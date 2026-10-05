On Thursday, October 1, the interest rate Washington pays to borrow for 10 years climbed to 5.34 percent, a level the country had not seen since 2002, and of all the days Donald Trump might have chosen to explain his thinking about the national debt, he chose that one. With investors already demanding a punishing premium to lend money to the United States, Trump told TIME that “certain levels of inflation will also pay off that debt very rapidly,” then repeated “very rapidly” as if he worried someone might have missed the part where his answer to a debt problem was to tolerate the same inflation that would make every American dollar buy less. The Bureau of Labor Statistics followed the next morning with a report showing that employers had added only 29,000 jobs in September, roughly a third of what forecasters expected, while August’s much-advertised 162,000 had been quietly cut to 133,000 and July had slipped back into a loss of 10,000. By Saturday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the same man who had stood before a crowd at Southern Methodist University on September 8 and declared that “I am the house now,” was telling Axios something that sounded a good deal more like a confession: “I can’t control the bond market.”

I have read more official statements about this economy than I care to count, and I keep returning to the thought that none of them described it quite as truthfully as those 3 days did without meaning to. Within 72 hours the president had told the people who lend the country money that shrinking the value of that money was part of his plan, his own statisticians had been forced to admit to the public that the summer boom he celebrated rested largely on incomplete data, and his Treasury secretary had conceded that the market he once claimed to command no longer took his orders.

Not to let the bad data (or the facts themselves) get in the way of a good piece of political spin, both Keith Sonderling and Kevin Hassett proceeded as though the report had said something entirely different. Within hours of its release, the Labor Department issued a statement in Sonderling’s name declaring that “President Trump is driving an industrial renaissance that continues to expand,” on a day when factories had added just 9,000 jobs in an economy of roughly 160 million payroll positions, while Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, went on Fox News to announce that the administration was “very, very happy with the numbers this week.”

Weak as the September number is, what troubles me more is the timeline in which it arrived. Given that the midterms fall on November 3, the administration has spent the fall desperately doing everything within its reach to make the economy look strong before voters go to the polls, draining emergency fuel reserves, pressuring European allies to release their diesel, leaning on the Federal Reserve, and dressing every soft figure in the language of triumph. With this for context, the September report describes the economy Trump has managed to deliver while he still had every reason to care what ordinary Americans thought of it, and if 29,000 jobs and the highest borrowing costs in 24 years are the best he and his party can produce with an election on the line, I think the country ought to prepare itself for what he does once that reason is gone and he no longer needs anyone’s vote.

What Trump promised (and what actually happened)

It helps, before going further, to remember what the president said this economy would be. On the 2024 campaign trail he told voters that gasoline would fall below $2 a gallon, “in some places, $1.99 a gallon,” a promise that reads very differently now that the Energy Information Administration puts the national average at $4.465, which is $1.35 more than drivers paid a year ago. In January, speaking at Davos, he assured a room of the world’s wealthiest executives that “Growth is exploding, productivity is surging, investment is soaring, incomes are rising, inflation has been defeated,” and when he stood in the House chamber on February 24 he went further still, announcing that “The roaring economy is roaring like never before.” Four days later American and Israeli aircraft struck Iran. By the time the polls had stopped cooperating, he was telling the Wall Street Journal that “I’ve created the greatest economy in history,” adding, in a line that seemed to place the failure with the public rather than with himself, “But it may take people a while to figure all these things out.” Americans have since figured out a great deal, watching inflation settle near 3.4 percent and their paychecks fall behind prices, and watching, too, as the trade deficit his tariffs were supposed to close widened in August to about $132.6 billion, the fourth-largest monthly goods gap in the country’s history.

I said job revisions were coming (and here we are again)

I warned on July 16, 2025, that the White House was selling a jobs story the rest of the economy could not support. Sixteen days later BLS cut May and June by a combined 258,000 jobs, and the annual benchmark eventually reduced total job growth for 2025 from 584,000 to 181,000, which means roughly 7 of every 10 jobs Americans were told they had gained that year never existed. Trump’s response was to fire the woman who had published the correction. “I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote on Truth Social of Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, accusing her of having “faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory” and declaring that “today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad.” In that same burst of posts he insisted that “The Economy is BOOMING under ‘TRUMP,’” a claim he never reconciled with the idea that someone had faked the numbers to make it look weak, and in the 14 months since, no evidence of manipulation has emerged.

