Thirteen months ago, seated at a White House dinner with the president and the most powerful men in American technology, Mark Zuckerberg promised that Meta would spend at least $600 billion in the United States by the end of 2028. On Wednesday afternoon, explaining to analysts why Muse, the AI agent he now calls the company’s future, had not been released to the world, he put that ambition in humbler terms. “Because this is a compute-intensive service to run, we have not launched it globally yet,” he said, before adding a sentence that may define his company’s year: “It’s going to be very important to get the math on all of this to work out.”

The math was already sitting in a filing Meta had sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission a few hours earlier, tucked beneath the best quarterly revenue in the company’s history. In it, Meta disclosed a new class of nonvoting shares designed to raise what it called “hundreds of billions over a period of several years beginning as early as fall 2026,” and it added, with unusual candor, that it hoped to move before other companies absorbed what capital the market had left. By the time investors had finished reading it on Thursday morning, the stock was in free fall. Meta closed down 6.98% at $648.85, roughly $124 billion poorer. By the closing bell on Friday the companies at the center of the AI boom had surrendered more than $1 trillion of value in 2 sessions, Brent crude had settled at a six-month high of $116.72, and strategic American military assets (such as the E-3 Sentry) were being repositioned back into the Gulf to restart a war that Trump has already lost.

Every thread of this week leads back to choices made by a small number of people. A president who took us into a war of choice, bet the economy on a buildout financed with debt, and the executives who promised it to him are now looking for someone else to pay for it. His officials spent the summer telling Americans that oil would fall while preparing to resume a war that guarantees it will rise, and on Thursday, as tankers burned in the Strait of Hormuz, the president told the country the attacks were invented. What follows is an account of how these decisions converged in a single week, exposing the recklessness of those responsible, and the enormous cost now being passed on to the American public.

What Zuckerberg told Wall Street (and what Meta’s own filings revealed)

Had investors read only the first page of Meta’s release, they would have found little to fear, given that revenue rose 26% to $64.6 billion and beat every major forecast. Zuckerberg’s prepared statement struck the same note, declaring that “our investments are paying off, the core business is strong, and we’re seeing velocity across the board.” Beneath that, though, sat a company spending more than it earns for the first time in over a decade. Capital expenditures of $34.91 billion outran operating cash flow of $32.79 billion, leaving free cash flow at negative $2.12 billion, compared with positive $10.63 billion a year earlier. A $10 billion settlement-related charge with state attorneys general over youth safety cut operating income to $13 billion and a New Mexico judge separately ordered $25 billion in penalties tied to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which Meta will appeal.

The balance sheet tells the rest of the story. Meta has not repurchased a share of its own stock in 4 quarters, after spending $26.3 billion on buybacks last year, and its long-term debt has risen from $58.7 billion in January to $80.9 billion against cash of $82.45 billion, which leaves net cash, the cushion that once made its AI ambitions look self-financing, close to zero. It also carries roughly $825 billion of longer-term commitments for cloud capacity, energy, and hardware, and it raised the floor of its 2026 capital budget to $135 billion. Analysts expect the spending to accelerate from there, with Ken Gawrelski of Wells Fargo modeling about $250 billion of capital spending in 2027. Ygal Arounian of Wedbush raised his own 2027 estimate from $210 billion to $249 billion, noting that management offered no visibility into next year beyond a promise to keep investing aggressively.

Susan Li, Meta’s chief financial officer, told analysts on Wednesday that the company has no specific financing plans and described the new share class as a “prudent” precaution meant to give Meta access to a diverse pool of funding. Meta’s own preliminary information statement, filed with the SEC to explain the new stock, is less coy. “The Company expects to use shares of Class C common stock to conduct equity offerings,” it reads, and the filing explaining the board’s deliberations describes a raise that could begin this fall in what it calls an increasingly difficult environment for raising capital. Investors chose to believe the documents written under legal liability. “In Meta’s case, investors are interpreting the new non-voting shares as a backdoor for issuing more stock and diluting holdings eventually,” Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers said on Thursday.

