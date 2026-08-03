Josiah's Substack

Josiah's Substack

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Alexa Murray's avatar
Alexa Murray
5d

I wish more people would read this article. Trump and Bessent’s view of the federal budget as a giant piñata will come back to haunt us all. Both of them deserve as much punishment as the law allows.

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John McIntire's avatar
John McIntire
6d

A thing of beauty and deep anger. Well done.

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