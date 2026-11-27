On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, while most of Wall Street was packing for Thanksgiving, a short note from the research firm SemiAnalysis reported that Elon Musk’s SpaceX had cut the price of renting Nvidia’s newest Blackwell chips by as much as 35%. Barely 5 weeks earlier, on October 20, Musk had told SpaceX investors that his company was “hounded relentlessly by every hyperscaler and by dozens of smaller companies to rent more of our compute.” Nobody marks down a product people are fighting over, which is why that note told me more about the state of artificial intelligence than anything that happened when markets reopened on Friday.

Friday itself was a holiday half session, with the S&P 500 up 1.60% to 7,297.49 and the Nasdaq up 2.31% to 24,129.50, the sort of bounce that gets called a “recovery” on cable television before anyone checks where the money actually went. Bond investors did check, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up 8 basis points to 4.93%, while bitcoin gave back an overnight run to $62,085 to sit at $59,760 as of this writing, down 1.61%. Nvidia, the company the entire boom is built on, managed just 0.8% on a day its own sector climbed 4.69%, after Bloomberg reported that its forbidden Blackwell chips had turned up in a Shanghai data center. What looked like a rally was capital running for cover, abandoning the weaker players to crowd behind 3 or 4 companies it believes can outlast a shakeout, while the industry underneath quietly rewrites its debts, discounts its product, and runs out of electricity.

Investors are betting on consolidation in this ‘pump’

If you follow the money that moved on Friday, it leads to a remarkably short list of names. Anthropic jumped 10.98% to $91.88, not on anything it built this week but on a growing conviction that OpenAI is losing the race, which casts Anthropic as the company that inherits OpenAI’s customers. CoreWeave climbed 3.71% to $44.15 after Bloomberg reported that Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are lining up a $4.5 billion loan for it, a loan secured by GPUs held in escrow in Dalton, Georgia and tied to a contract with Meta. In other words, the banks are lending against Meta’s credit, not CoreWeave’s, whose own 2031 bonds yield about 18%. SpaceX rose 4.83% to $133.59, still below its $135 offering price, on the theory Musk has been selling for weeks that Starlink’s cash flow will let him outlive smaller rivals.

The biggest buyers of computing power are consolidating as well, with CNBC reporting on November 6 that Microsoft is trimming its roster of neocloud partners down to a few key suppliers while building more of its own capacity, with people familiar with the matter saying it chose not to renew a deal with Oracle, while Brookfield’s Radiant has already merged with the British operator Ori. Nscale, which still hopes to go public, disclosed on November 13 that its debt had exploded from $137.4 million at the end of June to $5.5 billion by September 30, alongside an admission that it needs more cash. When the largest customer in the industry cuts suppliers while investors pile into a handful of names on thin holiday volume, nobody is betting on growth anymore. They are betting on who is left standing, and every survivor they pick leaves dozens of smaller operators holding chips and debt that no one wants.

The debt is quietly being restructured

The story that matters will not be found on a stock chart, given that it lives in loan documents, filings, and earnings-call transcripts, where the promises that let this industry borrow hundreds of billions of dollars are being rewritten one clause at a time. Nvidia went first when, in its third-quarter results on November 17, it cut its commitments to the neocloud operators from $36 billion to $32 billion, then tightened the language so that those commitments now “take effect only if the neoclouds secure financing to purchase the data center infrastructure products and the related compute capacity is deployed, made operational, and accepted by us.” Put plainly, Nvidia will stand behind a project only after the project no longer needs anyone standing behind it.

Nvidia’s own words show that it knew exactly what it was doing, since its financial commentary conceded that many of its customers “are growing faster than their balance sheets and long-term credit profiles can support,” while interim chief executive Colette Kress told analysts the company would be “disciplined and selective” and was “rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments, and guarantees.” At the same time, Nvidia began offering “longer payment terms ranging from 90 days up to one year” to its investment-grade buyers, leaving its receivables about $16 billion ahead of its January pace of collection. That same afternoon, as if none of this were happening, the company told investors that GPU rental prices were rising. A supplier confident in endless demand does not wait a year to get paid by its best customers, nor does it step back from the weakest ones the moment they need help.

The lenders are pulling back alongside Nvidia, as Stanley Lee explained when he told Bloomberg’s Odd Lots that GPU lenders who advanced 80% of a chip’s value over the summer now want to stop at 50% to 60%, doubling the cash an operator has to find for every chip it buys. Nvidia’s much-promoted $500 billion financing platform with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR had not closed a single loan as of November 13, according to the New York Times, with lenders complaining that Nvidia’s offer to cover 25% of a deal leaves them too exposed. Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive Antonio Neri made a point of telling Fortune on November 3 that his company has “zero exposure” to AI’s financing web, which is what a hardware maker says once it has decided these customers are not worth the risk.