Those documents also show that Meta’s directors saw the squeeze coming months before the public did. In August, a special committee of the board discussed tightening credit conditions for the largest AI spenders, along with the tepid demand Meta had found for a July bond sale to fund a data center in Texas, and it warned that borrowing on the scale now contemplated could damage the company’s credit ratings. Those conversations were still under way on October 3, when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Axios that the AI boom was no bubble and pointed to the spending of Microsoft, Google, and Meta as evidence of its strength. Either the Treasury secretary did not know what one of the companies he cited was telling its own directors, or he knew and offered the reassurance anyway, and a man who built his career managing a hedge fund by reading balance sheets cannot comfortably claim the first.

The design of the new shares reveals whose interests the board was protecting. Zuckerberg controls 60.6% of Meta’s votes while owning about 13.4% of its economic value, so every ordinary share the company sells erodes his grip, a problem Meta used to solve by buying back stock with cash it no longer has to spare. According to the filing, he told the independent committee he would not accept any equity financing that diluted his control and rejected proposals to phase out his 10-vote shares. He also said he intended to leave California before voters decide on a wealth tax on November 3, and at a board dinner on September 9 he told directors he planned to list his Palo Alto estate 4 days later. Committee members at one point discussed resigning, yet the board ultimately agreed to nonvoting Class C shares that take effect in January and allow Zuckerberg to sell 20% of his own new allotment at once. That leaves whoever buys Meta’s coming stock financing a buildout that is already burning cash without any say in how the money is spent.

Wall Street’s reaction was more anxious than its price targets suggest. Laura Martin of Needham, citing Meta’s need for “hundreds of billions of dollars,” advised clients to “stay on the sidelines,” while Nat Schindler of Scotiabank warned that Muse can become profitable only with “a substantial reduction in serving costs” and that Meta’s spending plans may require an equity raise. Mark Zgutowicz of Benchmark flagged a gross margin of 79.3% that missed expectations by about 80 basis points, a shortfall he argued could not be blamed on depreciation alone. Mark Mahaney of Evercore expects Meta to seek $50 billion to $100 billion within 6 months, and Doug Anmuth of JPMorgan, eager to see the overhang lifted, told clients, “The sooner the better in our view.”

Meta wants Berkshire’s billions (but the price of a rescue could be extraordinary)

Late on Thursday, a Dow Jones report raised the possibility that one of the buyers could be Berkshire Hathaway, and although neither company has confirmed it, the idea is less far-fetched than it sounds. In June, when Alphabet announced an $80 billion stock sale to pay for its own AI spending, Berkshire bought $10 billion of the shares directly, reportedly at a discount of about 6%, and the conglomerate now holds more than $350 billion of cash under Greg Abel, Warren Buffett’s successor. The same report sized a Meta transaction at $40 billion or more and noted Berkshire’s long preference for convertible securities, which give it the upside of stock with the protection of debt.

Anyone expecting Berkshire to arrive as a friendly investor should study how it behaves when other companies need money badly. In September 2008, with the financial system coming apart, it took $5 billion of Goldman Sachs preferred stock paying 10% a year, and in 2019, when Occidental Petroleum needed financing to close a takeover, it took $10 billion of preferred stock along with warrants on up to 80 million shares. Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management argued on CNBC on Thursday that Meta’s ad business, growing at 26% with a stock priced below 20 times projected earnings, can carry the buildout, and few doubt that Meta will find the money. Whether it can raise capital was never the real question, though. What matters is the price, and a company selling stock in a moment of weakness, to fund a program its founder concedes does not yet work on paper, through shares that leave the buyers voiceless, is asking for a rescue, whatever its bankers decide to call it.

More than $1 trillion wiped out in two days (but the real damage is likely still ahead)

The selling on Thursday spread from Meta to almost everything connected to the buildout. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 6.7%, shedding roughly $688 billion of value, after Lam Research dropped 12% on a supply warning from its chief financial officer, Doug Bettinger, while AMD lost 8.1%, Micron 6%, Nvidia 4.40%, and Alphabet 3.2%. The Nasdaq suffered its worst session since June, and once Meta’s $124 billion and Alphabet’s roughly $130 billion are added to the chip index, the measurable losses exceed $940 billion before counting Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, SpaceX, or the smaller cloud companies, which puts the day’s toll comfortably above $1 trillion. “It’s a wonderful day on Wall Street,” Paul Nolte of Murphy & Sylvest said that afternoon, in a tone that left no doubt about his meaning, before adding that “investors are starting to realize that there are some holes in the AI story.”

