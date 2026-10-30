When the closing bell rang on Friday, October 30, Intel had lost 29.3% of its value in a single day, ending at $65.13 for its worst session in more than 50 years and erasing roughly $140 billion in stock market value. The Nasdaq, home to most of America’s big technology companies, closed down 2.9% at 25,420.96, finishing its worst month since March 2025, and the S&P 500 fell 2.1% to 7,559.67, giving back everything it had gained in a month in which it had set an all-time high. The Dow lost 652 points, the VIX (the index Wall Street uses to measure fear) jumped 24%, and gold fell 3.6%, which is not what gold is supposed to do on a frightening day. Bitcoin, which a generation of investors had been told was their escape hatch, was trading near $76,800 after the largest crypto theft ever recorded. Less than 24 hours earlier, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, had lost roughly $500 billion in value, the second-largest one-day loss for any company in American history.

On the same afternoon, the interest rate on 10-year Treasuries, the bonds the U.S. government sells to borrow money, fell to 4.92%, down from 5.365% on October 7, its highest level since 2002. Over the weekend, the administration’s allies and much of financial television will point to that lower rate as a sign that inflation is easing and the economy is fine, although nothing published this week supports either claim. What actually happened over the last 12 trading days is simpler and more alarming. Close to $3 trillion in value vanished from American AI and technology stocks, the investors who sold had to put that cash somewhere, and nearly every other safe place they might have used failed at the same moment, so the money landed in Treasuries by default.

This latest article walks through those 12 trading days one by one, and then explains why the shelter they ran to is only temporary. To keep things clear, when I write “Treasuries” or “government bonds,” I mean debt issued by the U.S. government, which investors are currently (temporarily) treating as the safest place to park money. When I write about the debt of companies like CoreWeave, Meta, or Oracle, I call it corporate debt, since it carries the risk that the company may not be able to pay it back, and the two have been moving in opposite directions all month.

Twelve trading days, nearly $3 trillion wiped out

Our firm measured the damage from Thursday, October 15, through Friday’s close, which covers the 12 trading days of the second half of October, and 4 of those days did most of the work. On October 16, tech stocks lost more than $1 trillion in one session. On October 22, chipmaker stocks alone were on pace to lose more than $616 billion. On October 29, Alphabet lost about $500 billion by itself, and on Friday the Nasdaq’s 2.9% drop erased roughly another trillion. Those 4 days add up to more than $3 trillion in reported losses (although stocks bounced back on some of the days in between, so the net figure is somewhat lower).

Reuters reported that the Nasdaq 100, an index of the 100 largest companies on the Nasdaq, had lost close to $1.4 trillion in October before Friday’s trading even began, and the companies that sit outside that index add to the total. Oracle trades on the New York Stock Exchange, CoreWeave’s stock market value has fallen to about $31 billion from a peak near $90 billion, and SpaceX has lost more than $400 billion since its October 6 high and finished the week worth less than $2 trillion. After subtracting every rebound along the way, our count of what American AI and technology stocks lost in these 12 trading days comes to nearly $3 trillion. Alphabet and Meta now each sit more than 20% below their highest prices of the past year, Tesla about 19%, Amazon about 15%, and Nvidia about 12%.

The first major cracks (October 15 and 16)

The selling started right after a hotter-than-expected inflation report, and money began flowing into government bonds from the very first day. On Thursday, October 15, investors sold technology stocks instead of buying the dip, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell by more than a tenth of a percentage point to 5.089% as buyers piled into government debt. As my readers will recall, a day earlier, the investor Chamath Palihapitiya had posted on X a chart showing that CoreWeave, a company that rents out Nvidia chips to AI developers, was paying about 15% interest on its corporate debt, a rate usually reserved for borrowers in serious trouble. That same afternoon, the research firm Gartner estimated that more than $3.5 trillion spent on AI data centers and equipment could lose much of its value by 2030, so the warning signs were showing up among lenders before they showed up in stock prices.

They showed up in stock prices on Friday, October 16, when tech shares lost more than $1 trillion in a single day as the price of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed above $110 a barrel for the first time since May. The index that tracks chipmakers fell for an eighth straight day (its longest losing streak since 2008), and the two worst performers in the Nasdaq 100 were CoreWeave and Nebius, both of which borrowed heavily to buy chips they rent to AI companies. Oil going up while AI stocks went down would become the pattern for the rest of the month.

Where the money went

When close to $3 trillion in stock value disappears, many of the investors who sold are left holding cash, and cash has to be parked somewhere, so most of it went to the U.S. government (the timing of each move makes the connection plain). On Thursday, October 22, the same day CoreWeave, Nebius, IREN, and SpaceX each lost between 8% and 11% and the Nasdaq fell 2.6%, Treasuries had their best day in more than 2 years, by Bloomberg’s measure, with the 10-year yield dropping to 4.96%. “It is a flight to safety,” Mitch Goldberg, president of ClientFirst Strategy, said that afternoon. After Alphabet’s collapse on Thursday and Intel’s on Friday, Treasury yields fell again, and the buying spread overseas as government bond yields in Australia, Japan, and New Zealand dropped as well.

