompting Mohamed El-Erian to wonder publicly whether private credit had reached its canary-in-the-coal-mine moment. On April 2 the firm disclosed that investors had asked to take out 22% of its $36 billion flagship credit fund and 41% of its technology fund, a record $5.4 billion between them, and that it would pay 5%, while assuring them there was “a meaningful disconnect between the public dialogue on private credit and the underlying trends in our portfolio.” In early October, requests to leave the technology fund still stood at 39%.

Apollo Global Management, run by Marc Rowan, ties together more of this story than any other firm. It owns Athene, one of the largest sellers of retirement annuities in the country, and in June it led the first $35 billion of a financing platform with Broadcom that supports chip capacity for Anthropic. It arranged $6.9 billion of chip-lease loans for xAI’s Memphis data center, it is expected to lead SpaceX’s new $40 billion borrowing, and on October 7 the Wall Street Journal reported that it was weighing a role in the more than $50 billion Broadcom is raising to finance custom chips for OpenAI, one day before OpenAI’s revenue was marked down. Its own retail credit fund limited withdrawals this year after requests reached 16.8%. Blackstone, led by Stephen Schwarzman and Jon Gray, runs BCRED, the largest fund of its kind at $79 billion, and in the first quarter it honored every request only after the firm and its senior executives put in $400 million of their own money; by June 4 requests had reached 10% and Blackstone capped withdrawals at 5%, even as it too was reported to be weighing a role in financing OpenAI’s chips.

The rest of the industry has told the same story with different names. KKR, under co-chief executives Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall, owns the annuity company Global Atlantic and limited withdrawals from its own credit fund after a first-quarter rush. Ares Management, under Michael Arougheti, faced requests for 11.6% of its flagship fund. BlackRock, under Larry Fink, bought HPS Investment Partners and restricted withdrawals from its $26 billion HPS Lending Fund in early March, and Carlyle, under Harvey Schwartz, capped its $7 billion credit fund after requests reached 15.7%. Morgan Stanley’s $8 billion North Haven fund, Barings’ $4.9 billion fund, and Cliffwater’s $33 billion flagship all faced requests well beyond what they would pay, and across the industry investors asked for more than $20 billion back in the first quarter alone. Shareholders of the managers themselves reached their verdict long before Washington noticed anything was wrong. Since the selloff began in September 2025, according to Fortune, the listed private credit firms have lost more than $265 billion in market value, with Apollo falling 41% from its peak at the lows, Blackstone 46%, Ares and KKR 48% each, and Blue Owl roughly two-thirds. Jamie Dimon warned in October 2025 that when one cockroach turns up in credit, more are usually close by, and Matt Swain of Houlihan Lokey gave what was happening inside the funds its plainest name. He called it “a run on a bank.”

Your retirement money is financing this (whether you know it or not)

None of this would reach most Americans if the largest private credit firms had not spent the past decade buying life insurers. Apollo owns Athene, KKR owns Global Atlantic, and Blackstone manages a large share of other insurers’ portfolios, and these companies sell annuities, the contracts millions of people buy at retirement in exchange for a guaranteed income for life. Moody’s reported in June that US life insurers held about $807 billion in private credit and other hard-to-sell investments in 2025, roughly 20% of their bond portfolios and up from $685 billion a year earlier, and that Athene and Global Atlantic had each raised their private credit holdings by about 30%. Andrew Milgram of Marblegate Asset Management called the exposure through annuities a “big problem,” and Eileen Appelbaum of the Center for Economic and Policy Research went to the heart of it: “The lack of transparency surrounding private credit funds makes it impossible to evaluate just how vulnerable they are.”

Consider what that means for a single retiree who buys an annuity from an insurer Apollo owns. Part of her premium is invested in private loans made by a firm that is also lending against Nvidia chips to a Musk company that lost money last quarter, financing chip capacity for an AI company that lost $42 billion last year, and weighing a role in financing chips for another whose revenue was just revised down by $20 billion. Nobody asked her whether her guaranteed income should help underwrite the president’s growth story, and no regulator in Washington can tell her how much of it already does.

The bond market is already in crisis territory (unfortunately, the problem goes far beyond the price of oil)

Every thread in this story leads eventually to the bond market, which is the one place in American finance where a president’s posts carry no weight at all. Dimon saw where things were heading in his letter to JPMorgan shareholders on April 6, when he warned that “because of the war in Iran, we additionally face the potential for significant ongoing oil and commodity price shocks,” along with “stickier inflation and ultimately higher interest rates than markets currently expect,” and added that “losses on all leveraged lending in general will be higher than expected.” Kevin Warsh, Trump’s own choice to lead the Fed, told the Jackson Hole symposium on August 28 that the summer’s inflation readings “do not tell me that underlying trends have meaningfully improved,” and on September 16 the Fed raised its benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%. Within hours the president posted that “Interest Rates in the United States should be 1%, or less, because we are the Best Credit in the World,” and then, in capital letters, “LOWER THE INTEREST RATES FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND FAST!”

