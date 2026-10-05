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Ron Kelly's avatar
Ron Kelly
Oct 6

Spot on assessment of where we are and where we are heading. Another great analysis that I wish every voter could read going into this election. Thanks for this comprehensive essay.

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1 reply by Josiah Waters
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Sara Frischer
Oct 6

Frightening and Tremendous article. I better keep splitting wood while I can still get gas for my log splitter. Going to be a cold winter. Well done, again Josiah!

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