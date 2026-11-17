On Thursday morning, November 12, 2026, the National Association of Realtors reported that Americans bought existing homes in October at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.75 million, a 5.5% drop from September and the slowest pace since August 2010, and in the same release it reported that the median price of those homes had risen 0.4% from a year earlier to $416,700, the 40th consecutive month in which prices beat the year before. By noon Freddie Mac had put the average 30-year fixed mortgage at 7.11%, against 6.24% a year earlier.

A market in which buyers have disappeared, borrowing costs are climbing, and a President who is personally driving the inflation behind those costs should be a market in which prices fall until someone is willing to buy again. Redfin now counts 70.5% more home sellers than buyers in the United States, the widest gap in records that begin in 2013 and the sixth monthly record in a row, and yet the national median price still will not break.

I have spent considerable time investigating this contradiction in the housing market, given that the explanation cannot be found in any single report, but only by piecing together evidence scattered across county deed records, SEC filings and 8-Ks, earnings call transcripts, a securities class action complaint, the Federal Reserve’s financial accounts, Census construction and homeownership series, the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s mortgage database, tariff proclamations, trade association surveys, and the public statements of the President and his officials, more than 50 separate sources in all. Assembled in one place, they show that the American home price is not being discovered, it is being defended. Owners are locked behind cheap mortgages, a third of baby boomer owners say they will never sell, tariffs and immigration raids have pushed the cost of building past what buyers can pay, the largest builders subsidize their own customers and route unsold houses into vehicles they created (much more on this below), inflation quietly performs the price cuts sellers will not make, and an administration has said on the record that protecting the value of existing homes outranks the ability of younger Americans to buy one. A permanent class of renters is forming in plain sight, and the Federal Reserve’s decision on December 9 will likely make the crisis worse.

The American housing market has run out of buyers (but prices refuse to fall)

In September, Redfin counted roughly 929,000 active homebuyers nationwide against 1.51 million sellers, the smallest pool of buyers in its records. By October the gap had widened again, leaving only 3 of the 50 most populous metros still functioning as seller’s markets and 41 of them as buyer’s markets, an all-time high. Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist, said when the gap set a record this spring that it “reflects a deeper pullback in buyer demand driven by high costs and economic uncertainty,” and the record has been broken again in each of the last 6 months. Zillow’s October report found the typical monthly mortgage payment up 12.8% in a single year, even as its home value index rose only 0.7% to $364,812, and Zillow’s chief economist, Mischa Fisher, said he expects November’s contraction in sales to be larger than October’s.

The buyers still standing are older and richer than the market was ever designed to serve. NAR’s 2026 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers found that first-time buyers made up 22% of purchases, and Jessica Lautz, NAR’s deputy chief economist, noted that the share “is still about half the historical norm of 40% seen before 2008.” Their median age was 40, matching last year’s all-time high, a full decade older than first-time buyers in the 1980s, and the median repeat buyer was 62. A tenth of first-time buyers paid all cash, at a median age of 54, inheritance supplied down payments at the highest rate since NAR began asking in 1981, and 21% of first-time buyers had been living with family before they bought, up from 12% in 1993. NAR itself estimates that a decade’s delay in buying can cost a household roughly $150,000 in lost equity. In October alone, first-time buyers accounted for 29% of existing-home sales, down from 32% a year earlier.

The rest of a buyer’s budget has been squeezed as hard as the mortgage. Escrow data from the mortgage servicer Newrez show homeowners insurance premiums rose 64% nationally between the end of 2021 and the end of 2025, 73% in Texas, and 54% in Florida, where the average annual premium now stands at $8,471, according to Insurance.com. Barb Cooper, a Redfin agent in Austin, where sellers outnumbered buyers by 112% this spring, described the people who still come through her open houses: “High property taxes, rising insurance costs and fears about job security are making homebuyers very selective.” In any honest market, a selective buyer facing 70% more sellers than competitors would set the price, and in this market she does not.