Further down the chain, the operators are pushing the bill onto their own customers. CoreWeave now demands bigger prepayments, Nebius is counting on customers to prepay as much as 85% of a $40 billion to $45 billion spending plan for 2027, and Lambda’s largest agreement with Nvidia, worth roughly $34.9 billion, is now described as “currently terminable by either party.” CoreWeave’s total debt reached about $46.8 billion on September 30, more than double the $21.4 billion it carried at the end of 2025, with $846 million in net interest expense against a $709 million net loss for the quarter. On November 25 its 5-year credit default swaps hit a record 1,314 basis points, a level at which an S&P Global Market Intelligence model implies a 68% chance of default within 5 years. Michael Burry sent his followers on X to an analysis called “Mark to Swap” on Thursday, writing, “Must read. This is not me. But it must be read.” Its authors estimate that the swaps market prices some AI borrowers 4 to 7 notches below their official ratings, with roughly 16% of the value across 25 AI data centers already gone.

Musk is discounting the “shortage” he sells

For months Musk has told anyone who would listen that SpaceX could rent its compute “several times over if we said yes to everyone.” His pricing desk tells a different story. According to SemiAnalysis, SpaceX cut its quote for small clusters of Nvidia’s B200 and B300 chips from about $15 to $15.50 an hour per GPU down to between $10 and $12, offering small buyers the discount it once reserved for giants like Anthropic and Google. The 50,000 older H200 chips Anthropic declined to keep renting are being shopped at about $5 an hour. Musk had already told us what this would do to him, writing on X on Sunday evening, November 8, 2026, “It works both ways, of course. If compute becomes plentiful and cheap, SpaceX revenue will drop,” then adding, “No crying in the casino for either party.”

His lenders might feel differently. SpaceX financed its chips with about $40 billion of new debt arranged through Apollo and Goldman Sachs, part of it secured by the chips themselves at roughly 7.75%, so every price cut erodes the very collateral those lenders are holding. President Trump, who bought $5 million of SpaceX bonds in August according to Semafor, is one of them.

SpaceX is hardly the only seller marking down its inventory, as the Ornn Compute Price Index, built from executed trades and carried on Bloomberg terminals, shows the H100, the workhorse chip of the entire buildout, down 4.2% over the past month to $3.19 an hour, with the older A100 down 3.7% to $1.04. CoreWeave’s own price sheet lists H100 spot capacity in North America at about $2.46 an hour against $6.16 on demand, a 60% discount. Microsoft’s Azure lists H100 spot capacity at about $2.27 an hour against a sticker price of $12.29, a discount of more than 80%. The cheapest H100 on offer now goes for $1.80, the cheapest B200 for $4.11 against a market median of $8.19, while the Asian provider GMI Cloud was renting B200s for $5.00 at the start of the month in a region where capacity has piled up since Washington began requiring licenses for advanced chips shipped to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Posted prices still look healthy, yet the prices at which capacity actually changes hands keep sliding, which is how every glut begins. Sellers defend the sticker for as long as they can, since the sticker is what lenders use to value the hardware, then cut quietly through spot markets and side deals until the cuts become impossible to hide.

OpenAI is stuck outside the door

At the top of this whole structure sits OpenAI, the customer whose spending justified the largest data center commitments of the year, and it is running out of ways to raise money. OpenAI set out this fall to raise $30 billion or more at a $1.4 trillion valuation. It took a first close of $11 billion at $1.25 trillion on November 6 and had scraped together only about $15 billion by November 12, half of its goal. Sam Altman told the public in September that “Right now would be an ill-advised moment to go public,” and the market has since decided the right moment may never come, with Kalshi traders cutting the odds of a listing before June 2027 to about 28% while a Hyperliquid contract tracking OpenAI’s valuation has fallen 30% since early October.

If OpenAI ever does reach the public market, it will have to swallow a brutal haircut to get there. Anthropic, the company investors now treat as the winner, peaked at $115.10 on its first day of trading on November 19, slipped below its $83 offering price within 3 sessions, and finished Friday about 20% under that first-day high. A market that has already marked down the stronger lab will not pay $1.25 trillion for the weaker one, which is why I expect any OpenAI offering to price at half that figure or less. Such a cut would land squarely on Nvidia, whose largest single guarantee, up to $105 billion, covers 20 years of payments on an OpenAI campus in Ohio. It would land on Microsoft too, which is budgeting about $170 billion of capital spending this year for capacity sized to an OpenAI that can no longer fund itself. Anthropic’s own Friday jump rode a float of only about 5% to 6% of its shares, with hundreds of millions of locked shares becoming free to sell on December 15, so I expect most of that gain to be gone before Christmas.

