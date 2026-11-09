What follows is organized the way a prosecutor organizes a case for a grand jury, beginning with the president and proceeding through his family, his envoys, his cabinet, his White House staff, his Justice Department, the officials below them, his ambassadors, and the private actors who paid into or profited from the arrangement. Each entry states the person’s position, the people to whom the record connects them, the conduct documented in primary sources, their response where they have given one, and the matters Congress should examine, including the statutes the conduct may implicate. Every claim is dated and attributed; where a fact is alleged rather than established, the entry says so, and where a person has denied the allegation, the denial is recorded beside it. Nothing here is a finding of guilt, and every person named is presumed innocent of any crime unless Congress / a court finds otherwise. This is the evidence the 120th Congress, which convenes in January with subpoena power in both chambers, should test.

Part I. The President

Donald J. Trump

President of the United States since January 20, 2025; beneficiary, through his revocable trust, of the largest shareholding in Trump Media & Technology Group; principal beneficiary of World Liberty Financial, which his sons founded.

Connections. Every other entry in this dossier connects to this one, given that his sons Donald Jr. and Eric run his businesses and the family’s crypto ventures; his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his friend Steve Witkoff conduct his foreign negotiations; his former personal lawyers Todd Blanche, Alina Habba, Lindsey Halligan, and Emil Bove have held the department’s most consequential prosecutorial posts; and the foreign and domestic buyers described in Part IX paid into enterprises he owns while seeking decisions he controls.

Count 1, foreign money in the family business. On January 16, 2025, four days before the inauguration, his son Eric signed an agreement selling 49% of World Liberty Financial to Aryam Investment 1, an Abu Dhabi vehicle backed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser, for $500 million, with $187 million routed to Trump family entities, a sale that remained undisclosed until February 1, 2026 (see Tahnoon, Part IX). In May 2025 he accepted a Boeing 747-8 valued at up to $400 million from Qatar’s ruling family, two weeks after his company struck a golf resort deal with Qatari Diar, a real estate arm of Qatar’s sovereign fund, and he has said he wants the plane displayed at his presidential library. The Trump Organization, abandoning its first-term pledge against new foreign deals, collected $61 million in 2025 licensing fees from 10 countries. Congress has consented to none of these benefits, although the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause bars accepting any present or emolument from a foreign state without that consent.

Count 2, trading on his own decisions. He declined to place his assets in a blind trust, and his accounts have made tens of thousands of trades in his second term. His first-quarter 2026 disclosure listed a purchase of $1 million to $5 million in Boeing stock, and in May 2026, during his trip to Beijing, he announced that China would buy 200 Boeing aircraft. On August 18, 2026, his accounts bought $1 million to $5 million in SpaceX senior notes, and on August 20 he signed the first update to national space transportation policy since 2013, setting a goal of more than 1,000 launches a year by 2030; the filing, listing 517 transactions that month valued between $74.3 million and $273.3 million, became public on October 8, the day he presented Musk with the National Medal of Science. Since August 1, 2026, Trump Media has sold faster access to his Truth Social posts through a product called Truth API at prices of up to $100,000 a month, and on August 12 The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation sued him, his assistant Natalie Harp, and his deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino to stop him from issuing official statements first on a platform that charges for speed. Asked about his sons’ business by Joe Kernen on CNBC on July 2, 2026, he said, “if they buy an energy-efficient truck, they have inside information,” adding, “I tell my kids, ‘Stay away from as much as you can stay away from.’ But they also have a life.”

Count 3, suing his own government. In October 2025 he confirmed that he “could be” seeking about $230 million from his own Justice Department over past investigations, and said any payment “would have to go across my desk.” In January 2026 he, Donald Jr., Eric, and the Trump Organization sued the IRS and Treasury for at least $10 billion over a contractor’s leak of his tax returns, and in May the Justice Department agreed to a settlement creating a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, open to January 6 defendants, and barring future administrations from auditing or charging him and his family. Judge Kathleen Williams of the Southern District of Florida found the parties were not adverse and sanctioned his lawyers, and on September 29, 2026, the Eleventh Circuit refused to lift the sanctions, noting the lawyers “did not submit or offer any evidence to explain their litigation conduct.”

Count 4, clemency as patronage. On January 20, 2025, he granted clemency to roughly 1,500 people charged in the Capitol attack; by December 2025 Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington counted at least 33 of them rearrested, charged, or sentenced for other crimes, among them Daniel Ball, rearrested on a federal gun charge the day after his pardon, Zachary Alam, arrested in May 2025 for an alleged home invasion, and Andrew Paul Johnson, who went on to commit sex crimes against children within months, according to Lawfare. Asked about them, he said, “if one goes haywire,” and told the New York Post, “I’m very proud to have given them pardons.” His later clemency reached Changpeng Zhao, pardoned on October 23, 2025, whom he told 60 Minutes, “I don’t know who he is”; George Santos; Trevor Milton, who owed about $676 million in restitution; David Gentile, whose $1.6 billion fraud reached more than 10,000 investors; Imaad Zuberi, imprisoned in part for obstructing the investigation of Trump’s own 2017 inaugural committee; Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat charged with taking nearly $600,000 in bribes; Juan Orlando Hernández, the former Honduran president convicted of helping move more than 400 tons of cocaine into the United States, freed on December 1, 2025; and, by proclamation of November 7, 2025, 77 people tied to the effort to overturn the 2020 election. Liz Oyer, who ran the pardon office until March 2025, concluded that “Trump has created a pay-for-play pardon system.” On November 12, 2025, he wrote to Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, “I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu,” and in April 2026 promised to make Herzog “a national hero” if he did. On November 2, 2026, he raised preemptive pardons for his own staff.

Count 5, lethal force without Congress. He personally ordered strikes on small boats that, by the count of Adam Isacson of the Washington Office on Latin America in late August 2026, had killed 76 people, part of a campaign that had killed at least 235 in 70 operations by October 5, 2026 (see Hegseth). On January 3, 2026, U.S. forces bombed Caracas and seized Nicolás Maduro without congressional authorization, and on February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran; the Pentagon’s inspector general put its cost at $33.4 billion through June 29, and the Pentagon counted 21 American service members dead through October 9. On election night he said of his party’s losses, “I think part of it was Iran.”

Count 6, buying the next election and policing the last. At the Republican midterm convention in Dallas in September 2026 he promised every adult citizen $5,000, “the Trump dividend,” conditioned on Republicans holding both chambers, and on October 3 he wrote on Truth Social, “If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 Midterm Elections, I’m going to give all Adult Citizens in the United States of America, $5,000.” On January 28, 2026, FBI agents seized Fulton County’s 2020 ballots, and he spoke by phone with the agents on the scene through Tulsi Gabbard (see Gabbard).

