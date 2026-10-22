Shortly after the market closed on Tuesday, October 13, Chamath Palihapitiya posted a chart on X. A former Facebook executive who went on to become one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent promoters of blank-check companies during the last financial bubble, Palihapitiya now co-hosts the All-In podcast, where Elon Musk has been a welcome guest. The chart showed yields on CoreWeave’s $1.25 billion in bonds due in 2032 approaching 15%, a rate lenders reserve for borrowers they have begun to doubt. Musk, who competes with CoreWeave and has no reason to wish it well, responded with a single word: “Yikes.” By the time markets opened the following morning, Musk’s extraordinary reach had carried that single word to millions of people around the world, intentionally amplifying its impact far beyond the original post.

CoreWeave lost more than 15% of its market value on October 14. Oracle fell 8.8% and Dell 11.3%, DigitalOcean, TeraWulf, and Hut 8 each gave up more than 10%, and by October 16 CoreWeave was trading at $61.39, roughly a quarter below where it had stood a week and a half earlier. The analysts who cover the company searched its books for a cause and found none. “We struggle to find company specific factors that justify the recent move,” wrote Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank, whose firm had helped underwrite SpaceX’s public offering in June. CoreWeave began in 2017 as a cryptocurrency mining operation run by Michael Intrator and a few former commodities traders, remade itself into a company that rents Nvidia processors to developers of artificial intelligence, and took on roughly $50 billion in obligations to do it. Since May, SpaceX has been renting Nvidia processors to developers of artificial intelligence as well.

Six days later Musk joined SpaceX’s third-quarter call in the mood of a man who believes he has already won. The company had reported revenue of $14.6 billion, up 161% from a year earlier and well above the $12.87 billion Wall Street expected, together with $4.4 billion of net income, and Musk wanted listeners to understand the distance between SpaceX and everyone else in the compute business. “This is a bit like the New York Yankees playing in Little League,” he said, describing a company able to raise power, cooling, and data centers “vastly faster than anyone else” and “hounded relentlessly by every hyperscaler” for more. Near the end an analyst asked about Tesla. Both boards, Musk said, had formed special committees of independent directors to consider a merger, one that at that afternoon’s prices would join a SpaceX worth about $2 trillion to a Tesla worth about $1.5 trillion in the largest corporate combination ever attempted. “Because I’m a conflicted party,” he said, “I can’t actually be in the discussions of the special committees.” Then he told the committees what he wanted. “Do I think it would be a good idea? Yes.” Only 3 months earlier, on Tesla’s July 23 call, he had insisted, “We can’t talk about, you know, combining companies and that kind of thing on an earnings call.” SpaceX rose about 8% after hours.

The chorus arrived on cue. Dan Ives of Wedbush called the deal a “no-brainer move for both SpaceX and Tesla” and assured investors that “shareholders would want this marriage.” Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki, who has spent years alternately championing and scolding Tesla, wrote on X that a merger “could happen this week” and asked whether SpaceX should “bid $420 for Tesla,” the number Musk once paired with the words “funding secured.” Gary Black of The Future Fund expected the same $420 offer in stock, while cautioning Tesla holders not to count on a “windfall” once dilution was counted.

On the evening of October 21, Tesla reported its quarterly results. The shares initially jumped on the release, then gave back nearly $20 over the course of the earnings call, as the company’s chief financial officer cut the year’s capital budget and described $30 billion of new credit as money for future spending, and they finished after-hours trading at $373.63.

The 8 days between Musk’s reply to Palihapitiya and that call amount to more than a busy week. In that span Musk questioned the solvency of the company his new business most resembles, declared that SpaceX had no real competition, and invited the owners of Tesla, where he holds about a fifth of the shares, to fold themselves into SpaceX, where he controls nearly every vote. Throughout, both companies were pouring money into chips, data centers, and factories faster than they could bring any of it online.

The charge I intend to prove is that the merger is a mechanism for keeping that money flowing once the companies’ own earnings can no longer supply it. In the short term, I expect it to work. The public will buy the story, the banks that took SpaceX public will raise their price targets, and financial television will call it the deal of the century. What follows, in my judgment, will be the largest single transfer of wealth in American history, carrying the savings of index investors, pension funds, and retirement accounts in the United States and abroad into a valuation that rests on a handful of promises about computing and robotics, promises that leave out most of the world economy and assume an electrical grid this country has not yet built.

