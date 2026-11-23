When the closing bell rang on Friday, November 20, 2026, Nvidia had lost 14.01% of its value in a single session, finishing at $125.53 after Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement staff were going through the company’s books, and the stock had now fallen for 7 straight weeks, its longest losing run since 2008. Roughly $2.7 trillion had disappeared from the company since its peak on October 6, and yet somebody was buying. During a stretch of 151 minutes that afternoon, while the shares were still sliding, buyers placed 7 orders for Nvidia call options worth about $19.9 million in premium, the largest of them an $11.04 million block of calls at a $240 strike that do not expire until January 2029, picked up with the stock changing hands near $135.29. People do not buy calls like that on a company in free fall unless they already know how the weekend ends.

Three days later they were proven right when, before Monday’s open, Nvidia’s board announced that it had unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as president, chief executive, and director, a mere 12 days after accepting his resignation and 6 days after its own chairman, Harvey Jones, told investors on the earnings call that the board “does not intend to reinstate” him. As of this writing, at 11:34 on Monday morning, Nvidia trades at $165.86, up 32.13%, having added roughly $970 billion in market value in a little over 2 hours, more than double the previous single-day record of about $450 billion that Microsoft set on July 30. A few minutes after the open, Donald Trump called CNBC’s Eamon Javers to take the credit. “This was a big decision,” the president said, “but the board decided to do what we wanted to do.”

The country has seen this kind of thing before, though never at this size. In September 1869, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk tried to corner the gold market with help from Abel Corbin, the brother-in-law of President Ulysses S. Grant, who fed them what he could learn about the Treasury’s plans and lobbied Grant to keep federal gold off the market. When Grant finally ordered the Treasury to sell, the price collapsed on what Wall Street still calls Black Friday, and the people closest to the president had already positioned themselves for the turn. Whereas Gould needed a brother-in-law to reach the president, the insiders of 2026 needed only to be in the room, and on Monday morning the president told the country, in his own words, who that room belonged to.

What actually happened between Friday’s close and Monday’s open

Trump had already started laying the groundwork before he left China, and speaking to Fox from the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 18 he said he wanted Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back and admitted that he had raised the resignation with Xi Jinping over dinner, which is a remarkable thing for an American president to discuss with the head of the government whose intelligence service is at the center of the scandal. Only 6 days earlier, on the day the resignation was announced, the same president had called the whole affair “horrible” and “sad” and floated Apple’s Tim Cook as the replacement on Truth Social, writing, “A Legend replaces a Legend!” On November 16 he moved again, telling reporters, “I don’t know that she was a spy at all.”

By Friday the private campaign was underway, and standing at the White House after his return from Asia, Trump told reporters he “would love to see Jensen be given a second chance,” and according to our sourcing, he and his team were already leaning on Nvidia’s directors that same day, and the president knew before the weekend was out that Huang would be coming back. The board held its first conversations with Huang since his ouster on Saturday, a full day before anyone in the public was told the matter was even under discussion.

Sunday, November 22, should have stopped all of it cold, given that the New York Times reported that morning, citing people with knowledge of American intelligence reports, that Alice Huang had been in contact with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of 2026, the entire length of her relationship with Nvidia’s founder, and that her business partner Kang Wei, often introduced as her husband, had worked with the same Chinese spy agency. Rather than slowing anything down, the administration spent the rest of the day finishing the job. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who only a week earlier had demanded “a dramatic shakeup” at Nvidia with an outsider in charge, went on Face the Nation and dispatched his own position with 7 words: “Well, Jensen is on the outside now.” That evening Trump posted on Truth Social, “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.,” and he called Huang directly that night.

When Monday came, the paperwork had already been arranged to match, with Attorney General Todd Blanche certifying that the government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” Trump giving the board what he called “assurance on the national security threat,” and Nvidia’s 8-K hanging the board’s entire confidence on “input from senior levels of the United States government.” Asked whether he had joined the board meeting himself, Trump answered, “Basically, I was represented at the board.” He told Javers that Huang “did nothing wrong other than he created a chip that’s invaluable,” and when the conversation turned to whether he was worried about an AI bubble, he said he was not, “because we have one of our stars back in play.” Nobody describes a man that way unless he thinks of him as something he owns.

