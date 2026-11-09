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Susan Moss's avatar
Susan Moss
1h

Not Trump first! Go after the son’s & businesses, administrators like Kegsbreath, Homan, mulvaney, etc. Kick the slats out & the case against Trump will build itself.

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Miles Protter's avatar
Miles Protter
10m

Greatly appreciate the amount of work you put in. Thank you.

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