Musk mocked CoreWeave’s debt problem (while SpaceX was looking to borrow billions more)

Neoclouds like CoreWeave and Nebius do one thing for a living. They buy Nvidia chips, build data centers around them, and rent the capacity to AI labs that cannot build quickly enough on their own. SpaceX entered that trade in May, when it began renting its Colossus facilities outside Memphis to Anthropic, and added Google as a customer in June. In August it agreed to use Nvidia hardware exclusively, and Bernstein’s analysts wrote that the arrangement could put SpaceX at “the front of the line” for Nvidia’s allocations. CoreWeave and Nebius stand in that same line, each having accepted $2 billion of equity from Nvidia partly to secure its place. Any AI lab weighing where to sign its next multiyear contract heard 2 messages in a single week, one suggesting that the independent renters might not survive their debts and another announcing that SpaceX had more customers than it could serve.

Nobody alive understands better than Musk what a few words from him can do to a share price. “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” he wrote on August 7, 2018, and the Securities and Exchange Commission charged him with securities fraud. He and Tesla each paid $20 million to settle, he surrendered the chairmanship, and although a federal jury in 2023 found him not liable to investors who sued, no one who watched Tesla’s stock that summer doubts that a post from Musk can move billions of dollars before lunch. Given that history, he cannot claim ignorance of how a reply to a chart about a rival’s bonds would land 6 days before his own company reported, and the one company in the market positioned to gain from CoreWeave’s bad week was his.

What makes the post so ironic is that nearly every charge the market leveled against CoreWeave that Wednesday applies to SpaceX at a larger scale. CoreWeave was punished for financing data centers with debt, while SpaceX ended June owing $38.433 billion in principal, $25 billion of it in notes sold that month at coupons as high as 6.65%, and has since gone looking for another $40 billion in loans and investment-grade bonds to buy still more Nvidia chips. CoreWeave was punished for spending faster than it earns, while SpaceX, over the first 9 months of 2026, spent about $48.1 billion on capital projects against roughly $13.1 billion of operating cash flow, and its chief financial officer, Bret Johnsen, told the October 20 call to expect another $35 billion to $40 billion in the fourth quarter alone. When I wrote in September that the borrowing behind America’s AI data centers had become a problem for the bond market, Oracle’s force majeure notice on Project Jupiter was the warning. CoreWeave’s 15% yield was the second, and the most powerful man in the industry chose to mock it while simultaneously running a far larger version of the same balance sheet.

The Wall Street banks that took SpaceX public (and are already preparing to cash in again)

SpaceX listed on June 12 at $135 a share and raised about $86 billion in the largest initial public offering on record. When the quiet period ended on July 7, the banks that had run the deal published their research within hours of one another, and every one recommended buying: Goldman Sachs with a $205 target, JPMorgan at $225, Bank of America at $235, and Morgan Stanley at $300, the last resting on a forecast of revenue climbing from $45 billion this year to $319 billion by 2030. Deutsche Bank, another underwriter, called SpaceX “the apex of civilizational ambition,” and Raymond James, with a $800 target, compared it to the arrival of the internet. MoffettNathanson, which took no part in the offering, rated the stock neutral at $131 and dismissed the size of the market SpaceX claimed to serve as “absurd.” For a while the skeptic looked right. The stock fell nearly 7% that day, closing about $11 below its offering price, and lost roughly 10% more in August after the second-quarter report showed $18.4 billion of capital spending against $7.8 billion of revenue.

This week the targets were rewritten before most investors had finished reading the release. JPMorgan, a lead underwriter, raised its target from $240 to $500, and Cantor Fitzgerald, Wells Fargo, Barclays, and Citi followed with increases of between 18% and 40%. Clear Street lifted its target from $217 to $248, less than 3 months after telling clients not to expect positive free cash flow from SpaceX until 2030. Some of the enthusiasm rested on guidance for first-quarter 2027 revenue of $33 billion to $37 billion, and some rested on Musk’s estimate that annual recurring revenue would reach “somewhere between 100 billion and a trillion” dollars by the end of 2027, a forecast whose ceiling is 10 times its floor and which he offered without a single supporting figure.