Money that left technology ran for cover in Procter & Gamble, which rose 5.6%, in Lockheed Martin, which rose 7%, and above all in Treasuries, which staged their strongest rally in more than 3 years as the 10-year yield fell 19.3 basis points to 4.953%. Joe Saluzzi of Themis Trading watched clients “rotating out of techs, out of the AIs, and into the more safety trades,” and Russell Thompsons of Hilbert Group called it “a rotation of capital and a flight to quality.” The voices explaining it were strikingly consistent. “More spending, negative free cash flow, not enough revenue being generated from the spend (is) concerning investors,” Robert Pavlik of Dakota Wealth said, while Matthew Maley of Miller Tabak put the shift in terms of patience: “It’s just becoming more and more evident to people that it’s going to take a lot longer.”

Friday, which might have brought a rebound, instead brought surging oil costs. The Dow closed down 652.82 points, or 1.23%, at 52,215.16, the S&P 500 fell 0.52% to 7,623.68 for its second straight losing week, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.21% to 25,955.34, while United, Delta, and American Airlines each fell more than 4% on fuel costs and American Express announced it would cut about 5% of its workforce. The 10-year yield climbed back toward 4.99%, unwinding much of Thursday’s rally, and the market’s fear gauge rose above 19. Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America, told clients that “we stay tactically risk-off until mid-Nov,” which is about as close as a Wall Street strategist comes to telling his clients to brace.

Bank of America’s own October survey of 161 fund managers had already captured the mood beneath the surface, finding that 39% now name AI capital spending as the likeliest source of a systemic credit event, even as the same managers held their heaviest overweight in technology since 2020. Those two findings sit uneasily together, and this week showed what happens when they collide. The chips that secure much of the industry’s debt are losing value far faster than the industry admits, with an Nvidia H100 that rented for $8 to $10 an hour in late 2024 now fetching roughly $2 to $3, which is why a correction in share prices alone cannot repair what the buildout has broken. Jensen Huang, who sells those chips, insisted on Thursday that “the demand for the neoclouds is off the charts,” even as he conceded that capital for them is scarce. CoreWeave, the largest of those neoclouds, closed at a new low with unsecured bonds yielding around 15% and Madison Rezaei of Bernstein estimating that it needs about $85 billion to fund work it has already signed.

Trump promised cheaper oil (while America’s emergency reserves were being pumped dry)

Brent’s settlement at $116.72 on Friday marked its highest close in 6 months and its third straight weekly gain, and West Texas Intermediate closed just above $103 after rising about 3.8% in a single session. The damage is spreading beyond crude, given that Dutch wholesale gas, the benchmark for Europe, rose above €93 per megawatt-hour this week, its highest level since December 2022. At home, the national average for gasoline in the United States stood at $4.27 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA, before the latest jump in crude had worked its way to the pump. Over the summer, when Brent had fallen to below $80 in August, the White House, the Treasury, and most of the economists quoted in the financial press assured Americans that the worst was over. Our firm argued that prices were being held down by measures that could not last and would climb again this fall, and as recently as last weekend Bessent was still telling NBC, “We will get to the other side of the Iran conflict, and those prices will come down.”

Within days of that interview, Houthi missiles and drones struck Riyadh, Dammam, Abha, and Aramco’s port at Yanbu, and Aramco evacuated its Dhahran headquarters for the first time since the war began. On Thursday, Iran’s state television reported, citing the Revolutionary Guard’s navy, that 7 tankers had been struck or damaged by mines in the Strait of Hormuz overnight, which would be the most vessels hit in a single day since the war began on February 28. The president responded on Truth Social by accusing Tehran of inventing the damage to push oil higher before the midterms. “They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else,” he wrote, offering no evidence for the claim.

His other statements this week have been no more reassuring. On Thursday morning he said the United States is “not negotiating” with Iran and warned that “something one way or another will happen, fairly soon.” On Friday he mused aloud about whether to “finish it off or just want to let it wither,” told reporters that “we could end it very quickly,” and insisted, on the subject of shipping through Hormuz, that “we are getting everything we want.” Earlier in the month he had promised on Truth Social that “we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections,” a pledge that sent Brent from above $107 to $103 within hours. He followed it 3 days later with an “ENERGY CEASEFIRE” between Russia and Ukraine that lasted until Volodymyr Zelensky told the Financial Times, “The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We’re done.”