The mortgage trap keeping millions of homes off the market

Most American owners cannot afford to sell. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s National Mortgage Database, 51.4 million mortgages were outstanding in the second quarter of 2026, 19.2% of them at a rate below 3% and another 29.9% between 3% and 4%, and the average rate on every outstanding mortgage in the country was 4.4%. Realtor.com calculated this month what that gap costs a household that wants to move. The typical mortgage holder pays $1,332 a month in principal and interest, and buying a median-priced home at September’s prices and a 7.32% rate would push that payment to $2,468, an 85.3% increase. At 6% the increase would still be 61.7%, and at 4%, a rate no one expects to see again this decade, it would be 28.8%. Hannah Jones, a senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com, said last December that even the cheapest markets “weren’t spared by rising rates, they simply started from a less locked-in position.”

Owners with that much to lose do not cut their prices; they wait. Owners’ equity stood at 71.6% of the value of household real estate in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Federal Reserve’s Financial Accounts, and the homeowner vacancy rate has held at 1.2%, which means almost no one is being forced to sell. An owner with a 3% mortgage and no deadline can take her house off the market whenever an offer disappoints her, and sellers have been doing exactly that. Redfin reported on June 3 that 5.8% of all U.S. listings were withdrawn in April, close to the record, and in Atlanta 10.7% of listings, more than 1 in 10, came off the market. Jake Krimmel, a senior economist at Realtor.com, saw the pattern forming a year ago, when he said that “with buyers and sellers far apart, the sellers’ solution is to pull that trump card.” Fairweather diagnosed the behavior last December: “Many sellers are coming in with old price expectations, while buyers are pulling back due to high mortgage rates.” Unsold inventory in this market leaves through withdrawal instead of a price cut, and a withdrawn listing never records the lower number that would have reset every appraisal on the street.

Baby boomers own the homes. Younger Americans inherit the housing crisis.

The lock is tightest among the oldest owners, for whom the mortgage is often gone and the house is the last large asset they hold. When Redfin surveyed homeowners in June 2025, 33.5% of baby boomers who own their home said they will never sell it, another 30% said they would hold it for at least a decade, and 31% admitted they could not afford a home like their own in their own neighborhood today. Fairweather drew the consequence at the time: “With baby boomers opting to age in place rather than sell, it’s challenging for younger buyers to find affordable options that fit their lifestyle.” Redfin returned to the question on April 2, 2026, and found that empty-nest boomers living in households of 1 or 2 adults own 28% of the nation’s homes with 3 or more bedrooms, while millennial families with children own 16%. The country has the family-sized houses it needs. A large share of them is occupied by 1 or 2 adults whose children moved out years ago. NAR’s 2026 profile puts the typical home seller at 63 years old, against 47 in 2005.

The Federal Reserve’s Distributional Financial Accounts put baby boomer net worth at $97.4 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, 52.5% of all household net worth in the United States, held by a generation that accounts for roughly 30% of households. Pew Research Center’s analysis of the Fed’s Survey of Consumer Finances, published in February, put the median boomer household’s net worth at $432,200 in 2022, measured in 2024 dollars, and for a household near that figure the house is the retirement account, the long-term care fund, and the inheritance in a single deed. Selling it means surrendering a paid-off property to buy into a market where the replacement costs more and borrows at 7.11%.

I find no bad faith in a 68-year-old widow who refuses to sell the only asset that will pay for her care. Her refusal is rational, and millions of rational refusals add up to a supply freeze that no single owner chose and no single owner can break. The blame belongs to the people who built a system in which that refusal is the sensible choice, and who then decided to defend it.

Washington made building homes more expensive (and Americans are paying for it in several new ways)

When owners will not sell, the country has always answered by building, and it is here that the defense of the price becomes federal policy. Since October 14, 2025, imported softwood lumber has carried a 10% Section 232 tariff stacked on existing antidumping and countervailing duties on Canadian lumber, leaving the combined burden near 35%. Imported kitchen cabinets and vanities carry a 25% tariff that is scheduled to double to 50% on January 1, 2027. Steel, aluminum, and copper articles face 50%, and since April 6, 2026, that rate has applied to the full customs value of covered goods regardless of how much metal they contain. Builders surveyed for the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index in April 2025 estimated that the tariff actions added $10,900 to the cost of a typical home, and the Center for American Progress has put the full cost at $17,500 per new home once later rounds are counted. On October 22, 12 days before the midterms, the White House announced cuts to some lumber duties and left the cabinet schedule and the metals untouched.

