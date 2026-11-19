A few minutes before 9 o’clock on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller went on CNBC and floated the idea of frightening the country. “You might need to, like, shock people,” he said of businesses and families that have made their peace with 3% inflation, and by the end of the day the bond market had taken him at his word. The minutes of the Fed’s October meeting, released that afternoon, showed that “almost all participants” now expect to raise rates again, and that 2 of them had already raised the possibility of an increase of “more than 25 basis points” in December. At 4 p.m. the Treasury Department reported that Japan, China, and the United Kingdom all cut their holdings of American debt in September, with Japan reducing its position for a fifth consecutive month to $1.063 trillion and China falling to $563.9 billion, its lowest since July 2008.

This piece is about what comes next, and between now and the third week of December, the Federal Reserve will decide how fast to tighten, the Treasury will auction notes and bonds on either side of that decision, Congress will hit a funding deadline 2 days after it, and the Bank of Japan will meet a week later with every sign of raising rates for the third time this year. Each of those events lands on a market that has already closed above 5% on the 10-year note on roughly 27 days this year, 2 short of the record set in 2007, and the people who run the Fed, the Treasury, and the largest bond portfolios in the world have spent the past 2 weeks telling the public, in their own words, how little room is left.

The Fed has stopped hiding its plans

Waller’s remarks on Wednesday were the loudest, though far from the only signal. “I’m very, very concerned about inflation,” he said, describing companies that now raise prices 3% a year on the bet that customers will absorb it. “That’s the kind of psychology I think we need to start breaking,” he continued. “We can’t wait. We can’t do this in like the next two years.” Unless his colleagues commit in December to a second hike in January, he wants the larger move now: “my view is then you have to go 50 in December to put it in place and get it done.”

The rest of the committee has spent November lining up behind more tightening, with the only real disagreement over speed. On November 10, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said “it may be possible to move more rapidly this winter than the FOMC has moved so far this fall,” and put the real federal funds rate at just 78 basis points, a level she described as adding to inflation rather than restraining it. That same evening Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told PBS NewsHour that the October consumer price report was “another distressing report, borderline disturbing,” adding, “We’ve been hoping to get progress.” San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on November 13 that “in all likelihood we will need to raise rates,” and on Wednesday she went further: “We’ll have to further tighten interest rates to make sure that we get to a place where we can be fully confident that inflation is on a gradual path down to 2%.” New York Fed President John Williams, the committee’s vice chair, said this week that persistent inflation requires further tightening, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, speaking on Wednesday night, said that markets believe the Fed will have to raise rates further than officials themselves currently expect, and made no effort to talk that pricing down.

Traders have heard all of it, and as of Wednesday’s close money markets priced roughly 61 basis points of hikes across the next 3 meetings, Bank of America has added a January increase to its forecast and now expects hikes in December, January, and March, and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem has floated as many as 4 increases by the spring of 2027. Cumulative tightening priced through September 2027 has climbed above 80 basis points, up from about 50 only weeks ago. The committee that takes those decisions is also about to change shape. In January, Logan, Kashkari, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, and Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson rotate off as voters, and Goolsbee, Daly, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, and Atlanta’s interim president, Cheryl Venable, rotate on, which places the man who called October’s data “borderline disturbing” and the woman who says “we’ll have to further tighten” in the voting seats for the first meetings of 2027.

The inflation they are chasing (and the hole in the data)

October’s consumer price report explains the urgency. Headline prices rose 0.4% for the month and core prices 0.3%, both above forecasts and the third straight 0.3% core reading, while the closely watched services measure that strips out housing ran at 0.40%. Core prices have now risen at a 3.7% annualized pace over the past 3 months, the fastest of the year, and the last full annual reading, for September, put headline inflation at 3.7%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics could not publish a year-over-year rate for October at all, since no October 2025 prices were collected during last year’s shutdown, which leaves the Fed tightening into a gap in its own data at the very moment the numbers it can see are running hot.

Goolsbee put his finger on what worries the committee most, telling PBS that the troubling part is that services inflation is not coming down. More than 70% of the components of core services in the Fed’s preferred PCE measure were running above 3% from a year earlier as of September, and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman has estimated that October’s core PCE will rise to 3.3% from a year earlier when it is published on November 25. Energy offers no relief on the horizon either, with the Energy Information Administration’s November outlook raising its forecast for next year’s average retail diesel price to $5.03 a gallon, 12% higher than it projected only a month earlier.