Those targets will not remain opinions for long. In a stock-for-stock merger, which nearly everyone expects, the higher SpaceX’s price, the less of the combined company each Tesla share buys, so every dollar the banks add to SpaceX’s valuation comes out of what Tesla’s public shareholders receive. The banks best placed to advise on that exchange, and to be paid for advising on it, are the ones that created SpaceX’s public market in June.

One dollar, counted three times (the financial house of cards behind SpaceX’s AI revenue)

Two customers carry much of SpaceX’s new revenue. Its contracts with Anthropic cover about 325,000 Nvidia processors at a full rate of $1.25 billion a month through May 2029, and Google’s covers about 110,000 processors at roughly $920 million a month from October 2026 through June 2029, a combined $26.04 billion a year, close to the $27.1 billion SpaceX booked across all its businesses in the first 9 months of 2026.

Anthropic pays for that capacity largely with money it has raised. Its draft prospectus, reported by Reuters on September 29, shows revenue growing twelvefold in 2025 to about $4.59 billion alongside an operating loss of $8.06 billion and a net loss near $42 billion, some $34 billion of which was a noncash charge on convertible financing. The company has committed to at least $518 billion of computing and infrastructure spending over roughly a decade, about 80% of it owed whether or not the capacity is ever used, including $111.1 billion with Google, $110 billion with Amazon, $31.4 billion with Microsoft, and $161.2 billion of equipment obligations tied to Broadcom. Google, for its part, is an Anthropic investor, an Anthropic supplier, and a SpaceX customer all at once, and in the second quarter its own capital spending of about $44.9 billion outran its $39.1 billion of operating cash flow.

Follow a single dollar through that chain. An investor puts it into Anthropic, Anthropic pays it to SpaceX for compute, SpaceX pays it to Nvidia for chips, and each of the 3 companies books it as revenue and is valued on the growth. Until businesses and households spend enough on AI services to cover everything the chain has promised to spend, that dollar remains borrowed money, whatever the income statements call it. Anthropic’s own offering, expected after the midterms at a valuation reported above $2 trillion, would replenish one of SpaceX’s 2 largest customers with public money at the same moment the merger asks Tesla’s shareholders to absorb SpaceX’s side of the arrangement.

SpaceX’s $88 billion spending problem (and the earnings that cannot come close to covering it)

Buried in SpaceX’s segment detail is the figure I would place in front of every Tesla shareholder before a vote. The AI business, the former xAI, reported $7.6 billion of quarterly revenue and $5 billion of adjusted EBITDA, yet only $431 million of operating income. Roughly $4.6 billion disappeared between those two lines, most of it the depreciation of processors and data center equipment that will need replacing within a few years, and SpaceX, like most companies in this boom, leads its releases with the number that leaves that cost out.

“You’d be hard pressed to find any company in the world” as capital efficient as SpaceX, Musk told the call. Johnsen’s guidance puts 2026 capital spending at $83 billion to $88 billion, roughly 4 times the $20.74 billion SpaceX spent in 2025 and nearly the entire $85.7 billion the IPO raised. In the second quarter SpaceX spent $2.35 on construction for every dollar of revenue, and in the third quarter $1.34, while Alphabet, which no one would call frugal, spent about 37 cents of each revenue dollar in its second quarter. I cannot find another company of SpaceX’s size in this cycle that spends so much against what it earns, and Musk told investors he intends to “aim for an incremental 20 gigawatts” of power and cooling next year.