The market gave its answer a week later. On September 23 the Treasury sold $70 billion of 5-year notes at a yield of 5.033%, up from 4.393% a month earlier, and the sale cleared 3.1 basis points worse than traders expected, one of the weakest results on record, while the share taken by indirect bidders, the group that includes foreign central banks, fell to 54.31% from 61.51%. By September 29 the 10-year Treasury yielded 5.26% against an earnings yield on the S&P 500 of about 3.82%, so that a saver can now earn more than a full percentage point more by lending to Washington than by owning a share of American corporate profits. The 30-year yield now stands near 5.6%, and the average 30-year mortgage has climbed above 7%. Meanwhile the AI giants are borrowing from the same buyers the Treasury needs. Big Tech had sold a record $182 billion of investment-grade bonds by late July, and the 5 largest hyperscalers made up 11% of all US investment-grade bond supply this year through July, according to Vanguard. That is the “short-term competition for capital” Bessent described on national television, and the official responsible for winning it is losing.

What concerns me is where the money will go when the private funds stay locked. An investor who cannot withdraw money from a private credit fund may be forced to sell whatever liquid investments they still hold, often stocks, to raise cash. Some of that money may then find its way into U.S. Treasuries, which, at current yields, offer a higher return than the earnings yield on the S&P 500 (although that comparison does not account for potential stock price appreciation or dividends). The instinct might seem sound, but the ‘safe’ asset he is running toward is the government bond the market has been marking down all autumn, issued by a government whose president demands 1% rates while his war, his energy policy, and his favored industry all push them higher.

Whose money is actually being put at risk?

History has run this play before. In the years before 1873, Jay Cooke’s agents sold railroad bonds to schoolteachers and farmers on the promise that the line would pay for itself once the country grew into it. When his firm failed that September, the savers learned the track had been laid years ahead of traffic demand, and the depression that followed lasted most of a decade. The dot-com and telecommunications boom saw companies borrow billions against internet traffic projections that never materialized, and when the bubble collapsed between 2000 and 2002, roughly $5 trillion in stock market value was wiped out. Enron booked revenue it had not earned and hid its debts where no shareholder could see them, and when it collapsed in 2001 it took $74 billion of investors’ money and thousands of employees’ retirements down with it.

The AI boom dwarfs them all. This year alone, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle will spend more than $690 billion on data centers and chips, enough to cover the entire Enron loss 9 times over. Anthropic has promised its suppliers about $113 for every $1 it earned last year. OpenAI has promised about $12 for every $1 of its annual sales. Bain estimates the industry needs $6 trillion a year in revenue by 2031, while today’s products might bring in $1.8 trillion at best, which leaves it more than $2 short for every $1 it can realistically earn. With AI-linked companies now making up 45% of the S&P 500, that shortfall will be settled inside nearly every retirement account in America.

The methods have not changed, only the names. Cooke sold miles of track, the telecom companies sold traffic projections, and Enron sold revenue it hoped to earn someday. Today’s industry sells an “annualized run rate” no accounting standard recognizes. It finances its own customers so they can keep buying its chips, parks its debt in entities like Beignet Investor LLC, and depreciates those chips over lifespans its engineers know they will never reach.

When the numbers turn against them, the industry’s defenders, most of whom have fortunes riding on the trade, fall back on the China argument. It is among the weakest arguments in American public life, and it survives only because so few people bother to check it against the facts. Again, as I wrote above, China is only months behind in building capable AI, and it got there for a fraction of the cost. On power, it is not behind at all. China generates more than twice as much electricity as the United States, added more than 430 gigawatts of wind and solar in 2025 alone, and runs a grid a decade or more ahead of ours, wired straight to its data centers while American chips sit in warehouses waiting for a plug. Our own government, meanwhile, went after the wind, solar, and battery projects that supplied more than 90% of the new power the country added last year, for no reason beyond ideology. It then started a war that drained the nation’s fuel and bet the economy on the most power-hungry industry ever conceived. No serious person reasoning from the evidence would invoke China to defend that record, since the comparison condemns it. The people who keep raising it know that better than anyone, and they raise it anyway, because a rivalry is easier to sell than a balance sheet.

What sets this bubble apart is not just its size, but who is selling it. Cooke had to win over savers one bond at a time. This industry has a president calling it “the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History.” It also has a Treasury Secretary admitting it “is causing a short-term competition for capital” with the very debt he is responsible for selling, and calling that good news.

Sam Altman put the wager in his own words: “If I’m wrong, we waste some money.” Every bubble before this one shows who pays when that bet fails. Sure, a few men at the top have paid the price, but for the most part the bag was left with the people who had been promised safety, while the promoters had already collected their fees and moved their money out of reach. This time the money belongs to the retiree whose annuity sits in private loans, the saver locked inside a credit fund, the family refinancing at 7%, the farmer paying more than $6 for diesel at harvest, and every taxpayer whose government now pays more than 5% to borrow. If history is any guide, they will be the ones left holding this bag. By the time a new administration gets around to seeking justice, the men who engineered it will have long since cashed out, their fortunes safely beyond the reach of anyone they left behind.