Count 7, removing those who check him. Within days of taking office he fired 17 inspectors general without the notice the law requires, which Judge Ana Reyes ruled unlawful on September 24, 2025. On August 1, 2025, he fired the commissioner of Labor Statistics, Erika McEntarfer, after a weak jobs report, claiming without evidence that the numbers were rigged; our firm had warned on July 16, 2025, that the White House’s jobs narrative would not survive the revisions. In August 2025 he moved to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on the strength of a referral from Bill Pulte (see Pulte), and in January 2026 his Justice Department served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas (see Pirro). On December 23, 2025, the Supreme Court held that he had exceeded his authority in federalizing the National Guard for Chicago. He also signed the September 25, 2025, directive designating domestic political opposition as a counterterrorism priority (see Miller), and he told voters on July 5, 2024, that he knew “nothing about Project 2025,” the plan whose authors now staff his government and which Heritage says he has 53% implemented (see Part IX, Heritage).

Count 8, the monument and the missing library money. The ballroom’s corporate donors received more than $50 billion in new or expanded federal contracts in the 6 months after the demolition began, by Public Citizen’s June 2026 count, Lockheed Martin’s $43.8 billion the largest share. Settlement payments from ABC ($15 million) and, with Meta, X, and Paramount, perhaps $63 million in all were directed to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Fund, which Florida dissolved in September 2025 for failing to file a report; its incorporator filed articles of dissolution on December 29, 2025, and the money’s location has never been disclosed. On December 14 and 15, 2026, he will host the G20 at Trump National Doral, a resort he owns.

Count 9, tribute from institutions and pressure on the press. Nine major law firms pledged roughly $940 million in free legal work for causes the administration favors after it issued or threatened executive orders stripping disfavored firms of security clearances and access to federal buildings, and in July 2025 Columbia agreed to pay more than $200 million and Brown $50 million to restore their federal research funding (see Carr for Paramount and ABC). On January 14, 2026, FBI agents searched the Virginia home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson and seized two phones, two laptops, a recorder, a hard drive, and a watch, although the alleged leaker was already in custody, and on January 30 the journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort were arrested while covering an immigration protest at a Minneapolis church and charged with federal conspiracy. A federal court has ruled that the administration violated the First Amendment by arresting and seeking to deport noncitizens for pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Response. The White House says, through spokesman Davis Ingle, that “neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input” on his portfolio, and the president has defended his pardons, his strikes, and his settlements as lawful exercises of executive power.

For referral. The foreign emoluments clause and the absence of congressional consent; 52 U.S.C. § 10307(c), which forbids paying or offering to pay for voting in a federal election, as applied for the first time to a public-money promise conditioned on a party’s control of Congress; the War Powers Resolution; the Inspector General Act’s requirement of 30 days’ notice to Congress before removing an inspector general; and, as to the November 2 remark, whether offering pardons in advance of a congressional inquiry is an attempt to obstruct it within the meaning of 18 U.S.C. § 1505.

Part II. The Family

Donald Trump Jr.

Executive vice president of the Trump Organization; co-founder of World Liberty Financial; partner at 1789 Capital; overseer of Trump Media & Technology Group; paid adviser to Kalshi and adviser to Polymarket.

Connections. His father (Part I); his brother Eric, with whom he co-owns Dominari Securities’ Trump Tower operation and the new licensing entities; Howard Lutnick’s sons, whose firm sits beside his in federal critical-minerals deals (see Lutnick); Kimberly Guilfoyle, his former fiancée, whose donor Eric Deters says he paid Don Jr. $200,000 in speaking fees (see Guilfoyle).

Conduct. He joined 1789 Capital 4 days after the 2024 election, when, by Jamie Raskin’s account in an August 27, 2026, letter, the firm managed roughly $150 million; CNN has since reported its assets at about $3.5 billion and found that 10 portfolio companies collected more than $1.6 billion in federal contracts and grants in the administration’s first 500 days, a 79% increase over the comparable period at the end of the previous administration. Vulcan Elements, a 30-person rare-earth magnet startup valued at about $200 million when 1789 invested in August 2025, then received a $620 million loan from the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital, the largest in that office’s history. Describing the firm’s edge, he said it “understands what the administration wants to do,” since its people “helped craft some of the messaging.” He received about $300,000 in Kalshi shares, according to the Financial Times, and advises Polymarket, in which 1789 has invested; in late May 2026 his father declared on Truth Social that it was “critically important” that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission keep “exclusive authority” over prediction markets, while the CFTC sued states trying to regulate them. Through Dominari Securities, he and Eric hold a stake in Kaz Resources, a Kazakhstan tungsten venture for which the administration preliminarily approved up to $1.6 billion in federal financing ahead of an agreement with Kazakhstan that his father and Lutnick helped secure; Paul Sonne and Eric Lipton found at least 14 companies tied to the Trump family, the Lutnick family, or both in federal critical-minerals deals backed by more than $8.9 billion in actual or contemplated support. He oversees Trump Media, which sells the Truth API (see Part I, Count 2).

Response. His spokesman has said he “does not interface with the federal government” on behalf of companies in which he invests. Nell Minow, a former Justice Department and OMB attorney, called the 1789 pattern “a flashing red light of a conflict.”

For referral. The Office of Strategic Capital’s underwriting file on Vulcan Elements; every communication between 1789 Capital and the Pentagon, the CFTC, and state attorneys general; the Kaz Resources financing record; and whether any official who approved those decisions knew of the family’s interest, which would bear on 18 U.S.C. § 208 and on federal procurement-integrity rules.

Eric Trump

Executive vice president of the Trump Organization; co-founder of World Liberty Financial; former director of ALT5 Sigma.

Connections. Tahnoon bin Zayed, whose vehicle bought the World Liberty stake Eric signed for (Part IX); Zach Witkoff, his partner at World Liberty and ALT5; his brother through Dominari and the licensing entities.

Conduct. He signed the January 16, 2025, Aryam agreement (Part I, Count 1). On May 1, 2025, he stood beside Zach Witkoff on a Dubai stage as Witkoff announced that MGX, another Tahnoon fund, would settle its $2 billion investment in Binance using World Liberty’s USD1 stablecoin. ALT5 Sigma, which agreed in August 2025 to raise $1.5 billion to hold World Liberty tokens, moved him from director to “observer” after a Nasdaq review, lost an auditor whose license had lapsed, and, renamed AI Financial Corp., now faces delisting, a trajectory New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin described as “serious red flags.” He is a plaintiff in the $10 billion IRS suit (Part I, Count 3).