Set that spending beside the contracts and the gap becomes impossible to wave away. If Anthropic pays its full monthly rate from May 2026 to May 2029, its contract is worth about $45 billion over its entire life, and Google’s is worth about $30 billion more. Every dollar both customers owe over the full term of their agreements, roughly $75 billion before SpaceX buys a megawatt-hour of electricity or pays a single engineer, roughly equals what the AI segment will spend on construction in 2026 alone. That calculation assumes neither customer walks away, renegotiates, or runs short of money, and it assumes this year’s processors will still be worth renting in 2029. Starlink offers no better comfort. Its segment earned about $5.2 billion from operations in 9 months, roughly $7 billion a year at that pace, and once the $20 billion Tesla now plans to spend is added to SpaceX’s budget, the 2 companies will put $103 billion to $108 billion into capital projects in 2026. Starlink would need about 15 years of its current profit to repay that single year of spending, and its satellites last 5.

Starlink is keeping SpaceX ‘profitable’ (while its AI business burns through billions)

Without Starlink, SpaceX loses money. Over the first 9 months of 2026 the Connectivity segment earned about $5.211 billion from operations, while the Space segment lost about $1.211 billion and the AI segment about $3.295 billion, and in the third quarter alone the AI segment spent about $16.444 billion on capital projects, close to 7 times what Starlink’s segment earned in operating income over the same 3 months.

Starlink’s prices, meanwhile, have been falling for 3 years. SpaceX’s offering documents put average monthly revenue per user at $99 in 2023, $91 in 2024, and $81 in 2025, then $66 in the first quarter of 2026, before a recovery to $69 in the third quarter that the company credited to customer mix. Subscriber growth disappointed as well, with 1.6 million consumer additions in the quarter against roughly 2.29 million expected, and a growing share of new customers arrive on cheaper plans in poorer countries. All the while the hardware ages on a schedule SpaceX published itself, with broadband satellites carrying a five-year useful life and some first-generation mobile satellites three. For a constellation of roughly 11,100, that means something like 2,220 replacements a year, separate from the $19.6 billion SpaceX committed for EchoStar’s spectrum. The one business that reliably pays the bills is being asked to fund 2 replacement programs at once, one in orbit and one in Memphis, while each customer pays a little less every year.

Tesla’s profits collapse by 56% (but Musk has another trillion-dollar promise to sell)

Tesla closed the regular session on October 21 up 3.41% at $386.47, lifted by merger talk, and published its third-quarter results minutes later. The headline numbers were better than feared. Revenue held at $28.05 billion, almost exactly where it stood a year earlier, adjusted earnings of $0.48 a share beat the $0.45 analysts expected, and free cash flow came in at a positive $1.53 billion when much of the market had braced for a burn of nearly $5 billion. The release also offered a sentence worth framing: “we have proven that the current manufacturing process for Optimus is suitable for a commercial product.” Shares jumped about 1.7% after hours, to roughly $393.

However, once the executives began talking about spending, shares began falling, dropping to $373.63 by the end of after-hours trading, a decline of nearly $20 a share from the post-earnings high that erased the day’s merger rally.

The rest of the release explains the selling. Operating income fell 56% to $718 million, a margin of 2.6% on $28 billion of sales against 5.8% a year earlier. Net income dropped 43% to $787 million, and even that leaned on a $288 million unrealized gain on Tesla’s bitcoin. Operating expenses climbed 39% to $4.78 billion, research and development rose 69% to $2.76 billion, and stock-based compensation reached $1.17 billion, up from $663 million, while regulatory credits, once a reliable source of nearly free profit, fell 73% to $113 million. Energy revenue dropped 16% to $2.88 billion, and storage deployments of 13.7 gigawatt-hours missed the roughly 15.9 analysts had forecast. Capital spending came to $4.73 billion, far short of the $7.8 billion S&P Capital IQ’s consensus expected, and Fred Lambert of Electrek, who has covered Tesla for more than a decade, noted that the positive cash flow came mostly from that shortfall. Tucked inside the results was a $142 million unrealized loss on Tesla’s stake in SpaceX, the shares it received in March when its $2 billion investment in xAI was rolled into SpaceX. Tesla’s shareholders already own a slice of SpaceX, and this quarter they lost money on it.