The data on where people put their money tell the same story. EPFR, which tracks investment funds, recorded a record $59.3 billion going into funds that hold U.S. government bonds in the third quarter, plus about $14 billion more in early October. The Kobeissi Letter reported on X on October 13 that money market funds around the world took in $166.4 billion in a single week, the most since April 2020, pushing the total held in American money market funds to a record $8 trillion. Money market funds mostly hold Treasury bills, which are government IOUs that come due within a few months, so this money is essentially a short-term loan to the government by people who plan to take it back the moment stocks look safe again. They are waiting out the storm, and their choice says nothing about whether they think Treasuries are a good long-term investment.

The dollar tells you who is doing the buying. When frightened foreign investors look for safety, they usually buy dollars first, yet this week the dollar fell at the same time Treasury yields fell, which means most of the buying is coming from Americans pulling their own money out of their own stock market (foreign buyers have been stepping back from U.S. government debt for months, as our firm reported in September). On October 23, we wrote that money was leaving AI stocks for Treasuries, and on October 27 we called that shift a short-term lifeline for the government bond market that could not last unless AI stocks collapsed outright. In the 3 trading days since, the losses in AI stocks have more than doubled.

The lenders have stopped trusting AI

The clearest sign that this is about fear shows up in what companies have to pay to borrow compared with what the government pays. All month, the interest rate on Treasuries fell while the extra interest that investors demand from companies, known as the credit spread, went up. On October 23, the average spread on corporate debt worldwide reached 1.29 percentage points on Bloomberg’s index, the widest since May 2025, on the same day Treasuries were coming off their best session in more than 2 years. Barclays strategist Venu Krishna had already warned in late September that spreads “widened materially for investment grade and high yield bonds” tied to the biggest tech companies, data centers, and the specialized AI chip-rental firms known as neoclouds, and October made it worse. Investors who are willing to accept less interest from the government while demanding more from companies are running toward safety, which is about as far from a vote of confidence in the economy as a market can get.

Meta is where this showed most clearly, as the cost of insurance against Meta failing to repay its debts (a contract traders call a credit default swap) jumped on October 22 to a record 1.148 percentage points a year, its biggest one-day rise since at least 2025, after the company reported that it spent $2.12 billion more than it brought in during the quarter, its first cash shortfall since 2012, and raised the low end of its spending forecast. Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, said that day that investors were “questioning whether all the spending on AI is having the type of returns” they had been promised. The same insurance on Oracle’s debt hit a record 3.43 percentage points that week, Amazon’s was near its highest since March 2020, and SpaceX’s reached a record 2.42 percentage points, more than double where it started trading in June.

Even the safest corporate debt tied to AI cracked, as Trepp, which tracks real estate loans, found that top-rated AAA bonds backed by data center mortgages saw their extra interest over Treasuries rise to 1.82 percentage points in the week to October 23, while similar bonds backed by offices, hotels, and warehouses barely moved. (Every loan behind those data center bonds is still being paid on time, which tells you lenders are repricing the risk before anyone defaults, not after.)

On October 28, Bloomberg reported that the firm that did more than any other to build the market for AI corporate debt had started walking away from it. Pacific Investment Management Co., known as PIMCO and one of the largest bond investors in the world, led about $18 billion of borrowing for Meta’s data centers and $10 billion for Oracle’s Michigan data center campus, and according to filings and that report, it has since cut both positions roughly in half. It sold about $3 billion of the Meta-linked debt while it still traded above what investors originally paid, and the Oracle Michigan debt that was sold at 98.7 cents on the dollar now trades near 88 cents. PIMCO also turned down a jumbo loan deal for Broadcom and Anthropic, an $11 billion SoftBank bond, and Oracle-linked loans for a New Mexico data center, and Bloomberg found at least 18 data center financings now paying double-digit interest. PIMCO’s chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, has acknowledged that “we have yet to identify some kind of landing range” for how much AI corporate debt investors will be asked to buy.

When one of the world’s largest bond investors cuts its stake in deals it led by half, the retreat from AI is happening among lenders as well as stockholders, and both groups are moving into the same government bonds. The one place PIMCO kept writing checks points to where this is going, since it still took $4 billion of SpaceX’s chip financing this week, which means the insurance and annuity money that once spread across the whole AI buildout is now crowding behind its biggest spender, as we described it would on October 26. Companies worldwide have borrowed more than $450 billion this year to build AI, and Goldman Sachs projects that the 5 largest cloud companies alone will need to borrow about $400 billion more in 2027, every dollar of it priced at the Treasury rate plus an extra charge for risk that is climbing faster than the Treasury rate is falling.