The administration has made the labor problem worse by choice. Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies reported on October 8 that foreign-born workers made up 35% of the construction trades workforce in 2024, against 18% of the overall labor force. NAHB’s September survey found that 47% of builders, averaged across the 9 trades it has tracked since 1996, reported labor shortages, up from 42% in April 2025, with shortages reaching 57% for framing crews and 58% for finished carpentry. Jim Tobin, NAHB’s chief executive, had warned as early as July 2025 that “the threats and the reporting of raids have caused workers to not show up at job sites, just whole crews for fear of a raid.” In February, Representative Monica De La Cruz, a Republican from Texas’s Rio Grande Valley, called the raids at construction sites a crisis for builders, according to the Rio Grande Guardian. One large builder near Minneapolis, whose sites had been visited by immigration officers, told a reporter, “I think most of us would probably take Covid over this.” On October 19, NAHB chairman Bill Owens said more than a third of builders had reported immigration enforcement activity in their area, and that “builders are also contending with higher costs for construction loans, building materials and diesel, as well as persistent labor shortages.” The White House answered in September through spokesperson Lauren Bis: “There is no shortage of American minds and hands to grow our labor force.” Robert Dietz, NAHB’s chief economist, answered on Marketplace 3 weeks later: “It took us years to get into this skilled labor shortage. It’s gonna take us years to get out.”

The workers who remain are being bid away by an industry with deeper pockets. By July 2026, according to ResiClub’s analysis of Census construction spending, $190 was being spent on data center construction for every $1,000 spent building new single-family homes, and a 2026 survey by the Associated General Contractors found that 58% of contractors working on data center projects said those projects had increased competition for skilled workers. Lennar’s Stuart Miller acknowledged it to analysts this year: “Immigration enforcement and enthusiastic data center construction continue to create tightness in certain geographies,” he said, adding that “the pressure on costs is certainly building.” Land closes the vise. In September, Dietz reported that 42% of builders rated the availability of finished lots as poor.

The construction data record the result. Single-family housing starts fell 4.6% in September to an annual rate of 859,000, and single-family permits fell to 845,000, the lowest since March 2023. The NAHB/Wells Fargo index fell to 29 in October, and Dietz explained why: “Higher mortgage rates, elevated construction costs and weaker consumer confidence are keeping more buyers on the sidelines.” At 10 o’clock this morning NAHB reported that the index had fallen another 4 points in November, to 25, the lowest reading since April 2012, when the industry was still climbing out of the foreclosure crisis. Buyer traffic fell to 16, 46% of builders cut prices, the highest share since the pandemic, and 68% offered incentives, also a post-pandemic high. “Builders are confronting multiple challenges in today’s economy,” Owens said. A builder cannot sell for long below its cost, and Washington has raised that cost in the same months that the Fed raised the price of the loan needed to cover it. Fewer homes will be started this winter, fewer will be finished in 2028, and scarcity manufactured by policy is the most durable price support a market can have.

How Lennar hides the real cost of its homes behind mortgage subsidies

With resale owners frozen in place, the new-home builder has become the seller whose prices the appraisers record. On September 16, 2026, Lennar reported that it had delivered 20,840 homes in its fiscal third quarter at an average sales price of $372,000, a figure the company said reflected “approximately 12.0% in incentives, along with base price adjustments necessary to sustain volume.” On a $372,000 house, 12% comes to roughly $44,600. Lennar’s fiscal 2025 annual report stated that incentives, including financing incentives, “are reflected as a reduction of home sales revenues,” and they averaged $62,700 per home that year, 13.8% of home sales revenue, up from 8.8% in fiscal 2023. In a statement on March 30, 2026, the company described its own playbook: “We used incentives and interest rate buydowns as a shock absorber.” Its annual report describes the strategy as “using our gross margin as a shock absorber.” On the September call, Miller described the people on the receiving end: “Buyers are clearly stretching to try to afford the stability of a home, and of course, we are adjusting our price and incentives in order to enable them.”