The call got worse. Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla’s chief financial officer, revised the 2026 capital budget to $20 billion from “more than $25 billion,” after the company had spent $13.01 billion through September. In July the same executive had told investors that capital spending “will grow for the next 2 or 3 years,” and Musk had called 2026 “a massive capex year” that would deliver “the best capex returns that we’ve ever seen.” Against those promises, the cut reads less like discipline than like a company that cannot get chips, equipment, and buildings in place as fast as it said it would, and the market read it the same way. Taneja said future spending would be “primarily funded by cashflow from operations,” and in the same call described the $30 billion of credit Tesla signed with Citibank and Wells Fargo on September 29 as “shorter term debt funding for future capex,” an account far plainer than the “general corporate purposes” in the filing. Asked about the humanoid robot on which so much of Tesla’s valuation now rests, Musk said, “I do want to temper expectations around Optimus,” and pushed the first deliveries to outside customers to the end of 2027. For Tesla’s own chips the stated goal was “some kind of useful chip at volume by 2028.”

Put Tesla’s numbers beside SpaceX’s and the purpose of the merger becomes difficult to miss. At $718 million a quarter, Tesla would need roughly 50 quarters of operating profit, more than 12 years, to cover what SpaceX plans to spend in the fourth quarter of 2026 alone. Neither company can turn money into working capacity as fast as it can raise it, as Tesla’s budget cut, Musk’s complaint about turbine-blade casting, and Nvidia’s rationing of its chips all show, and what keeps the build-out alive while the chips and the buildings lag is access to capital. Tesla would bring $45.4 billion of cash and short-term investments, $30 billion of fresh credit, and every dollar it earns in the years ahead. Dan Levy of Barclays, writing on October 15, cited consensus estimates in which Tesla generates $12 billion of free cash flow in 2030 while SpaceX consumes $17 billion the same year. Add the debt both companies carry to the credit they have arranged or reportedly sought, SpaceX’s $38.4 billion of borrowings and the $40 billion it went looking for, Tesla’s roughly $16 billion of debt and its new $30 billion of lines, and the total comes to about $124 billion. Inside one company, all of it, along with every dollar of profit from Tesla’s cars and batteries, would be available for Colossus, for the next gigawatt, and for the one after that.

A decade of missed deadlines (and why Musk’s newest promises deserve even more scrutiny)

Investors are being asked to pay now for capacity Musk says he will deliver later, which makes his record on later relevant. At Tesla’s Autonomy Day in April 2019 he promised that the following year there would be “over a million robotaxis on the road.” Tesla’s Cybercab began carrying paying passengers in Austin on September 3, 2026, and the fleet there has grown about tenfold since. The Semi, unveiled in November 2017 with production promised for 2019, entered production in Nevada this quarter, 7 years late. In 2016 Musk said SpaceX would land an uncrewed Red Dragon capsule on Mars in 2018, a mission that never flew, and Starship had made only 2 test flights this year before it reached orbit for the first time in the third quarter. Early in 2025 he spoke of Tesla building several thousand Optimus robots that year, and on October 21 he asked investors to temper their expectations and pointed them to the end of 2027. Each time, investors forgave the slip and paid for the next promise, and until now the price of that forgiveness fell on people who had chosen to own Tesla. The promise on offer this time is 13 gigawatts of compute and a revenue line somewhere between $100 billion and $1 trillion, and the people being asked to fund it include everyone who owns an S&P 500 index fund.

Why Musk wants to eliminate the choice between Tesla and SpaceX (and consolidate control for himself)

Listing SpaceX created a problem for Musk that only a merger can solve. For years Tesla was the only public way an ordinary investor could buy into Musk, and its valuation, around 195 times forward earnings in May, reflected that monopoly at least as much as anything Tesla sold. Once SpaceX filed to go public, investors had a choice, and many exercised it. Tesla fell 3% on May 18 and 8% over the next 5 trading days. Dave Mazza, chief executive of Roundhill Investments, warned that SpaceX’s retail allocation, about 30% of the offering and roughly 3 times the usual share set aside for individuals, was “pulling directly from the same pool that has been Tesla’s most loyal buyer base.” Joe Gilbert, a portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management, put it more plainly: “SpaceX is his new baby at the expense of Tesla.” On June 10, 2 days before the debut, Gary Black predicted that many retail buyers of SpaceX “will lighten up on their TSLA positions to fund their SPCX shares,” and Tesla closed that day at $381.59, down 15% for the year.

