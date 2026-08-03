Late last week, the United States Treasury intervened in currency markets to strengthen the Japanese yen, and it did so by breaking with established practice in a manner that revealed far more than the administration intended. Rather than sell dollars, which is the conventional method by which one government supports another country’s currency, it sold euros, an unusual decision that exposed the trap Donald Trump and Scott Bessent have created for themselves. They cannot allow the yen to continue collapsing because Japan is financing its defense by selling American government debt, but they cannot defend the yen by conventional means because weakening the dollar would intensify the pressure already building in the Treasury market. Confronted with the consequences of their own fiscal policy, they have chosen neither correction nor honesty. They have chosen concealment, using the financial power of the United States to suppress the evidence of deterioration long enough to carry the administration through the November midterm elections.

Regular readers will remember the argument I made in May, when I wrote that the American bond market had entered a structurally dangerous phase in which government borrowing costs would no longer respond reliably to official reassurance because the reassurance did not address the arithmetic of the federal budget. The intervening data have confirmed that view more completely than I would have preferred. The thirty-year Treasury yield reached 5.24 percent in late July, its highest level since July 2007, while the ten-year note climbed toward 4.71 percent, and after leaving its policy rate unchanged at the July meeting, the Federal Reserve heard several of its own officials raise the possibility not of rate cuts, but of further increases directed at an inflation problem the central bank has still failed to control. These are not the indicators of the disciplined, dominant economy Trump claims to preside over. They are the market’s judgment on a government that has borrowed recklessly, made promises it cannot finance, treated the dollar’s credibility as an inexhaustible inheritance, and then attempted to bully or manipulate every institution that reports the resulting damage.

The administration depends on the public considering each of these developments separately because the appearance of separation is what sustains the fraud. Rising Treasury yields are described as a technical adjustment, the collapse of the yen as a Japanese problem, currency swap lines as prudent contingency planning, pressure on oil producers as an expression of energy policy, and extraordinary equity valuations as proof that investors have confidence in Trump. Once the pieces are placed beside one another, however, the pattern becomes unmistakable. The administration is using every available instrument to hold up the prices, suppress the yields, restrain the inflation figures, and pacify the creditors that must remain cooperative if the appearance of prosperity is to survive. This is not a coherent economic strategy organized around the long-term interests of the United States. It is a political holding operation organized around November.

The trap behind the intervention

The significance of the yen intervention lies in its design. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York carried out the operation across July 31 and August 1, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley executing the trades, and although its dollar value was modest, its implications were not. This was the first coordinated currency action between Washington and Tokyo since the G7 assisted Japan after the 2011 earthquake, and it was the first occasion since 1998 on which the United States had directly bought yen to strengthen a foreign currency rather than its own. Governments do not intervene together in one of the world’s major reserve currencies as a symbolic gesture. They intervene when they believe that the market is approaching a point at which ordinary price movements can become a systemic event, and when the consequences of allowing the market to continue functioning without interference have become politically or financially intolerable.

The yen had given them ample reason for concern. It fell to 163.99 against the dollar on July 23, its weakest level since 1986, after a decline driven by Japan’s wide interest-rate gap with the United States, its extraordinary public debt burden, and a fiscal position that investors increasingly regard as unsustainable. What ultimately forced Washington to act, however, was not simply the weakness of the Japanese currency, but the method Japan had been using to defend it. Japan remains the largest foreign holder of American government debt, with a Treasury portfolio that stood near $1.24 trillion earlier this year, and it has been financing its currency defense by selling that debt. It reduced its Treasury holdings by approximately $66.7 billion in May, the largest monthly decline since September 2022, while Bank of Japan figures indicate that it sold close to another $59 billion during a single New York session as the latest crisis intensified, producing a pace of selling that approached seventy billion dollars in one week. Every one of those sales places upward pressure on American yields at precisely the moment the Treasury can least afford it, which means that Japan’s effort to protect its own currency has become a direct threat to the Trump administration’s ability to finance the debt it has accumulated and disguise the rising cost of doing so.

This is the trap that produced the euro decision, and it should be described without the evasive language Bessent uses to make desperation sound like sophistication. The conventional method for supporting the yen would have been to sell dollars, but selling dollars would have weakened the dollar at the same time that America’s largest foreign creditor was liquidating Treasury securities, a combination that could have driven American yields higher and exposed the administration to the market reaction it has spent months attempting to suppress. Bessent therefore chose to sell euros instead. Reporting on the operation, including a handwritten note from his Camp David notepad describing a purchase of between five and ten billion dollars in yen, indicates that the objective was to strengthen the Japanese currency without weakening the dollar, but the maneuver cannot conceal the weakness that compelled it. The Treasury cannot use the conventional instrument because the American financial position can no longer comfortably bear the consequences, so Bessent has devised a more complicated transaction intended to break economic relationships that cannot actually be broken.

