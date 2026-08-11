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Rick's avatar
Rick
1d

One of the most succinct descriptions I have read of the shear stupidity of this administration. Thank you.

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Ellen Yvonne's avatar
Ellen Yvonne
19h

I am trying to figure out the psychological attraction 77 million Americans have towards Trump and I believe a part of it is the common person’s lack of understanding about how complex and interwoven the world has become. Trump’s simple ideas that immigrants and scientists and poor people and Biden and Obama and Democrats and unpainted reflecting pools and China and Iran are the cause of all our problems and so to solve the problems, all he has to do is eliminate or denigrate certain groups or nations or paint the pool and viola, problem solved. Your piece certainly succinctly describes how easy it is to destroy with stupidity, ignorance, hubris, and of course racism what has taken generations to build.

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