The board’s own statements give the whole arrangement away, given that on November 18 Harvey Jones told Nvidia’s employees that the board had accepted Huang’s resignation over a “lack of candor,” and 5 days later the same board announced that it was “satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor,” although nothing about Huang’s candor had changed in the meantime except the identity of the people telling the board what to conclude. Trump, who told CNBC he had spoken with the directors “directly and indirectly,” was asked how much contact he had had with Huang and answered, “Well, who isn’t in contact?” He said Huang “went through hell,” that he had been “dealing with the vice president,” and that “JD Vance was great,” leaving no doubt that the decision to return the founder of a $4 trillion public company was made by the 2 highest elected officials in the country rather than by the directors its shareholders elected to make it. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale, who has spent decades studying corporate boards, said on Monday that the entire Nvidia board should resign, calling the reinstatement “a mistake.”

Who was betting on the fall and reinstatement (and why Cantor’s financials should be audited by Congress)

Long before any of this reached the public, the president and his Commerce secretary were sitting on the intelligence that would eventually take Nvidia apart. As we laid out on November 16, Trump was first briefed on the suspected Chinese operation around Huang in October 2025 and did nothing, Marco Rubio warned him again aboard Air Force One in May, and Howard Lutnick’s department kept Megaspeed off the Entity List through all of it, even as Megaspeed’s executive turned out to be the woman in the middle of the affair. The story did not reach the public until October 29, 23 days after Nvidia’s market value had peaked and just as the AI trade was starting to turn. Given that this administration held the file for a year, the people around it had a year to decide what to do with what they knew, and they had a front-row seat to the collapse once it began.

Its seems that a small handful of insiders held put positions on Nvidia through that slide and into Friday’s session, the same day the White House started pressing the board, and one firm’s public filings fit that picture uncomfortably well. Cantor Fitzgerald, which Lutnick ran for decades before handing it to his sons Brandon and Kyle when he joined the Cabinet in February 2025, reported at the end of 2024 that it held 3,568,118 Nvidia shares worth $479 million, set against puts on 5,750,000 shares worth $772 million. By September 30, 2026, according to the 13F the firm filed on November 16, its share count had fallen to 1,000,332, down 45% in a single quarter and by two-thirds since the end of 2025, while its puts covered 1.3 million shares, more protection against a falling price than the stock it actually owned. Cantor’s filings stop at the end of the quarter, and the Friday trades are not yet public, yet the direction of the firm’s bet was never in question.

Lutnick, for his part, knew what was coming earlier than almost anyone in the country. CNBC reported that by the time Cantor hosted Huang and other Nvidia executives for investor meetings in New York in late September, Lutnick had already received a classified intelligence warning about the affair, which put the Commerce secretary who refused to blacklist Megaspeed in possession of the same information that would later crater the stock his family’s firm was hedged against. When the resignation finally landed on November 12, Cantor’s semiconductor analyst C.J. Muse cut his price target by $100, pulled Nvidia from the firm’s list of top picks, and went on CNBC to call it “a very sad day,” warning that America was “giving up the lead on AI to China,” even though his firm’s book had been leaning toward that sad day for months.

Put the puts and Friday’s calls side by side and you have the oldest pattern in the history of insider trading, with one set of trades collecting on the fall and another collecting on a reversal that only a handful of people knew had already been decided. Representatives Jamie Raskin, Gregory Meeks, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove plainly suspect as much, which is why they demanded on November 17 that Cantor preserve and hand over every Nvidia trade it has made since January 2024, closing their letter to Brandon Lutnick with a question about whether his father had traded away “national security interests to make money for his adult children and Cantor Fitzgerald.” Howard Lutnick sits before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10, and any senator who cares about the integrity of American markets should open that hearing with Friday’s tape and every order Cantor entered that day.