The administration will present this as ingenuity because it is incapable of admitting constraint, but the euro sale is not evidence of control. It is evidence that the United States has been maneuvered into a position where defending an allied currency through ordinary means threatens its own debt market. Trump has spent years describing international finance as a simple contest of dominance in which foreign governments can be threatened, humiliated, or compelled to accept whatever terms he prefers, yet his Treasury Secretary is now intervening to protect Japan from a crisis because the administration is afraid of what Japan will sell if left to protect itself. Trump performs strength in public while Bessent manages dependence in private, and the widening distance between those two realities is where the danger now resides.

Bessent has built his reputation on the suggestion that he understands markets more deeply than the political figures around him, but his conduct in office increasingly resembles that of a skilled technician hired to conceal structural damage rather than repair it. His responsibility should be to tell the president what the country’s balance sheet can bear, to defend the credibility of the Treasury, and to refuse policies that trade long-term stability for immediate political convenience. Instead, he has accepted the narrower and more degrading role of making Trump’s demands appear financially coherent, regardless of how much risk must be transferred to the dollar, the bond market, or the governments still willing to finance the United States. Trump creates the instability through recklessness, and Bessent turns that instability into an arrangement complicated enough to be mistaken for policy.

Masking the symptoms while concealing the disease

Bessent described the intervention in the language officials use when they want emergency action to sound like routine management, saying that the coordinated foreign-exchange operation had countered “disorderly yen movements,” and for one session the market cooperated, with the yen strengthening past 156 to the dollar and gaining more than a full percentage point. A single day’s movement is not a recovery, however, and a temporary reaction does not become a successful policy merely because the Treasury Secretary announces it with confidence. Mark Sobel, who spent decades inside the Treasury machinery responsible for currency intervention, warned that the United States was unwise to enter the market on Japan’s behalf unless the operation formed part of a serious Japanese plan to address the forces driving the yen lower, which it does not, while Robin Brooks, one of the most respected currency analysts working today, concluded that the mechanics of the intervention were confusing markets and would ultimately prove counterproductive. Fortune reported the same broad consensus, namely that economists feared the decision to sell euros could backfire.

They are correct because the intervention addresses the yen while the yen was never the underlying problem. The underlying problem is an American fiscal position in which the deficit is projected to remain above six percent of national output through the end of the decade, in which the government must borrow enormous sums from a market where its largest foreign lenders are becoming net sellers, and in which the Federal Reserve cannot lower rates enough to ease that burden without risking another acceleration in the inflation it has failed to defeat. Selling euros to support the yen changes none of those conditions. It treats a symptom in Tokyo because confronting the disease in Washington would require spending reductions, tax increases, monetary discipline, or some combination of the three, and Trump lacks both the seriousness to propose those choices and the political courage to defend them.

Trump’s economic method rests on the belief that reality can be intimidated into submission, that oil producers can be ordered to lower prices, interest rates can be denounced into falling, allies can be threatened into financing American consumption, and markets can be flattered into sustaining valuations that the underlying economy cannot justify. When those demands produce contradictions, Bessent’s function is to hide them beneath the vocabulary of expertise. Every failure becomes an adjustment, every emergency becomes an opportunity, every concession becomes leverage, and every retreat is announced as proof that the administration remains in command. The result is a government that no longer administers the economy so much as stages it, arranging each market intervention for its political effect while pushing the financial consequences into the future.

There is also a larger risk that Bessent has declined to acknowledge. By selling euros to support the yen, the Treasury has not eliminated the threat to the dollar so much as moved that threat somewhere less visible, because if the euro side of the trade deteriorates, or if Japan resumes selling Treasuries once public attention shifts elsewhere, the dollar can weaken regardless. The attempt to separate the yen from the dollar may therefore have bound their risks more closely together, creating a position in which a renewed decline in the yen can place pressure on the dollar while additional Japanese Treasury sales drive American yields higher. Bessent has not resolved the danger or meaningfully reduced it. He has distributed it across several markets, made it more difficult for the public to follow, and treated the resulting confusion as evidence of success.

That distinction matters because the administration’s conduct has moved beyond ordinary policy error. Governments make mistakes, officials misjudge markets, and interventions sometimes fail despite being undertaken for defensible reasons, but Trump and Bessent are not merely miscalculating the effects of a sincere attempt to repair the country’s finances. They are refusing to make the repairs because the repairs would impose political costs, and they are using the Treasury’s authority to conceal the deterioration until the election has passed. The immediate objective is not national stability, but political insulation, and the country’s balance sheet has become the instrument through which that insulation is being purchased.