The next 30 days are pivotal

The schedule ahead reads like a stress test built one day at a time. Treasury auctions 2-year, 5-year, and 7-year notes on November 23, 24, and 25, and on the morning of the last of those, the government releases October’s PCE inflation and its second estimate of third-quarter growth. JOLTS job openings follow on December 1, and the November jobs report on December 4 becomes the last major release before the Fed votes. On Tuesday, December 8, with the committee already in session, the Treasury reopens the 10-year note, and the decision itself comes the following afternoon, December 9.

December 10 the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases November’s consumer prices, the first inflation report the Fed will see after it has already moved, and at 1 p.m. (the same day) the Treasury auctions 30-year bonds, which means the longest and least loved security on the curve will be sold into whatever reaction a hot number provokes. December 11 concerns me as well, since government funding expires that day under the stopgap Congress passed in September, a lapse would begin on December 12, and the lame-duck Congress that has to prevent it is the one voters just rejected. Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has predicted that the fights over that deadline and the debt limit behind it will be “brutal,” and has warned that they could push short-term Treasury yields higher as investors avoid uncertainty over government payments. A shutdown that runs past mid-month would also put the December 15 producer price report and the December 23 PCE release at risk, blinding the Fed a second time in 14 months while it is in the middle of a tightening cycle.

The week after brings the Treasury’s capital flow data for October on December 15, followed by the Bank of Japan’s decision on December 17 and 18, with the November PCE report and the final estimate of third-quarter growth closing out the year on December 23.

Japan is signaling that it is getting ready to bring more of its money home

The Bank of Japan is the meeting most Americans will never hear about and the one bondholders should watch most closely. In a Reuters survey conducted between November 11 and 18, 61 of 71 economists, or 86%, said they expect the bank to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% at its December 17 and 18 meeting, which would make 2026 the first year in 37 years that Japan has raised rates 3 times, and nearly 60% expect another increase to 1.75% by the end of March. Swap markets put the odds of a December move at roughly 83% as of November 17. Governor Kazuo Ueda removed most of the remaining doubt on Wednesday, saying the bank will keep raising its policy rate in line with economic, price, and financial developments, warning that underlying inflation could overshoot the 2% target, and describing Japanese consumption as resilient, all after Japan reported an unexpected contraction in third-quarter output.

Every increase in Tokyo makes Japanese government bonds a little more attractive to the Japanese insurers, pension funds, and banks that spent the past decade buying American debt instead. Dalio warned on October 6 that the United States relies on foreign capital for about a third of its debt, much of it from Japan and China, and later argued that an unwinding of currency-hedged Treasury holdings by Japanese investors would add to selling pressure on American bonds. The September data released on Wednesday showed Japan’s holdings down roughly $176 billion since February, before the Bank of Japan has delivered the hike it is now all but promising, and with the yen still within a yen of 160 to the dollar, Tokyo has every reason to keep both its rate path and its reserve sales moving.

A Fed president is drafting the ‘evacuation’ plan

On Tuesday, November 17, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, a former chair of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, stood up at the Brookings Institution and asked her colleagues to decide now how they would rescue the Treasury market. “When stress hits, there may be very little time to decide what principles to operate under or how to communicate them,” she said in a speech titled “Lessons from a Burning River.” “It is better to identify the exit routes when you first enter the building than it is to draw up an evacuation plan as the building is filling with smoke.” Where officials judge that dysfunction could spill into the economy and that Fed action could resolve it, she said, “intervention should be considered,” and she called for strengthening the Standing Repo Facility, which she said might not have been sufficient in its current form to handle the dislocations of March 2020.

Hammack is not the only one gaming out that scenario in public, and Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International, has argued that even a 6% 10-year yield would not count as “very cheap” under his firm’s framework, and he puts the probability of an official intervention in the bond market at 25% to 30%, with a further 20% to 25% chance of what he calls a debasement spiral. Priya Misra, a portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, attributes yields above 5% to a “risk premium stemming from uncertainty over the Fed,” compounded by heavy Treasury issuance and the borrowing needed to fund the AI buildout. The 10-year touched 5.36% on October 7, its highest in regular trading since 2002, and the San Francisco Fed’s model now puts the 10-year term premium, the extra return investors demand for lending long, at 1.3 percentage points.

