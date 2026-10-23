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MarcStephan's avatar
MarcStephan
6dEdited

Outstanding analysis. Hyperscalers excellent at SEM operations (Somebody Else’s Money). Professional investors backing off so the Government is facilitating transferring the risk to naive retail investors as a ‘non-bailout bailout’. 401k IRA, and savings are about to be hung out to dry while Trump Lutnick et al get even richer. Oh - and would you poor people please send your kids to die in the ME please. 🤬😤

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Dooley Wilson's avatar
Dooley Wilson
7d

Why are we dumb taxpayers bailing out corporate bad decisions?

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