Most of that money goes into the mortgage. Lennar’s own lending subsidiary wrote the loans for 83% of its buyers in the third quarter, and Miller has called that in-house lender “the mechanism that makes these programs work.” The builder pays a lender up front to buy the buyer’s rate down, often far below the 7.11% the rest of the country pays, and the buyer in turn signs a contract price that would never clear at a market rate. The deed and the appraisal both record that full contract price. When the owner of a 15-year-old house on the next street lists her home, she prices it against that comparable, while the buyer who walks into her open house carries no subsidy and cannot finance the number. An analysis published this year on the CFA Institute’s Enterprising Investor blog put it in 2 short sentences: “The accounting is honest. The signal chain is not.” Lennar’s recorded price fell 2.9% over the year while its incentives ran at 12% of that price, so most of the discount reached buyers through the loan, the one place the comparable-sales system never looks.

Lennar’s $333 million shell game (selling homes to itself)

When subsidized mortgages could no longer move enough houses, Lennar found a buyer it had built itself. On Friday, August 21, 2026, an Arizona deed transferred a newly built Lennar house in Buckeye, for about $1 million, to a company called MRP Liberty LLC. Florida corporate filings list MRP Liberty’s sole member as Millrose Properties, the land company Lennar spun off in February 2025 to hold the homesites it used to own. Six days later, on August 27, Millrose and 3 Lennar subsidiaries amended their Founder’s Rights Agreement to add “completed single family homes” to the assets Millrose may acquire, and Millrose changed its management agreement the same day to permit rental homes, a change disclosed in an 8-K dated September 1. Millrose’s 2025 annual report had promised investors that no one would occupy its properties and that it would not enter into leases. The first purchase came before the permission.

The rest of the buying landed in the week that mattered most to Lennar. Hunterbrook Media, an investigative outlet whose affiliated fund disclosed short positions in both companies, went through county deed records and counted at least 356 Lennar homes sold to MRP Liberty in the last week of August, the final week of Lennar’s fiscal third quarter. When Lennar reported on September 16, it had delivered 20,840 homes against guidance of at least 20,500, a cushion of 340, and Hunterbrook concluded that without the Millrose sales Lennar would have missed the one homebuilding target it met that quarter, having already missed its targets for orders, price, margin, and overhead. Lennar’s earnings release did not name Millrose as a buyer. Hunterbrook’s judgment was direct: “For investors, this may obfuscate the true lack of demand for Lennar’s homes.” By the end of September, Hunterbrook had found more than 700 such purchases across at least 51 counties in 15 states, roughly $200 million in about a month, and in the half of Lennar’s communities it sampled no other buyer came close. Millrose confirmed the scale itself on October 27: it had bought 1,233 homes from Lennar for about $333 million, paid for with $120 million of equity and $213 million of secured debt, and only about 10% of them had been leased.

The relationship between buyer and seller is laid out in the filings. Lennar supplied 72% of Millrose’s revenue last quarter, and Lennar pays Millrose roughly $43 million a month in option fees to hold its land. Millrose has no employees; it is run under contract by Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, whose co-founder, Darren Richman, serves as Millrose’s chief executive and advised Lennar on the spinoff without a competitive selection process, according to the prospectus. Hunterbrook reports that Miller holds about 43% of Millrose’s voting power, and Millrose’s own disclosures concede that its agreements with Lennar were not negotiated at arm’s length and may favor Lennar. Lennar says it lacks “the power” to direct Millrose. JP Krahel, who chairs the accounting department at Loyola University Maryland, named the problem with that claim: “Millrose seems to be acting against their own best interest.” If Lennar controls Millrose, these were sales to itself. If it does not, an independent company spent its shareholders’ money buying another company’s unsold houses at a loss. John McPherson, a forensic accountant, called the purchases “a tripwire that takes us from a gray zone to black and white.”

The pattern has a precedent in Lennar’s own history. In 2007, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System invested about $970 million for a 62% stake in a Lennar land venture, and when the venture went bankrupt CalPERS lost $922 million. A builder that has spent nearly 2 decades moving land risk onto other people’s balance sheets has now begun moving its finished houses there too.

