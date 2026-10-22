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Sara Frischer's avatar
Sara Frischer
Oct 22

Fascinating. First thanks for going to the dark places and bringing this information to light. I hadn't realized he was building and fitting centers for lease. That's a lot of depreciation, is it used to offset some of this funny money? Going to have to read this again. Tremendous. Thank you Josiah. This is so complex. lately I've been crocheting, calming activity. Except when you're rolling a Skien of yarn into a ball and find yourself with a maze of yarn which has to be worked thru and navigated for salvage. This article felt like that, you've untangled a mess and once again described it beautifully.

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Thomas Locatell's avatar
Thomas Locatell
Oct 22

Where to begin? In my neck of the woods, the brick and mortar stores, the mom and pops and the general infrastructure are struggling and crumbling while the masters of the universe cycle of boom and bust is set on repeat. Where does it all end?

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