That suspicion, as it turned out, was reserved only for numbers he disliked. On September 4, when the first estimate for August arrived at 162,000, roughly triple the forecast, the agency he had called corrupt became overnight a source worth quoting, and he posted that it was a “Great jobs number just announced, breaking all estimates (except mine!) by double and triple,” promising that “you haven’t seen anything yet!” Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling gleefully added that Trump’s “economic comeback continues to deliver for American workers and businesses.” Five days later, in “What the White House Does Not Want You to Know About the Jobs Numbers,” I argued that the August figure was an anomaly that would be revised down, given that the economy had averaged only about 31,000 new jobs a month over the previous year, that more than a third of the August gain had come from restaurants and bars, that nearly 1.9 million Americans had been out of work for 27 weeks or longer, and that diesel had reached a record $5.82 a gallon (and was still climbing).

The October 2 report confirmed that call on every count, cutting August by 29,000, pushing July back below zero, and adding only 29,000 for September, so that the 3 months the administration had marketed as a boom now average about 51,000 jobs apiece. Twice in 2 years I warned (well before the revisions arrived) that the headline was overstating the labor market, and twice the government’s own revisions bore that out. Nobody outside the West Wing seemed to miss what this meant, least of all Tahra Hoops, director of economic analysis at the Chamber of Progress, who wrote on X that “This is the final jobs report before the midterms and it is not the result they would want,” or Ger Doyle, ManpowerGroup’s regional president for North America, who read the same release the Labor Department did and concluded that “Today’s report points to greater caution among employers.”

Hassett, for his part, went on Fox News and offered an explanation so intellectually bankrupt that it is difficult to believe it came from a former economics professor. “The thing about the jobs numbers is that they sort of bounce up and down,” he said, before adding that the week’s data was “proving that Trumponomics is really working.”

Read past the headline and the report describes an economy in which hiring is narrowing as well as slowing. BLS keeps a measure of how many industries are adding workers, and in September it fell from 57.6 to 49.0, so that more industries cut jobs than added them. Health care, which has carried so much of the country’s hiring for 2 years, added only 17,000 jobs against a monthly average of 33,000; finance and insurance employment now sits 129,000 below its May 2025 peak, and the 9,000 manufacturing jobs on which Sonderling hung his “industrial renaissance” follow a 2025 in which factories shed workers for 13 straight months. Wages rose 3 percent over the year, the slowest pace since 2021, which may be why Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, sounded less like an economist than a worried uncle when he spoke to NPR on October 2: “just don’t lose your job because no one’s hiring. Hiring rates are about as low as they’ve ever been.”

The damage that hasn’t reached the jobs report yet

I wrote on September 9 that diesel had reached a (then) record of $5.82. Within 2 days AAA reported the national average was above $6 for the first time in American history, with California near $8, and by September 22 it had reached $6.53, a peak the Energy Information Administration’s weekly survey confirmed as the highest in the 32 years the agency has kept the series. Stephen Schork, editor of the Schork Report, put it in terms any trucker would recognize when he told Fox Business that “Diesel prices are killing industries.” Prices have eased slightly since then, although the relief has come almost entirely from emergency stockpiles, with the International Energy Agency reporting that member countries have released 325 million barrels since March and the G7 announcing on October 2 another 100 million drawn from its members’ reserves, including America’s. By that afternoon AAA had diesel at $6.37, still $2.63 a gallon more than a year ago, and once those released barrels have been burned, whatever relief they bought will be burned along with them.