For referral. The Aryam agreement, the payment records behind the $187 million to family entities, and the ALT5 board’s records of his status, which bear on securities-disclosure law and on the emoluments question in Part I.

Melania Trump

First lady.

Conduct. Amazon paid her $40 million to license her documentary, then spent $35 million marketing a film that premiered at the Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026; Amazon holds billions of dollars in federal contracts, and its founder dined at Mar-a-Lago, where, according to the Daily Beast, she pitched the project.

For referral. The terms of the license and any communication between Amazon and the White House about matters pending before the government during the negotiation.

Jared Kushner

Volunteer envoy on Gaza and Iran; core member of the Board of Peace; founder and sole owner of Affinity Partners.

Connections. Steve Witkoff, his co-negotiator and fellow Board of Peace member; the sovereign funds of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, his investors; Israel’s Phoenix Financial, in which Affinity is the largest shareholder; his father, Charles Kushner, ambassador to France.

Conduct. He has avoided the financial disclosure a formal appointment requires by serving as what a CNN investigation published October 1, 2026, called a volunteer envoy, while Affinity, which the Senate Finance Committee found had collected about $157.5 million in management fees from foreign investors, $87 million of it from Saudi Arabia, sought at least $5 billion more from the Saudi, Emirati, and Qatari sovereign funds in March 2026, as he negotiated with those same governments. The CNN investigation found Affinity holds a 7.4% stake worth more than $1 billion in Phoenix Financial, which had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms maker. In January 2026 the administration set a minimum of $1 billion for a permanent seat on the Board of Peace, which the president chairs with authority to approve every decision and on which Kushner sits (see Part IX, Netanyahu).

Response. He called the CNN report “deeply misleading,” and his lawyer said he has never been involved in Phoenix’s investment decisions.

For referral. Affinity’s limited partner list and fee records; the Board of Peace’s charter and accounts; and whether his volunteer status was designed to avoid the Ethics in Government Act. Jamie Raskin wrote to him in April 2026 that serving in two roles, “one public for the government and one private for personal profit,” creates “a glaring and incurable conflict of interest,” and Ron Wyden and Robert Garcia opened a joint inquiry on March 19, 2026; both are positioned to compel what he has declined to provide.

Charles Kushner

U.S. ambassador to France; father of Jared Kushner.

Conduct. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and witness tampering, was pardoned by the president in December 2020, and was confirmed as ambassador in May 2025, the clearest example of a pardon followed by an appointment.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Ambassador to Greece until her resignation on October 13, 2026; former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr.

Connections. Eric Deters, a Kentucky donor; former IRS Commissioner Billy Long; Donald Jr. and Eric, whom Deters says he also paid.

Conduct. On July 3, 2025, six days before her confirmation hearing, she sent Deters, who was seeking help with tax and legal problems, payment instructions for a $100,000 American Express balance, writing, according to Signal messages the Wall Street Journal reviewed, “It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” and warning him on another occasion, “Stop papering all these things. It’s really dangerous.” Deters says he had paid her $300,000 over several years in speaking fees, along with $200,000 to Donald Jr. and $100,000 to Eric, and that he declined the request; the messages show her forwarding notes she had sent to then-IRS Commissioner Billy Long on his behalf.

Response. Her lawyer, Jesse Binnall, disputes the messages’ authenticity without identifying any inaccuracy, and she called the allegations false when she resigned.

For referral. The messages, her communications with the IRS and the Justice Department on Deters’s behalf, and her confirmation filings, which bear on 18 U.S.C. § 201 and on the honest-services fraud statute.

Part III. The Envoys

Steve Witkoff, with Zach and Alex Witkoff

Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East and lead negotiator with Russia and Iran, “co-founder emeritus” of World Liberty Financial, core member of the Board of Peace; Zach Witkoff, World Liberty co-founder and chairman of ALT5 Sigma; Alex Witkoff, head of the Witkoff Group.

Connections. The Trump sons, his sons’ partners at World Liberty; Jared Kushner, his co-negotiator; the governments of Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait, which his son Alex solicited; Tahnoon bin Zayed, whose $500 million purchase sent $31 million to affiliates of World Liberty’s co-founders, a circle that includes his family.

Conduct. While the elder Witkoff conducted ceasefire talks in which Qatar was the indispensable mediator, Alex Witkoff pitched the Qatar Investment Authority on a real estate credit fund, which the authority confirmed it received and declined, and continued into August 2025 to tell Gulf investors he held pledges from Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait; Qatar’s prime minister attended Alex’s wedding, and the elder Witkoff remains, according to Debra Kamin’s reporting, a partial owner of the firm. Zach Witkoff made the May 1, 2025, USD1 announcement in Dubai, telling the audience, “We thank MGX and Binance for their trust in us,” weeks before the administration, with his father at the table, committed to let the UAE import roughly 500,000 advanced AI chips a year. The Wall Street Journal credited the family with at least $200 million from World Liberty by early 2026, and Forbes reported in April 2026 that the envoy’s fortune had grown 15% in his first year in the post.

Response. World Liberty’s spokesman, David Wachsman, has said that “any claim that this deal had anything to do with the Administration’s actions on chips is 100% false.”

For referral. His financial disclosures and recusals; the meeting calendars and Commerce Department export-license files for the UAE chip framework; the Witkoff Group’s investor records; and whether a special government employee negotiating with governments that his family was simultaneously soliciting violated 18 U.S.C. § 208.

Part IV. The Cabinet

Howard Lutnick, with Brandon and Kyle Lutnick

Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce since February 2025; Brandon Lutnick, chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald; Kyle Lutnick, its executive vice chairman.

Connections. Tether, whose reserves Cantor holds; Bo Hines, the White House crypto official who became Tether’s American chief executive; the Trump sons, beside whom Lutnick-linked companies appear in critical-minerals deals; the president, with whom he helped secure the Kazakhstan agreement.

Conduct. On taking office he placed his Cantor equity in a trust for his sons, who run the firm. By July 2025, documents reviewed by Wired showed Cantor offering to buy companies’ rights to future refunds of the IEEPA tariffs at 20 to 30 cents on the dollar, describing its “capacity to buy the rights to hundreds of millions of dollars,” a bet that the tariffs Lutnick defended would fall; the Supreme Court struck them down 6 to 3, and the government opened a refund portal worth about $166 billion. Cantor holds most of Tether’s U.S. Treasury reserves, owns about 5% of Tether, a stake negotiated in November 2024 at roughly $600 million, and serves as reserve custodian for USAT, Tether’s American stablecoin. On February 10, 2026, Lutnick testified under oath that he and his family lunched on Jeffrey Epstein’s island in 2012, four years after Epstein’s conviction, having previously said he cut off contact in 2005, and House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a Republican, later said Lutnick had not been “100% truthful.”

