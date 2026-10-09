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Charles Leven's avatar
Charles Leven
Oct 9

We can’t get a Democratic controlled congress in fast enough. This is very scary.

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13 replies by Josiah Waters and others
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NotCrazyOldGuy
Oct 10

On top of the obvious reasons for frontier-lab AI to disappoint, now their CEOs must be spending 80% of their time on financial engineering and understanding construction trends, instead of the R&D roadmaps that got them here until this year. What could go wrong?

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