A short reprieve, then the Fed

For 3 days in the last week of October, Wall Street market makers did their best to convince retail investors that the worst might be over. The relief ended on Wednesday, October 28, when Microsoft reported spending less on data centers than expected, signaling that the companies building them were falling behind schedule and sending neocloud stocks tumbling once again. That afternoon, the Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate at 3.75% to 4% in a 10-2 vote, with Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack voting to raise rates immediately, and Chairman Kevin Warsh described the economy as strong and inflation as elevated. Traders (our firm included) widely expect a rate increase at the Fed’s December 9 meeting.

That matters for everyone who bought Treasuries this month, because government bond yields usually fall when the economy slows and inflation cools, since investors expect the Fed to cut rates and want to lock in today’s higher interest before it disappears. The second half of October delivered the opposite, with the economy ‘growing’ at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter, prices still rising faster than the Fed wants, and a central bank leaning toward raising rates, yet the 10-year yield fell about 0.45 percentage points from its October 7 high anyway. A bond rally built on expected rate cuts has something holding it in place for as long as the economy keeps weakening, while a rally built on fear lasts only as long as the panic in stocks outweighs the inflation that eats away at what a bond pays.

Thursday’s half-trillion and Friday’s reckoning

Alphabet reported its results on the evening of October 28, and by Thursday’s close its stock had fallen 12.6%, its worst day since it went public in 2004. The company spent $9.1 billion more than it brought in during the quarter, its second straight quarter in the red on that measure, bought back none of its own stock, and borrowed money and sold new shares instead, after its spending on data centers and equipment more than doubled to $51.4 billion in a single quarter, more than half the $91.4 billion it spent in all of 2025. Its chief financial officer, Anat Ashkenazi, said that spending would rise significantly again in 2027, and Mike O’Rourke of JonesTrading concluded that Google “showed vulnerability to AI,” pointing to search revenue growth that slowed to 12% from 19% in the first quarter.

Intel reported on Thursday evening and delivered the week’s final blow. The company beat expectations for the third quarter, earning an adjusted 52 cents a share on $16.5 billion in sales, with its data center business up 78%, then told investors it expects $15 billion to $16 billion in sales for the final quarter of the year, below the roughly $17 billion analysts expected, and cut its profit margin forecast to 38% from 43%. A shortage of memory chips is driving up the price of computers and squeezing corporate technology budgets, and Intel now expects PC sales to shrink 12% this year and another 10% in 2027. “We expect the current environment to persist until memory availability and prices begin to normalize,” chief executive Lip-Bu Tan told investors, while an explosion at Intel’s factory in Israel, which killed 2 people, will cost about $600 million in sales over the next 2 quarters. Chief financial officer Dave Zinsner said there is “probably not a dynamic where we are going to have positive free cash flow” next year, meaning Intel expects to spend more than it brings in, even as its spending on factories rises “strongly” from about $20 billion this year. Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon called the outlook “(in a word) terrible” and cut his price target to $75 from $110.

American taxpayers took part of that loss directly, since under a deal the Commerce Department struck in August 2025, the government turned $8.9 billion in CHIPS Act grants and other funds into 433.3 million Intel shares at $20.47 each, about 10% of the company. “BIG NEWS: The United States of America now owns 10% of Intel,” then-Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wrote on X at the time. With the stock down $26.94 a share at Friday’s close, the public’s stake lost nearly $12 billion in one day, more than the government paid for the whole thing, and an administration that turned a factory subsidy into a bet on the AI boom now owns a slice of that boom’s worst day in half a century. “Strong AI demand is no longer enough on its own,” Daniela Hathorn of Capital.com said as the selling spread across chip stocks.

Nowhere left to stand (not even bitcoin)

Investors looking for a way out of the stock market found another door closing overnight. Late Thursday, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, disclosed a security breach with an estimated cost of $6.3 billion, the largest theft in the industry’s history and more than 4 times the size of the Bybit hack, which a blockchain analytics firm has since linked to a North Korean unit. The exchange said its early investigation suggested the breach “may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop,” froze deposits and withdrawals, and through co-chief executive Richard Teng said it was “committed to covering all hacked losses through our company funds.” Changpeng Zhao, the Binance founder President Trump pardoned last year, gave his own verdict on X: “It does look like a hack.”

Bitcoin, which traded above $86,000 earlier in the month, was near $76,800 when the stock market closed Friday, and roughly $1.55 billion in borrowed-money bets were wiped out, according to Coinglass, most of them wagers that prices would rise. When our firm argued in “The Confidence Structure” that bitcoin’s price is manufactured rather than discovered, we said it would break the moment confidence did, and this week it did. For 2 years, investors who sold tech stocks in a panic often moved part of their money into bitcoin, a habit this White House encouraged with its pardons, its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, and the Trump family’s crypto businesses, and those investors now hold an asset that falls when tech falls, collapses when borrowed bets unwind, and cannot promise that coins held at the world’s largest exchange will still be there in the morning.