Response. Cantor told Fortune that “certain Cantor salespeople explored brokering tariff trades, but Cantor never executed” any, and Commerce says Lutnick “has no insight or strategic control over Cantor Fitzgerald.”

For referral. Cantor’s tariff-refund agreements, which Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren requested from Brandon Lutnick on August 13, 2025; Cantor’s Tether custody and equity agreements; the trust instrument; the Kaz Resources file; and his prior statements about Epstein, which bear on 18 U.S.C. § 1001.

Scott Bessent

Secretary of the Treasury.

Connections. Rob Citrone of Discovery Capital, his friend and former colleague at Soros Fund Management (Part IX).

Conduct. On September 24, 2025, he announced a $20 billion taxpayer-backed support package for Argentina’s peso, after Citrone, who had bought Argentine bonds as recently as early September, reportedly urged him toward an IMF agreement and traveled to Argentina while Bessent was there. Citrone has said he once persuaded “George and Scott Bessent at the time to go big” on a dollar-yen bet, and after the rescue told Bloomberg, “It has helped tremendously that the US has come in to support Milei.” Regular readers will remember that we examined the use of the Exchange Stabilization Fund in Argentina as a precedent in our yen piece; the question here is who profited.

For referral. Treasury’s communications with Citrone and other holders of Argentine debt before the September 24 announcement, and the Exchange Stabilization Fund’s records of the transaction.

Pete Hegseth, with Admiral Frank Bradley and General Francis Donovan

Secretary of Defense; Admiral Frank Bradley, who ordered the September 2, 2025, follow-up strike; General Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command.

Conduct. Since September 2, 2025, the military has destroyed small boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific on the theory that the country is in an armed conflict with drug cartels, killing at least 235 people in 70 operations by October 5, 2026. A top military lawyer warned officials in August 2025 that the campaign could expose service members to legal liability. In the first strike, two men who survived were killed in a follow-up attack ordered by Bradley; Hegseth later said, “I watched that first strike live,” and that Bradley “made the correct decision to ultimately sink the boat.” Isacson’s tally attributes 50 deaths to strikes Hegseth ordered and 97 to strikes Donovan ordered. An official told Congress that one boat struck in September was bound for Suriname, not the United States, and CDC overdose data show no clear decline. Alejandro Carranza, 42, of Santa Marta, whom his family describes as a lifelong fisherman, was killed on September 15, 2025, and Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, wrote on X on October 19 that “US government officials have committed a murder”; the families of two men from the Trinidadian fishing village of Las Cuevas have filed the campaign’s first wrongful-death suit. Separately, the Pentagon’s inspector general found on December 3, 2025, that his use of Signal to share details of strikes on the Houthis, in a chat to which a journalist had been added, risked the safety of U.S. forces, and the Pentagon declared the report a “total exoneration.”

For referral. The Office of Legal Counsel opinion on which the campaign rests; the orders and video for the September 2 follow-up strike; the identities and evidence for each person killed; the inspector general’s targeting review; and whether killing survivors of a disabled vessel violates the laws of armed conflict and 18 U.S.C. § 2441.

Kristi Noem

Secretary of Homeland Security until the president fired her on March 5, 2026.

Connections. Corey Lewandowski, her de facto chief of staff (Part V); Stephen Miller, who she says directed her work; Tricia McLaughlin, her spokesperson, whose husband’s firm worked on the campaign below.

Conduct. She testified under oath that the president approved a $220 million advertising campaign featuring her on horseback at Mount Rushmore; he denied it and fired her. The campaign went without standard competitive bidding to Republican-connected firms, including $77 million to People Who Think and work to a company incorporated days before it won. She required her personal approval for every contract above $100,000 and told Congress Lewandowski had “no” role in signing off. On January 7, 2026, an ICE officer killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother and U.S. citizen, in Minneapolis, and Noem called Good’s conduct “domestic terrorism” before any investigation; later that month agents killed Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, and she again invoked terrorism. She has said “everything I’ve done” was directed by the president and Miller.

For referral. Her testimony about the advertising approvals, measured against 18 U.S.C. § 1001 and § 1621; the contract files; and the records of the Good and Pretti investigations.

Pam Bondi

Attorney General until the president fired her on April 2, 2026.

Conduct. She told the president in May 2025 that his name appeared in the Epstein files, according to the Wall Street Journal, and on July 15, 2025, the department announced it would release nothing further; after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025, the department missed its December 19 deadline. In May 2025 her department agreed to pay nearly $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt, killed while breaching the Capitol on January 6, and in July 2025 she fired the department’s top ethics official, three months before the president disclosed his $230 million claim against the department. On December 4, 2025, she ordered the FBI to compile a list of domestic organizations under NSPM-7 (see Miller). The president fired her amid reporting that he was frustrated both by her handling of the Epstein files and by the pace of the prosecutions he wanted.

For referral. The department’s Epstein file review instructions, including Senator Dick Durbin’s allegation that agents were told to flag mentions of Trump; and the $230 million claim file.

Todd Blanche

Attorney General since August 10, 2026; formerly acting Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General; the president’s former criminal defense lawyer in the New York and federal election cases.

Connections. The president, whom he still sometimes calls his client; Emil Bove, his former co-counsel; Ghislaine Maxwell; Jeanine Pirro; Kash Patel.