What worries me most is that almost none of this has reached the jobs numbers yet. BLS counts payrolls in the pay period that includes the 12th of the month, so the September figure of 29,000 was tallied more than a week before diesel set its record, describing a labor market that had not yet absorbed the cost now sitting on company ledgers, where a trucking firm running 100 rigs is paying more than $4 million a year in added fuel compared with last year and where the Dow Jones Transportation Average has fallen about 16 percent from its April peak. The report that will capture that damage, covering October, is scheduled for November 6, 3 days after Americans vote. Whether by design or by good fortune, the administration will face the electorate holding the last jobs number that predates the worst of it, and I have yet to hear a single official who understands this survey say a word to prepare the public for what comes next.

The bankruptcy courts, whose latest figures run through August, had begun recording the strain even before diesel peaked, logging 52,007 filings that month, 8 percent more than a year earlier, while filings under Subchapter V, the fast-track reorganization built for small businesses, rose from 185 in August 2025 to 302, a jump of about 63 percent. Owners rarely walk into bankruptcy court on impulse, having usually spent months stretching suppliers, exhausting credit lines, and letting workers go one at a time, so those filings mark the end of a slide that was already well underway when the White House announced its comeback.

Trump’s debt plan (make the dollar worth less)

Readers of this publication know I have written at length about the Treasury market and about what it means for a government over $40 trillion in debt to keep borrowing at these rates, and I will not retrace that ground here, except to note what changed this week, which is that the president said out loud that he means to use inflation against the debt. In the same TIME interview, Trump complained that the Fed’s rate increases were “hurting our country more than inflation is hurting our country,” and, pressed on other ways to retire the debt, he offered: “I don’t want to tell you what those means are, but you can pay off the debt through other means.” His own chief economic adviser had already given the opposite answer on Bloomberg’s Open Interest, where, asked whether the White House intended to “inflate our way out of debt,” Hassett said, “No, absolutely not.” Offered 2 official positions, one from the adviser and one from the man who employs him, the people who lend America money chose to believe the president, and the 10-year yield finished the week near 5.28 percent even after a jobs report that, in any ordinary year, would have pushed it lower.

Stripped of its euphemisms, what Trump described is a transfer from savers to the government, paid for by pension funds, insurers, and retirees whose money would be worth less when it came back to them. Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, described the predictable reaction: “People who lend us money in the Treasury bond market expect compensation for inflation. They don’t want their future purchasing power and the dollars they lend us to be diminished.” Lenders who hear a borrower announce in a national magazine that eroding their money may be part of his plan will raise his rate, and when that borrower is the United States, the higher rate lands on every American with a mortgage, a car loan, or a line of credit, at a moment when mortgage rates already sit well above 7 percent.

An economy desperately being held together until November 3

Trump has told us, in his own words, what does and does not move him. On May 12, standing on the South Lawn while gas prices climbed, he was asked how much Americans’ financial strain was motivating him to end the war with Iran, and he answered, “Not even a little bit,” before adding, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody.” When the remark drew criticism, he called it a “perfect statement.” Looking back over his time in office, I can find only 2 forces that have reliably changed his behavior, and the welfare of ordinary households is not one of them. The first is the stock market, as the country learned in April 2025, when he suspended his sweeping tariffs within a week of announcing them once markets convulsed and investors, as he put it, were “getting yippy.” The second is political pressure, and the most potent political pressure he faces this year is a midterm election that could hand Congress to his opponents.

Once you see the fall through that lens, the administration’s conduct begins to look like a campaign operation aimed at a single date. On October 2, Trump announced on Truth Social that “Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil,” and the G7 release that followed was front-loaded with diesel into its first 20 days, a window that closes shortly before the election, while about a third of the states have suspended or cut fuel taxes to ease the pain at the pump before the vote. On Face the Nation on October 4, Energy Secretary Chris Wright recalled that Trump “knew it was going to elevate energy prices in the short run” when he launched the war, quoting the president as saying, “I’m going to take a hit there, but I got to do the right thing.” When he was asked whether prices would fall over the next 4 weeks, a window that ends on Election Day, Wright said “absolutely.” The hit, of course, has been taken by truckers, farmers, and families, while the promised relief has been timed, with some care, to arrive before the polls close.