When a Tesla holder sells to buy SpaceX, money moves from one of Musk’s pockets to the other and leaves a lower Tesla share price behind, which weakens his Tesla pay package and the stock Tesla might use as currency. A merger would take that choice away. Tesla’s holders would become SpaceX holders without selling a share, every index fund tracking the S&P 500 would be obliged to own the combined company in full, and any new dollar seeking exposure to Musk would have to buy everything at once, cars, rockets, satellites, data centers, and debt together. It would also deliver the control he has been asking for in public since 2024. “I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control,” Musk wrote on X on January 15 of that year. By Levy’s estimate, a merger would leave him owning about 37% of the combined company and controlling about 56% of its votes.

He has been preparing the ground for months. “There’s more and more overlap,” Musk said on Tesla’s July call, before handing the question to Brandon Ehrhart, Tesla’s general counsel, who called SpaceX a “great partner” and spoke of “numerous beneficial transactions” between the companies. Once inside SpaceX, Tesla’s public owners would have very little leverage. Musk controls roughly 85% of SpaceX’s votes through Class B shares carrying 10 votes each, and at current prices a Tesla share would convert into about 0.7 of a SpaceX share before any premium. SpaceX’s prospectus says it need not keep independent directors or an independent compensation committee, and it sends shareholder disputes to arbitration. Michael Ewens, a finance professor at Columbia Business School, told Yahoo Finance the combination would bring “greater Musk control, greater related-party exposure, weaker mechanisms for minority shareholders to push back,” and warned that unhappy Tesla holders “will have trouble getting out post-merger.” Electrek, reading Tesla’s latest proxy, found Musk’s pay packages written to pay out quickly on a deal price, along with a voting option that counts retail shareholders with the board unless they actively opt out.

Tesla’s owners have watched this before. In 2016 Tesla paid about $2.6 billion for SolarCity, a struggling solar installer run by Musk’s cousins Lyndon and Peter Rive, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder; Tesla investors sued, and Delaware’s Court of Chancery ruled in Musk’s favor in 2022. In February 2026 SpaceX bought xAI, and the debt that came with it put SpaceX in technical default under one of its own credit agreements until lenders signed a waiver. When rumors of a Musk merger first surfaced, Electrek summed up the pattern in a single sentence: “At every step, Musk’s private investors get rescued.” A SpaceX-Tesla merger would be the largest rescue yet, and the rescuers this time would be the public.

13 gigawatts on paper (and the communities already paying the price for Musk’s promises)

“I would be surprised if we brought on less than 13 gigawatts of compute” by the end of 2027, Musk told SpaceX’s investors. Bloomberg has reported that of the roughly 12 gigawatts of data center capacity scheduled to come online across the entire United States in 2026, only about a third was actually under construction, held back by shortages of transformers, switchgear, and batteries. Ben Boucher, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie, has measured lead times for generator step-up transformers at more than 160 weeks in the first quarter of 2026, up from 143 weeks in 2024, and for high-voltage circuit breakers at 125 weeks, up from 77 in 2023, and about 80% of the country’s power transformers were imported in 2025. In Texas, ERCOT had roughly 410 gigawatts of large new loads waiting to connect in April, about 87% of them data centers. Musk conceded the problem on the call, calling the casting of turbine blades and vanes “this really difficult bottleneck” that “seems to be getting worse,” and then promised that SpaceX would simply cast its own.

Anyone curious about what Musk’s approach to power looks like in practice can drive south from Memphis. To feed Colossus, SpaceX has been running 69 gas turbines just across the Mississippi line, turbines that TechCrunch and the groups suing the company describe as unpermitted, in an area already among the most polluted in the country and with the capacity to emit more than 2,000 tons of smog-forming nitrogen oxides a year. In July the company said it would not finish removing them until July 2027. The NAACP and the Southern Environmental Law Center sued, and the Justice Department took SpaceX’s side, calling the turbines a matter of national, economic, and energy security. That bargain brought roughly a gigawatt online at the expense of one community’s air, and repeating it at the scale Musk now promises would require a government willing to waive the rules for every town that ends up beside a turbine. Where new grid capacity does get built, households pay for it. Monitoring Analytics, the independent watchdog for PJM, the country’s largest grid operator, has named data center demand as the main reason PJM’s capacity prices have climbed, and those prices arrive in residential electric bills.