Lay the choices side by side and the decision makes itself. AI stocks are falling under the weight of their own borrowing, AI corporate debt is being sold by the firm that built the market for it, bitcoin’s largest exchange has been robbed on a scale never seen before, gold is being dumped by investors who need cash to cover losses elsewhere, and the dollar is weakening. Only one major market still offered the liquidity to sell at scale and a credible promise of repayment. October’s rally in Treasuries was the result of panicked investors fleeing to the least dangerous of increasingly bad options.

Why Treasury rates are temporarily headed back up

The money sitting in Treasuries is there because it had nowhere else to go, and that is exactly why it will not stay. If stocks find a bottom, the same investors who fled into government bonds will sell them to buy back into stocks, and Treasury yields will rise as they leave. If stocks keep falling, the forces (detailed below) already building under the government bond market will push yields up anyway, and the bonds people bought for protection will lose value right alongside the stocks they were meant to protect against. Either way, the reprieve will end, and Friday’s 4.92% looks far more like a low point than a new normal.

Energy is the first of those forces, with West Texas Intermediate, the American oil benchmark, rising 2.3% on Friday to $104.34 a barrel and gaining about 14% in October while Brent posted its fourth straight monthly gain, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed that 3 tankers had hit mines near the Strait of Hormuz (U.S. Central Command denied that the main shipping lanes were affected), while the Houthis claimed attacks on Saudi refineries and an Aramco facility. Last summer, when American crude had slipped to $87 and most forecasters expected it to keep falling, our firm said it would climb back this fall. When the war with Iran restarts, as the president has signaled it will once Tuesday’s votes are counted, oil will jump from a level already near a 4-year high, inflation will follow, the Fed will raise rates in December, and Treasury yields will climb with all of it.

The second force does not depend on any decision in Washington. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the country’s emergency oil stockpile, held 282.6 million barrels in the latest Energy Department data, its lowest level since October 1982. On Wednesday, our firm showed that the government is covering a shortfall of about half a million barrels of crude a day with an accounting line that only the reserve’s heavy crude makes possible. When that crude runs out, the hidden shortage will surface as a jump in diesel and heating oil prices in the middle of winter, pushing inflation and Treasury yields higher. The third force is borrowing, since the government has to keep selling enormous amounts of debt while the biggest tech companies try to borrow hundreds of billions more, and foreign buyers have been pulling back. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent once called himself the nation’s “top bond salesman,” and our firm documented in September how his efforts to talk and buy long-term rates down failed, so there is little reason to believe he can hold them down once inflation returns.

October already showed how this plays out, since on October 7, with Brent above $100 and inflation running hot, the 10-year yield hit its highest level since 2002, and on October 16, the day Brent crossed $110, tech stocks lost more than $1 trillion. Higher Treasury rates would hit hardest at the companies that started this panic, since every AI company that borrows pays the government’s rate plus its own extra charge for risk, and both would be rising at the same time. CoreWeave’s corporate debt already trades like the debt of a company in distress (a company our firm has warned about for more than a year), Intel has said it expects to spend more than it brings in next year, and Alphabet is borrowing to pay for spending it says will rise again in 2027. Higher oil pushes Treasury yields up, higher borrowing costs push AI stocks and AI corporate debt down, and the investors who sold go looking for shelter again, except that this time government bonds would be losing value with everything else.

The bill that comes due after Tuesday

Friday’s 4.92% will be held up in the coming days by the Trump administration as proof that the economy has absorbed $100 oil, that the Fed has inflation under control, and that the administration’s handling of the government bond market is working, but it shows none of those things. Treasury yields fell because the most sophisticated investors in the world, PIMCO among them, looked at Alphabet’s cash shortfall, Intel’s warning, record insurance costs on the debt of Meta, Oracle, and SpaceX, and a $6.3 billion hole at the world’s largest crypto exchange, and decided the only place they could wait out the storm was the debt of a government that is hiding half a million barrels a day of oil shortfall and preparing to restart a war. Any official who claims this month’s lower rates as a success is claiming credit for close to $3 trillion wiped from Americans’ retirement and brokerage accounts, including nearly $12 billion on Intel shares the government itself owns.

The second half of October was the market admitting that President Trump has left American savers nowhere to go but his own Treasury, and only for as long as the oil reserve holds and the Iran war stays paused. Our firm has called each turn of this story before the rest of the financial press, and on Wednesday morning, when the votes are counted and the bill for all of it starts coming due, we will be watching the lenders, the reserve data, and the price of oil to see which one pushes Treasury rates higher first.