The numbers behind Lennar’s housing scheme (and who absorbs the losses)

The deed records show where the money goes. In Wesley Chapel, Florida, Lennar listed the house at 9828 Feaster Drive in April for $490,990, cut the price to $420,490 by August, and pulled the listing on August 14, before any family had bought it at the lower price. That month MRP Liberty bought it for $409,300 and advertised it for rent at $2,825 a month. Hunterbrook estimated that after taxes, insurance, and financing the house returns about $3,100 a year, under 1% before maintenance, vacancy, and association dues. Across the portfolio, Hunterbrook put Millrose’s gross rental yield near 8.4% and its net yield near 5%, while Millrose priced bonds on September 22 at 6.5% to 6.75%, so it is borrowing at a higher rate than its houses earn. Hunterbrook found that Millrose paid an average of $290,661 per home across 47 communities, against $291,112 paid by individual buyers in the same communities before incentives. Take away Lennar’s average incentive of roughly 12% and those individual buyers paid about $256,000. By Hunterbrook’s estimate, Millrose paid about 13% more than the families who bought next door.

The arbitrage runs in a single direction. Lennar books the delivery, recognizes the revenue, protects its guidance, and records a deed at a price no independent buyer paid once incentives are counted. The house leaves the retail market without the price cut that would have cleared it, so the neighborhood’s comparable never resets. The loss on the spread, a home bought above market and financed above its yield, falls on Millrose’s shareholders and lenders, on a balance sheet Lennar says it neither controls nor consolidates. The families who already bought in those subdivisions are left holding a comparable that no buyer in the open market would pay.

Andrew Baird, a homeowner in Lennar’s Millwood Estates community in Florida, put the question to Hunterbrook directly: “Why are you buying your own homes?” “Aren’t you supposed to be selling these?” Another resident of the same community worried aloud about never recouping the purchase price in a sale. In Prosperity Lakes, in Manatee County, Kevin Franz said Lennar appeared to be cutting prices and that “a lot of us are underwater.” Reporters who visited 36 Millrose addresses in Marion County, Florida, on September 29 and 39 in Princeton, Texas, the following day found none of them occupied, and only 4 had a rental listing on Zillow as of October 1.

Millrose gave its explanation to Wall Street before it gave one to the public. In a Goldman Sachs note dated September 30, management described the purchases as a rent-to-own pilot for buyers who cannot yet qualify for a mortgage, and on the October 27 earnings call Richman called it “a crawl, walk, run strategy.” A property management company hired by Millrose told reporters it did not offer rent-to-own, and Millrose has since paused the rent-to-own program pending investor input. The order of events is a deed on August 21, a contract amendment on August 27, a cluster of 356 sales before August 31, and an earnings release on September 16 that left the buyer unnamed, which reads less like a pilot than a transaction built around a reporting date. Shareholders have taken that view in court: a securities class action filed in October alleges that Millrose concealed its plans to buy finished homes from Lennar and lease them at a loss, and the deadline for lead plaintiffs is December 8. Lennar declined to answer Hunterbrook’s questions. Its fourth quarter closes on November 30, 13 days from now, with delivery guidance of 22,000 to 23,000 homes, and the county deed records will show whether MRP Liberty comes back in the final week.

Wall Street’s new housing business: Turning would-be homeowners into tenants

Lennar is the builder caught at the deed office, but the structure it used now reaches well past Lennar. On July 23, 2025, Kennedy Lewis, the firm that manages Millrose, signed a $3 billion land and construction financing facility for Yardly, Taylor Morrison’s build-to-rent brand, and Richman told Millrose investors that “we expect most of this opportunity will be allocated to the Millrose platform.” Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison’s chief executive, explained what the money was for: “As we target optimal exit strategies for our growing pipeline of Yardly communities, this vehicle enhances our capital flexibility and return expectations.” She added a line that reveals which comes first in the new model: “Ultimately, our hope is for Yardly renters to become future Taylor Morrison homeowners.” Millrose now counts 22 builder clients and holds about 42% of its assets outside the Lennar relationship, and on October 20 it put up about $1.1 billion to finance Dream Finders Homes’ acquisition of Beazer Homes. A vehicle created to hold one builder’s land now finances the land, the construction, and the rental exits of a growing share of American homebuilding.