Conduct. At his July 15, 2026, confirmation hearing he described his relationship with the president by saying “I’m his lawyer” before correcting himself to “was,” and at an April 7, 2026, press conference, asked what he would say if replaced, he said, “I will say ‘thank you very much, I love you sir.’” In late July 2025 he personally interviewed Maxwell over two days at a Florida courthouse, and on August 1 the Bureau of Prisons announced her transfer from a federal prison in Tallahassee to a minimum-security camp in Bryan, Texas; asked by Senator Jack Reed whether the president sent him, he said, “He didn’t send me, I went.” The October 26, 2026, House Judiciary Democratic staff report alleges he instructed Maxwell not to discuss a survivor whose account implicated the president. As deputy, he oversaw the claims process for the president’s $230 million demand; with Patel he declared there was “no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing” in the Homan case (see Homan); and he told senators the $1.776 billion fund “never started.” On January 20, 2026, after the president threatened “RETRIBUTION” against Minnesota’s leaders, his department subpoenaed Governor Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Mayor Kaohly Her, and two counties, and Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz quashed all 6 in June 2026, finding they “were not issued to investigate, but to harass, coerce, and retaliate.” The ACLU’s July 14, 2026, accounting lists investigations or prosecutions under his supervision of Jerome Powell, James Comey, Letitia James, Walz, and Senators Mark Kelly, Adam Schiff, and Elissa Slotkin; the indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center; suits against more than 30 jurisdictions for voter data; and letters to election officials in every state warning of prosecution. When the whistleblower Erez Reuveni alleged that Bove had urged ignoring court orders, Blanche called him a “disgruntled former employee” and the account “utterly false.” After the D.C. Circuit ended Judge Boasberg’s contempt inquiry on April 14, 2026, he wrote on X that the ruling “should finally end Judge Boasberg’s year-long campaign.”

For referral. The complete recording of the Maxwell interview and the records surrounding her prison transfer; all matters involving the president in which Blanche participated without recusal; the Minnesota grand jury subpoena files; and a comprehensive examination of whether the Attorney General abused the powers of his office, violated his ethical or constitutional obligations, or used the Justice Department to protect his former client and pursue his political adversaries. Where the evidence establishes criminal misconduct, Congress should refer its findings for prosecution.

Marco Rubio

Secretary of State.

Conduct. He called the January 3, 2026, seizure of Maduro “largely a law enforcement function,” the justification for proceeding without Congress, and his department’s embassies raised money for Freedom 250 (see Part VIII).

Tulsi Gabbard

Director of National Intelligence from February 2025 to August 2026; succeeded by Jay Clayton.

Conduct. On January 28, 2026, she attended the FBI’s seizure of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots at the president’s request, although her office has no domestic law-enforcement authority, and put him on the phone with the agents; Senator Mark Warner challenged her at a March 18, 2026, hearing. On April 17 a grand jury subpoena demanded the names and contact information of every Fulton County election and poll worker from 2020, and on May 6 Judge J. P. Boulee allowed the government to keep the ballots. In July 2025 her office released a report alleging a “treasonous conspiracy” by former officials, which fed a grand jury investigation ordered on August 4, 2025.

For referral. The record of her role and the call; the basis for the referral from Kurt Olsen that began the case; and whether intelligence resources were used in a domestic criminal matter.

John Ratcliffe

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency; listed Project 2025 contributor.

Conduct. He referred former CIA Director John Brennan to the FBI for prosecution in July 2025, part of the same inquiry.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Secretary of Labor until her resignation on April 20, 2026.

Conduct. She resigned while the department’s inspector general investigated allegations that she ordered aides to “make up” official trips so she could visit friends and family at public expense, after two aides were placed on leave in January 2026.

For referral. The inspector general’s findings and the travel records her aides were allegedly told to fabricate.

Part V. The White House Staff

Stephen Miller

White House chief of staff since November 9, 2026; formerly deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser; architect of the administration’s immigration and domestic security policies.

Connections. Kristi Noem, who says he directed her; Palantir, whose stock he holds; America First Legal, which he founded and which advised on Project 2025; Pam Bondi, who implemented his directive.

Conduct. On Sean Hannity’s program in late August 2025 he said, “The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization,” and after the assassination of Charlie Kirk he told Kirk’s radio audience on September 15, 2025, that the country faced a “vast domestic terror movement” that federal resources would dismantle. On September 22 the president declared Antifa, which has no membership or leadership, a domestic terrorist organization, a designation the Brennan Center argues no statute permits, and on September 25 he signed National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, which directs Joint Terrorism Task Forces to investigate organized political violence and its funders, instructs the IRS to refer tax-exempt groups to the Justice Department, and lists among the indicators “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity.” After the killing of Alex Pretti, whom Miller called an “assassin,” DHS ran surveillance operations, reportedly named Operation Puppet Master and Project Whipple Shield, against groups opposed to the Minneapolis enforcement surge, among them the AFL-CIO, SEIU, the Communications Workers of America, the Sunrise Movement, and the Democratic Socialists of America. He disclosed holding $100,001 to $250,000 in Palantir stock in a child’s brokerage account while ICE paid Palantir about $30 million in April 2025 to build ImmigrationOS; Don Fox, a former acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, warned that his direction of enforcement made the holding a live conflict under 18 U.S.C. § 208, which treats a minor child’s asset as the official’s own.

Response. He has said he had “zero involvement” with Project 2025, although America First Legal, which he founded, advised on its policy work.

For referral. The NSPM-7 implementation records, the FBI’s resulting list, the targeting files for the DHS operations, and his role in ImmigrationOS procurement.

Russell Vought

Director of the Office of Management and Budget; former acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, serving until August 1, 2026; author of Project 2025’s chapter on the Executive Office of the President.

Conduct. The Government Accountability Office found the administration in violation of the Impoundment Control Act for withholding appropriated money, beginning in May 2025 with electric-vehicle charging funds and in June 2025 with library grants. At the CFPB he sent the April 13, 2025, email that set in motion layoff notices to more than 1,400 employees, carried out with the help of Gavin Kliger (Part VII).

For referral. Every withholding GAO has examined, under the Impoundment Control Act and the Antideficiency Act, and the CFPB layoff records.

David Sacks

Former White House AI and crypto czar, serving as a special government employee until March 2026; subsequently co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Conduct. Reviewing his disclosures in November 2025, Times reporters counted 708 technology investments, 449 of them in AI companies positioned to gain from policies he champions. He received two ethics waivers, grew close to Nvidia’s Jensen Huang while helping to lift restrictions on the company’s chip sales abroad, including to China, a policy that ended in August 2025 with the government taking a 15% cut of Nvidia’s and AMD’s China revenue, and his podcast, All-In, reportedly sought $1 million from sponsors around a July White House AI event, which his lawyers deny. Kathleen Clark of Washington University School of Law, reviewing his crypto waiver, said, “This is graft.”

Response. He called the reporting a “nothing burger,” and his spokesperson said he complied with the rules for special government employees.

For referral. His waivers, his day counts as a special government employee, and the sponsor records for the White House event.

Bo Hines

Executive director of the White House crypto council until August 9, 2025; afterward chief executive of USAT, Tether’s American stablecoin.

Connections. Tether and Cantor Fitzgerald, which holds Tether’s reserves and part of its equity (see Lutnick).