The trillion-dollar AI economy Musk is selling (and the real economy being asked to pay for it)

A combined valuation of $3.5 trillion assumes that computing and robotics will claim a growing share of the world’s spending, and claim it fast enough to repay what is being poured into them now. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’s chief economist, said in February that AI investment had added “basically zero” to American growth in 2025, most of the hardware having been built in Taiwan and South Korea. His firm puts global AI capital spending at about $1.019 trillion in 2026, $581 billion of it in the United States, and estimates that it will crowd out roughly $50 billion of other business investment this year. The 5 largest AI companies now make up about 30% of the S&P 500, the heaviest concentration in half a century. Musk has written on X that AI could lift American growth to 4% or more as soon as next year, while the Federal Reserve’s September 16 projections put 2027 growth at 2.4%.

Whatever finally pays for all this compute has to come from the rest of the economy, from farms and trucking, hospitals and housing, factories in Ohio and Guangdong, and families in the same countries where Starlink keeps cutting prices to win customers. None of the merger’s promoters has explained what happens if interest rates stay high, if consumers keep retreating, if another oil shock comes out of the Strait of Hormuz, or if a crisis in the Taiwan Strait interrupts the supply of chips. Nor have they reckoned with the outcome Hatzius considers most likely, in which AI lifts productivity over decades, long after the processors bought this year have been written off. A company financed for the fast version of that story will not come through the slow version intact, and the people holding its shares when that becomes obvious will have had no voice in any of the decisions that brought them there.

Hundreds of millions to keep Republicans in power (and billions in government contracts flowing to SpaceX)

In May Musk said he planned to spend “a lot less” on politics, and by July he was admitting he had “got carried away.” Between July and September he gave $276 million to Republican causes, according to his America PAC’s spokesman on October 12, including $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, $76 million to America PAC, $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, and $10 million to the Lone Star Liberty PAC backing Ken Paxton’s Senate campaign in Texas, for a cycle total of about $366 million, which the Washington Post put at roughly $369 million on October 16. Over the same fiscal year, Bloomberg Government reported on October 19, SpaceX’s defense obligations more than tripled, to $5.9 billion through 3 quarters from $1.8 billion in all of fiscal 2025, much of it tied to the administration’s Golden Dome missile defense program, a project Cato Institute analysts estimate could cost between $844 billion and $1.1 trillion, including a $4.16 billion Space Force award for missile-tracking satellites on May 29.

Those contracts cannot simply be transferred to a successor in a SpaceX-Tesla merger without the federal government’s involvement. Under Subpart 42.12 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, a transfer of the assets used to perform government contracts as part of a merger or corporate consolidation triggers the federal novation process, in which the government decides whether to recognize the successor contractor. Even a stock transaction that leaves the existing contractor legally intact can raise ownership issues requiring a formal agreement with the government. That gives the administration Musk is spending hundreds of millions to keep in power a potentially decisive role over how a central piece of the deal is structured and carried out. It is the same administration in which he served as a special government employee running the Department of Government Efficiency until May 2025, a stretch during which more than a dozen inspectors general lost their jobs. After a merger the federal government would be the combined company’s customer, its regulator, and the beneficiary of its chief executive’s political spending all at once, and Tesla’s shareholders and the country’s taxpayers would be left to trust that those roles never touch.

The case for the merger (and why none of its supposed benefits justify the financial risks)

Musk’s defenders will make 3 arguments, and each deserves an answer. The first is that the businesses are real, and they are: Starlink is a franchise of extraordinary reach, the reusable booster was a feat the industry once ridiculed, and SpaceX’s revenue is revenue. Nothing in this piece disputes any of that, and none of it changes what the company spends against what it earns. The second is that Tesla’s balance sheet makes the risk manageable, yet Tesla’s $45.4 billion of cash would not cover SpaceX’s construction for even 2 quarters at its fourth-quarter pace. The third, the one Ives and Gerber are already making, is that shareholders want the deal. Musk said much the same in January, when he told Tesla’s investors that “we’re just doing what shareholders asked us to do, pretty much,” and he said it again on October 20, when he described the merger committees as formed “at the request of shareholders.” A chief executive who controls 85% of one company’s votes and is seeking 56% of the combined company’s does not need shareholders to ask for anything, and the claim that they did tells you more about how the deal will be sold than about who wants it.