Meanwhile the administration’s practical response has been small and improvised. The Energy Department is offering 315,000 barrels of diesel from the Northeast heating oil reserve, a volume the country burns in a matter of hours, and the president has arranged for a Russian diesel cargo bound for New York through a deal with Moscow, while also declaring imported wind turbines a threat to national security. Some of the forecasters who promised lower prices have begun blaming Chinese demand, yet China’s onshore crude stocks sit only 13 million barrels below last year’s level, while the American strategic reserve has been drawn to its lowest level since 1982. With those tools spent, Edward Bell of MUFG noted on Friday that flows through Hormuz are “still holding at close to pre-conflict levels,” an observation that sits awkwardly beside Iran’s claims of burning tankers and suggests that the full price of a renewed war has not yet been paid.

Trump says he hasn't decided on war (but the military is already moving into position)

Anyone who wants to know whether Trump is preparing to restart his war of choice can learn a great deal from the sky and the sea. Open-source trackers who follow American refueling aircraft estimate that between 190 and 195 KC-135 and KC-46 tankers are now deployed across the Central Command region and Europe, a level that has stabilized after earlier withdrawals were reversed, with more than 90 of them on their second or third rotation since the war began. The analysts at IntelSky reported that Air Force tanker sorties in the first 2 weeks of October ran about 50% above September’s daily rate, with a similar increase in transport flights. On Friday an E-3 Sentry radar plane flew from Ramstein in Germany back to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, the same base where an Iranian strike destroyed one of the Air Force’s 16 E-3s in March, a loss Heather Penney of the Mitchell Institute called “incredibly problematic.” Commanders do not send another into range of the same missiles unless they expect to need it.

At sea, the carriers George Washington and George H.W. Bush are operating in the Arabian Sea, and the Theodore Roosevelt strike group and the amphibious ready group built around the Makin Island are on their way with roughly 9,000 sailors and Marines, a deployment that an American official told the Associated Press could push the total in the region above 20,000. Central Command says its blockade of Iran had diverted 130 commercial vessels by October 5, while the Institute for the Study of War counted at least 24 commercial ships targeted by Iran near Hormuz in a 2-week span. On Wednesday the New York Times reported that American and Israeli planners have drawn up a short, intensive campaign against Iranian energy, nuclear, and missile sites, quoting officials who described the president’s shifting instructions as “day-to-day whiplash.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made an unannounced trip to Israel the same week, and the State Department ordered all nonessential staff out of Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s commanders are signaling that they expect the strikes to kick off soon. Maj. Gen. Mostafa Izadi, deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guard, said Iran “is advancing with strength and is ready to carry out the most powerful operations,” and the Guard’s spokesman, Hossein Mohibi, said a new war “would be irrational for the United States” while warning that the possibility “absolutely exists.” The Guard has threatened to strike American bases across the region if the Navy continues escorting ships through Hormuz, and Israel’s Channel 12 has reported unusual military movements inside Iran detected by Western governments. Mohsen Rezaei of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned that American data centers and AI infrastructure in the Gulf would be “within range” if fighting resumes. That threat has precedent, since Iranian drones struck 2 Amazon data centers in the UAE and one in Bahrain in March, leaving some of the Bahrain data permanently unrecoverable.

There are dissenting signals, and they deserve weight. Israel’s military chief reportedly sees no operational need to strike before the Israeli election, and Alex Vatanka of the Middle East Institute doubts an early strike, although even he has warned that “it’s not so much the logic of the war that might be in the driver’s seat.” Taken together with intelligence our firm has gathered from sources in the region and in Washington, however, the open-source record suggests it would not be surprising for strikes to begin this weekend or at some point before Israelis vote, whatever the president has promised. He has a habit of abandoning plans once they leak, then acting on a new schedule (which he claims was his plan all along). The market, which cannot know which version of him will appear on a given morning, is pricing the possibility of an imminent attack into every barrel.

How a handful of billionaires turned their AI gamble into American economic policy

None of this was inevitable, and it would be a mistake to treat the week as a series of separate shocks. The AI buildout became national economic policy on January 21, 2025, when the president stood beside Sam Altman, Larry Ellison, and Masayoshi Son to announce Stargate and its promise of up to $500 billion, and it was sealed at the dinner where Zuckerberg and his peers pledged their hundreds of billions. Having tied his economic record to those promises, the president set about removing obstacles in their way, most notably through a December 2025 executive order that directed the Justice Department to sue states over their AI laws and asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to consider withholding broadband funds from states that resist. “That is the point of all of this,” Adam Billen of Encode, a youth-led AI safety group, said of the order’s chilling effect on state protections.