D.R. Horton, the largest builder in the country, has its exit written into its corporate structure. Its rental segment builds single-family and multifamily communities and sells them to investors, and in its fiscal third quarter it reported $266 million of revenue from the sale of 601 single-family rental homes and 339 multifamily units, after rental operations brought in $1.6 billion of revenue in fiscal 2025. In 2023 it agreed to sell about 4,000 completed and partially completed houses to the single-family landlord Pretium Partners, in a deal reported at roughly $1.5 billion. LGI Homes has long described selling homes to single-family rental companies through bulk sales agreements in its annual filings. Lennar laid its own groundwork on March 17, 2021, when it announced the Upward America Venture, a rental platform positioned to buy “over $4 billion of new single-family homes and townhomes from Lennar and potentially other homebuilders,” and Rick Beckwitt, then its co-chief executive, boasted of the venture’s “direct access to Lennar’s pipeline of over 300,000 owned and controlled homesites.” Beckwitt called it “a distinct opportunity to create upward mobility in the housing market,” and 5 years later the mobility on offer to a growing number of young families is a lease on a builder’s house.

In 2026 the industry moved to make that channel permanent. On February 3, Bloomberg reported that Lennar and Taylor Morrison were among the builders drafting a proposal branded “Trump Homes,” under which builders would sell up to 1 million entry-level homes, more than $250 billion of housing, into investor-funded rent-to-own programs. Congress protected the route. The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which became law on July 11, 2026, bars investors that control 350 or more single-family homes from buying more beginning January 7, 2027, but carves out homes bought under a build-to-rent program, and the final law dropped the Senate’s requirement that such homes be resold to individual buyers within 7 years after the National Association of Home Builders withdrew its support over that provision. D.R. Horton’s chief executive, Paul Romanowski, told analysts in July that the new law had “settled down” conditions for institutional investors. Washington shut the door on Wall Street buying existing homes from families and kept open the one through which builders sell new homes straight to landlords.

For private builders, the pressure behind those exits is the construction loan. NAHB’s survey of acquisition, development, and construction lending found credit still tightening in the third quarter of 2026, with contract rates near 8% on most categories of construction loans, while regional banks keep retreating and debt funds take their place at higher cost. A builder holding a finished house as its construction loan comes due can sell to a household at a price that clears, extend the loan at today’s rates, or move the house in bulk to rental capital at a price negotiated in a portfolio deal that never shows up as a price cut on the street. In this market, every incentive points to the last of those. Houses that cannot sell at the prices builders need are being sold off-market, into rental vehicles that builders own, finance, manage through affiliates, or designed for the purpose, and each one that leaves that way takes a price cut out of the comparable-sales record and a starter home out of reach of a first-time buyer.

The housing crash already underway (hidden by inflation)

The quietest support for the price sits inside the headline number itself. The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller National Home Price Index rose 2.1% in the year to August 2026, while consumer prices rose 3.4% over the same period. Rebecca Kaufman of S&P Dow Jones Indices drew the conclusion: “U.S. home prices declined in real terms for the 15th consecutive month in August 2026.” American homes have been losing value for well over a year, in the one form that never appears on a listing sheet or a county assessment. The new-home market, where builders eventually have to transact, shows it without disguise. The median price of a new home sold in September, $400,400, was 3.9% lower than a year earlier and below the median existing-home price for the seventh month in a row, and 46% of builders told NAHB this month that they had cut prices, the highest share since the pandemic.

I consider this the most important fact in the housing market, and the one I have seen least discussed. A nominal price that holds steady while inflation runs near 3.7%, the last annual rate the Bureau of Labor Statistics published before the 2025 shutdown erased October’s comparison, is a price falling by roughly that much every year in the only terms that matter to the family that owns it. Inflation is making the cut that sellers refuse to make, and it makes it without forcing a single owner, builder, or lender to record a loss. Sellers keep their nominal equity, lenders keep their collateral ratios, builders keep their appraisals, and an administration that promised higher prices can point to 40 straight months of gains. The buyer pays the nominal price with a mortgage at 7.11%, and the renter’s wages chase both.