Conduct. He shepherded the GENIUS Act, signed on July 18, 2025, and reportedly pushed to lengthen its compliance window from 18 to 36 months in a way that favored Tether; on October 15, 2026, the Wall Street Journal reported that a consulting firm he co-owned earned about $6.3 million from a Tether deal, with a first installment of $2.49 million reportedly sent on May 11, 2025, while he was still steering the bill.

For referral. His communications with Tether during the drafting, measured against 18 U.S.C. § 201, § 207, and § 208.

Corey Lewandowski

Former special government employee at DHS and de facto chief of staff to Noem, limited by law to 130 days of service a year.

Connections. Kristi Noem, whose contract approvals he controlled, and the contractors GEO Group, Salus Worldwide, American Made Media, and Daedalus Aviation.

Conduct. According to NBC News reporting cited by Robert Garcia in a March 23, 2026, letter to GEO’s chief executive, George Zoley, he sought payments from the private prison company tied to the value of its new or renewed DHS contracts, rejected a counteroffer of a retainer, and then told a senior DHS official to award GEO no further contracts, conduct Garcia called “shaking down contractors.” Senator Maggie Hassan’s June 12, 2026, letter adds that a firm was offered a $20 million contract only if it hired consultants he chose, with a Salus Worldwide representative reportedly saying the company needed to thank “the person who gave [the contract] to us”; that Salus won a fast-tracked self-deportation contract in May 2025 reportedly worth nearly $1 billion; that a $250,000 contract went to American Made Media on September 30, 2025, after a 31-hour application window; and that a $140 million contract to refit deportation aircraft went to Daedalus Aviation, owned by a major campaign donor without comparable experience. His review of every contract above $100,000 reportedly delayed flood-response teams to Texas in July 2025. The DHS inspector general referred his conduct to the Justice Department, and reporting on October 23, 2026, said the inquiry also examines whether he pitched consulting to foreign interests while at DHS; his service-day logs and financial disclosures have never been made public.

Response. He denies wrongdoing, and his representative says the Justice Department has not contacted him. The president, asked about such cases, said, “If they’re not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted.”

For referral. 18 U.S.C. § 201, § 208, and § 1951 as to the GEO allegation; his day logs; and his disclosures.

Tom Homan

Border czar; listed Project 2025 contributor.

Conduct. In September 2024 undercover FBI agents recorded him accepting $50,000 in cash in a bag from a Cava restaurant after he appeared to agree to help them win border contracts in a second Trump administration, and he reportedly said he would hold the money until his service ended. After the inauguration Patel asked for a status update, the department closed the case, and Patel and Blanche said reviewers “found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing,” while the Public Integrity Section that worked the case was largely dismantled.

For referral. The complete investigative file, including the recordings, and the decision memorandum closing the case.

Part VI. The Justice Department and the FBI

Kash Patel

Director of the FBI.

Conduct. He flew the bureau’s Gulfstream to his girlfriend’s performances and to Nashville, assigned SWAT-qualified agents to guard her, removed the jet from public tracking after a former agent, Kyle Seraphin, published its routes, and fired the head of the aviation unit, having said in 2023 that the government should “ground Chris Wray’s private jet.” He requested the status update that preceded the closing of the Homan case.

For referral. The flight logs and reimbursement records, the security detail’s orders, and the aviation chief’s removal.

Emil Bove

Acting deputy attorney general in early 2025; former defense lawyer for the president; confirmed to the Third Circuit by a 50 to 49 vote in July 2025.

Conduct. The whistleblower Erez Reuveni, a fired career lawyer, alleged that at a March 14, 2025, meeting, the day before the deportation flights to El Salvador, Bove said the department should consider telling the courts “f*** you” and ignoring any order; the next day the administration flew Venezuelan men to CECOT while Judge Boasberg was ordering the planes turned around, and Boasberg later found the government appeared to have acted “in bad faith.” A divided D.C. Circuit panel ended the contempt inquiry on April 14, 2026.

For referral. Reuveni’s complaint, the March 14 meeting notes, and the orders behind the March 15 flights.

Alina Habba

Former personal lawyer to the president; acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey until December 8, 2025; now senior adviser to the attorney general for U.S. attorneys.

Conduct. Installed as interim U.S. attorney in March 2025, she was kept in office after her 120 days expired by firing Desiree Grace, the career prosecutor the district’s judges appointed, and naming Habba first assistant; Judge Matthew Brann ruled the maneuver unlawful in August 2025, a unanimous Third Circuit panel affirmed on December 1, and she resigned a week later into a headquarters post. Her signature case was the prosecution of Representative LaMonica McIver, a Democrat, over a confrontation during a congressional oversight visit to an ICE facility.

For referral. Whether prosecutions she authorized while unlawfully serving remain valid, and the decision to charge a sitting member of Congress over an oversight visit.

Lindsey Halligan

Former personal lawyer to the president; installed as U.S. attorney to bring charges against James Comey and Letitia James.

Conduct. On November 24, 2025, Judge Cameron Currie dismissed both indictments because Halligan had been unlawfully appointed, after the president had publicly demanded the charges on Truth Social in a post he later deleted.

Jeanine Pirro

U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Conduct. Her office served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas in January 2026 over its headquarters renovation, and Jerome Powell said on January 11 that “this new threat is not about my testimony last June or about the renovation of the Federal Reserve buildings.”

For referral. The predication for the Federal Reserve inquiry and any White House communication about it.

Ed Martin

Former head of the Justice Department’s Weaponization Working Group and former pardon attorney.

Conduct. Prosecutors reportedly consulted him on the Fulton County case, and as pardon attorney he presided over the clemency program described in Part I, a program he summarized with the phrase “No MAGA left behind.”

For referral. The pardon office’s recommendations, every lobbyist contact, and every payment connected to a petition, in light of the Wall Street Journal’s December 2025 report that lobbyists quoted fees beginning at $1 million.

Part VII. The Officials / Appointees

Brendan Carr

Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission; author of Project 2025’s FCC chapter.

Conduct. On September 17, 2025, after he warned ABC over a Jimmy Kimmel monologue that “we can do this the easy way or the hard way,” the network suspended Kimmel, and the president celebrated on Truth Social that Kimmel “has ZERO talent.” Paramount paid the president $16 million on July 2, 2025, to settle his lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview, and on July 24 the commission approved Paramount’s $8 billion merger with Skydance. On March 14, 2026, he threatened broadcasters’ licenses over their coverage of the Iran war, and on April 28, 2026, the commission ordered Disney’s 8 owned stations to file early for license renewal.