The people writing the rules have stakes in the outcome. David Sacks, the White House adviser on AI and crypto, works under ethics waivers that the ethics scholar Kathleen Clark said function “like a presidential pardon in advance,” while his venture firm holds more than 400 investments tied to AI. The government itself has taken nearly 10% of Intel and a 15% cut of Nvidia and AMD chip sales to China, and Lutnick’s former firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, now run by his sons, served as placement agent when USA Rare Earth raised $1.5 billion to close a deal giving his own department a 10% stake in the company. Washington now owns pieces of the industry it regulates, collects a share of the sales it approves, and sends business to firms run by the families of its officials, which gives the administration every reason to keep calling a bubble a boom.

The war follows the same logic of personal stakes over public interest. Sold in February as a matter of weeks, it has already cost $37.5 billion by the Pentagon’s own count, a figure Hegseth confirmed to senators in July before the White House requested an $87.6 billion supplemental that Senator Patty Murray said asked taxpayers “to pick up the tab.” It has not toppled the government in Tehran, produced an agreement, or defeated Iran militarily, and it has helped drive the president’s approval to 32% in a Reuters and Ipsos poll published in September. A second round offers the country nothing beyond higher oil, emptier reserves, and new targets for Iranian missiles, while offering the president the chance to get vengeance on an enemy that has humiliated him, and that motive appears to be carrying more weight in his decisions than any strategy his generals could describe.

The safety valves that might have slowed all of this have been weakened in turn. Bessent has narrowed the circle of journalists permitted to question him, halting his appearances on Bloomberg Television, according to Semafor, in a season when reporters from Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times were denied credentials to the G20, and he conceded on October 3, “I can’t control the bond market.” Wall Street, which will earn fees on every dollar of the stock these companies are about to sell, has largely played along.

The American public is being handed the bill

For most Americans the cost arrives through ordinary bills rather than on a trading screen. Taxpayers have paid $37.5 billion for the first round of the war and $1.05 trillion in interest on the national debt in the fiscal year that just ended, a year that closed with a $1.99 trillion deficit and gross debt now over $40 trillion. “Higher interest begets more debt, and greater debt begets higher rates and higher interest,” Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget warned this month. Households across the 13 states of the PJM grid face electric bills more than 5% higher as utilities race to power data centers, with the average bill in Columbus, Ohio, set to rise by $27 a month. Retirees who own the AI giants through index funds and the neocloud debt through bond funds will absorb the losses that private lenders structured their deals to avoid.

Americans have begun to push back, and not only through their portfolios. In a Gallup poll, 71% said they would oppose a data center in their own community, and when the president responded on Wednesday by suggesting that companies pay towns a dividend to accept them, Costas Panagopoulos of Northeastern University called the idea “too little, too late.” The country is also profoundly less safe than it was when this began, with its oil reserve at a four-decade low, its military assets depleted, its bases in the Gulf damaged, and its companies’ investments in the region named as viable targets by the very government it is preparing to fight.

Meta never intended its filing to read like a confession, yet that is precisely what it has become, a written admission from one of the strongest balance sheets in the AI industry that the enormous buildout championed by the president can no longer finance itself. It came in a week when investors would rather accept less than 5% from a government drowning in over $40 trillion of debt and preparing for another war than risk another dollar on the AI boom, while American military aircraft returned to the Gulf, oil surged above $116 a barrel, and the president dismissed accounts of burning tankers as fabrications.

In the days ahead, watch who buys Meta’s stock and at what discount, watch Brent if Washington resumes its attacks on Iran, and watch the 10-year Treasury yield when the Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday. Together, they will expose just how much of this financial and geopolitical disaster is being transferred to the American public. The billionaires made their promises, Wall Street financed their ambitions, and Washington cleared the way, even as the risks mounted and the costs became impossible to conceal. Now that the numbers are beginning to collapse under the weight of those decisions, the same people responsible are looking for someone else to absorb the consequences. That is the real scandal at the heart of all of this: a handful of extraordinarily wealthy and powerful men have gambled with the financial security of an entire country, and the American people, who never consented to any of it, are now being made to pay the price for their greed, recklessness, and insatiable pursuit of wealth and power.