Chips in Shanghai, chips in Russian drones

The filings Bloomberg uncovered on Friday show a company called Shanghai Shuoyao pledging a GB300 NVL72 rack, 72 Blackwell Ultra chips Washington has never licensed for China, as collateral for a $14 million loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank. Next door, Shanghai Kezhan disclosed Blackwell equipment when it borrowed from a firm owned by a Shanghai government agency. Nvidia had told shareholders in its annual report that it was “effectively foreclosed” from China’s data center market, yet its most powerful machine was sitting on the books of a state-linked lender, close enough to Alice Huang’s network that the company has now ordered Dell and Super Micro to pause server shipments to 4 Southeast Asian countries. Two days earlier, the New York Times reported that Nvidia’s Jetson Orin computers, sold for a few hundred dollars apiece, were making targeting decisions on their own inside Russian drones over Zaporizhzhia, one of which killed 3 people at a gas station on July 6.

Washington’s response to all of this has been to look the other way, starting at the very top of the Justice Department. Asked on Tuesday whether the Justice Department had investigated Jensen Huang before President Trump assured Nvidia’s board he was clean, Attorney General Todd Blanche answered, “What does that mean? Had Huang been investigated? For what? I don’t understand the question,” before calling Nvidia “a good corporate citizen.” Vice President JD Vance insisted on Wednesday that “I was told by the Department of Justice and multiple officials in our national security apparatus that he was under no investigation,” while people familiar with the matter told HuffPost that the department never formally investigated Huang at all. An administration that skipped the investigation, vouched for the man anyway, then fell silent when his company’s chips surfaced in Shanghai and in Russian weapons has made itself a partner in whatever Nvidia’s export record turns out to be.

No grid infrastructure = no lead

Even if every dollar of this debt were sound, the American buildout would still collide with a problem that no loan can fix, which is that the country cannot produce the power. PJM, the largest grid operator in the United States, ran its latest capacity auction, covering 2028 and 2029, at the $325 per megawatt-day price cap and still came up 6,831 megawatts short of what the grid needs to stay reliable. Connecting a new AI facility to the grid now takes 24 to 72 months, power transformers carry lead times of roughly 128 weeks, and researchers tracking the buildout reported on September 29 that 30% to 50% of the AI capacity planned for 2026 will slip to 2028 or later. Developers are so desperate that they have planned more than 120 on-site natural gas plants, about 129 gigawatts in all, simply to avoid waiting in line. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon and the University of California, Berkeley found on November 12 that off-grid solar microgrids are now the cheapest way to power AI data centers at 85% of American sites, an awkward finding for an administration that has spent 2 years at war with wind and solar.

China faces no such shortage, as Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Apollo, has charted China adding about 550 gigawatts of power capacity in 2025, close to 10 times what the United States managed, on top of generating roughly 10,506 terawatt-hours last year against about 4,500 here. Beijing’s 5-year plan calls for another 1,500 gigawatts by 2030, and even Musk has predicted that China will eventually outstrip the rest of the world in computing power for the simple reason that it has more electricity. A country can lead in chips and still lose the race if it cannot plug them in, and as long as Washington treats energy as a culture war instead of an engineering problem, the United States will keep pouring borrowed money into data centers it cannot power while China builds the grid to run its own.

A bubble that will continue to deflate

This is what a bubble looks like when it deflates slowly instead of all at once. CleanSpark wrote down mining equipment at its Sandersville, Georgia site from $277.1 million to $109.0 million on November 24, at a property whose power is contracted to an AI customer for 20 years and which backs $2.28 billion of notes. Bit Digital sold 29,825 ether this month to pay down a loan it used to bridge its data center affiliate. Roughly $7.75 billion of Asian data center loans serving ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent now face extra scrutiny, high-yield spreads have widened from 266 basis points on September 21 to 372 on November 24, and the Bank of England warned on November 26 that AI financing has become “increasingly complex, circular and opaque.” Governor Andrew Bailey went further, cautioning that such arrangements “can make it harder to identify concentrations of risk and where exposures ultimately sit.” None of these cracks made the evening news on its own, which is exactly how this kind of collapse unfolds, each piece small enough to dismiss until enough of them break at once.

Friday did nothing to change that story, since all it amounted to was a holiday crowd squeezing into Anthropic on OpenAI’s troubles, into CoreWeave on Meta’s credit, into SpaceX on Starlink’s cash while the supplier of the entire industry rewrote its promises, the loudest seller of compute slashed his prices, lenders cut what they will advance against a chip, and the grid fell short of what the data centers need. The people with the most information are behaving as though the shortage they keep advertising is already over, and Friday handed them one more half session of buyers to sell into. Nvidia’s quarterly report is due by December 4, and our firm will be combing through every commitment, guarantee, and receivable to show readers where the smoke and mirrors are hiding, who is left carrying the financial risk, and where the next cracks in this extraordinary financial edifice are beginning to emerge.