For referral. The merger review file and any communication with the White House about the settlement; the ABC license proceeding; and whether his threats meet the Supreme Court’s 2024 standard in National Rifle Association v. Vullo against government coercion of private speech.

Bill Pulte

Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; Trump donor.

Connections. Palantir, whose stock he held; Lisa Cook, Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell, whom he referred for prosecution.

Conduct. He supplied mortgage-fraud referrals against Cook, James, Schiff, and Swalwell, all of whom deny wrongdoing, and the president cited the Cook referral in moving to fire her; asked his source, he told CNBC, “I’m not going to explain our sources and methods.” His early-2025 disclosures show $15,001 to $50,000 in Palantir capital gains that, according to Accountable.US, he did not appear to divest, while in late May 2025 Fannie Mae announced a partnership with Palantir to hunt mortgage fraud, and he told Bloomberg Television on August 21, 2025, “We brought in Palantir.” The Government Accountability Office has opened an investigation of his referrals.

For referral. The referral files, the source of the “tip,” and the Fannie Mae contract, measured against 18 U.S.C. § 208 and the Privacy Act.

Steve Feinberg

Deputy Secretary of Defense; founder of Cerberus Capital Management.

Conduct. He moved his Cerberus holdings into irrevocable trusts controlled by his adult children and managed by a Cerberus managing director and the firm’s outside counsel, brought three former Cerberus executives into the Pentagon, and oversees the Golden Dome program, which the Congressional Budget Office projects will cost more than $1 trillion and which has awarded work to the Cerberus-backed Eos Energy Enterprises, while the department negotiates with Ligado Networks, another Cerberus-backed company, over its $40 billion claim; Elizabeth Warren notes Cerberus “would most likely receive some portion” of any settlement.

Response. The Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, says Feinberg “will make zero money” from a Ligado settlement and has recused himself, although that recusal does not appear in his ethics agreement.

For referral. The Ligado settlement file and the Golden Dome contract awards, together with the trust instruments and his January 2026 amended ethics agreement.

Gavin Kliger

Department of Government Efficiency engineer detailed to the CFPB in 2025.

Conduct. At 25 he held up to roughly $715,000 in 7 companies on the bureau’s list of prohibited holdings, including Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, and two cryptocurrencies; warned by agency ethics lawyers around April 10, 2025, he helped days later to carry out layoff notices to more than 1,400 employees, the ethics lawyers among them, conduct Don Fox called “a pretty clear-cut violation” of the criminal conflict statute.

For referral. Whether his part in the layoffs violated 18 U.S.C. § 208, and why the ethics lawyers’ warning was followed by their dismissal.

Paolo Zampolli, with David Venturella

Zampolli, special envoy for global partnerships and Kennedy Center trustee; Venturella, Acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since 2026; formerly an ICE official involved in the Amanda Ungaro detention and deportation matter.

Conduct. According to records the New York Times obtained and reported on March 20, 2026, Zampolli asked Venturella to place his former partner, Amanda Ungaro, a Brazilian citizen, in immigration detention during their custody fight over their son, and Venturella contacted ICE’s Miami office, saying the matter mattered to someone close to the White House; she was detained and deported. The October 26, 2026, House Judiciary Democratic staff report names Zampolli, in allegations no prosecutor has brought, as a possible co-conspirator alongside the president in Epstein’s trafficking in the 1990s.

Response. Zampolli says he asked only about the status of her case, and DHS called any suggestion of a political favor “FALSE.”

For referral. ICE’s records of the request and the detention decision, including Venturella’s communications with the Miami field office.

Todd Lyons and the spyware contract

Acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until May 2026; oversaw the agency’s immigration enforcement operations and surveillance contracting.

Conduct. In August 2025 ICE reactivated a contract, frozen under the previous administration, with the American arm of Paragon Solutions, the Israeli-founded maker of the Graphite spyware that prosecutors in Italy linked to the surveillance of journalists and activists; the contract was closed out on January 20, 2026, Lyons acknowledged in an April 1 letter approving a commercial spyware tool for Homeland Security Investigations, and DHS now says ICE “has no relationship” with Paragon while declining to say whether it retains access through a third party.

For referral. A full accounting of every commercial spyware tool ICE has used since January 2025, the vendors behind them, and the people they targeted.

Part VIII. The Diplomatic Posts

Anjani Sinha, George Glass, and Freedom 250

Sinha, ambassador to Singapore; Glass, ambassador to Japan; Freedom 250, a 250th-anniversary vehicle the president announced in December 2025, housed in the National Park Foundation.

Conduct. The Interior Department reportedly funded Freedom 250 with at least $68 million, and its donor materials offered contributors of $1 million or more access to the president, with gifts tax-deductible. On February 5, 2026, at a dinner at the Capella Singapore attended by executives from Citibank, Coinbase, Harley-Davidson, and 3M, Sinha, who had given $1 million to a Trump-backed super PAC the previous year, told the room, according to a recording, “I need your money,” and mentioned that another embassy had raised $37 million; the embassy in Tokyo, under Glass, raised about $35 million from sponsors led by Toyota and SoftBank, companies with tariff and investment matters before the administration. Blair Hall, a retired diplomat, said the most he had raised for a July 4 celebration was about $200,000.

Response. Freedom 250’s spokesperson, Danielle Alvarez, says the group neither solicits nor accepts foreign money.

For referral. Where the embassy money went; State Department solicitation records, which Gregory Meeks and Jared Huffman demanded in May 2026; and the foreign emoluments and gift statutes.

Part IX. The Buyers, the Beneficiaries, and the Allies

Elon Musk

Conduct. He spent more than $445 million on the 2026 cycle; his company benefited from the August 20 space policy two days after the president’s accounts bought its bonds; he received the National Medal of Science on October 8; and the president named him on November 2 as a possible recipient of a preemptive pardon, and the government-efficiency office he led placed Kliger at the CFPB. (Starlink, and more on Elon Musk to be continued in separate Ledger 47 update).

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Conduct. The UAE’s national security adviser bought, through Aryam Investment 1, 49% of World Liberty for $500 million four days before the inauguration, placed executives of his company G42 on its board, and, through MGX, routed a $2 billion Binance investment through World Liberty’s USD1; the UAE then received a framework to import roughly 500,000 advanced AI chips a year.