An administration afraid of its creditors

The yen intervention is not an isolated emergency, but the clearest expression yet of the fear that governs the administration’s approach to the national debt, which is the fear that foreign governments will sell American Treasuries faster than the market can absorb them. That fear is justified because the selling has already begun, and it is broad. In March 2026 alone, foreign holders reduced their Treasury positions by $138.4 billion, with Japan selling $47.7 billion, China selling $41 billion, the United Arab Emirates selling $5.8 billion, and India contributing to the same retreat. Foreign central-bank holdings of American government debt are now near their lowest levels since 2012, which means that the governments that financed the United States for decades are quietly becoming sellers at the same time that Washington’s need to borrow is becoming larger.

Trump speaks about American power as though the country’s creditors have no alternatives and no leverage, but Bessent’s conduct demonstrates that the administration understands the opposite to be true. Foreign governments can impose immediate costs on the United States simply by declining to continue financing it on favorable terms, and the administration knows that a sufficiently rapid withdrawal would force yields higher, increase the cost of servicing the debt, enlarge the deficit, and require still more borrowing from the same market that had just demonstrated its reluctance to provide it. Trump may insult allies in public and describe every negotiation as an exercise in American dominance, but his Treasury Secretary is working behind the scenes to offer those governments financial protection in exchange for their continued cooperation. The contrast between Trump’s theatrical aggression and Bessent’s private appeasement is not a minor inconsistency. It is the central fraud of the administration’s presentation of American economic strength.

Bessent has spent much of the year building an expanding network of arrangements intended to persuade foreign governments to remain in place, negotiating currency swap lines with allied central banks and telling lawmakers that these facilities can prevent what he repeatedly calls “disorderly” sales of American assets. The candor of that phrasing deserves greater attention because it concedes the entire problem. A Treasury Secretary who is constructing bilateral backstops specifically to stop allied governments from dumping American debt has admitted that demand for that debt can no longer be taken for granted, and that the United States must increasingly offer liquidity, protection, or political accommodation to convince its creditors not to leave.

The United Arab Emirates provides the clearest example. Facing a liquidity crisis worsened by the war with Iran, and having already sold billions of dollars in Treasuries, the Emirates entered into swap discussions with the Treasury this spring, and a facility is now being prepared to forestall further selling before it becomes disorderly. The UAE left OPEC within days of negotiating those terms, a sequence that provides some indication of the leverage now held by a sufficiently large American creditor. Bessent has acknowledged that other governments across the Gulf and Asia have requested similar arrangements, while the Treasury is separately discussing a swap line worth as much as twenty billion dollars for Argentina.

Considered together, these are not the actions of a government operating from strength. They are the actions of a debtor government moving anxiously from creditor to creditor, offering dollar liquidity and quiet accommodations in exchange for patience, while its president boasts that the world has submitted to American power. Each agreement buys a period of calm, and each agreement deepens American exposure, because the United States is assuming responsibility for the financial stability of its lenders in return for their promise not to sell the obligations of the United States. Trump calls this leverage because his politics require every concession to be described as a victory, while Bessent calls it stabilization because his reputation requires every act of appeasement to be described as expertise. In reality, it is dependence, and the increasingly elaborate effort to conceal that dependence only confirms how humiliating and dangerous it has become.

The circular financing arrangement

Viewed in isolation, each of these measures can be presented as a response to a separate problem, but viewed together they form a single strategy designed to preserve the appearance of stability. The equity market has returned more than thirty percent since the 2024 election, much of that gain having been driven by an artificial-intelligence investment cycle whose valuations even mainstream research firms now describe in the language of a bubble. Oil prices feed directly into the inflation figures that determine whether the Federal Reserve can lower rates, and they have therefore been the subject of sustained political pressure intended to keep them low. The bond market, where these pressures are ultimately reconciled, is being supported through currency interventions, swap arrangements, and concessions to foreign creditors, each intended to suppress an outward indication of stress rather than correct the weakness producing it.

Placed side by side, the measures form a pattern that is no longer difficult to identify. The stock market must remain elevated so that household wealth and consumer confidence do not collapse. The artificial-intelligence boom must continue because its gains carry the headline indices and allow Trump to point to market prices as proof of prosperity. Oil must remain cheap so that inflation appears manageable and the possibility of lower interest rates remains alive. Foreign creditors must be given dollar backstops so that their Treasury sales do not force domestic yields higher. Beneath all of it, the Treasury must continue borrowing to finance the arrangements required to preserve demand for Treasury debt, selling one reserve asset to defend another and pledging future dollar liquidity to prevent present dollar assets from being sold.

This is circular financing in its most literal form, and Trump and Bessent have converted it into the governing principle of American economic policy. The government is using its balance sheet to support the creditors that finance its balance sheet, while consuming the country’s future financial credibility to manufacture the appearance of present stability. The strategy does not need to succeed indefinitely because it was never designed to succeed indefinitely. It needs only to carry the stock market, the bond market, the dollar, and the inflation figures through November, after which the political value of the deception will have been extracted and the accumulated fiscal pressure can be handed back to the public.