The Federal Reserve has been drawn into the same calendar. In mid-September it raised rates for the first time since 2023, by a unanimous 12 to 0 vote, with Chairman Kevin Warsh declaring that “the plain fact is inflation is too high,” and in the week before the jobs report, futures markets put the odds of another increase at the October 27 and 28 meeting near 70 percent. After the report, CME Group’s FedWatch tool put them between 14 and 17 percent, and Collin Martin of the Schwab Center for Financial Research observed that the report “takes the pressure off the Fed to hike aggressively.” Given that Warsh is Trump’s own appointee, that the October meeting falls 6 days before the election, and that the president has spent months demanding lower rates, I expect the weak jobs number to become his weapon against the central bank. Should the Fed hold firm, Trump will blame it for every lost job, and should it bend, with inflation near 3.4 percent and energy prices still elevated, it will hand him a pre-election gift while telling the bond market that inflation will be tolerated, which would push long-term rates higher still.

What happens once November 3 is over

The greatest danger, as I see it, arrives on November 4, the first morning in months on which the president will have no electoral reason to restrain himself. Every lever that has propped up this economy through the fall, from the reserve releases and the fuel-tax holidays to the pressure on allies and on the Fed, has been pulled for the sake of a single date, and none of them can be pulled forever. What will remain once they are spent is a labor market already producing too few jobs, businesses carrying record fuel costs, lenders charging the highest rates in 24 years, and a president who has told the country, in so many words, that he does not think about its finances.

On Iran, Trump has been unusually candid about his timetable. Speaking at the Peterbilt plant in Denton, Texas, on October 1, he said Iran was “ready to fold up” and that the war would be won “right after the election,” before adding, almost as an afterthought, “Maybe before the election.” In the TIME interview he left the door open to new strikes after the midterms, saying, “With Iran, I don’t think you could ever have peace,” and at a rally in Mobile, Alabama, the following night he boasted that “We could leave tomorrow, and it would take them years to rebuild from what we did to them,” promising that “oil prices will come tumbling down” and complaining that the Iranians “played their cards too tough.” By October 3, as he prepared to fly to a rally in Ohio, he was telling reporters, “We have a decision that I’ll make about Iran. Iran’s been decimated, so the only question is, it’ll either be the easy way or the hard way,” and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added that same day that the president has “all the options he needs on the table.”

Tehran, it seems, has been reading the same calendar, and Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said in New York in late September that “We don’t want it to get to the midterm elections,” and on October 2 Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, mocked Trump on X as “the worst president in American history,” adding, “You can win every day in your own imagination.” Each off-ramp offered so far has been refused or abandoned, beginning with a ceasefire reached in April that collapsed in July, when Trump declared at the NATO summit in Ankara, “To me, I think it’s over,” and called the Iranians “scum.” Last week he rejected Tehran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which prompted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to warn on October 4 that “If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before.”

The Pentagon’s movements fit the president’s words, even as the strain on the Navy has begun to show. After 6 months supporting the war and the blockade, the USS George H.W. Bush left the region and anchored off Phuket, Thailand, on October 4, leaving the USS George Washington as the only American carrier in the Middle East until the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives with its strike group and the USS Makin Island amphibious group, carrying some 7,000 sailors and 2,000 Marines due by the end of October. A U.S. official told the Associated Press that the deployment would bring American forces in the region to roughly 20,000, with 2 carriers on station as Americans vote, and 2 more Patriot batteries have gone to guard oil and gas sites in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the very governments that urged Trump in August not to strike Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure for fear of retaliation against their own.

Should those forces be used, they would be fighting around an energy system with almost no cushion left. In the week ending October 3, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center counted 5 tankers struck in or near the Strait of Hormuz, and the Houthis, who now hold Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast, claimed a strike on a Saudi Aramco refinery south of Riyadh that same day. With the emergency reserves that might have softened a new shock being spent to get through the election, a decision to take the hard way would land on an economy with nothing left to absorb it. Fuel prices would likely jump past September’s record, and higher diesel and gasoline costs would work their way into the price of food, freight, and nearly everything else within weeks. Investors who already refuse to lend more cheaply on soft inflation, and who have now heard the president describe inflation as a debt strategy, would demand still higher rates, pushing mortgages further past 7 percent, while the Fed would face rising prices and a weakening job market at once under a president who wants it to look away. As lenders tightened credit to the small and midsized firms already behind that 63 percent jump in small-business bankruptcy filings, those firms would stop hiring first and cut workers second.