Changpeng Zhao and Justin Sun

Conduct. Zhao, who pleaded guilty in 2023 to failing to maintain an anti-money-laundering program while Binance paid more than $4 billion in penalties, was pardoned on October 23, 2025, after Binance’s acceptance of USD1 swelled World Liberty’s deposits. Sun, an adviser to and major investor in World Liberty, was the largest holder at the president’s May 22, 2025, dinner for the top 220 holders of the $TRUMP memecoin, who spent an estimated $148 million for the privilege; the SEC had paused his fraud case in February 2025, “citing public interest.” Reuters estimates the family’s pretax crypto income from November 2024 through April 2026 at about $2.3 billion, while buyers of World Liberty tokens lost roughly $674 million and holders of $TRUMP more than $700 million; the president’s own disclosure of June 30, 2026, reports at least $1.4 billion in crypto income for 2025. Regular readers will find the mechanics of these tokens in “The Confidence Structure.”

Gautam Adani and Robert Giuffra Jr.

Conduct. On May 18, 2026, the Justice Department dropped its criminal case against Adani, accused of arranging as much as $265 million in bribes to Indian officials while misleading American investors, after his lawyer, Giuffra, reported by the Times to be one of the president’s personal attorneys, offered a $10 billion pledge of American investment; the department said only that it would “not devote further resources” to the charges.

Rob Citrone

Conduct. The Discovery Capital founder and friend of Bessent held Argentine bonds that rose after the September 2025 rescue (see Bessent).

Benjamin Netanyahu, Miriam Adelson, and Brad Parscale

Conduct. Netanyahu, on trial since 2020 for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, is the beneficiary of the president’s demand for a pardon (Part I, Count 4), which he renewed in April 2026 while the two governments were fighting a joint war against Iran. At the Knesset on October 13, 2025, the president asked Adelson, who gave $100 million to his 2024 effort, to stand, remarked that she has “$60 billion in the bank,” and credited her and her late husband with his decisions to move the embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights; he has since claimed she offered him “another $250 million” to seek an unconstitutional third term. Filings under the Foreign Agents Registration Act show Israel’s Foreign Ministry retained Clock Tower X, run by Parscale, the president’s 2020 campaign manager, to target young Americans on social media and shape what AI systems say about the war; retained Show Faith by Works for a $3.2 million campaign promising “the largest Geofencing and Christian Targeting campaign in US history,” aimed at American churches; and retained Bridges Partners for a campaign using 14 to 18 unnamed influencers paid, by Responsible Statecraft’s estimate, about $7,000 a post. The contracts are legal because they were registered, which is a question for Congress rather than a defense.

The Heritage Foundation and Project 2025

Conduct. The president said on July 5, 2024, that he knew “nothing about Project 2025”; on June 23, 2026, Heritage told donors the administration had adopted 53% of its proposals, a figure the Center for Progressive Reform put at 283 of 532 actions. Its authors and contributors include Vought, Carr, Homan, Ratcliffe, and Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra. Before the election, the American Accountability Foundation, a Project 2025 partner, published a “DHS Watchlist” of 10 career employees, including 2 immigration judges, under the heading “Top 10 Targets.” Heritage’s president, Kevin Roberts, defended Tucker Carlson after Carlson’s October 2025 interview with the antisemitic activist Nick Fuentes, prompting resignations and, in December 2025, the departure of roughly a dozen scholars to a group led by former Vice President Mike Pence. I have found no public record of a government investigation of Heritage, and writing policy is lawful; the question for Congress is whether the plan’s partner organizations coordinated with the Presidential Personnel Office in removing career employees they had publicly targeted.

Palantir

Conduct. The company connects Miller, whose child’s account holds its stock; Pulte, who held its stock and brought it into Fannie Mae; ICE, which hired it to build ImmigrationOS; and the ballroom, to which it donated before receiving more than $1 billion in new or expanded federal contracts in the following 6 months, by Public Citizen’s count.

Part X. Persons (not yet identified)

Conduct. On March 23, 2026, between 6:49 and 6:50 in the morning, roughly 6,200 Brent and WTI crude contracts with a notional value near $580 million changed hands, against an average of about 700 lots in that window over the prior 5 sessions, and at about 7:04 the president posted on Truth Social that “productive” talks with Iran had occurred, sending oil sharply lower; similar bursts preceded the April 7 ceasefire and later Strait of Hormuz announcements, with estimated profits of about $2.6 billion, and the Justice Department is reported to be examining the trades with the CFTC. Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates compared it to going all in at poker “before a card was even turned over.” A special forces soldier, reportedly involved in the January 3 raid on Caracas, has been indicted after placing about $33,000 in Polymarket bets that Maduro would be out of office by January 31, positions that returned more than $409,000.

For referral. Who in the government knew the content and timing of each post, and who among them, their families, or their associates held positions in the minutes before it appeared.

What the 120th Congress owes the voters

Each entry above identifies documents that would be beneficial in confirming or refuting the corruption alleged. Congress should begin by compelling their production, following the evidence wherever it leads, and establishing the full extent of the misconduct. Where criminal violations are established, the findings must be referred for prosecution, regardless of the office held, the wealth accumulated, or the political connections involved. Where existing laws have been exploited, circumvented, or proven inadequate, Congress must amend them and enact new safeguards. That agenda should include mandatory divestment into qualified blind trusts for presidents; financial disclosure and conflict-of-interest rules extending to immediate family members, unpaid envoys, and special government employees; a public registry of pardon advocacy with criminal penalties for corrupt transactions; enforceable protections under the emoluments clauses; a prohibition on selling privileged access to presidential communications; War Powers reform that cuts off funding for unauthorized hostilities; criminal prohibitions against conditioning public payments on electoral outcomes; and protections against the politically motivated removal of inspectors general and federal statistical officials. Accountability cannot end with exposing corruption. It must deliver consequences for those responsible and reforms that prevent future administrations from exploiting the same failures.

On November 2, with a Democratic Congress in sight, the president suggested that the people around him might need pardons before anyone had issued a single subpoena. Two days later, he responded to the largest electoral rebuke of his career by showing reporters a ballroom financed by companies whose federal contracts Congress will soon have the authority to examine. The first raised the prospect of protecting his inner circle from accountability; the second put the financial relationships at the center of that accountability on public display. The next exhibit will arrive before the 120th Congress is sworn in, on December 14 and 15, when the leaders of the world’s largest economies gather for the G20 at Trump National Doral, a resort the president personally owns. Ledger 47 will continue documenting the people involved, the financial arrangements, the evidence Congress must obtain, and the laws that must be enforced, amended, or enacted. Where crimes are established, there must be prosecutions. Where the law has failed, it must be strengthened. Where public office has been converted into a vehicle for private enrichment, the American people are owed criminal accountability, meaningful consequences, and lasting reforms, not another toothless congressional report destined to gather dust while those responsible walk away with their fortunes intact.