Trump said the quiet part out loud: Keep homeowners wealthy, keep prices high

At a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, January 29, 2026, President Trump laid out his housing policy in his own words. “I don’t want to drive housing prices down,” he said. “I want to drive housing prices up for people that own their homes, and they can be assured that’s what’s going to happen.” He went on to say who would pay for it: “People that own their homes, we’re gonna keep them wealthy. We’re gonna keep those prices up. We’re not gonna destroy the value of their homes so that somebody that didn’t work very hard can buy a home.” According to AP VoteCast, 81% of his 2024 voters were homeowners. He chose his constituency, and he chose the trade-off.

His stated way of reconciling high prices with access was lower interest rates, so that payments would fall while prices stayed up. That plan failed on its own terms. On September 16 the Federal Reserve under his own appointee, Chairman Kevin Warsh, raised rates for the first time in 3 years, and on October 28 it held the federal funds range at 3.75% to 4% with 2 members dissenting in favor of another increase. The half of the policy that survived is the defense of the price. The promise of access has nothing left beneath it.

The President’s housing orders follow the same pattern when read against their own text. On January 20 he signed an executive order titled “Stopping Wall Street from Competing with Main Street Homebuyers,” in which he wrote, “My Administration will take decisive action to stop Wall Street from treating America’s neighborhoods like a trading floor.” The White House fact sheet released with it conceded the economics of the whole problem, stating that large institutional buying had “reduced the supply of homes for owner-occupants and driven up prices.” The order bans no purchases and forces no sales; it directs agencies to write guidance, and it targets a class of buyer that holds a small share of the market, since more than 95% of investor-owned homes belong to small investors with fewer than 11 properties. Two weeks later, the builders reported to be drafting “Trump Homes” were proposing to sell up to 1 million new houses to investors. On October 22 he signed a second order, “Decreasing Housing Costs for the American People,” whose central provision directs the FHFA to pilot the cancellation of mortgage insurance for borrowers who have already built enough equity. The National Low Income Housing Coalition noted that the order “does not include specific provisions providing relief for renters.” The relief went to people who already own.

The Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancy Survey, released October 28, measures what that choice has produced. The homeownership rate for householders under 35 stood at 36.6% in the third quarter, and for those aged 35 to 44 it fell a full percentage point in a year, from 61.1% to 60.1%. A housing system in which the way in increasingly runs through a dead parent’s estate has decided that most of the next generation will rent.

No secret plan was needed to produce that outcome, and none is needed to assign responsibility for it. The President stated the trade-off, the largest builders built the vehicles to profit from it, and Congress wrote the exemption that keeps those vehicles open. People who understand a consequence and proceed anyway have not stumbled into it, and the renter nation now forming is what they chose.

December 9: The Fed could break what Washington and Wall Street have defended

On Tuesday, November 10, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October against a forecast of 0.3%, with core prices up 0.3%. The report carried no annual rate, because the 2025 shutdown left no October 2025 data to compare against, but September’s annual rate had been 3.7%, and gasoline alone was up 37.4% from a year earlier on an unadjusted basis. After the release, CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed traders fully pricing a quarter-point increase at the December 8 and 9 meeting, with about a 13.6% chance of a half point. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, a voter this year, said the Fed needs at least 2 more quarter-point hikes and may be able to move faster this winter. This morning, the Census Bureau reported that retail sales rose 0.2% in October and that the control group feeding into GDP jumped 0.6%, with building-material stores among the categories that gained, which gives the hawks one more reason to move. The committee will vote on December 9 without seeing November’s inflation report, which the BLS will not publish until the next morning.

A December increase would lift the federal funds range to 4% to 4.25%. Home equity lines, which float off the prime rate, will reprice within days, and that lands directly on the boomer households borrowing against their houses to renovate instead of selling them. Adjustable-rate mortgages will reset higher at their next adjustment. Every rate buydown a builder writes will cost more, since the builder pays the gap between the market rate and the subsidized one, and every construction loan that rolls over will roll at a higher rate, adding to the pressure to find a buyer of last resort before the quarter closes.