The Treasury’s own guidance shows how it plans to get through the winter. In its November refunding statement, the department said it “anticipates maintaining nominal coupon and FRN auction sizes for the next several quarters,” committed to buy back up to $70 billion of older securities “for liquidity support,” and said it “expects to implement reductions to shorter-dated bill auction sizes during the month of December.” It also projected its cash balance could peak near $1.025 trillion in late November, draining reserves from the banking system just as the auction calendar fills, before settling at an assumed $850 billion at year-end. All of it is financing a government that is closing fiscal 2026 with a $2 trillion deficit and an interest bill above $1 trillion, while paying an average rate of 3.531% on its existing debt, far below the 5% to 5.5% it must now pay every time a maturing bond is rolled over.

The $2.1 trillion line forming behind the Treasury

The Treasury will not be borrowing alone next year. JPMorgan strategists led by Nathaniel Rosenbaum forecast a record $2.1 trillion of U.S. investment-grade corporate bond sales in 2027, with tech and media borrowers raising $612 billion, close to 30% of the total, and Rosenbaum warned that “supply will remain unusually concentrated” in a handful of sectors. Goldman Sachs expects the hyperscalers alone to issue about $420 billion of debt in 2027, more than 60% above this year’s level, and Fitch Ratings estimated on Wednesday that AI-related sectors could account for 43% of outstanding U.S. investment-grade non-financial corporate bonds next year, warning that the concentration could amplify volatility if the credit or equity of the largest borrowers weakens. Non-financial investment-grade issuance has already reached $940 billion in the first 10 months of 2026, up 33% from a year earlier.

Every one of those dollars competes with the Treasury for the same pool of savings, and the Fed has noticed. Kashkari said on Wednesday that interest rates are already weighing on data center investment, and Dalio has argued that Treasury, corporate, and AI-driven supply is outstripping demand as foreign buyers retreat, calling the bond bear market one with “a long way to go.” Jeffrey Gundlach, the founder of DoubleLine Capital, told an audience on November 12 that he is “not interested in buying stocks when the forward-looking return is negative on a real basis,” citing a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio near 42 for the S&P 500, a valuation that leaves equity holders with little cushion if long rates keep climbing.

What the next 30 days will decide

Wall Street’s own forecasts offer bondholders little hope of relief. Morgan Stanley expects the 10-year to end 2027 near 5%, the global fund managers surveyed by Bank of America expect 4.9%, and JPMorgan Asset Management sees the 10-year spending much of next year between 4.75% and 5.25% “barring another inflation shock,” a caveat that a hot December 10 report would test immediately. Mortgage rates have held above 7% since mid-September, which means the consensus outlook for American borrowers is another year at the most expensive levels in a generation.

Taking all of this together, I expect a 25-basis-point increase on December 9, as I wrote on November 13, along with an explicit signal of a January move and at least one dissent in favor of 50. I expect the 10-year to break the 2007 record for closes above 5% before the year is out, and I expect the December 10, 30-year auction, held hours after November’s inflation report, to be the weakest long-bond sale of the quarter if that report runs hot. I expect the Bank of Japan to raise rates on December 18, and I expect Japan’s holdings in the October data due December 15 to show a sixth straight month of decline. If Congress lets funding lapse on December 12, I expect short-term Treasury bills maturing around the deadline to cheapen sharply as investors avoid them, exactly the pressure Dalio has warned about.

For 2 years Washington has asked the bond market to finance an unusually widening deficit, a war, and a record corporate borrowing spree at whatever price it demanded, and over the next 30 days the Fed, the Treasury, Congress, and the Bank of Japan will each, on a published date, set part of that price. Waller has already told the country what kind of winter he thinks it needs, and every official quoted here has told investors, in plain language, that the cost of money is still going up. December 10 may reveal how much worse the situation has become, but the more troubling question is whether Washington has any credible means of stopping what comes next.