The president, meanwhile, did not need a trading desk, since his own disclosures, as we reported last week, show his accounts buying Nvidia repeatedly through 2026, with the Washington Post putting his holdings at between $13 million and $62 million at the end of August. The stake he last publicly disclosed surged by roughly a third on Monday morning, following news the president himself had orchestrated and announced, handing the very man who arranged the rescue an enormous personal windfall from his own intervention.

Nothing underneath has changed

Although every headline on Monday is about the record that this massive (arguably market manipulation) has created, I want readers to look past the green on their screens and notice that not one of the problems I have been writing about in this space was solved by putting Huang back in his office.

Beneath Nvidia sits a market that still cannot pay its own bills, one in which Nvidia committed $30 billion to OpenAI in February and has put about $20 billion into Anthropic, including $10 billion tied to its IPO, while those companies turn around and spend the money on Nvidia chips, which props up Nvidia’s revenue, which props up Nvidia’s valuation, which props up the private valuations at which those same companies raise more money. CoreWeave, the biggest of the neoclouds renting out Nvidia hardware, now carries about $47 billion in debt and pays $846 million a quarter in interest, some of its bonds yield more than 16%, and on Friday its shares slipped below their $40 IPO price, nearly 79% under their June 2025 high. Anthropic’s prospectus showed a net loss of $104 billion on about $33.2 billion of revenue for the first 9 months of 2026. When it went public last week, I told readers it would pop and then start pricing down, and after opening at $111.50 on November 19 it traded at $88.90 at 11:23 this morning, flat on a day when Nvidia rose by a third.

Don’t be their exit liquidity

What Monday handed the billionaire class that got caught holding the bag last week is the one thing it could not manufacture on its own, which is a deep market of eager buyers at prices 32% above Friday’s close. The investors who bought cheap on Friday, the venture funds sitting on private AI valuations, and the founders who need the IPO window kept open for a few more weeks can now sell into the excitement, while the people buying from them are retail investors, pension funds, annuities, and the index funds that will be forced to buy Anthropic when it joins the Nasdaq 100 on December 21. Elon Musk, who started campaigning for Huang’s return the day after the resignation and has his own SpaceX shareholders to think about, wrote on Monday, “It is done,” and then, “The mistake has been corrected,” and the people cheering loudest on Monday are the ones with the most to lose.

My expectation is that the AI market goes through a second collapse over the coming days, as this rally runs out of new buyers and the same unresolved problems come back to the front page, whether that is the SEC’s accounting examination, another neocloud that cannot refinance its debt, or the next disclosure from an intelligence file this administration has spent more than a year managing for the market’s benefit. If you held through last week, this rally is the exit the insiders are using, and you should treat it the same way. If you are tempted to buy, understand that you are being asked to become the liquidity for someone else’s escape. The financial press will not tell you this with any force, given how many of its sources, guests, and advertisers are invested in keeping the boom alive, but we warned readers all summer that this collapse was coming, and nothing that happened over the weekend has changed where it ends.

Who will stop them (unfortunately, no one)

The Trump SEC will not investigate Lutnick, and the Trump SEC will not investigate Trump, while Blanche, having already handed Huang a clean bill of health on the president’s behalf, is in no position to open a case against a cabinet secretary whose family firm spent the year hedged against the very collapse his department could have prevented. Although Democrats flipped 7 Senate seats and took the House on November 3, the investigations Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer preside over after January 3 will produce letters, hearings, and document requests without the power to indict anyone, since every criminal referral and contempt citation they send will land on Blanche’s desk at the Justice Department and die there. Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who chairs the Banking Committee until January, said on November 12 that “the American people deserve answers,” and when Lutnick sits in front of him on December 10, the country will learn whether Scott meant a word of it. That is how insider trading, a manipulated reversal, and open fraud on public shareholders can happen in full view of the country, with the inmates running the asylum for 2 more years and every institution able to punish it either answering to the man who profits from it or lacking the power to act.

When the trades behind Friday’s tape are finally matched to the names that placed them, the question will be the one Trump has already half answered on live television, which is who knew on Friday what the president announced on Monday. “The board decided to do what we wanted to do,” he said, and in the coming days, as this bounce gives way to the second leg of the collapse, this publication will keep naming every person inside that “we.”