If events follow that path, I expect this winter’s jobs reports to show outright losses, unemployment to break out of the 4.1 to 4.3 percent range it has held since March, and the next revisions to move in the same direction as the last 2. A deal announced before the election could delay some of this by a few weeks, although every agreement this year has been built to be announced rather than to last, and the April ceasefire did not survive even 3 months. Until November 3, the election restrains him, but after that, and until the new Congress is seated in January, the only force he has reliably heeded is the stock market, which has spent much of the war near record highs on the strength of a handful of technology giants and tells him nothing about the trucker paying for diesel, the waitress falling behind, or the family trying to refinance at 7 percent.

Anyone familiar with Trump’s career in business will recognize the pattern. Between 1991 and 2009, his companies filed for bankruptcy protection six times, from the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City to Trump Entertainment Resorts. Each time, bondholders, contractors, and workers were left to absorb the losses while Trump walked away from the wreckage, insulated from the consequences and accepting none of the responsibility. A country cannot walk away from its obligations in that manner, and when the borrower is the United States, the bill arrives in every mortgage, every car loan, and every paycheck in the nation. Having watched the revisions, the firing, the tariff deficits, the open embrace of inflation, and now a war run on an electoral calendar, one can only regard Donald Trump as the most destructive steward of the American economy in modern history.

The morning after (and why it should concern all of us)

Every official who spoke for the administration on October 2 knew what the report said and what the next one would say, and every one of them chose to tell the country something else. None of them can claim ignorance. Hassett spent his career studying these numbers, Bessent watches the bond market for a living, and Sonderling runs the department that produces the data, so when they stood before the public and described decline as a renaissance, they were not mistaken but complicit. What has happened going into this fall is a culmination of an entire term in which Trump’s government has treated the work of governing as a performance, replacing policy with theater, accountability with manipulation, and responsible stewardship of the economy with an elaborate staging of it. Since returning to office, this administration has fired the official whose numbers displeased the president, sold tariffs as a gift to American workers while those workers paid for them, pressured the central bank to bend to the president’s wishes, bent its own statistics into slogans, and, as the election approached, drawn down the nation’s emergency stockpiles and leaned on its allies to hold prices down, all in an attempt to keep Americans from seeing the real cost of Trump’s choices. Deception sustained across an entire term, carried out by people who understand exactly what they are hiding and paid for with the public’s own resources, goes far beyond spin, and I can find no honest name for it other than a betrayal of the public trust, committed by a president who demands loyalty from everyone around him and by a cabinet that has given it to him at the country’s expense.

Americans should understand what they are being shown. This is the best economy Trump and his administration are capable of producing, propped up by borrowed oil, borrowed time, and numbers its own officials know will not hold, and timed to look its strongest on a single Tuesday in November. Once that Tuesday passes, the reason for the performance passes with it, and what remains once the stage is struck is a president who has told creditors he would rather inflate the debt than honor it, who has told the public he does not think about their finances, and who has told the world his war will be decided after the votes are counted. Around him stands an administration that has already shown it will defend whatever he decides, fire whoever contradicts him, and call any wreckage a triumph. Nothing in his career suggests he restrains himself once the consequences belong to someone else, and after November 3 the consequences will belong to everyone else: the worker whose job vanishes in a revision, the family whose mortgage resets higher, the small business that cannot survive another winter of fuel costs, and the service members sent into a fight scheduled around a vote. Americans will cast their ballots on November 3, but the reckoning begins on November 4, when the theater ends and the governing it was designed to conceal finally arrives. The country will then be left with a president who no longer needs its approval, served by officials who have never once told him no, holding the power to spend what remains of its savings, its credit, and its safety. Nothing I have seen from this administration suggests anyone inside it is willing to stop him, and everything I have seen suggests the worst of this presidency has been deliberately postponed until the morning after the votes are counted.