The Fed does not set the 30-year mortgage rate, however, and the 10-year Treasury that does has been telling a different story from the President’s. After this morning’s retail sales report the 10-year yield sat near 5.1%, with the 30-year near 5.47%, after the 10-year climbed roughly 30 basis points in the week ending November 13 and about 101 basis points over the past 12 months. Long-term yields at those levels are the bond market saying that a quarter point or 2 will not end this inflation, and its reason is fuel. AAA put the national average for diesel at $6.10 a gallon on November 12, only 43 cents below its September 22 high, even as gasoline fell under $4 for the first time since July 20 in the week after the midterms. The Wall Street Journal reported that oil executives, Chevron’s Mike Wirth among them, now say the global fuel crisis they warned about has arrived, with commercial fuel stocks depleted for more than 6 months and strategic crude reserves largely drawn down, and the Energy Information Administration has warned that fuel prices could stay high for months even after Hormuz reopens. Against that backdrop the President announced that he no longer needs a deal.

Voters see the price at the gasoline pump. Diesel is at $6.10 is the price that moves lumber, concrete, drywall, and earthmoving equipment onto every subdivision in Texas and Florida, and builders are now paying more to get each house out of the ground while paying more to buy down the rate that lets a buyer close on it. The 10-year yield is pricing exactly that squeeze.

When the housing scheme breaks, Wall Street will be waiting to buy

A price held up this way stays level in nominal terms for as long as the parties holding it can afford to, and the party carrying the most weight is the builder. Lennar’s gross margin has fallen to 15.8%, its third-quarter earnings of $284 million were less than half the $591 million of a year earlier, and its homebuilding cash fell to about $1.2 billion at the end of August from $3.4 billion in November, according to Hunterbrook’s reading of its filings. An earlier Hunterbrook analysis estimated that Lennar paid about $1.5 billion in land option fees in 2025, roughly $20,000 for every home it sold, while carrying about 5,000 unsold completed homes, up 72% from a year before. The buyer of last resort is borrowing above the yield on the houses it buys, its rent-to-own program is on hold, and its shareholders are in court.

The break will start where Miller pointed on his September call, in Texas and Florida, the markets he named as the fiercest competition between builders and resale sellers, and where insurance premiums have risen fastest. Researchers at Florida State University have estimated that a 10% rise in homeowners insurance costs produces a 4.6% decline in home prices, and the South’s median existing-home price was already $360,900 in October, down 0.4% from a year earlier, the first regional crack in the national streak. Once buydowns and construction loans cost more after December 9, builders will find it cheaper to cut base prices than to keep subsidizing rates and selling to affiliates. Recorded comparables in those markets will reset downward, and resale sellers anchored to the old numbers will either cut or pull their listings.

The American dream is being converted into a rental agreement

Whoever buys at the bottom will not be a 38-year-old taking out a mortgage at 7% or more. It will be capital with patient equity and direct access to finished inventory, the rental platforms built and protected by law for exactly this moment, and each house it absorbs becomes a rental for a generation that was promised it could own.

The collapse in home sales announced by NAR on November 12, alongside a 40th consecutive month of rising prices, tells us just how badly the American housing market has been broken, and how far those profiting from it are willing to go to keep it that way. Millions of Americans can no longer afford to buy a home, yet prices are being propped up by mortgage subsidies, increasingly questionable financial arrangements, and an administration that has openly promised to keep them high. Behind those prices sits a growing mountain of unsold homes, expensive debt, and financial obligations that someone will eventually have to pay. Lennar’s quarter closes on November 30, the Federal Reserve votes on December 9, and November’s inflation report arrives the following morning. I will be examining the deed records, financial disclosures, and economic data for the first signs that this arrangement is coming apart, because what is unfolding is far more serious than another housing downturn.

We are watching an entire generation being priced out of ownership while the financial industry builds the machinery to profit from their exclusion, and when the losses finally come due, the same people who were denied the opportunity to buy these homes will likely find themselves renting from the very institutions that kept ownership out of reach.