That leaves the question of intent. Recklessness would mean Musk does not understand what his companies spend against what they earn, and the record forecloses that reading, since he signs the filings that disclose the five-year satellite lives, the noncancelable obligations of his largest customer, the $38 billion of debt, the default, the turbines, the capital guidance, and the depreciation that turns $5 billion of EBITDA into $431 million of operating income. He knows what CoreWeave’s bond yield means, having mocked it. He knows how his posts move prices, having paid $20 million to learn it. He knows Tesla’s latest quarter, having sat through the call. A sophisticated man who understands every one of those facts and still asks the public to buy them at $3.5 trillion is not making an error of judgment.

The largest transfer of financial risk to the American public in history

In January 2000, near the top of the last technology bubble, AOL agreed to buy Time Warner in a deal valued at about $165 billion, and 2 years later the combined company reported a loss of about $99 billion, then the largest annual loss in American corporate history, most of it written-off goodwill. A SpaceX-Tesla combination would be about 21 times the size of that deal, and Musk’s roughly 37% of it would be worth about $1.3 trillion on paper. Almost every American with a 401(k) or a state pension already owns a piece of Tesla, as do sovereign wealth funds and retirement systems around the world, and not one of them chose to own a satellite operator that plans to spend up to $40 billion in a single quarter on data centers. A merger would make that choice for them.

The money changes hands at the announcement, years before anyone learns whether the forecasts were right. Advisers collect their fees, targets go up again, Musk’s pay packages pay out on the deal price, and SpaceX stock, whose votes he controls, becomes the currency used to buy out everyone else. By the time depreciation, debt, the grid, and the wider economy have had their say, the people who set the price will have been paid, and the losses will sit with the millions who simply held the index.

“Yikes” was the right word (perhaps Musk should have looked in the mirror)

On October 13, Elon Musk looked at CoreWeave, a company that had taken on roughly $50 billion in obligations to rent Nvidia chips to AI labs, saw its lenders demanding nearly 15% to keep financing it, and mocked it in a single word: “Yikes.”

A week later SpaceX told the world that its own future depends on that same business. The AI segment had become its largest source of revenue, bringing in $7.6 billion in the quarter and passing Starlink for the first time. Musk promised 13 gigawatts of computing capacity by the end of 2027 and annual revenue somewhere between $100 billion and $1 trillion. He compared SpaceX’s lead to “the New York Yankees playing in Little League.” The company he had ridiculed for borrowing to build data centers was simply a smaller version of his own. SpaceX is on track to spend $83 billion to $88 billion on construction this year, more than CoreWeave owes in total. It has already borrowed $38.4 billion and is reportedly seeking $40 billion more, while its operations cover barely a quarter of what it spends.

That is the bill the merger is designed to pay, and the public is who would pay it. In a stock-for-stock deal, every dollar the banks add to SpaceX’s price comes out of what Tesla’s shareholders receive. Tesla’s $45.4 billion of cash, its $30 billion of new credit, and every dollar it earns from here on would be redirected into SpaceX’s data centers. Index funds, pensions, and 401(k)s would be required to hold the combined company whether their owners wanted it or not. Musk would come out of the deal with about 37% of the company and 56% of its votes. His pay packages would pay out on the deal price, and the advisers would collect their fees up front. If the build-out fails to earn back its cost, the losses would fall on millions of retirement savers who never had a say. Even if it temporarily succeeds, the gains will have gone first to the people who set the terms.

Musk has already told the market exactly what he thinks of a rival borrowing heavily to build data centers. Tesla shareholders should take him at his word. The financial risks he condemns in competitors do not become sound investments simply because he is the one asking shareholders to bear them.