The corruption here is not necessarily a matter of envelopes, secret accounts, or illegal payments. It is a corruption of public purpose in which the financial machinery of the United States is being used not to place the country on a sustainable course, but to protect one president and one political party from the electoral consequences of their own decisions. Trump is treating the Treasury as an extension of his political operation, while Bessent is lending the authority of his office and the prestige of his former profession to make that abuse appear responsible. The country’s reserve assets, credit relationships, and institutional credibility are being spent to preserve a political narrative, and the people spending them are ensuring that someone else will bear the cost after the narrative has served its purpose.

Bessent’s participation is especially damning because he cannot plausibly claim not to understand what he is doing. Trump may genuinely believe that markets rise or fall according to his will, that debt ceases to matter when he declares the economy strong, and that any unfavorable number is evidence of disloyalty, but Bessent has spent his professional life studying the forces this administration is attempting to suppress. He knows that interventions cannot repeal fiscal arithmetic, that creditors cannot be bribed into permanent confidence, that bubbles cannot be commanded to inflate indefinitely, and that the cost of concealing a financial imbalance rises as the imbalance grows. His sophistication does not excuse his conduct. It removes the possibility that his conduct is innocent.

Deepening the crisis for Trump’s short-term political survival

The record of the past several months shows an administration that has confused the suppression of warning signals with the solution of problems because acknowledging the difference would destroy its central economic claim. It has sold euros to support the yen, negotiated swap lines to keep foreign creditors from selling, applied pressure to oil markets, and relied on an artificial-intelligence equity bubble to sustain the headline numbers, all while the deficit remains above six percent of national output and long-term government debt trades at yields last seen on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis. Any one of these measures can be defended in isolation, but together they reveal a policy of borrowing against the future stability of the dollar in order to protect Donald Trump’s political position in the present.

Trump and Bessent are not steering the country through a difficult passage toward safety. They are steering it deeper into danger while manipulating the gauges, muffling the alarms, and insisting that the absence of an immediate collision proves the quality of their navigation. Trump supplies the recklessness, the impossible promises, and the contempt for any fact that threatens his preferred account of himself, while Bessent supplies the mechanisms through which the consequences are deferred, disguised, and transferred to someone else. One creates the crisis and the other professionalizes the concealment, allowing an administration that is steadily exhausting the country’s financial options to continue presenting itself as the author of an economic triumph.

The calm they have produced is not stability, the time they have purchased is not recovery, and the suppression of market signals does not make the conditions producing those signals disappear. It merely ensures that when those conditions finally force themselves into view, the adjustment will be larger, faster, and more difficult to contain. Every temporary success encourages another intervention, every intervention consumes more credibility, and every measure taken to escape the consequences of the last measure leaves the Treasury with fewer options when the next crisis arrives. Trump and Bessent are not preventing the reckoning. They are increasing its size and narrowing the country’s ability to respond to it.

The euro-for-yen intervention will therefore be remembered less for what it accomplished than for what it disclosed. A government confident in its financial position does not need to sell euros to support a foreign currency it cannot control, spend its year constructing backstops to persuade its creditors not to sell, or describe the possible liquidation of its own debt as disorderly while insisting that the market remains sound. Through the intervention, Trump and Bessent have told the country more plainly than any critic could how limited their options have become, because the decision to use euros is itself an admission that the conventional defense of the yen would place intolerable pressure on the dollar and the Treasury market.

The intervention does not solve the underlying problem. It moves that problem to a place where fewer people can see it and buys the administration a little more time before the consequences become impossible to conceal. Trump is already preparing to blame the Federal Reserve, foreign governments, traders, Democrats, or whichever convenient enemy is available when the losses appear, while Bessent is constructing the language through which a foreseeable failure will eventually be presented as an unforeseeable dislocation. Neither explanation deserves to be accepted because both men can see the same warnings everyone else can see, and their own interventions prove that they understand the danger.

They are being warned now by the yields, the deficits, the inflation figures, and the accelerating retreat of their own creditors, and they are responding not by correcting the policy but by concealing its consequences, because Trump and Bessent are gambling with the country’s financial position to ensure that the reckoning is pushed beyond the midterm elections. Their wager is not that the danger will disappear, since their own actions demonstrate that they know it will not, but that they can suppress the evidence long enough to escape the immediate political cost, leaving the public to absorb a larger bill after the votes have been counted. This is not economic stewardship, crisis management, or even ordinary political cowardice. It is the calculated use of the nation’s balance sheet to protect Donald Trump from the consequences of his own decisions, with Bessent supplying the technical sophistication required to prolong the deception and both men knowingly increasing the eventual damage for the sake of a few more months of manufactured calm.